What Type of Insurance Coverage for the Amazon Vendor?
If you are involved in e-commerce by selling online, you might realize that you face similar risks as other business. Those involved in the Amazon marketplace are required by the company to obtain a certain amount of business coverage up to $1,000 per occurrence:
• Commercial general liability insurance
• Bodily injury insurance
• Personal injury insurance
• Property insurance
Amazon vendors need to realize that this is limited coverage that will not protect them if losses necessitate a larger claim. Like any business person, those involved in e-commerce need to assess their needs and acquire appropriate related insurance protection.
General Liability
General liability insurance is a basic coverage for the online seller – as it is traditional brick and mortar retail outlets. It is there to protect your business from liability to:
– Injuries
– Negligence
– Accidents
If a related lawsuit occurs, this insurance can pay for payment you are judged to pay and legal expenses.
Products liability coverage generally is tied to this policy. It protects the manufacturer or seller in regard to bodily injury or property damage to a third party that occurs because of a faulty product.
There are instances, however, when this form of coverage does not help. Why? In the event a seller is not rated appropriately and files a claim, he or she may get a ‘no’ from the insurer.
Take the case of Mary – an Amazon vendor that successfully sold skin care products to an online market.
All was fine, business-wise, for Mary until the fateful day when a consumer sued her in relation to a serious skin flare-up credited to the creams sent to her by Mary. When Mary filed a claim, she was in for a shock: the insurance company denied coverage because her policy was wrongly rated as an internet retailer. As someone that placed her company labels on her creams, she should have been rated ‘a manufacturer’!
Too bad her agent did not catch the mistake! The financial consequences had a far-reaching effect, eventually forcing her to file for bankruptcy.
While this spells out the urgency of being on the lookout for problems with a policy, there are other forms of coverage that an Amazon seller needs to be highly cognizant of.
Other Policies for the Amazon Seller
One of the chief concerns any Amazon seller has is the possibility of being suspended from the Amazon network of sellers. If this occurs, the loss of income can be substantial. Amazon Suspension Insurance Policy is the number one coverage that is recommended for the industry across the board.
Other insurance policies to consider are:
• Business Auto
• Workers Comp
• Umbrella/Excess
• Cyber Liability
• Ocean Marine
• EPLI
Of course, nothing takes the place of speaking to an insurance professional that will steer you to a tailored insurance program made for you.
Choosing a Mobile Hairdresser – 4 Simple Tips to Help You Choose The Best
Before I go into the points to help you choose your hairdresser, I should first outline the definition of what is a mobile hairdresser? A Mobile Hairdresser is a hairdresser who usually works for his or herself visiting clients at their homes or place of work, or any other agreed venue and does not operate from a fixed hair salon or beauty shop.
1.When to consider using a mobile hairdresser. The services of a mobile hairstylist may often be required to be used at a home for a wedding when it may often be inconvenient for the bride to travel to a hair or beauty salon to have her hair and her make-up done, requiring her then to travel back to her home to put on her wedding gown. Instead, the hairdresser will travel to the bride’s home in order to style the bride’s hair for her special day. A mobile hairstylist is often in demand for Care homes, hospitals, prisons, the armed forces, and in many other situations where individual attention is required.
2. What you should expect. Like a Salon hairdresser, a Mobile Hairstylist should have the qualities and skills to create the styles a hairdresser can perform in a hair salon, as the hairdresser must be able to perform in the clients personal location, wherever that may be. Your mobile hairdresser will be able to use their equipment effectively and safely to style your hair and perfect new looks and styles for you, their customer. The mobile hairdresser will bring all the necessary tools required for whatever hairstyling process may be required including spare pairs of scissors and combs for cutting hair, as well as curling and flat irons, blow dryers, gels and colorants and even a wash basin. All these items and tools will be kept clean, serviceable and sanitized for every client.
3. Always check that they have a Professional appearance . Most professional mobile hairdressers will wear professional clothing that is suitable for their work. The hairdresser will be clean and tidy and well presented with a modern, stylish hairstyle, presenting themselves as if they were working in a professional hair salon. This is because a new customer will likely assess their mobile hairdresser’s competence at the moment he or she enters their house. Because your hairdresser will be traveling to his or her clients they will have their own transport in which they will transport their own equipment, tools and consumables to the location of the client quickly.
