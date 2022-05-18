Why is Kelly Clarkson leaving the voice?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Kelly Clarkson has been seen in the singing competition show The Voice for the last eight years out of which she has won Four as a coach. But this fall The Voice will return without Clarkson and fans are speculating why.

The official Twitter handle of the show announced on May 15 that the new season of the popular show will return with John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello as coaches. Camila is thus replacing Kelly who won the last season as a coach. Also, Ariana Grande who made her coaching debut last season is not going to be present for this one.

What does Clarkson have to say?

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t officially said anything about her not being present on the show for this season. But fans are speculating she isn’t coming back because of her busy schedule and more important creative projects that she has ahead of her.

What projects is she busy with?

Kelly has her own daytime talkshow ‘The Kelly Clarkson show’ which has been doing pretty well. In the show audience love to its see many celebrity guests and regular music performances from Kelly herself.

Infact, her show will now be replacing ‘The Ellen DeGeneres show’ which will give her more exposure and more responsibilities, meaning more pressure on doing better and maybe that is one of the reasons we won’t see Kelly in The Voice this year.

Apart from her talk show, Kelly has recently joined Snoop Dogg as a host for a new show called the American song contest. The show is said to be featuring 56 different artists from 50 different states, the 5 US territories and US capital.

What might be some other reasons?

To start with – her family. She had already talked about wanting to spend more time with her children. In an Instagram Q&A in January, she hinted about changes in her future, on professional and personal fronts.

“They only want to hangout with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that” she spoke, telling her fans how much she’d like to spend her time with her her little “kiddos”

She is still dealing with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and possibly needs some time for her own self.

Clarkson in The Voice again?

Well, now that the show has officially stated that Kelly isn’t one of the coaches this season, fans are wondering if they’ll see Clarkson back on the show anytime soon. To all her fans reading this, wanting to see her back on the ‘red seat’ of The Voice, chill! She might come back pretty soon, like just the very next season. That’s because The Voice has often changed the coaches. As an avid viewer of the show, one would know that new coaches come every now and then. Take Stefani for an example, she’s returning to the show after not being present the last season.

Kelly Clarkson was the third longest coach of the franchise after Shelton and Adam Levine.

