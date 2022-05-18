Finance
When Do You Need The Help Of An SEO Company?
With the increase in demand for SEO services, SEO companies across the globe started to grow in number. You can virtually find them just about every country in the world. The question is, does your business really need the help of an SEO Company?
Search Engine Optimization is popular among various businesses. With almost a quarter of the total global sales attributed to online marketing, who would not care? Its power and role in the marketing campaign is evidently important, especially to companies that are incapable of physical expansion. Internet presents them an opportunity to expand with a minimal cost. For these reasons, SEO now holds a more significant role in boosting a company’s revenue.
SEO services are typically outsourced from developing nations like the Philippines and India. While majority of search engine optimization can be done at home by a knowledgeable webmaster, it is rare that you find freelance SEOs who work at home with reliable SEO qualifications. The need for an affordable SEO company has driven most western companies to embrace outsourcing SEO offshore.
It is true that search engine optimization need not be overly complicated like many companies make you believe but there are certain circumstances where the help of a search engine optimization company becomes indispensable. Here are some of the instances where it is advisable to seek the help of an SEO company:
- Your business requires your full attention and you don’t have time to monitor your own website statistics.
- Companies and businesses who don’t have qualified employees to perform the required search engine optimization. It is always preferable to hire experts over going through the learning process and do SEO yourself.
- When after your efforts to optimize your website, you do not get any substantial improvements in your ranking and traffic, you need to get help from experts. An SEO firm can help introduce innovative SEO strategies that you might have not used yet. Moreover, companies that specializes on SEO have more resources to do the job.
Outsourcing SEO and choosing the right company to work with needs careful planning. You do not want to end up with companies employing all sorts of shady strategies that will harm your website. What you want and what you need is a qualified SEO company that can deliver results through professional and ethical SEO strategies. So to help you choose a good SEO provider, here are a few things to be wary about:
- Companies that guarantee top rankings for your website. The truth is, no one can guarantee top placement on search engines. SEo companies employ strategies that are proven to have worked. Search engine algorithms are highly classified.
- Choose SEO companies that are honest, upfront and realistic. It doesn’t mean the company is good when they charge high fee on their SEO services. There are a lot of SEO companies offshore that can deliver results for half the cost. You jus have to be patient in searching.
- Choose SEO companies that offer scheduled reporting. Choose companies with complete contact information.
- Your SEO company should regularly contact you and should constantly find new ways to achieve the best result for your website. They should be innovative yet ethical in their SEO practices.
SEO Copywriting Made Easy-Peasy
SEO copywriting is often positioned as some dark art that only the technically advanced can take part in.
It isn’t. It’s about knowing the keyword that best describes your page and then writing it in such a way that all of the search engines can easily recognise that keyword.
Not surprisingly, the keyword for this page is SEO copywriting. Just replace my keyword example ‘seo copywriting’ with your chosen keyword when applying these pointers.
Research is the key to SEO Copywriting (H2)
The keyword for your page is not what you think it is. It’s what people are searching for. Use Google’s Keyword Tool and type in your chosen keyword. It will tell you how often it is searched for on a monthly and local basis. You will inevitably find keywords that have a higher search volume or ones that are very niche.
The important thing is to check that the keyword you have chosen is searched for regularly. Online, write for what people want, not what you think they want.
SEO Copywriting: Page Title, Description and Keywords (H2)
The first thing the spiders look over are your Page Title and Page Description. These are fields that all good Content Management systems will automatically have.
a. Page Title
Most visitors are blind to the Page Title. It is the text at the very top of your page on the blue/grey bar. It must have your keyword in it. Fail to do this, even if you have the keyword everywhere else, and you won’t get out of the SEO starting block.
b. Page Description
On a search engine page, the Page Description is the text that appears underneath the Page Title and between the web link taking you to the page. It tells your reader why they should visit your page. It is also known as Meta Description.
You want your keyword to appear in the first sentence. Most search engines show the first 160 words of your description but if you fail to write one they will just include the first sentence of your page.
A carefully written Page Description is more helpful for SEO than your first sentence.
c. Keywords
Your content management system will allow you to load all of the keywords that are relevant to your page. The research you did will have told you what these are – just load them all up.
SEO Copywriting: Think of Keyword Headlines (H2)
Search engine spiders crawl over your page trying to understand what it’s about.
Headlines that have the keyword in them help enormously. There are 3 headline types – H1, H2 and H3. Most content management systems allow you to give the headline or sub-heading one of these ‘H’ tags. On this page I have shown you how I have used them. For a good SEO rating you want to have all three on the page.
SEO Copywriting – Keyword Density (H3)
The spiders also scout to see how frequently your keyword appears on the page. It’s referred to as keyword density.
There are various weird and wonderful formulas about this but in the end it comes down to writing the page in such a way that seo copywriting appears natural not forced. This page is a bit forced – for obvious reasons…
You get brownie points if SEO copywriting is in italics at least once. Even if italics are hard to read online. And as you can see elsewhere on this page ‘SEO copywriting’ is in bold and underlined.
SEO Copywriting and Images (H3)
Include an image on your page that uses the keyword in the Alternative Text description of the image. Most pages fail to do this and miss out on SEO points. When you upload an image, you have the option to type in this description
SEO Copywriting and Links (H3)
It is a good idea to link to related pages on your site or elsewhere and to use your keyword as the anchor text.
Fix Online Management – Which SEO Mistakes Should Be Eliminated?
In search engines, websites are very keenly observed before being ranked and it is very obvious if we end up making certain small mistakes. However, nobody is aware about the fact that these small mistakes can cause serious blunders to their websites. The most important requirement for developers is that they should recognize their mistakes, correct them as soon as possible using good online reputation management skills and remove Google results that act against them. There are certain basic mistakes, which are made by almost every web designer. In every content, core is their keyword. It is true that keywords are important. However, what it also needs is the proper use of keyword in the content rather than any stuffing.
Keyword stuffing can be easily recognized by search engine and this can be harmful to fix online reputation of the website. Therefore, the best process for achieving good rank is to avoid keyword stuffing. Other biggest mistake done by designers is that they once they design their website, they hardly care for it. They just wait for its ranking to get good automatically. However, to fix online reputation of the website, it requires as much care as one can do and also requires timely update of its content. Therefore, that search engine can easily index its content.
Good online reputation management is required for taking such intelligent steps. By avoiding such silly mistakes, one can easily wins the trust of search engine, remove Google results and get better links for website. Most importantly, according to search engine’s requirement, a flawless website can even get the 0-4th position in search engine.
How to Choose Web Design Company?
Before deciding on which web design company to choose, you should first determine the main aim and purpose for your upcoming website. Once the aim and purpose have been identified, then only move on to choose a reliable web design company to develop your website.
The first step in your searching for a reliable web design company is to check the company’s reputation. Simply make a survey or ask around in your local community as well as perform an online research to check if there’s any negative comments about the web design company shall be fruitful. In addition, how long the web design company has been in business shall be taken into consideration.
Next, it is important to see the web design company’s portfolio, view some samples of websites that the web design company has done. Viewing some of the company’s previous work will be able to show you the quality of the end product that the company is able to produce.
Evaluate the web design company to see whether they have any experience in developing the type of web site that you want. The web design company should be able to understand the aim of your website and be able to provide a design that is able to suit your needs.
