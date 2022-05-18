Finance
What Is Weight Loss Anyway?
I am writing this article because of a common misconception. Most people are not familiar with the definition of weight loss. They don’t know why they want to lose weight. Some people have serious health problems but for a majority of people weight loss is a matter of fashion and beauty. I know you have your own reasons for losing weight but make sure your reason is clear enough to provide you a clear path.
9 out of 10 girls are trying to lose weight every day. Women are always depressed about their increased weight. For teenagers, weight loss is a matter of day-to-day fashion, not a health issue. So, what is weight loss? Is it a fashion or a health issue?
I know you have been trying to lose weight for some time. Your doctor recommended that you should do dieting to get some pounds off. How can you tell whether you are overweight or not?
Last week a client asked this question to me:
“I have a BMI of 24. I am happy and healthy. Do you think i should lose weight?”
This question got me into thinking. If someone is living a healthy life, there is no need to lose weight. In scientific terms, when your doctor invites you to lose weight he wants you to avoid these diseases:
- Heart Attacks
- Increased Cholesterol levels
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
If you can maintain your health despite your increased weight; there is no need to worry about extra pounds.
However, this is not the case. Most people want to lose weight because they want to look smart and attractive. They have no issue with their health but they do not feel beautiful.
To live healthy life our body stores fat for reproductive system, to protect nerves and tissues, and for energy storage. This is okay. However, too much storage of fat affects your health and body figure.
BMI (body mass index) is a measurement, which gives result based on your height and weight. However, BMI does not tell us about pregnancy, bodybuilding, and many other factors. There are many tests including fat analysis, metabolism checker etc. These tests determine whether you are overweight or not.
If you are an overweight individual and has excessive fats it can cause health risks.
At this point the term weight loss comes into play. New and old studies have shown us that in taking more calories and burning less-calories is the most common reason for gaining weight. Numbers of increased calories get stored in your thighs and hips and cause an increase in your weight. This is the most commonly known definition of “weight gain.”
The term obesity means your weight is greater than the ideal body weight for a certain height. Millions of Americans are overweight or obese. To solve their obesity, term weight loss has been introduced. Losing extra pounds is known as losing body weight. However, this can be done in a million ways:
- Dieting
- Exercise
- Supplements
- Yoga
- Chinese traditions like acupuncture and other healing terminologies
- Joining the gym/slimming center
- Combination of diet and exercise
You can see, term weight loss includes all these factors. To lose weight effectively, all these factors should be combined and acted upon. But before you take action you must know what does weight loss mean to you. This is important. If you want to live a healthy life then you should never go for crash dieting plans. In most cases people want to look smart and that is why they use schemes like lose weight in 24 hours etc. Whatever path you choose, it will depend largely on your reason for losing weight.
Thanks for reading!
Acid Reflux and the Emergency Room – An Insider’s Report
Do you remember what it felt like to be rushed into that part of the hospital, believing you had a heart attack, having trouble breathing, and having no idea what is going to happen next?
If you are like me, I’m sure you can recall the emotions in that particular event (especially the first time it happened). After calming you down with powerful sedatives and a series of tests, the truth was revealed. You don’t have a heart problem. You have what is known as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD) or simply Acid Reflux. And for awhile you experienced what is known as Heartburn.
Nothing serious, claims the doctor and her nurses (or so they say).
You take a minute or so to thank God that it wasn’t something worse, and the resident doctor assures that you’re not alone as that other guy in the ICU was just diagnosed with GERD and gives you a short talk about stress and diet and how it creates and aggravates one’s reflux. She gives your needed emergency medicine, a medical prescription, along with an advice to get a follow up check-up from a specialist.
Obviously, you follow doctor’s orders, take all the recommended treatment and get back to a normal lifestyle. Which lasts for 2 weeks tops. Then it happens.
Again.
You’re rushed back to the emergency room. For the same thing.
Why?
According to gastro-enterologists (people who specialize in digestive disorders), acid reflux occurs when stomach acid backs up into the lower esophagus up to your throat and causes irritation. The levels of reflux vary as it can simply be an occasional nuisance but if not taken cared of, can turn into a life-threatening disorder.
But why doesn’t the prescribed medicine eliminate the problem? What’s wrong with taking these drugs?
