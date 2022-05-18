News
Winderman’s view: The complete Jimmy Butler, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 118-107 NBA playoff victory over the Boston Celtics:
– For all the versatility of Erik Spoelstra’s roster.
– For all the grit, guts and guile elsewhere on the roster.
– For all the first-half creativity in this one by Tyler Herro.
– And for all the third-quarter contributions from Gabe Vincent.
– This arguably has never been more of Jimmy Butler’s team than at this moment.
– Even including the 2020 run to within two victories of the NBA title.
– And there it was again on Tuesday.
– When needed on offense.
– When essential on defense.
– All so raw and visceral.
– Constantly pounding his way to the foul line.
– Getting beyond the silliness of Big Face Coffee.
– And pushing past the doubts of only doing it in 2020 Disney the bubble.
– No. 22 will look just fine in the rafters alongside No. 3.
– And hardly out of place when it also will be alongside No. 6.
– This run has been something.
– That $184 million extension last summer?
– A value contract.
– Who knew?
– Gabe Vincent made his seventh playoff start in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, with the Heat’s starting lineup again rounded out by Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– With the appearance, Adebayo tied Shaquille O’Neal and Goran Dragic for 13th on the Heat’s all-time playoff appearance list.
– This was another game when Adebayo’s numbers hardly told the story.
– He was all over the place defensively.
– Lacking sidelined starters Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Celtics opened with Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
– Tatum would have been the star of the night . . . if it wasn’t for Butler.
– Strus was called for his second foul with 7:12 remaining in the opening period, but remained in.
– Herro entered for Strus at the next timeout.
– With the appearance, Herro tied Jamal Mashburn and Dan Majerle for 18th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Promptly converting a 3-pointer upon entering.
– Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon followed together as second and third off the Heat bench.
– With Caleb Martin making it nine deep.
– Then, rather than Spoelstra turning to Duncan Robinson, he reinserted Strus with those two fouls late in the opening period.
– With his second defensive rebound, Adebayo passed Shaquille O’Neal for sixth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s second basket moved him past Goran Dragic for eighth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first steal was the 150th of his playoff career, passing Dirk Nowitzki for 51st on NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s eighth free throw moved him past Jeff Hornacek for 55th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– And amid the Heat’s 21-2 third-quarter run, he passed Udonis Haslem for sixth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
– Vincent’s first 3-pointer was the 50th of his playoff career.
– With his second block, Adebayo passedP.J. Brown for 10th on the Heat all-time list.
– While Spoelstra did not downplay the absence of Celtics’ big man Al Horford due to NBA health-and-safety protocols, he noted how Boston was well built to endure such an absence.
– “Yeah, I think that was one of the more underrated moves,” he said. “Well, one, to get Horford back into the program; he’s just a perfect fit for them. But then mid-season to pick up [Daniel] Theis, again, really familiar with their personnel and their culture, their organization, and he’s a great fit for them. It just gives them tremendous depth to be able to not necessarily replace Horford, but you have a legit guy that is experienced that can play that role.”
– Spoelstra was asked pregame how he has grown this season, reflecting on the question in terms of the unique nature of these past three seasons.
– “That is very broad,” he said. “Really, the last three years, just managing all the different emotions, all the unpredictability, things that you can’t anticipate, and just continue to try to focus on the task at hand. I think that’s really been a good exercise for everybody in this business, really, to be in the present moment.”
– He added, “We’ve had some amazing nights because of these circumstances. People have been able to step up and play that maybe wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play before and then gain confidence, and then there just becomes this incredible spirit from that and some really enjoyable memories that we’ve had this season from a lot of adversity.”
– That, he said, is what has made it particularly rewarding.
– “I think we’ve all grown from that,” Spoelstra said, “We’ve been able to just find different solutions. We’ve had a lot of different rotations.”
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka paid tribute to Spoelstra pregame.
– “A guy that has learned on the fly,” he said, “but also keeps you off balance, keeps you guessing and has kind of adapted throughout the years to where he’s at now.”
News
The Beach Boys, the Current’s Music On-a-Stick and Disney’s princesses added to State Fair Grandstand lineup
The Beach Boys, Disney princesses and 89.3 The Current’s Music On-a-Stick are the latest shows added to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand schedule.
Tickets for Music On-a-Stick, featuring Portugal the Man and Manchester Orchestra, on Aug. 27, are $37 and $27 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Tickets for the Beach Boys on Aug. 29 are $50 and $37 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for Disney Princess – The Concert on Sept. 5 are $37 and $27 and go on sale at noon Friday. The State Fairgrounds ticket office will not be open for in-person sales, but seats can be purchased via etix.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
As usual, Music On-a-Stick features bands that are popular on the Minnesota Public Radio station. Originally formed in Alaska, Portugal the Man are best known for their single “Feel it Still,” which won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance. Manchester Orchestra have scored a series of alt-rock radio hits, including “I’ve Got Friends,” “The Gold” and “Bed Head.” Local favorites Bad Bad Hats are also on the bill.
The Beach Boys spent the early ’60s ruling the charts with a string of such hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.” But the group’s primary songwriter Brian Wilson had greater ambitions and retired from touring with the band to focus on recording what would become the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, 1966’s “Pet Sounds.” In the decades since, the group has largely survived as an oldies act led by founding member Mike Love and Wilson’s replacement, Bruce Johnston. The Temptations and Tower of Power open.
Disney Princess – The Concert features a quartet of Broadway and animated film stars performing songs from Disney’s numerous princesses. They don’t wear costumes on stage, but will share stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.
