Who Killed Sara? Season 3: What All To Know Before Watching It On May 18 Premiere?
Netflix never failed its audience to surprise with thrillers, mysteries, and psychological and phenomenal series that make its audience hooked to the shows. One such series, “Who killed Sara,” released on 24th March 2021, is a Mexican Crime Thriller Mystery directed by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela.
The series introduces us to our protagonist Alex Guzman (MSaraanola Cardona); a man convicted of his sister, Sara Guzman’s (Xiamen Lamadrid) murder, a crime he did not commit.
Recap From Season 1
The first season revolves around our protagonist and the Lazcano family; who Alex thinks is responsible for the death of his mother and sister. Rodolfo Lazcano was the then-boyfriend of Sara Guzman; and the day she died, she was pregnant with the baby of Cesar Lazcano (father of Rodolfo).
Season 1 makes Cesar our Antagonist, but with the way of the plot, it seemed like every one of the characters except for Alex and Eliza Lazcano are hiding something deep and have somewhat a motive to kill Sara.
The story completely takes a turn when in the last episode of Season 1, Alex finds a diary hidden in the walls of Sara and understands that there was more to what he thought about Sara and that this is now more than just “Who killed Sara.” Something in the Dairy triggered Alex, and he ran to the backyard and started digging it until he found a skull with a bullet hole in it.
Recap From Season 2
Well, just as we thought it would be the last season after the penultimate chapter, there was yet another cliffhanger in the “who killed Sara?” series. Season 2 of who killed Sara got more interesting and boring at the same time. The innocent character of Sara slowly faded; and her dark past was finally revealed – how much she had gone through mental problems and schizophrenia.
It is revealed that the skull with a bullet hole in it in the backyard of her house was a boy named Abel; who nearly stabbed her before Ceaser shot him in the head and killed him. Season 2 unfolds many secrets from the characters and the truth about Sara. The Line “there’s more to the eyes than we see” perfectly describes the plot of the series.
In the final season of the series; Marifer accepts that she cut the ropes of the parachutes because Sara told her to die (teenage girl’s problems, you know). We, as the audience, were shocked to learn about our killer. Still, to our greatest dismay, it was not Marifer but Nicandro, the drug dealer of Sara, a former friend of Rodolfo and Chema, and the one whose role seemed so little in the previous seasons, along with a doctor who was Sara’s psychiatrist.
What To Expect From The Upcoming Season?
According to the season, the biggest shock we got was that Sara was not dead. It is in the trailer that Alex and Sara; at last, reunite, bringing forward a lot of questions and lots of thrilling experiences with it.
The post Who Killed Sara? Season 3: What All To Know Before Watching It On May 18 Premiere? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for drug distribution following testimony in Tyler Skaggs-Eric Kay trial
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.
The suspension, retroactive to April 29, is for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse,” which came to light during Harvey’s testimony during the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Kay was found guilty of two felony counts and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for distributing drugs to Skaggs, which led to the Angels pitcher’s overdose death in 2019. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28, according to ESPN.
Harvey, 33, was among the players who testified they received oxycodone pills from Kay while with the Angels, though Harvey also acknowledged that he had given oxycodone to Skaggs and used cocaine during his career.
At the trial, Harvey said he believed his testimony would threaten his career.
MLB said in February that it would conduct a review of the matter after the trial was completed, and it was reported a suspension was a possibility. In April, the Orioles signed Harvey to a minor league deal, with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledging that Harvey was in a “very unique situation.”
“Obviously, he’s in the situation he’s in right now because of off-the-field things,” Elias said last month. “But getting to know him last year, understanding his approach to what’s gone on, our point of view is that this was something that shouldn’t prevent him from having another chance with this organization, especially with the way he conducted himself last year.”
A right-hander who started the 2013 All-Star Game and starred for the New York Mets before spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Angels, Harvey had a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts for the Orioles in 2021 after signing a minor league deal with them in spring training. Harvey had been pitching in extended spring training games in Florida.
“We support all aspects of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and their ruling in this particular case,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “I am glad that Matt now has the opportunity to put this part of his past behind him and pursue another shot with our organization after serving his suspension.”
Around the horn
- The Orioles made a series of roster moves before the game, largely focused on their bullpen. They recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie, selected left-hander Nick Vespi’s contract, optioned infielder Rylan Bannon and designated left-hander Logan Allen for assignment. Both Gillaspie and Vespi are in the majors for the first time.