1. Liquid or regular antacids (e.g. Maalox, Tums, Kremil)
2. Medicine to reduce acid secretion (e.g. Nexium, Prevacid, Losec, Zantac)
3. Medicine to improve stomach muscle action (e.g. Motilium, Plasil)
Almost everyone who has GERD, knows that they are only prescribed these types of medication for 1-2 weeks. After that, they are supposed to stop and the medicine supposedly should do its job. More often than not however, this is not the case.
But when you are rushed to the E.R. again, you are still given the exact same thing (or in larger dosages this time). In a worse scenario, you’re given additional medication.
Have you ever asked yourself why conventional medicine focuses more on acid reflux symptoms instead of the root cause of the problem? Why they insist on using the “band-aid” approach of treatment when there are natural and safer ways to get rid of your condition… for good?
It’s a good thing someone told me about them before it was too late.
The Evolution of Healthcare Mystery Shopping
Patients answer patient satisfaction survey questions based on their perception, and yet there is limited context for the healthcare provider. It leaves one asking the questions – who were they interacting with, what was said, when did it happen, and how capable and reliable was the patient to make those interpretations? So instead of convening a committee to explore the reasons for poor scores, healthcare mystery shopping provides healthcare clients with the research intelligence needed to make real-time improvements.
In an era of value based purchasing with a focus on inpatient stays, I have estimated that over 80% of the lives touched by health systems in this country are not patients at all, but rather family members, visitors, outpatients, and consumers of everything from equipment to Starbucks. By all means make the patient room environment as clean and silent as possible, communicate effectively with the patient, and ensure that they are fully prepared to be discharged, but the emphasis must still be on the patient’s perception. Observations, opinions, and ultimately consumer decisions derive from that source.
The elevated importance of patient satisfaction data means that as the data is digested, more and more questions will arise. For instance, a survey will tell you there is a concern with the friendliness of the radiology staff. Instead of creating a broad-brush customer service program for the Radiology Department, the logical next step is to determine how the department is being perceived by end-users, what the department’s behavioral weaknesses are, and who on the staff is exhibiting those behaviors.
Together patient satisfaction data and healthcare mystery shopping can begin to focus on meaningful solutions that cause providers to say, “We know from patient satisfaction there is a problem and from mystery shopping we know what that problem is and who is primarily responsible.”
While it is recommended that managers look for coaching opportunities by observing their employees in action, expecting them to alter the service culture is less likely since – for the most part – they created the culture. Because this type of research is strictly consumer perception, it provides an unbiased view of a department or organization’s culture. This gives managers a third party perspective that increases coaching opportunities.
Types of Healthcare Mystery Shopping
From those early days of healthcare mystery shopping, healthcare provider requests have gotten more creative, more targeted, and more sophisticated. For example, a client may request something as all encompassing as a 24-hour inpatient stay in which the shopper is admitted for a 24-hour period to evaluate the patient experience from registration to discharge. Or shoppers may be asked to call physician offices to make appointments with the intent of determining how long it will be before they can be seen tying the research to more efficient use of resources.
In 2008, healthcare mystery shopping received significant national press when the American Medical Association attempted to take up a position on the practice. What was not as readily reported was the fact that the issue was tabled indefinitely. In fact, it was already the custom of one of the leading providers (prior to the accusation that healthcare mystery shopping was unnecessarily taking up physician time) to utilize what they call process observations. This form of mystery shopping, which is most effective in Emergency Departments, avoids taking up valuable patient time by having a shopper join a patient as a friend as they go through the patient experience.
Two of the most beneficial types of perception research are: 1) shopping the competition, and 2) evaluating individual employees. Call it spying, many do, but it is important to know your competition’s culture. For example, what do they believe in and how is it transferred to the patient, and can the anecdotal stories you’ve heard be verified?
A great deal of value can be derived from conducting evaluations of individual employees. For a number of reasons – cost certainly being a factor – this works best in a departmental environment and gives managers an apples-to-apples comparison of each employee as it pertains to specific standards, i.e., is Cindy more likely than Jeff to greet patients immediately (setting up a coaching opportunity for Jeff)? Or, does Jeff do a great job of cross-selling services and should be commended?
