News
Why South Florida’s own Sony Michel is thinking Ricky Williams as he joins Dolphins
Sony Michel knows what it means to be a running back wearing No. 34 for the Miami Dolphins.
As he was growing up in South Florida, developing into what would one day become a five-star high school recruit at American Heritage, it was Ricky Williams posting the two highest single-season rushing totals in Dolphins history in 2002 (franchise-record 1,853 yards) and 2003 (1,372).
“Everybody knows this is a great number,” Michel said in his first interview with his hometown team following Tuesday’s session of organized team activities. “Ricky Williams ran the ball hard here and did a lot of numbers. I can’t be rocking it just to rock it. I’ve got to come out here and put in some work.”
Michel, 27, who signed with the Dolphins last week, would’ve been just 7 years old when Williams set that franchise mark. He said he never had any Williams memorabilia at that young age, but he had Miami running backs from years that followed in Ronnie Brown and Reggie Bush on his wall as he got older. Williams, who infamously retired for the first time ahead of the 2004 season, later returned to team up with Brown in the Dolphins’ backfield, most memorably in the 2008 season highlighted by the onset of the Wildcat offense and Miami’s last AFC East division title.
Whoever his inspiration was then or now, Michel grew into an eventual NFL tailback through a storied high school career that saw him first burst onto the local scene as an eighth grader before his time at Georgia.
“It was a process for me,” said Michel about going from last time he carried the football for a South Florida team to this time. “It was the step of going to college, and when I was in the process of college, that became the idea or a potential idea of playing for the Dolphins.
“It was a dream, an aspiration. I didn’t know how true it would become, but we’re here and I’m excited. Words can’t really describe it.”
Now, Michel will be part of a crowded committee in the Dolphins’ backfield as one of four tailbacks capable of starting for an NFL team. Miami signed fellow running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in March. The Dolphins retained Myles Gaskin, who has started 17 games over the past two seasons for the franchise.
“A lot of great runners,” Michel said. “My whole thing is, if you want to be a good runner, you’ve got to compete with great runners. That’s one of the reasons I came here.”
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is used to having multiple backs that can produce from his experience spearheading the San Francisco 49ers’ touted run game in the years before he became offensive coordinator there in 2021.
“Competition for the Miami Dolphins is only a good thing,” McDaniel said. “You have the opportunity to add a player of his caliber, of his pedigree, a multiple Super Bowl winner, we jumped at the opportunity.”
What stands out about Michel relative to the others is that he can be the physical, between-the-tackles ball carrier at 5-11, 215 pounds. Mostert (5-10, 205) is largely lauded for his blazing speed, and Edmonds (5-9, 210) is a dynamic back who also excels at catching the ball out of the backfield. Gaskin is listed at 194 pounds.
Michel’s journey out of college first saw him drafted as a first-round pick in 2018 by the New England Patriots. There, he found immediate success, winning the Super Bowl as a rookie and rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ three playoff victories. Early that season, Michel had his first 100-yard rushing effort in a Week 4 win against the Dolphins, who entered 3-0.
Traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of last season, he ended up winning a second Super Bowl.
“Just keeping my head down and working,” he said of what he can bring the Dolphins from the championship experience. “I think that’s all I know. I think that’s all I’m going to continue to do — and earn my teammates’ trust.”
It’s fitting Michel returns to South Florida with a championship mindset. As a senior at American Heritage in the 2013 fall season, he led the school to its first state football championship. Heritage has since won four more — three of them with former Dolphins cornerback and current defensive assistant Patrick Surtain as the school’s head coach. Surtain was in his first year as an assistant at the school when Michel was a senior.
()
News
Giants’ Brown, McGaughey to attend NFL diversity seminar for head coach, GM candidates
Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey will attend an NFL diversity seminar in Atlanta on Monday as a networking opportunity for minority GM and head coaching candidates, according to a source.
Monday’s seminar is one league effort to improve an insufficient diversity track record. The seminar will give candidates a chance to network and interact with NFL team owners ahead Tuesday’s regularly scheduled one-day spring owners’ meeting.
Brown, 33, is on the rise in his first year as Giants assistant GM after spending the five previous years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was director of player personnel in 2021.
McGaughey, 49, is a respected veteran coordinator of six NFL franchises. He is entering his fifth straight season with the Giants in his second stint with the organization.
The seminar’s launch was first reported by The Washington Post.
SCHOEN SHUFFLING THE DECK
The Giants reshuffled the bottom of their roster on Wednesday with four signings and corresponding cuts. They signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black, and corners Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.
They cut quarterback Brian Lewerke, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and defensive back Jordan Mosley (waived/injured).
Lewerke’s release leaves the Giants with only three quarterbacks on their roster: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb.