4. Always Use a qualified hairdresser. As with Salon hairdressers, your mobile hairdresser should hold formal hairdressing qualifications. The UK national Vocational Qualification in Hairdressing (NVQ) is the only recognized qualification system, and more than 60% of mobile hairstylists are now trained to this standard. They should also hold professional indemnity insurance.
Your mobile hairdresser should be happy and prepared to recommend the perfect hairdos and often make-up to accentuate and compliment the individual looks of the customer, and offer suggestions on what hairstyle or make up should best suit the client.
What Will Happen To Your Small Business When You Die?
Planning for the succession of your business can be a daunting thought. Unfortunately, many people continue to grow their business without planning what will happen when they retire or die. Small business owners are particularly hesitant about estate planning because they are overwhelmed with daily operations. Additionally, they are often reluctant to make decisions that may be unpopular or hurtful to their employees or family members. However, business owners can easily begin planning for the succession of their business by taking small steps while they are still active in the operation of their business.
One often overlooked business tool is key person insurance. Key person insurance is an insurance policy taken out by a business that would financially compensate for the permanent or temporary loss of a key employee of the business. Anyone who is an integral part of the business, and whose presence contributes financially to the company may be covered by this type of policy. These insurance policies can compensate for many types of losses including replacement or recruiting costs for a key employee; loss of a business project worked on by the key employee; insurance that protects partnership interests; and insurance relating to business loans.
In addition to insurance, there are many other ways to achieve a smooth succession of your business. For the next two years, Congress has initiated an estate tax-exempt program that will allow you to gift up to five million dollars to an individual and ten million dollars to a couple. This is an amazing opportunity to ensure that your liquid assets are given to the people you feel will protect your business in the future.
Another way to protect the succession of your business is through a cross purchase buy sell agreement. This agreement would enable the surviving partners of a business to purchase the deceased partner’s interest at a pre-determined price. This purchase money can be funded by the partners buying insurance policies on each other and using this money for the purchase payment.
Creating a living trust is yet another opportunity for you to plan the succession of your business. A trust is a legal entity which allows another person, the trustee, to hold legal title to property for a beneficiary. A living trust is established during one’s lifetime instead after death. This arrangement can be beneficial in reducing estate taxes and avoiding probate. Avoiding the arduous process of probate is important because businesses often need to make quick financial decisions after the death of an owner.
Estate planning and small business attorneys can provide you with the critical information you need for the safe and effective succession of your business. It is never too early to consult a professional when your family’s livelihood is at stake.
Car Insurance – Plan for the Most Unpredictable Situations
Law mandates you are not to drive a vehicle without insurance, because you can encounter so many unpredictable situations, which even a watchful and attentive driver can hardly foresee. The very purpose of car insurance is to plan for situations that crop up suddenly.
If you carry out due diligence on the Internet, selecting car insurance can become a much less complicated matter than you ever expected, and give you a deep insight as to how you could affect considerable insurance policy premiums at cheaper rates. During your search, you will most certainly come across the ideal insurance company with affordable prices and a wide enough arrays of offers for diverse insurance packages that will spoil you for choice. The unlikely possibility of your car suffering a damage or theft overnight after you take the insurance is a rare occurrence, but you must provide for all such inconveniences by taking a correct policy at the right time.
Even a very good driver having unblemished driving credentials, feels safer and more confident if he or she has a sound car insurance backing them.
Additionally, the Internet today provides any information you want about vehicle insurance with a single click of your mouse, as most of the insurance companies have a strong and visible presence on the net, with details of all their insurance options, their terms and conditions including prices. While an online calculator will help you to calculate the quantum of premium, you can get an exact quote from the insurance company’s website if you sign up with them.
Your efforts in making a comparative chart of the insurance companies and their competitive offers is not an exercise in futility, as it will help you to save precious cash outflow. Excellent 24×7 customer support systems back most of the reputed insurance companies, and they will willingly cooperate with your enquiries even after their office hours. Their support matches your convenience, and provides you with exceptional features and irresistible prices.
A smart review of the testimonials of the insurance companies on their sites, will give you a fair picture of their proficiency of service and past customer reaction. It is of primary importance to ensure that these insurers have in place online facilities for payment, renewal and for updating revised information.
A conscientious car driver will spare no efforts to locate innovative tools to identify the ideal car insurance company that is a pleasure to deal with, and continuously offers options to reduce the insurance premiums.