Healthcare mystery shopping also gives managers concrete examples of the specific behavior that “turns patients on.” This sets up the perfect opportunity to present to staff the behaviors the organization would like emulated while giving kudos to the employee who displays them.
Quantitative and Qualitative Appeal
Healthcare mystery shopping appeals to managers and administrators whether they are left brained (numbers focused) or right brained (narrative focused). On the one hand, mystery shopping is about story telling. Fred Lee wrote in If Disney Ran Your Hospital, “What seems to be a major component of both loyalty and dissatisfaction are stories. A satisfied person has no story to tell.” Stories are important in articulating the who, what, when, where, and how of the patient or consumer experience. The right brain approach to mystery shopping allows clients to clearly discern the difference between a completely satisfactory experience and all the various facets that went into it, and those elements of an experience that triggered displeasure or frustration. At the same time, healthcare mystery shopping is an effective compliance tool. Standards that are specific to the healthcare industry, and therefore can be benchmarked, are mixed with organizationally specific standards to create a quantitative amalgam that can be data spliced in any way necessary. Healthcare mystery shopping primarily answers the following question – How well does your organization perform on the behaviors and processes you told your people are important? In addition, it lets organizations measure those standards against perception-based goals.
The Flexibility of Healthcare Mystery Shopping
Patient satisfaction surveys are, for the most part, static. They are unchanging for a reason. Conversely, healthcare mystery shopping is much more flexible. It can be designed as a program that measures the same standards or processes over time, or studies can be developed to determine exactly what behaviors or processes are being performed.
Healthcare mystery shopping can also be redirected ‘on the fly’ if the desired objectives are not being met. For example, to their surprise, a physician practice that was asking shoppers to make appointments found out they weren’t accepting new patients. Another practice that was evaluating the customer service of their registrars discovered that none of the calls were being answered by a ‘live’ person. In both instances, the practice put on the brakes until they could fix the issue. One hospital was having shoppers go to their website to look for specific information and then having them request a response. What this uncovered was that the requests were accumulating on a PC that was not being used. This finding allowed the hospital to avoid upsetting hundreds of consumers who felt they were being rudely ignored.
How does one know if a service initiative is really working? Healthcare mystery shopping is an excellent complement to any service initiative. It can be directed in such a way that it provides real time verification that the initiative is being effective. Anything from a discharge process to valet service can be shopped at various times to ensure that the initiative’s message was received and implemented.
Flexibility does not, however, extend to internal programs. Sometimes in the name of saving money, healthcare providers will launch a do-it-yourself program. They attempt to get employees or volunteers to perform the same function that professional healthcare mystery shopping firms do. This rarely if ever works for any duration for obvious reasons. Insiders have internal biases and, despite their best intentions, are no longer able to be objective. The other reason this is not effective is that employees (and even volunteers) can think of a million things they should be doing or would rather be doing. And the lack of staying power for a do-it-yourself program puts a tremendous burden on the manager assigned to administer the task.
What Clients are Looking For
Hospitals, health systems and physician practices seek out healthcare mystery shopping vendors for a number of reasons. In some cases, they want to validate “good news.” For example, one health system client entered into a long-term relationship with the primary goal of proving that their services were superior to the competition that was also shopped. A recent wayfinding study of over 300 ‘shops’ conducted for a large hospital on the east coast concluded that less than 76% of their employees received a top box score of five for greeting consumers with a smile. This finding was indicative of a culture that was not treating consumers in ‘a personal and memorable way.’ However, healthcare mystery shopping afforded them the advantage of validating their original concern, isolating where this concern is most prevalent, and using the shopper’s language to convey to staff why greeting people was critically important to overall perception. Much like satisfaction surveys, healthcare mystery shopping is able to monitor improvement over time, but with the added benefit of story telling to pinpoint issues. It can also be instrumental in determining the specific nature of the concern and identifying where weaknesses exist.
A healthcare mystery shopping executive, who is undergoing therapy for breast cancer, wrote in a blog recently, “What matters to healthcare organizations are things like how many steps it takes to check a patient in, scripted greetings for frontline employees, record keeping for correct billing, and clinical training for new safety measures. However, as a patient, I notice if the person checking me in for chemo is smiling and greets me because she cares, not if she delivers a scripted sentence. Next, I notice if the nurses in the chemo area are working as a team and greet me personally (they should know me after two months). But what is most important to me is whether or not the clinical staff is aligned with my recovery goals.”