Holmes, 26, who played 189 defensive snaps (35%) for the New Orleans Saints last season, knows Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson from their time together in Minnesota.
Black, 25, is a former Green Bay Packer who played a lot of special teams in 2021. He logged 262 defensive snaps (24%), mostly in the slot or the box.
Canady, 27, and Dorsey, 24, are both former Baltimore Ravens who played under Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Both spent time on injured reserve last season.
Canady, a 2020 opt-out, has been on three teams in the last four years: the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys. He’s a special teamer with four starts in 40 career games. He’s played 366 snaps in the slot and 364 at outside, per Pro Football Focus, with spot usage near the line of scrimmage.
Dorsey has played only four NFL snaps at corner, all in the slot as a rookie, per PFF. He spent all of last season on IR.
Mosley (Maryland) was one of two rookie minicamp tryouts to sign with the Giants a few days ago, along with DE Ryder Anderson (Indiana). The team also signed six draft picks coming out of that minicamp: first-rounders Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeux, fifth-rounders LB Micah McFadden, DT D.J. Davidson and Marcus McKethan, and sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers.
QB SKIPS GIANTS TRYOUT FOR CFL
Lewerke got the Giants through rookie minicamp, only to get waived four days later. The Michigan State product was the quarterback on the field last weekend.
The team had planned to bring Canadian QB Tre Ford in as a tryout, as reported by Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt. But Ford chose to report to the Edmonton Elks’ CFL training camp instead.
Ford, 24, told the Edmonton Sun that “the Giants … wanted me to kind of play … an athlete position, too, so maybe a little running back/receiver type of thing. And I was definitely interested in pursuing my career as a quarterback.”
He’d already been to the Baltimore Ravens’ camp the week prior, too. And as the Elks’ 2022 first-round pick in the CFL draft, he decided to show up in Alberta with a chance to compete at his preferred position.
OTAs UNDERWAY
The Giants have 10 voluntary, full-team OTA practices through June 3 prior to their mandatory minicamp that runs June 7-9. Their first two OTAs on Monday and Tuesday were closed to the media. Thursday’s will be open. The rest of the OTAs will be on May 23, 24, 26 (open) and 31, and June 1, 2 (open) and 3.
()
News
The 75th Cannes Film Festival Opens With Blood, Guts, and Poop
The world’s most glamorous festival opened this week with cinema’s posh elite reveling in—what else?—blood, vomit, and diarrhea. For its celebrated 75th anniversary, Cannes chose Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut as its black-tie curtain raiser. And the director couldn’t have been more delighted that his screwball look at a horror movie shoot-gone-wrong was kicking off such a bacchanale of cinematic high art. “They’re gonna laugh at a guy with green makeup taking a crap in a bush,” he told Observer during a Zoom interview before the festival started. “I can’t wait.”
The French filmmaker is no stranger to preposterous scenarios. He first came to Cannes in 2011 with a sweet little black-and-white tribute to Hollywood’s silent era called The Artist and rode it all the way to the Academy Awards, nabbing 10 Oscar nominations and winning 5 (including Best Picture and Best Director). Since then, Hazanavicius has returned to the festival a few times, most recently in 2017 with his affectionate Jean-Luc Godard biopic Godard Mon Amour—which makes Final Cut the third time he’s made a movie about moviemaking.
“I like to play with the connections between what you say and the way you say it,” he explained of the way he adopts the aesthetics of his different subjects to tell their stories. The Artist is an impeccable formalist reproduction of silent filmmaking. Godard Mon Amour breaks into sequences that mimic the electrifying style of the Nouvelle Vague. And now, with Final Cut, Hazanavicius zestfully embraces the lowbrow, lo-fi, low-budget world of horror quickies with his use of grainy handheld cinematography and buckets of bodily fluids.
What unifies these films? Moments of creative crisis. The transition to sound from silent movies in The Artist; Godard’s feeling of political irrelevance in Mon Amour; a shoestring zombie movie falling to pieces in real time with Final Cut. “Crisis is very cinematographic,” said Hazanavicius. “All my characters are in a world that goes faster than they do. They are running behind. They have to make very quick choices—and I usually give them bad choices, because you need some conflict.”
Horror is an unlikely subject for Hazanavicius, who was actually developing a sex comedy when the opportunity arose to do a remake of Shin’ichirō Ueda’s 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead. That film, improbably made for $25,000, became a breakout cult hit, earning over $30 million in its Asian release. Its success is due to its ingenious structure: the first 30 minutes is a single-shot, uninterrupted mini-movie broadcast live on TV. And then the rest of the film is a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making that short film.
