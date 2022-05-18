When Do You Need The Help Of An SEO Company?

SEO copywriting is often positioned as some dark art that only the technically advanced can take part in.

It isn’t. It’s about knowing the keyword that best describes your page and then writing it in such a way that all of the search engines can easily recognise that keyword.

Not surprisingly, the keyword for this page is SEO copywriting. Just replace my keyword example ‘seo copywriting’ with your chosen keyword when applying these pointers.

Research is the key to SEO Copywriting (H2)

The keyword for your page is not what you think it is. It’s what people are searching for. Use Google’s Keyword Tool and type in your chosen keyword. It will tell you how often it is searched for on a monthly and local basis. You will inevitably find keywords that have a higher search volume or ones that are very niche.

The important thing is to check that the keyword you have chosen is searched for regularly. Online, write for what people want, not what you think they want.

SEO Copywriting: Page Title, Description and Keywords (H2)

The first thing the spiders look over are your Page Title and Page Description. These are fields that all good Content Management systems will automatically have.

a. Page Title

Most visitors are blind to the Page Title. It is the text at the very top of your page on the blue/grey bar. It must have your keyword in it. Fail to do this, even if you have the keyword everywhere else, and you won’t get out of the SEO starting block.

b. Page Description

On a search engine page, the Page Description is the text that appears underneath the Page Title and between the web link taking you to the page. It tells your reader why they should visit your page. It is also known as Meta Description.

You want your keyword to appear in the first sentence. Most search engines show the first 160 words of your description but if you fail to write one they will just include the first sentence of your page.

A carefully written Page Description is more helpful for SEO than your first sentence.

c. Keywords

Your content management system will allow you to load all of the keywords that are relevant to your page. The research you did will have told you what these are – just load them all up.

SEO Copywriting: Think of Keyword Headlines (H2)

Search engine spiders crawl over your page trying to understand what it’s about.

Headlines that have the keyword in them help enormously. There are 3 headline types – H1, H2 and H3. Most content management systems allow you to give the headline or sub-heading one of these ‘H’ tags. On this page I have shown you how I have used them. For a good SEO rating you want to have all three on the page.

SEO Copywriting – Keyword Density (H3)

The spiders also scout to see how frequently your keyword appears on the page. It’s referred to as keyword density.

There are various weird and wonderful formulas about this but in the end it comes down to writing the page in such a way that seo copywriting appears natural not forced. This page is a bit forced – for obvious reasons…

You get brownie points if SEO copywriting is in italics at least once. Even if italics are hard to read online. And as you can see elsewhere on this page ‘SEO copywriting’ is in bold and underlined.

SEO Copywriting and Images (H3)

Include an image on your page that uses the keyword in the Alternative Text description of the image. Most pages fail to do this and miss out on SEO points. When you upload an image, you have the option to type in this description

SEO Copywriting and Links (H3)

It is a good idea to link to related pages on your site or elsewhere and to use your keyword as the anchor text.