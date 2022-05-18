Connect with us

Why is Kelly Clarkson leaving the voice?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Why is Kelly Clarkson leaving the voice?
Kelly Clarkson has been seen in the singing competition show The Voice for the last eight years out of which she has won Four as a coach. But this fall The Voice will return without Clarkson and fans are speculating why.

The official Twitter handle of the show announced on May 15 that the new season of the popular show will return with John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello as coaches. Camila is thus replacing Kelly who won the last season as a coach. Also, Ariana Grande who made her coaching debut last season is not going to be present for this one.

What does Clarkson have to say?

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t officially said anything about her not being present on the show for this season. But fans are speculating she isn’t coming back because of her busy schedule and more important creative projects that she has ahead of her.

What projects is she busy with?

Kelly has her own daytime talkshow ‘The Kelly Clarkson show’ which has been doing pretty well. In the show audience love to its see many celebrity guests and regular music performances from Kelly herself.

Infact, her show will now be replacing ‘The Ellen DeGeneres show’ which will give her more exposure and more responsibilities, meaning more pressure on doing better and maybe that is one of the reasons we won’t see Kelly in The Voice this year.

Apart from her talk show, Kelly has recently joined Snoop Dogg as a host for a new show called the American song contest. The show is said to be featuring 56 different artists from 50 different states, the 5 US territories and US capital.

See 'American Idol' Judge Kelly Clarkson Stun in a Sequins Mini Dress for the American Song Contest Finale

What might be some other reasons?

To start with – her family. She had already talked about wanting to spend more time with her children. In an Instagram Q&A in January, she hinted about changes in her future, on professional and personal fronts.

“They only want to hangout with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that” she spoke, telling her fans how much she’d like to spend her time with her her little “kiddos”

She is still dealing with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and possibly needs some time for her own self.

Clarkson in The Voice again?

Well, now that the show has officially stated that Kelly isn’t one of the coaches this season, fans are wondering if they’ll  see Clarkson back on the show anytime soon. To all her fans reading this, wanting to see her back on the ‘red seat’ of The Voice, chill! She might come back pretty soon, like just the very next season. That’s because The Voice has often changed the coaches. As an avid viewer of the show, one would know that new coaches come every now and then. Take Stefani for an example, she’s returning to the show after not being present the last season.

Kelly Clarkson was the third longest coach of the franchise after Shelton and Adam Levine.

News

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

As part of the plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd’s rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to the Black man’s death.

The state is recommending a sentence for Lane of three years — which is below state sentencing guidelines — and has agreed to allow him to serve the time in a federal prison. He has not yet been sentenced in the federal case.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case, issued a statement saying he was pleased that Lane accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death.

“His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation,” Ellison said. “While accountability is not justice, this is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice.”

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said he and Lane would have no comment. Lane was not taken into custody and a presentence investigation was ordered. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21 on the state charge.

The hearing was streamed over Zoom for Floyd’s family members.

Lane’s former colleague, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and faces a federal sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years. Chauvin earlier was convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in the state case.

The plea by Lane, who is white, comes during a week when the country is focused on the deaths of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, at the hands of an 18-year-old white man, who carried out the racist, livestreamed shooting Saturday in a supermarket.

Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Lane and Kueng helped to restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Lane held down Floyd’s legs and Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back. Thao kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

Lane was convicted along with Kueng and Thao of federal charges in February, after a monthlong trial that focused on the officers’ training and the culture of the police department. All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing, which was caught on video and sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

After their federal conviction, there was a question as to whether the state trial would proceed. At an April hearing in state court, prosecutors revealed that they had offered plea deals to all three men, but they were rejected. At the time Gray said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three still didn’t know what their federal sentences would be.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, was in the courtroom for Lane’s plea hearing. When asked if his client would also take a plea deal, he replied “No comment.”

Kueng, who is Black, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are scheduled to go to trial in June on state charges.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:

News

Why Did They Kill Off Coco On Mayans M.C.

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
Mayans M.C. is an American drama TV show based on crime. It is created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter that first make its debut on 4 September 2018 on FX. The show is based on the same imaginary setup as Sons of Anarchy.  It revolves around Sons’ before rivals now allies, Mayans Motorcycle Club.

Episode 5 showed us a peek into JD Padro’s (EZ) and Sofia’s relationship. Somewhere else Nails (Justina Adorno) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) draft baby names. Kody (Stella Maeve) and Creeper engage in a twisted pillow talk but love is not the only feeling that is in the air.

The biker drama is now airing its season 4 and has 10 episodes for viewers this spring.

Coco’s Death

The tight situation has been increasing between Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy for quite a while now. Mayans did not literally kill Sons of Anarchy’s Road, Captain Montez.  They were involved in covering up his death by hiding his body.

In season 4 Jess found and brought this to Samdino, now with this revelation Chib also authorized a battle against Mayans.

Now in the 5th episode Mayans honored their fallen brothers as a united club. Hope is going through ruckus times, in a supermarket she breakdowns and smashes a rude shopper’s groceries, later she calls Coco, her boyfriend, and tells him that she needs help and they both confess their love for each other but as soon as Coco hangs up the phone he is ambushed by The Sons of Anarchy who open fires in public which results in Coco along with several other Mayans dead. Now the repercussions for this will be massive for The Sons of Anarchy.

In an interview with Deadline Elgin James teased little details about the war between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans. Coco’s death will be a major anchor in this war and will have a long-term wound on the relationships moving forward.

Why did Showrunners kill Coco?

Fans pointed out that things were finally working for Coco. The U.S. Navy vet always had negative experiences in the past episodes like heroin addiction and several close encounters with death over the years. His and Hope’s relationship was a step on the right path according to the fans.

But now as he is dead, Hope will be in a serious mess to get a hold of this situation and carry on with her life looking at her past Meth fiascos. Even in episode 5, she fought with a shopper, now when Coco is completely out of the picture it will be challenging for her fans to see her like this.

Where to watch

Firstly the 10 episodes of season 4 will be aired on FX Network. It is available on pay and is carried out by many TV cable providers.

For streaming past seasons or the latest episode (the next day after they air it on FX).UK fans can watch it on Disney Plus and US fans can watch it on Hulu.

The post Why Did They Kill Off Coco On Mayans M.C. appeared first on Gizmo Story.

News

