What is Hosting?
If you have a website online, you have a hosting account. As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, hosting is similar to paying “rent” on the Internet. In order to be visible, you’ll need to be on a server.
I decided to write about hosting today when out walking this morning with a friend. We were discussing how many companies are still paying a hefty monthly price for hosting when it really isn’t necessary.
Some companies went out and got their website in the early stages of the Internet. They were cutting edge by being up on the latest trend and getting involved early. However, since that time, they haven’t updated their site, optimized it for the search engines or even looked at the numbers in quite a while.
If you fall into this category, you may be surprised to know that you don’t have to pay $100.00 a month for your website hosting. You can get hosting for less than $10.00 a month for your small website.
In addition to hosting, if you are wondering whether or not your site is optimized for the search engines, try doing a Google search using your keywords for the products/services you are selling. Do you come up within the search engine results? If not, then you aren’t optimized for search.
Another exercise you can try is to Google your company website (domain) name. Are you the first result? You should be – this is your business! Most likely if you aren’t coming up, your site was built using the old methods and you really could have so much more visibility on the web and more success as a business owner if you were to opt for a site re-design.
I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to continually update your site with fresh content. If you are stuck with your old hosting company/website design firm and they haven’t contacted you to help your business grow – you are throwing your money away every month.
Steps you should take:
- Do some research and see how much companies are charging for domain name renewal (often times you are being over-charged), you can usually pick one up for around $12.00. The longer period you purchase the name for, it will be cheaper and it has a benefit for your SEO! Some algorithms rank your site higher if you have a longer registration of your domain name.
- Find out what hosting packages are going for these days. You can move your existing site to a new host for a nominal fee and start saving money right away!
- Learn as much as you can about SEO and then find a new website design firm that can help you with all of the elements you need. You don’t want to get stuck in the same situation you are in now. Plunk down a few extra bucks to invest in a CMS so you’ll be able to update your site yourself and keep your content fresh.
Remember, you don’t have to pay a small fortune for hosting and the company that you are doing business with should pay attention to your needs and not just leave you out there floating in cyberspace without guidance.
What Is Magento?
Magento – Its Usefulness and Importance
Magento is a must-have e-commerce platform that every entrepreneur should be thinking about. With this software, a business person can be able to create and build online stores that can be used to quickly and easily sell different types of products.
Why is Magento useful and important?
There is no denying the fact that Magento is a very important in the current world of business. Even though there are different platforms in the market, it should always be remembered that Magento has emerged superior to those platforms. The superiority of Magento has made it very useful and desirable in different parts of the world. Its importance is seen in the following areas:
Open Source Platform
This software grants its users and developers the permission to open up the code that is written for the Magento program. When the code is opened, a user or developer will be able to customize the looks as well as the functioning of the website in accordance to his/her requirements.
Large community
There are a large number of users and developers in Magento’s community. In that case, a user should be sure to obtain helpful information on various aspects of the software. In that way, the community members will be able to find effective solutions to their needs.
Freedom to choose a hosting service
Unlike several other hosting platforms that are available, Magento guarantees user superiority. That is to say, a person is at liberty to use his/her own hosting service. Several platforms compel users to use specific hosting services.
Unbeatable Features
Magento prides itself of being the best because of its amazing and numerous features. The features that it has have made it a clear winner in the industry.
Facilitates Integration
Most people love Magento simply because of this feature. The software features the extensible Application programming interface (API). The API facilitates connection with different types of web and applications that an individual can find. In that case, a business person will be able to enjoy flexibility in use of various online services.
SEO friendly
If you are looking for a platform that is SEO-friendly, look no further than Magento. This indicates that on using it, an entrepreneur should be ready to enjoy higher rankings in search engines.
Conclusion
The importance and usefulness of Magento comes out clearly in these aspects. The aspects have also contributed to its leadership in the market.
Advanced Blogging With WordPress
Break Through Into the Blogging Industry with WordPress
If you have a blog of any size or you desire to grow a large blog, this article is for you.
