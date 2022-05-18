News
Why Did They Kill Off Coco On Mayans M.C.
Mayans M.C. is an American drama TV show based on crime. It is created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter that first make its debut on 4 September 2018 on FX. The show is based on the same imaginary setup as Sons of Anarchy. It revolves around Sons’ before rivals now allies, Mayans Motorcycle Club.
Episode 5 showed us a peek into JD Padro’s (EZ) and Sofia’s relationship. Somewhere else Nails (Justina Adorno) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) draft baby names. Kody (Stella Maeve) and Creeper engage in a twisted pillow talk but love is not the only feeling that is in the air.
The biker drama is now airing its season 4 and has 10 episodes for viewers this spring.
Coco’s Death
The tight situation has been increasing between Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy for quite a while now. Mayans did not literally kill Sons of Anarchy’s Road, Captain Montez. They were involved in covering up his death by hiding his body.
In season 4 Jess found and brought this to Samdino, now with this revelation Chib also authorized a battle against Mayans.
Now in the 5th episode Mayans honored their fallen brothers as a united club. Hope is going through ruckus times, in a supermarket she breakdowns and smashes a rude shopper’s groceries, later she calls Coco, her boyfriend, and tells him that she needs help and they both confess their love for each other but as soon as Coco hangs up the phone he is ambushed by The Sons of Anarchy who open fires in public which results in Coco along with several other Mayans dead. Now the repercussions for this will be massive for The Sons of Anarchy.
In an interview with Deadline Elgin James teased little details about the war between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans. Coco’s death will be a major anchor in this war and will have a long-term wound on the relationships moving forward.
Why did Showrunners kill Coco?
Fans pointed out that things were finally working for Coco. The U.S. Navy vet always had negative experiences in the past episodes like heroin addiction and several close encounters with death over the years. His and Hope’s relationship was a step on the right path according to the fans.
But now as he is dead, Hope will be in a serious mess to get a hold of this situation and carry on with her life looking at her past Meth fiascos. Even in episode 5, she fought with a shopper, now when Coco is completely out of the picture it will be challenging for her fans to see her like this.
Where to watch
Firstly the 10 episodes of season 4 will be aired on FX Network. It is available on pay and is carried out by many TV cable providers.
For streaming past seasons or the latest episode (the next day after they air it on FX).UK fans can watch it on Disney Plus and US fans can watch it on Hulu.
News
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
By AMY FORLIITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.
As part of the plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd’s rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to the Black man’s death.
The state is recommending a sentence of three years for Lane and has agreed to allow him to serve the time in a federal prison.
Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and faces a federal sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years. Chauvin earlier was convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in the state case.
Lane’s plea comes during a week when the country is focused on the deaths of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, at the hands of an 18-year-old white man, who carried out the racist, livestreamed shooting Saturday in a supermarket.
Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Lane and Kueng helped to restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Lane held down Floyd’s legs and Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back. Thao kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
Lane, who is white, was convicted along with Kueng and Thao of federal charges in February, after a monthlong trial that focused on the officers’ training and the culture of the police department. All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing, which was caught on video and sparked protests around the world.
After their federal conviction, there was a question as to whether the state trial would proceed. At an April hearing in state court, prosecutors revealed that they had offered plea deals to all three men, but they were rejected. At the time, Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three still didn’t know what their federal sentences would be.
Kueng, who is Black, and Thao, who is Hmong American, also scheduled to go to trial in June on state charges.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
News
The Staircase HBO Vs Netflix
‘THE STAIRCASE‘ is a crime drama series produced in 2004 by the name “DEATH ON THE STAIRCASE “by two Frenchman, Denis and Allyson, and after that, there were many additions to the series made by Netflix and other producers. The channel cast the last episode of this series in 2018, and it was a big hit at that time. The series is based on a Family Crime scene of Peterson, who murdered his wife and acted as if it was an accident.
As of the news, HBO is all set to premiere “THE STAIRCASE,” which is originally the same story as the 2004 “DEATH ON THE STAIRCASE.” The Netflix fanbase has raised many questions about the remake of this ‘Netflix Original’ and has laid acquisitions on HBO about stealing from the ‘Netflix Original’ again and again.
Is HBO’s ‘The Staircase’ Really Based On The Netflix Original Series?
Indeed HBO’s ‘The Staircase’ is copied from the Netflix Original Series “Death On The Staircase,” but this series is not entirely produced by Netflix, as the First episodes of the series were produced by two French back in 2004. This series was so popular back then that they made many additions over the years into the series; some suggest that this series gave the Crime and Thriller Genre a new face.
In 2004, the series was directed by an Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and premiered on Canal+, BBC Four, and Sundance Channel. Then in 2012, Lestrade again cast the series with some additions on the Peterson Family in a 2-hour sequel.
And then, in 2018, Netflix Completed the series by adding 3 episodes and consolidating all the parts into a 13-episode series. You can watch all the episodes on Netflix by buying a subscription.