- Left-hander John Means was in Baltimore on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, stopping by the Orioles’ clubhouse and saying hello to teammates.
This article will be updated.
John Shipley: Wild fans are done with ‘steps in the right direction’
Before the postseason started for the Wild, general manager Bill Guerin was asked about Kevin Fiala, the implication being that what the winger does in the playoffs would make an impact on his future in Minnesota.
“You’re only as good as your last game,” Guerin said before quickly adding, “I’m kidding.”
Well, yes and no he was kidding.
Like the Wild as a whole, Fiala had a wonderful regular season and an underwhelming postseason, and while Fiala’s disappointing playoff performance won’t affect whether Guerin wants to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent this summer, it will take the edge off the loss in the likely event that the GM won’t be able to afford him.
Anyone stumbling upon these words knows why. Wild fans are done with feeling good about the regular season. Since the 2003 team’s surprise, and immensely entertaining, run to the Western Conference final, Wild fans have slipped well into “GoodFellas” mode, and because this is a family paper, we paraphrase.
“You won the Northwest Division in 2007-08? Don’t care, you lost in the first round of the playoffs.”
“You set a franchise record with 106 points in 2016-17? Don’t care, you lost in the first round.”
“You set a franchise record with 52 wins in 2021-22? Don’t care, you lost in the first round.”
Guerin might have been half-kidding — or maybe one-fourth kidding — when he said you’re only as good as your last game, but when it comes to the Wild and the playoffs, it’s true.
“This team had something special about it,” Guerin said during a postmortem with coach Dean Evason on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center. “And we made tremendous steps in the direction that we want to be going in.”
This was Guerin’s third season as the Wild’s GM, but it has been Minnesota’s team for 21 years. It’s impossible for anyone else, and maybe especially a professional hockey man, to understand the disappointment of what has been an intensely loyal fan base. It’s kinda done with steps in the right direction. Without a deep run, at least another trip to the conference final, there is no forward motion. Everything else is treading water.
So, after building what might have been, in fact, the Wild’s best team since the franchise started play in 2000-21, Guerin goes back to work.
Fiala’s last game was zero points in a 5-1, season-ending loss at St. Louis. His entire postseason was something of a whimper, three assists and no goals in six games after a career-best regular season, 33 goals and 85 points. Right now, his postseason is what remains fresh. Likewise for Guerin, who had an even better regular season than Fiala did.
Until the Wild brain trust decided to ride Marc-Andre Fleury in the postseason, everything Guerin touched turned to gold — from buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to acquiring Jake Middleton and Nicolas Deslaurier at the trade deadline.
The internal consensus reported Tuesday was that the Wild just got off track in the playoffs, that what they did well in the regular season — stuck to the game plan and responded to adversity — just didn’t happen in the playoffs. It wasn’t so much an objective diagnosis as comfort food: All the Wild, largely as composed, have to do next year is stay on script in the postseason.
One wonders if that includes the way the team handled the goaltending situation. Fleury might have been a key cog after being acquired at the deadline, but he wasn’t as sharp as fellow veteran Cam Talbot down the stretch. Yet instead of sticking with a successful tandem, the Wild — “We all talked about it. We all have input,” Evason said — chose to ride Fleury, and it plain didn’t work.
Fleury might not have been the reason the Wild didn’t beat St. Louis — there were other underwhelming performances — but it seems fair to say he didn’t play the way the team had hoped. And still they put him out there for five games. “Because he had three Stanley Cups,” Evason said. And he still does.
Guerin insisted Tuesday that he wants to keep both Talbot, under contract next season, and Fleury, a free agent for 2022-23. It makes sense because it worked so well in the regular season — for whatever that’s worth.
Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated — with a troubling sign
By BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”
“Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed.
Despite his protests that it was all a joke, the bespectacled 17-year-old who had long been viewed by classmates as a loner with good grades was questioned by state police over the possible threat and then taken into custody and to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under a state mental health law.
But a day and a half later, he was released. And two weeks after that, he was allowed to participate in graduation festivities, including riding in the senior parade, where he was photographed atop a convertible driven by his father and festooned with yellow-and-blue balloons and signs reading, “Congratulations” and “Payton Gendron.”
That account of Gendron’s brush with the law last spring, according to authorities and other people familiar with what happened, emphasized the same point school officials made in a message to parents at the time: An investigation found no specific, credible threat against the school or any individual from that sign of trouble.
Now, the episode is seen as a missed opportunity to uncover a sinister side of Gendron that he kept hidden from those around him. He became radicalized online, bought a Bushmaster rifle, traveled three hours to Buffalo and went on what authorities say was a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage Saturday in a supermarket that killed 10 Black people.