While this executive may be more attuned to her surroundings than most patients and able to articulate what it means to her, the goal for any healthcare mystery-shopping program is to use the shopper’s heightened sense of awareness and their ability to effectively communicate their experiences in a way that is clear and concise.
The EMR And You
Recently, I visited with my general practitioner (the Doctor). The needed updating and renewal of my prescription was at hand. While we chatted during my examination I asked the Doctor a few questions concerning my past prognosis (history). She didn’t have a clue as to what I was talking about. I said, “Doc you’ve been treating me for more than eight years and treated for a major illness.” “What do you think or how do you feel about the way the treatment has turned out? The look of someone who was in the twilight zone came upon her face, the look of someone who has traded places with my doctor. I described to her the diagnosis and prognosis of the total experience up to now. Her demeanor made an abrupt change to OK, now I remember mode.
The doctor then started to explain the how and why of their patient records keeping system. The patient records were kept on an outdated wall roll out filing system in the administration portion of this very large and prominent city hospital clinic. I asked, “Doc, why is it that you don’t have my records at hand for review as opposed to making a whole new file on me?” She then explained if a patient has not come into the office for more than two years, the hard copy files go to a central repository for storage. And soon after the records arrive to the repository, before long, they are destroyed. I then asked the doctor what would happen if a medical professional needed to access a patient’s medical history to assist in the diagnosis and comparison of a new illness? The only answer that she could give me was “the hospital could not afford to store old patient files.” I asked, isn’t that a dangerous practice? She replied, yes.
Albeit, my doctor agreed with the need for an Electronic Medical Records keeping system for all hospitals, especially one as large as this.
I was appalled at the lack of technology that major hospitals and medical facilities in many cities and counties do not incorporate within their day-to-day responsibilities. Not to mention my anger of the danger factor in not having access to patient records, regardless of how long it’s been between doctor visits. An EMR System will aid in the saving of life, the treatment and prevention of illnesses throughout this planet, its’ people, animals, and life forms.
In my first report, “IT and BI”, I mentioned the steps beginning technology students should take in order to ascend to the highest level of career achievements in the world of computers.
The first step is to understand the workings of computers and the mind set that needs to coincide with the brainwashing (training) it takes to adapt to its languages and communication networks. I do not consider myself to be an expert in the profession.
However, I have arrived at a comfortable level within the IT and BI world to which I am happy to play a part. Like many people (especially older learners) it had to begin somewhere. That somewhere was the desire to become computer savvy. It’s grown from there…and continues to grow. I continue to eat, sleep, and breathe IT and BI.
Our country, as well as the rest of the world, is in need of the EMR System. The system needs operators for ETL and other operational functions. This system will be implemented whether hospital administrators like it or not…whether they can afford it or not. And the people to maintain and operate the functions of said system is inevitable. As an avid Data Miner and RDBMS Practitioner, I am constantly studying the trends, reports, articles, and the technology of EMR-Data Base Systems as well as Networks and Communications Hardware and Software. You do not have to be a scholar and/or technological genius to learn the stuff.
All you need is the desire and willingness to believe that you can function within the world of computers. I’ve included some data with regard to the beginner in mind within this report. Should you be one of those individuals who cannot afford to get into a classroom/training setting, I recommend that you go to a book store or library and gain all of the pertinent (and not so pertinent) material that you can get your hands on, read, study, and practice (find someone that will allow you to utilize their PC or Mac, if you don’t have one) using the software and its hardware to learn the languages and applications.
Here are some beginning data that will help you to understand PCs and Networks:
Management Information Systems (MIS)
The difference between hardware and Software:
Hardware are/is the things that you can see, touch, and feel, i.e., a central processor, a printer, a monitor, a variety of electronic and machine parts; physical components; Software is the languages and operating systems; the controlling and support of a computer system; instructions, programs, disks; usable and replaceable portions of the total system.
Some characteristics of the processing functions are: data is changed or transformed into information for comparison, to sort, to calculate, etc.
The difference between data and information is: data is defined as raw material entered into the processing system, i.e., the keyboard; information is processed data that is processed into meaningful information.