The Plot Of the Original Series “Death On the Staircase”
The story is based on a crime scene that happened in December 2001. A crime novelist Micheal Peterson called the emergency services and reported that his wife Kathleen had fallen down the stairs of his forest hill mansion and had died due to severe injuries. But on the arrival of the police, they concluded that Micheal had killed his wife with a bludgeon and had made an accidental scene. Micheal soon was arrested and charged with Murdered.
Then the story moves to the Courtroom, where the defense and the prosecution made all the hearings, leading to the court’s final verdict. Peterson’s defense argued that Peterson was outside, by the pool, when Kathleen fell down the stairs, and due to a distance, he could not have heard his wife pleading for help. At the same time, the prosecution made a statement that Kathleen had discovered Peterson’s bisexuality and that Peterson had killed his wife due to rage. After all the Statements, the court Convicted Peterson Guilty, and he was sentenced to life in prison.
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE “THE STAIRCASE”?
The original series of 2004 is available on Netflix. The subscription starts from just Rs 199 ($2.5). You can watch the latest version of The Staircase, which premiered on the 5th of May 2022, only on HBO MAX.
The HBO MAX streaming services start at $10 a month for ad-supported services. If you want an ad-free streaming service, HBO MAX offers the best price of $15 a month.
News
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler keeps telling you who he is — and it’s more than 41 points in Heat’s Game 1 win
Every so often, just for a moment, Jimmy Butler will let you in. He’ll pull back the curtain and let you see who he is, how his mind and motivations assemble.
He mostly keeps that area closed off, opaquely answering he doesn’t care about random ideas like statistics, as he says night after playoff night.
Even if the question is framed that it’s known he doesn’t care about statistics, but his staggering ones Monday provided framework to the Miami Heat’s 118-107 Game 1 win against Boston, it’s met with a shrug.
He’s just out there, competing hard, reading the game, doing whatever’s necessary to win, as he says night after night. There’s no reason to doubt that answer.
It’s just that, every so often, he’ll show you more. He did at the end of the Philadelphia series last week, walking to the locker room and shouting in a send-off to his former team, “They chose Tobias Harris over me?”
Late Tuesday night, as he shut down the talk of his numbers — 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks — the physical nature of the series was mentioned and Butler perked up. This interested him.
“I like physicality,” he said. “Like, I want to run into people and see who falls down first, who is going to quit first. I think that’s the style of basketball I like to play. And so do (the Celtics).”
He mentioned one stat here: He was 0-for-2 from the three-point line in the game.
“I want to go 0-for-0 next game because I just want to keep banging into people,” he said.
There’s who he is, what makes him go, why his jersey is starting its rise to the rafters if this keeps going. The NBA Finals two seasons ago? His playoff run now? He had his fifth 40-point playoff game with the Heat on Tuesday night. Dwyane Wade leads the franchise with seven such games.
See what rare air he’s treading? When Atlanta and Philadelphia said they couldn’t match the Heat’s physicality in the playoffs, when Boston says it needs strongman Marcus Smart back, there’s a central reason.
It’s not just Butler, of course. The Heat’s smothering team defense took over Game 1 in the second half. Coach Erik Spoelstra made adjustments like stop switching players on Boston star Jayson Tatum. P.J. Tucker, then Victor Oladipo, held him to 1 of 8 shooting with six turnovers in the second half.
Boston went from 42 points in the paint in the first half to six in the second half. Butler outscored the Celtics in the third quarter, 17-14. He had two steals for lay-ups in a 22-2 landslide stretch, too. He closed the night with two blocks.
“My brother is playing beautiful basketball!” Wade tweeted. “It’s a joy to watch.”
It was Wade, remember, who told Butler to play for the Heat, that he’d fit here. Butler had three bad marriages with his previous teams. You know how Spoelstra always says of the Heat’s demanding and disciplined ways, “We’re not for everyone?”
Butler isn’t for everyone, either. He can be a handful. That spectacle in the time-out huddle with Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem near the end of the regular season shows as much. Some teams can’t handle that.
Butler fits the toughness and rough fabric that defines this team. What’s telling in this moment is all the conversation is about Boston’s loss of starters Smart and Al Horford. They’re important pieces, sure. You need everyone this deep in the playoffs.
You just hear little talk of the Heat missing starting point guard Kyle Lowry. He’s important, too. It’s just that Gabe Vincent has developed into a solid replacement. Vincent and Max Strus, neither drafted, outscored Boston’s starting guards, 28-27 in Game 1.
Tucker, despite twisting his ankle, locked down Tatum.
“I didn’t know I would fall in love with a basketball player as much as I have P.J.,” Butler said. “Seriously, because he just plays incredibly hard and then got the tough job every night of guarding the opposing team’s best player and then going down there and shooting the ball five times. Like, you got to respect that.”
Game 1 again offered the Heat’s toughness. It again offered Butler’s greatness. The two ideas are married. Boston, to use Butler’s analogy of basketball, fell down first, they quit first.
But there’s a long way to go in this series.
