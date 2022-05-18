Finance
What Happens in a Typical Work Injury Case?
Although every workers compensation case is different, below is a list of the typical process involved in Illinois.
Step 1: Worker is injured.
Injury can either occur instantly during a specific accident, or it can be realized over time from repetitive trauma.
Step 2: Worker notifies his or her employer.
Workers are encouraged to notify their employers as soon as possible after an injury. It is a requirement for workers to notify their employers within 45 days of when they know or reasonably should know that they were injured on the job.
Step 3: Worker receives medical treatment.
Workers are encouraged to seek medical treatment as soon as possible after an injury. The worker’s employer must pay for 100% of the reasonable and related medical treatment, which includes co-payments and out of pocket expenses.
Step 4: Worker obtains a lawyer.
Retaining a lawyer can increase an injured worker’s chance of receiving all of the benefits allowable under Illinois law. Although injured workers are not required to retain lawyers, it is highly recommended. Illinois workers compensation lawyers are paid based on a percentage of the benefits that they earn for their clients as opposed to an hourly rate. Thus, Illinois workers compensation lawyers only get paid if their clients get paid.
Step 5: Employer pays worker for lost time.
When workers are unable to perform their normal duties, and their employers are unable to find alternative duties within their medical restrictions, then workers are entitled to temporary total disability benefits for their time off work.
Step 6: Worker receives independent medical exams.
Usually, injured workers are required to visit an independent physician of his or her employer’s choice.
Step 7: Worker’s lawyer files petition for arbitration.
If a worker is not given the appropriate medical or wage benefits owed by his or her employer, then that worker’s lawyer can file a petition for arbitration. When a petition for arbitration is filed, the dispute between the worker and his or her employer is resolved by an Arbitrator.
Step 8: Worker is discharged from medical care.
Eventually, doctors determine that a patient has recovered from an injury as much as he or she possibly can. When this conclusion is reached, the patient is released from medical care and has no need for further treatment.
Step 9: Worker’s lawyer negotiates settlement.
Once an injured worker has finished medical treatment, an attorney can begin negotiating an appropriate settlement based on review of all of the medical treatment that was necessary for treatment of the injury.
Step 10: Either worker or employer can file an appeal.
If either party involved in arbitration is not satisfied with the result, they can file for an appeal. Appeals are first reviewed by a three panel board of Commissioners. After that, an appeal can be filed with the Circuit Court, Appellate Court, and possibly the Illinois Supreme Court.
The SIPDE Method
Safe driving requires attentiveness and awareness of one’s surroundings. In order to minimize the risk of accident, many drivers practice defensive driving. This method of driving encourages automobile drivers to be proactive instead of reactive when they are behind the wheel. The SIPDE method summates the actions defensive drivers must perform regularly in order to stay safe.
The SIPDE Method
SIPDE is an acronym created by the Department of Public Safety to promote defensive driving. It stands for Search, Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute.
o Search – This action entails constantly scanning your surroundings for potential accidents or hazards. It is important to always remain alert and focused because circumstances are subject to changing suddenly, creating new potential for accidents to occur.
o Identify – While searching your surroundings, identifying potential accidents is crucial. Being aware of a pedestrian crossing the street, a bicyclist in the lane to your right, a person opening their car door into the street, or children playing on the sidewalk can help prevent an accident from occurring. If you have already identified the possible hazard, you are better able to take action to prevent it.
o Predict – This action comes in handy when you have identified a possible problem and you are not sure what the other party will do. In order to prevent accidents, assume the worst. Slow down and prepare to react. For example, if there are children playing in the street, anticipate that they will chase a ball into the street. Slow down and be ready, just in case.
o Decide – In the event that a possible accident actually fulfills its potential, an alert driver should already be prepared to make a decision that will avoid collision. When deciding your course of action, it is important to consider other factors aside from the immediate danger. For example, if a dog crosses the road in front of you, changing lanes haphazardly into another car is not a wise choice. Decide the best course of action by weighing all options, but be quick!
o Execute – After deciding what the best course of action is for your situation, execute! Do not hesitate, as time is fleeting. Most accidents occur within seconds, so you must be able to process your situation quickly.
While the SIPDE method is a helpful tool to implement defensive driving, it is not a guarantee that you will not be involved in an automobile accident.
