Wilder Research appoints epidemiologist Heather Britt as executive director

Netflix never failed its audience to surprise with thrillers, mysteries, and psychological and phenomenal series that make its audience hooked to the shows. One such series, “Who killed Sara,” released on 24th March 2021, is a Mexican Crime Thriller Mystery directed by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela.

The series introduces us to our protagonist Alex Guzman (MSaraanola Cardona); a man convicted of his sister, Sara Guzman’s (Xiamen Lamadrid) murder, a crime he did not commit.

Recap From Season 1

The first season revolves around our protagonist and the Lazcano family; who Alex thinks is responsible for the death of his mother and sister. Rodolfo Lazcano was the then-boyfriend of Sara Guzman; and the day she died, she was pregnant with the baby of Cesar Lazcano (father of Rodolfo).

Season 1 makes Cesar our Antagonist, but with the way of the plot, it seemed like every one of the characters except for Alex and Eliza Lazcano are hiding something deep and have somewhat a motive to kill Sara.

The story completely takes a turn when in the last episode of Season 1, Alex finds a diary hidden in the walls of Sara and understands that there was more to what he thought about Sara and that this is now more than just “Who killed Sara.” Something in the Dairy triggered Alex, and he ran to the backyard and started digging it until he found a skull with a bullet hole in it.

Recap From Season 2

Well, just as we thought it would be the last season after the penultimate chapter, there was yet another cliffhanger in the “who killed Sara?” series. Season 2 of who killed Sara got more interesting and boring at the same time. The innocent character of Sara slowly faded; and her dark past was finally revealed – how much she had gone through mental problems and schizophrenia.

It is revealed that the skull with a bullet hole in it in the backyard of her house was a boy named Abel; who nearly stabbed her before Ceaser shot him in the head and killed him. Season 2 unfolds many secrets from the characters and the truth about Sara. The Line “there’s more to the eyes than we see” perfectly describes the plot of the series.

In the final season of the series; Marifer accepts that she cut the ropes of the parachutes because Sara told her to die (teenage girl’s problems, you know). We, as the audience, were shocked to learn about our killer. Still, to our greatest dismay, it was not Marifer but Nicandro, the drug dealer of Sara, a former friend of Rodolfo and Chema, and the one whose role seemed so little in the previous seasons, along with a doctor who was Sara’s psychiatrist.

What To Expect From The Upcoming Season?

According to the season, the biggest shock we got was that Sara was not dead. It is in the trailer that Alex and Sara; at last, reunite, bringing forward a lot of questions and lots of thrilling experiences with it.