Gendron, now 18, was arraigned on a state murder charge over the weekend and a court-appointed public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He remained jailed under suicide watch as federal prosecutors contemplate hate-crime charges.
Even as the FBI swarmed the home where Gendron lived with his parents and two younger brothers, neighbors and classmates in this mostly white community of 5,000 near the New York-Pennsylvania line say they saw no sign of the kind of racist rhetoric seen in a 180-page online diatribe, purportedly written by Gendron.
In it, he describes in minute detail how he researched ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of Black people, surveilled the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, and carried out the assault to terrorize all nonwhite, non-Christian people into leaving the country.
Classmates described Gendron as a quiet, studious boy who got high marks but seemed out of place in recent years, turning to online streaming games, a fascination with guns and ways to grab attention from his peers.
When school partially opened again in 2020 after COVID-19-related shutdowns, Gendron showed up covered head to toe in a hazmat suit. Classmate Matthew Casado said he didn’t think the stunt -– he called it “a harmless joke” — went down well with other students.
“Most people didn’t associate with him,” he said. “They didn’t want to be known as friends with a kid who was socially awkward and nerdy.”
Gendron excelled in sciences, once earning top marks in a state chemistry competition. But he was known for keeping to himself and not talking much. And when he did talk, it was about isolation, rejection and desperation.
“He talked about how he didn’t like school because he didn’t have friends. He would say he was lonely,” said Casado, who graduated with Gendron last year.
At one point last winter, Gendron’s mother called Casado’s mother with a request: Please have Matthew call Payton because he had no friends and needed to talk.
The two boys ended up going to flea markets together, watching YouTube videos and shooting guns on nearby state land over the next few months. Casado said that he had never heard his friend talk of anything violent.
“I didn’t think he would hurt a fly,” he said.
Some neighbors had a similar view, seeing the family as happy and prosperous, with both Paul Gendron and his wife, Pamela, holding stable jobs as civil engineers with the New York state Department of Transportation, earning nearly $200,000 combined, according to online records.
Dozens of their Facebook posts over the years show the parents and their three boys — often dressed in matching outfits — enjoying amusement park vacations, going on boat trips and camping trips, shooting laser tag guns and opening presents on Christmas morning.
Carl Lobdell, a family friend who first met Gendron on a camping vacation a dozen years ago, said he was shocked that Payton was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting. “When I heard about the shooting … I just cried,” he said.
One of Gendron’s lawyers, Daniel DuBois, said Tuesday he had no comment. The family did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend. No one answered the door Monday at the family home, surrounded by a neat, spacious lawn. Near the front door was a tiny right hand pressed in concrete with a heart symbol and the words, “PAYTON 2008.”
One parent of a Susquehanna Valley High student said she was furious that the student who was investigated for making the threat last year — whom she later discovered was Gendron — was still allowed to participate in all graduation activities. The woman asked not to be identified because she feared harassment.
According to a recording of a conference call of federal and local law enforcement officials Monday that was obtained by The Associated Press, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron’s comments he made in school in June 2021 were “generalized statements” and not targeted at anyone in particular or at a specific location, which is why no criminal charges were filed. He said the state police “did everything within the confines of the law.”
Gendron enrolled at Broome County Community College and later dropped out. The school wouldn’t say why. And according to online writings attributed to him, he began planning his assault on the Buffalo supermarket beginning at least in November, saying he was inculcated into his racist views online.
“I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane,” according to one passage.
A new, 589-page document of online diary postings emerged Monday that authorities have attributed to Gendron. In it, he describes his preparations for the Buffalo supermarket shooting in detail, writing at one point that he considered attacking a predominantly Black elementary school instead. He also recounted how he chased down a neighborhood cat, stabbed and decapitated it with a hatchet, took a picture and then buried it in the backyard.
Some of its passages also aligned with the account AP’s sources gave of his high school threat investigation.
“Another bad experience was when I had to go to a hospitals ER because I said the word’s ‘murder/suicide’ to an online paper in economics class,” said one entry. “I got out of it because I stuck with the story that I was getting out of class and I just stupidly wrote that down. That is the reason I believe I am still able to purchase guns.”
“It was not a joke, I wrote that down because that’s what I was planning to do.”
___
Condon reported from New York. Eric Tucker in Washington, Michael R. Sisak in New York and news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.
___
Contact AP’s global investigative team at [email protected]