For more information about defensive driving and liability, contact the Rhinelander car accident lawyers of Habush Habush & Rottier, S.C.
Bike Insurance Quote Review
Riders may not all own a precious Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but they surely want security for their two-wheeled best friend, be it a classic bike, a sport bike, a commuter bike, a cruiser or a touring bike, a scooter, a custom or a modified bike. Knowing that they can rely to an insurance policy give them more enjoyment and freedom to tour the open road. Asking for a bike insurance quote is always one step higher towards a greater riding experience.
There are many motorcycle insurance companies online that give instant bike insurance quote. Most often, they only focus on the insurance and do not buy or sell motorbikes. Some would highlight their cheap quotations and excellent services. Others would specialize in insuring bikes that are not usually catered by general insurance companies like if your bike is a modified or a custom one. However, most insurance policies offer good payment schemes and discounts. You may choose to pay expenses all at once, pay monthly or give your payment in four, six, or nine installments. You can also choose to insure your motorcycle for a limited time only, like a month’s time. Examples of great online motorcycle insurance companies that give instant quotes are MotorCycle Direct which is one of the UK’s biggest specialists in motorcycle insurance, GEICO which provides quote anytime along with outstanding customer service and an all day access to their licensed insurance professionals, Carole Nash which UK bikers have voted as their favourite motorcycle insurance specialist because it caters to almost any motorcycle brand like Honda, Habayusa, Norton or Ninja. Carole Nash also offers Personal Accident Insurance. Other insurance companies include Hastings, H + R, AQuote, Devitt and a lot more.
Now, what is more interesting is that you get a chance to compare almost all of these insurance quotes from the different insurance companies. You will be able to know who offer the best services in its cheapest price. The Bike Insurer is one example of an online provider that gives bike insurance quote from different companies enabling you to compare each. With this kind of options, one would look no further.
What Type of Insurance Coverage for the Amazon Vendor?
If you are involved in e-commerce by selling online, you might realize that you face similar risks as other business. Those involved in the Amazon marketplace are required by the company to obtain a certain amount of business coverage up to $1,000 per occurrence:
• Commercial general liability insurance
• Bodily injury insurance
• Personal injury insurance
• Property insurance
Amazon vendors need to realize that this is limited coverage that will not protect them if losses necessitate a larger claim. Like any business person, those involved in e-commerce need to assess their needs and acquire appropriate related insurance protection.
General Liability
General liability insurance is a basic coverage for the online seller – as it is traditional brick and mortar retail outlets. It is there to protect your business from liability to:
– Injuries
– Negligence
– Accidents
If a related lawsuit occurs, this insurance can pay for payment you are judged to pay and legal expenses.
Products liability coverage generally is tied to this policy. It protects the manufacturer or seller in regard to bodily injury or property damage to a third party that occurs because of a faulty product.
There are instances, however, when this form of coverage does not help. Why? In the event a seller is not rated appropriately and files a claim, he or she may get a ‘no’ from the insurer.
Take the case of Mary – an Amazon vendor that successfully sold skin care products to an online market.
All was fine, business-wise, for Mary until the fateful day when a consumer sued her in relation to a serious skin flare-up credited to the creams sent to her by Mary. When Mary filed a claim, she was in for a shock: the insurance company denied coverage because her policy was wrongly rated as an internet retailer. As someone that placed her company labels on her creams, she should have been rated ‘a manufacturer’!
Too bad her agent did not catch the mistake! The financial consequences had a far-reaching effect, eventually forcing her to file for bankruptcy.
While this spells out the urgency of being on the lookout for problems with a policy, there are other forms of coverage that an Amazon seller needs to be highly cognizant of.
Other Policies for the Amazon Seller
One of the chief concerns any Amazon seller has is the possibility of being suspended from the Amazon network of sellers. If this occurs, the loss of income can be substantial. Amazon Suspension Insurance Policy is the number one coverage that is recommended for the industry across the board.
Other insurance policies to consider are:
• Business Auto
• Workers Comp
• Umbrella/Excess
• Cyber Liability
• Ocean Marine
• EPLI
Of course, nothing takes the place of speaking to an insurance professional that will steer you to a tailored insurance program made for you.