Simple Tool to Manage your Content Flow
Do you work inside of WordPress and you have multiple writers or others who manage the content for your blog? Rather than messing around with spreadsheets and Google Docs, try EditFlow plugin for WordPress. EditFlow is a plugin that allows you to do things that are, for example, only visible for editors. Only the people that are editors can see the comment. You can have a dialogue right inside the post! It provides a searchable and sortable calendar so you can see all the articles that are written in an easy way. You can post “needs images” and other comments in the sidebar to manage your content flow.
Is it Too Late to Start Blogging?
As a new blogger, you might think that it is too late. You might think that the other successful bloggers have too much of a head start. With blogging, any person can develop a voice. People starting now to blog are not too late. It’s certainly more cluttered and there are a lot more blogs, but this opens up opportunities to network and grow faster. While there are a lot of people blogging today, there is no one that has the exact same set of experiences, stories, skills and perspectives. Harness what you have that is unique. It’s a great way to break through into the blogging industry.
Techniques to Attract and Engage your Blog Visitors
The editorial mix that goes into a successful blog varies. But for the most part, successful blog editors post one newsletter each week (on Thursday or Friday) with tips for the weekend. With a team of writers and a few guest writers, two original articles are posted daily. To engage with as many social networks as possible, it takes a lot of time. So, in order to succeed you must plan and strategically schedule your resources. During the week there is usually a “challenge” assignment for visitors to take-away and build upon the tutorials that are published earlier in the week.
Model for Blogging:
People are much more likely to read tutorials if they have been inspired to do so. The key things that are used for success of a unique blog include a successful editorial model. Each blog is different, but for the most part this editorial calendar works.
Build three things into the editorial calendar:
- Information – 90%
- Inspiration
- Interaction
This is all free content. Four day a week posts, twice daily, plus a summary newsletter once a week to roll-up the tips and outline information posted during the week.
What Is Long-Form Content and Why Does It Work?
Long form content is a trend that is doing very well on blogs. Long-form content can be called “meatier” content. While typical news-friendly content includes articles with 500-800 word range, long-form content is different. A typical blogger’s average piece of content was around 1,000 words or fewer. Articles focused heavily on SEO, including keyword optimization. The only problem with this strategy? Bloggers were getting a lot of search traffic, but not a lot of return traffic, direct traffic, or brand searches, and user engagement metrics – stuff like bounce rate and time on site – were pretty low.
Long-form content, on the other hand, isn’t just rewarded by the search engines – it also resonates with readers. By creating longer, more in-depth content that provides tons of value to an audience, bloggers’ content strategy has seen success with improved engagement metrics.
Ideal Blog Content Size
Based on statistical data, the ideal blog post takes seven minutes to read and is around 1,600 words long. This is not light reading but is well worth the extra time and investment because some blog editors report that with long-form content, the average time on site has more than tripled!
Extra Content Ideas
Contests (with a prize) and polls (or discussions) are important. Community and engagement is key. Anything you can get a reader to “do” on your site is important. Second, it teaches you a great deal about your readers. At the end of the month, a monthly poll with a follow-up post to re-visit the data is useful to readers. Additionally, other blogs will consider your content good research data that they will want to link to.
Forums – although a bit of old school technology, is still interesting for readers. Readers can have discussions and show off some of their own ideas. Forums are easy to setup and in most cases, your web hosting provider will offer you a free tool that is easy to use.
Plugins for Functionality Improvement
With the growth of long-form content, the user scrolls down to read the entire article. This causes the sidebar items, in most cases, to scroll up or disappear temporarily. The ability to keep some of the most important sidebar items visible and remain persistent is a great solution to add to an existing blog.
- Floating Sidebar
- Lightboxes
- Exit live boxes
- End of post boxes appear
- What do you want the user to see when they get to the end of the page? If you can deliver something different there, you can increase page views or newsletter subscribers.
Where can I get these plugins?
Most of these plugins are available at WordPress.com. If you are looking for a more specific plugin geared toward professional blogging, you might consider joining problogger.com. If you become a member of problogger.com/download-center you will find all the plugins that they have developed for professional blogging.
