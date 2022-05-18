Why Did They Kill Off Coco On Mayans M.C.

Share Pin 0 Shares

Mayans M.C. is an American drama TV show based on crime. It is created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter that first make its debut on 4 September 2018 on FX. The show is based on the same imaginary setup as Sons of Anarchy. It revolves around Sons’ before rivals now allies, Mayans Motorcycle Club.

Episode 5 showed us a peek into JD Padro’s (EZ) and Sofia’s relationship. Somewhere else Nails (Justina Adorno) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) draft baby names. Kody (Stella Maeve) and Creeper engage in a twisted pillow talk but love is not the only feeling that is in the air.

The biker drama is now airing its season 4 and has 10 episodes for viewers this spring.

Coco’s Death

The tight situation has been increasing between Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy for quite a while now. Mayans did not literally kill Sons of Anarchy’s Road, Captain Montez. They were involved in covering up his death by hiding his body.

In season 4 Jess found and brought this to Samdino, now with this revelation Chib also authorized a battle against Mayans.

Now in the 5th episode Mayans honored their fallen brothers as a united club. Hope is going through ruckus times, in a supermarket she breakdowns and smashes a rude shopper’s groceries, later she calls Coco, her boyfriend, and tells him that she needs help and they both confess their love for each other but as soon as Coco hangs up the phone he is ambushed by The Sons of Anarchy who open fires in public which results in Coco along with several other Mayans dead. Now the repercussions for this will be massive for The Sons of Anarchy.

In an interview with Deadline Elgin James teased little details about the war between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans. Coco’s death will be a major anchor in this war and will have a long-term wound on the relationships moving forward.

Why did Showrunners kill Coco?

Fans pointed out that things were finally working for Coco. The U.S. Navy vet always had negative experiences in the past episodes like heroin addiction and several close encounters with death over the years. His and Hope’s relationship was a step on the right path according to the fans.

But now as he is dead, Hope will be in a serious mess to get a hold of this situation and carry on with her life looking at her past Meth fiascos. Even in episode 5, she fought with a shopper, now when Coco is completely out of the picture it will be challenging for her fans to see her like this.

Where to watch

Firstly the 10 episodes of season 4 will be aired on FX Network. It is available on pay and is carried out by many TV cable providers.

For streaming past seasons or the latest episode (the next day after they air it on FX).UK fans can watch it on Disney Plus and US fans can watch it on Hulu.