“I’m not a huge fan of zombie movies, although One Cut of the Dead is brilliant,” Hazanavicius said. “But that movie’s not about zombies. It’s about people who make movies. And because they do zombie movies with all the blood and stunts and effects, it gives the film an energy that was really cool.” It captures the scrappiness of that crew, too: wheelchair dollies, human-pyramid crane shots, and gophers blowing blood into people’s faces with a long plastic tube.
Hazanavicius multiplies the film’s metatextual angle, since his wife, Bérénice Bejo, and daughter, Raïka Hazanavicius, both have major roles. “The director’s wife is my wife,” he said. “The director’s daughter is my daughter. It’s very, very meta.” Final Cut references itself as a remake when one character watches One Cut of the Dead on his laptop.
Yoshiko Takehara, a Japanese actress who portrays a loopy film producer in the original, plays the same role in Hazanavicius’s remake, adding yet another meta layer. “I wanted that actress to come because she’s so crazy,” Hazanavicius explained. “She has such amazingly insane energy that I thought it would help the audience believe that this incredibly stupid enterprise comes from her brain.”
She makes it credible that a French filmmaker would do a zombie film in the first place. “Here in France, we don’t really have a zombie culture, and not many zombie movies,” Hazanavicius said. “There was something strange about a French guy wanting to do a zombie movie and everybody saying yes. I thought it was more exotic and more believable to do it as a remake of a Japanese success, which is why everybody says yes.” It’s also why the French characters in the first 30 minutes all have Japanese names—yet another gag that Hazanavicius uses to further goose his house-of-mirrors approach.
Most of all, Final Cut is a blood-and-puke-and-feces-stained ode to any creative endeavor that embraces chaos, something that filmmakers know all too well. “Making movies is just a struggle,” said Hazanavicius. “You want integrity and an artistic vision. But you have to deal with the triviality of reality: the weather, your collaborators, not having electricity. You have to adapt. Jean Renoir said that you have to keep the studio door open. Which means everything that’s real comes on your set. You do your best, but you can’t control it. You have to keep the door open.”
News
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Law & Order: Organized Crime, the 8th installment in the Law & Order franchise by Dick Wolf, will be airing its season finale this Thursday. The 30th episode, titled “Friend or Foe,” featuring Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler as its central character, will release on 19th May, dropping the curtains on this season.
While this series has mostly been about Stabler’s search for his wife’s killer, the last few episodes have brought our detective much closer to his father’s truth. Here is all you need to know about this episode and what you can expect from the climax.
Law & Order Season 2: All About The Series And Season
Christopher Meloni, who played the role of Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as the main character from season 1 to season 12, reprised his character in this spin-off and started this series in search of the people responsible for his wife’s murder. Sergeant Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt, is accompanying him in solving cases.
While the drama itself is a legal procedural drama, it has a lot of depth and characterization, making the whole franchise one of its kind due to its immaculate casting choices.
Wolf Entertainment produced this drama, and Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal and Syndication Studios. It is executively produced by various people, including Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, and Terry Millen.
Release Time And Where To Watch It?
The series finale will release on NBC on 19th May at 9 PM, Central Standard Time. The viewers would be able to stream the content on Hulu, Amazon Prime videos, or Apple iTunes following its TV airing.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale Plot Speculation
While the previous episode hinted at a huge revelation for Stabler, the synopsis for episode 22 confirmed it – Stabler is indeed about to find out something about is father, but at what cost? The revelation would end up with his choices affecting the situation he has going on with the brotherhood.
On a second note, the task force would be back in action as a search party tracking Webb; who has gone off the grid. And Donnelly is ready to go to any length to ensure he isn’t caught.
Even as the second season draws to its end, Stabler doesn’t seem to find any stability. Despite all his flaws and mistakes, the detective deserves a respite. Will he be finally able to get any closure from anywhere? Or are we being set up for another standstill?
Where Do We Go From Here?
Well, after the season finale, we go into hibernation. Luckily, this month the series was renewed for the third season; and though we don’t yet have a release date for it, at least we have got the confirmation that it is happening.
To know whether this season ends up on another cliffhanger, stay tuned!
The post Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Why South Florida’s own Sony Michel is thinking Ricky Williams as he joins Dolphins
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 19
Newspaper Writing Tips – 4 Simple But Amazing News Writing Tips
Giants’ Brown, McGaughey to attend NFL diversity seminar for head coach, GM candidates
Top Solana P2E Contender DeFi Land Launches Its First Play-and-Earn Game
The 75th Cannes Film Festival Opens With Blood, Guts, and Poop
What is Hosting?
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The 5 Best CBD Vape Liquid Products in the UK 2022
LUNA Supply Nears 7 Trillion, Is $1 Still Possible?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12