The definition of S.O.P. (Standard Operating Process) is protocol, the rules or conventions governing the format and transmission of messages exchanged between computer and terminal devices.
Key categories of I.S.T. (Information Systems Technical) are: hardware, software, storage, and telecommunications.
What is T.P.S? (Transportation Process Systems) – the systems that controls the scheduling, routing, inventory, materials, and transportation information.
M.I.S. (Management Information Systems) are oriented almost exclusively towards internal organizational events; a system that aides management in making, carrying out, and controlling decisions, planning and management; aides management in the performance of its job; getting the right information to the right people at the right time.
The definition of D.S.S. (Decision Support System) characteristics are:
Aides in making decisions under conditions of uncertainty; analyzes situations, charts and other visual exhibits can be transmitted and displayed when necessary to clarify a point; access to files, makes and accurate forecast, prepares short term profit plans and long term / range projections, provides preplanning information in budget preparations, calculates variances, triggers revised forecasts, acts as early warning system, accomplishes all the proceeding with great speed and accuracy.
The definition of E.S.S. (Executive Support Systems) is: the executive support system is geared for an individual executive or a group of executives involving a separate personal data file, stripped or created from a main file geared to the needs of the individual executive.
Knowledge and Information based economy characteristics are (high tech – low hopes):
Shifting job market polarized wages and income, service and high tech jobs may be causing poverty instead of curing it, a shift from physical work to head work, 75% of jobs were in manufacturing, but lost to the service industry, and the computer revolution, the information revolution, the electronic revolution, the second industry revolution.
An information system can be defined as a system the aides in making and carrying out controlling devices based on the physical facilities that are available; A computer, a calculator, an adding machine, a book, etc.
The group responsible for monitoring affirms daily activities is called the International Data Corporation.
Characteristics of the Age of Information:
The first year when PC’s were available commercially, ¾ of Americans jobs were in manufacturing. Expectations for the future were to live better than people of the past. Circa 1950. Interest rates were averaging 2%.
High Tech – Low Hopes:
Knowledge based on information gathered on the economy shift.
Pascal Lebowitz developed the first adding machine.
Processing characteristics:
To perform and manipulate operations on data.
Voice recognition would be an example of an input device – accepting data then analyzing the sound input.
What does DOS stand for and why do we need it?
DOS – Disk Operating System, a program that contains the controlling signals for the computer. A DOS System supervises and operates the subsequent programs loaded in the computer. It is the main central program used by the computer.
The difference between data and information: data is raw material entered into a computer system; information is processed data; information with understandable meaning.
The characteristics of the processing functions is raw data is transformed into logical information through a process of analytical and manipulated functions.
The 5 functions of a computer are:
The ability to accept data is the input device where data is issued through an analytical and manipulative function as well as automatically executing programs of instructions in order to perform mathematical logistics in a series of functions known as processing.
Output is a manipulative operation on data and reporting the results of its findings to the computer operator aiding to his/her performance of a job and/or personal information and/or entertainment. The five function are input, storage, process, execute, and output.
General Systems
An environment consisting of many personal computers, workstations, and servers, inter-connected by high-speed networks, and dispersed over small or large geographical areas.
The attractions if such a system are widely recognized; each user has autonomy and control over the fate of his/her own resources. Each user benefits from file sharing information and data. Connectivity with servers allows sharing of expensive resources (disk forms of desktop services).
Visual Basic is an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that allows for the creation of applications designed to run as the windows operating environment. These applications are GUI (Graphic User Interface) based programs that use the event driven program model (Multiple Components Writing to Control/Run Programming – Procedural Programming).
Operating Systems
The collection of computer programs that control the interaction of the user and the computer hardware is called the operating system (OS). The operating system of a computer is often compared to the conductor of and orchestra, for it is the software that is responsible for directing all computer operations and managing all computer resources.
Usually, part of the operating system is stored permanently in a read-only (ROM) chip so that it is available as soon as the computer is turned on. A computer can look at the values in read-only memory but cannot write new values to the chip. The ROM-based partition of the OS contains the instructions necessary for loading into memory the rest of the operating system code, which typically resides on a disk.
Loading the operating system into memory is called booting the computer. Now push the on button.
Type my name in your web browser and view my on-line communiques!