The plugins for bloggers include:
- Facebook tracking,
- Sticky Top Bar messenger,
- Flicker plugin to suck in images into your blog
- EasyDigitalDownloads – manage all your eBook sales from within WordPress
- WordPress editorial calendar – helps to visualize all posts that are scheduled and you can drag and drop then around in order to change the posting date
Monetizing your Website
There are heaps of ways that you can monetize your content. If you are limited to only a few and can’t spend too much time testing all the monetization options available, then you can limit your energy to eBooks and affiliate links.
eBooks Monetization
eBooks are a profitable income streams. If you launch 4-5 eBooks a year, it provides a good little income for you over the years. Writing and publishing eBooks is an entire strategy that will be outlined in a different article. There is so much information that is needed in order to fully explain this monetization strategy.
More Monetization Ideas
Affiliate promotions such as Amazon links, provide a good income too. Newsletter ads and banner ads can be lucrative too as a publisher. Good old fashioned Google AdSense can be profitable for a blogger if you offer a high-level target with your content. It’s hard to beat in terms of direct sales. As with any monetization, be patient, persistent, and use only high-quality, original content.
Web Hosting for Blogs
While most bloggers are using WordPress, there are some bloggers who still use b2evolution or other blogging tools. For the most part, all web hosting providers offer WordPress for free. The question as to whether you need a bargain basement web host or a partner that actually specializes in WordPress with plugin assistance or migration help may be necessary. Every blog is different and which type of web hosting you use is something that you, the business owner, will need to decide. Build a brand that advertisers will want to align with and even with small traffic, if you have really good topics, you can earn a nice living with your blog.
WordPress: The Favorite CMS
There is no lack of open source CMSs (Content Management Systems) in the world but none as popular as WordPress. Going by its sheer popularity WordPress development has become analogous to development and management of blogs and business website. WordPress developers help in conceiving, editing, publishing, and indexing content with ease. Browse the Internet and you will come across thousands of websites, which use WordPress platform.
Ever heard of these companies – Yahoo, Sony, eBay, Wall Street Journal, Ford and NY Times? Don’t be surprised if you come to know that these giants used the WordPress CMS to update their blogs. If WordPress development ever needed a certification, these giants in business are its biggest testimony. If this is, still not enough to convince, you can add CNN, Mozilla, Network Solutions, cPanel and General Electronic to the list!
Reasons for WordPress CMS’s Popularity:
It’s Free– It is an open source CMS which comes with a General Public License. This means you won’t have to incur any expense for the WordPress CMS. All you need to do is purchase a domain and pay for the hosting charges and you can run your website. If you don’t want to do even that, WordPress lets you host your website or blog absolutely free under its own domain.
Simplicity– It is one of the core reasons for the popularity of WordPress CMS. You can install it with a single click and voila! You are ready to blog. You don’t need to be a technology geek to build and run your blog or business website on WordPress. The only thing that prevents you from building one is laziness. Even if you are lazy, you can always seek the help of WordPress developers.
Themes– Want to have a customized look for your website? WordPress themes allow you to create absolutely unique websites by using these themes. There are thousands of free themes available online. Apart from this, you can buy some premium themes for custom development of your website. Still not satisfied? You can ask WordPress developers to create custom themes to suit your exact needs.
Plugins– One of the things that let you create awesome websites in WordPress is the presence of plugins. Gone are those days when you would have to employ developers to create applications to run on your website. In WordPress there are huge numbers of third party plugins that can be downloaded, installed and used for free. You can install RSS feeds, Google XML Sitemap Generator, Twitter tools etc. in your website within a few minutes.
Outsourcing– WordPress boosts the largest developers in the world compared to any other CMS. You can easily outsource your WordPress development to offshore development centers and get your work done at affordable prices. These offshore development centers not only offer you cost advantage but also help you find expert WordPress developers.
So if you are thinking of a Content Management System, think WordPress. It is always exciting to go for WordPress development and even more exciting to avail the best WordPress services as mentioned at http://www.evontech.com/wordpress-development.html.