The Grandstand lineup is now nearly complete, with one final concert to be announced this summer. Other Grandstand shows already on sale include: Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush (Aug. 25); Counting Crows with the Wallflowers (Aug. 26); Pitbull with Iggy Azalea (Aug. 28); Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 30); REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon (Sept. 1); Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band (Sept. 2); Diana Ross with Naturally 7 (Sept. 3); and the Minnesota State Fair amateur talent contest finals (Sept. 4).
News
Mets split doubleheader against Cardinals despite more late-game heroics
The Mets settled for a split, rendering yet another late-game rally moot, after a long day of baseball against the Cardinals.
Joely Rodriguez stumbled in the top of the ninth inning of a tied game, putting men on first and third with one out. Brendan Donovan, representing the go-ahead run, reached third on a passed ball by Tomas Nido. Adam Ottavino relieved Rodriguez and did his job, striking out Nolan Arenado and inducing a check-swing groundout to Tyler O’Neill. But Eduardo Escobar’s throw to first base was a beat late, as Donovan crossed the plate and O’Neill was called safe.
The Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Citi Field was a tough one, particularly because a series of events worked in the Amazin’s favor in the eighth inning.
First, with one out, the Mets trailing by one run and Francisco Lindor at the plate, the Cardinals failed to catch a spiraling pop up near the third base line. Lindor wound up walking. Then, Escobar reached base on a strikeout after St. Louis catcher Andrew Knizner committed a passed ball. Finally, Jeff McNeil brought his season 1.005 OPS in high-leverage situations to the plate. McNeil ripped a game-tying RBI single to left field to score the hustling Lindor from second. The Mets fought back to tie the game, but the effort wasn’t enough to take the lead.
Trevor Williams, tasked with the job of filling in for Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), established the tone in his second start of the year for the Mets. Williams struck out six, including two against Yadier Molina and another with Nolan Arendado in the box, in what seemed like an effortless outing against a St. Louis team that believes it can be a playoff contender.
“Learning this new role has been a fun challenge for me,” said Williams, who was a regular starter for the Pirates and Cubs before he joined the Mets at last year’s trade deadline.
Williams fired four shutout innings and allowed four hits across 65 pitches to help the Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday. The right-hander, typically the innings-eater out of the bullpen, picked up where he left off in his most recent relief outing, when he posted 3.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals last Wednesday. On five days’ rest, Williams’ smooth and steady performance against the Cards was just what the Mets were looking for.
The righty credited backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who is enjoying his promotion from Syracuse while James McCann (left hamate surgery) is on the shelf, for calling a good game.
“To come in as the third catcher and get thrown into it right away, it’s just a testament to the type of player he is and we were really on the same page all game,” said Williams of his backstop.
The Mets (24-14) on Tuesday began a stretch of 10 games in nine days, which meant manager Buck Showalter was forced to be a little creative with his bullpen use in the opener of the doubleheader. After Williams impressed with his four shutout innings, Showalter called on reliever Jake Reed as the first man out of the bullpen.
Reed, making his season debut, had an adventurous fifth inning as he walked two of his first three batters. Mazeika called for a quick mound visit, as Reed’s teammates encouraged him to brush off the nerves and attack the hitters. Perhaps that mound visit was the quick breather he needed. Reed bounced back to strike out Paul Goldschmidt and retire Arenado to end the inning. Reed took the mound again for the sixth, shutting down the side to complete his two scoreless innings. He was optioned to Syracuse between games.
After Reed, Showalter went to his circle of trusted relievers – bringing out Seth Lugo, Drew Smith, then Edwin Diaz to silence the Cardinals. While Smith gave up a home run to Goldschmidt, Diaz in particular was electric. The Mets closer picked up his ninth save of the year. Diaz has struck out 30 of the 60 batters he’s faced this season.
“You ride it when it’s hot,” Showalter said of Diaz’s confidence and results to begin the season. “These are really good hitters. He keeps grinding, he keeps working. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Edwin has been instrumental in what we’ve been able to do early on.”
Taijuan Walker was strong to begin his fifth start of the year in game two of the twin bill. The right-hander retired nine of his first 10 batters, but the Cardinals got to him the second time through the order. Walker navigated through traffic on the base paths in the fourth and fifth inning before exiting to a final line that featured three earned runs in five innings across 94 pitches.
News
Brandon Hughes and Christopher Morel make splashy debuts in a 7-0 Chicago Cubs win after getting their 1st MLB call-ups
When the Chicago Cubs drafted Brandon Hughes in 2007, the 16th-round pick hoped one day to roam the outfield at Wrigley Field.
He finally got to do that Tuesday during batting practice. Except Hughes’ first big-league call-up came as a pitcher and not an outfielder.
The 26-year-old left-hander converted to pitching in 2019 and quickly ascended through the Cubs farm system. His big-league dream came true amid a flurry of transactions.
The Cubs put outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list without a distinction, an indicator it’s COVID-19-related. Left-hander Conner Menez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel got called up from Double-A Tennessee and Hughes’ contract was selected from Iowa.
Hughes and Morel both had big nights in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, their fourth straight win and sixth in eight games.
Hughes entered in the sixth and pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He’s the first pitcher in the modern era to record five or more outs in his major-league debut with all of them coming on strikeouts, according to STATS.
Morel pinch hit in the eighth and homered to left, becoming the first Cub to homer in his first big-league at-bat since Willson Contreras in 2016, also against the Pirates.
“He throws a lot of strikes and there’s a lot of deception,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said of Hughes. “Guys just don’t take comfortable swings. So I don’t know whether it’s natural or something specific that he’s learned along the way, but he’s had a tremendous amount of success.”
Hughes has not allowed a run in 16⅔ innings with 22 strikeouts and three walks between Double A and Triple A this year. He expected family, including his parents, and friends to be at Tuesday night’s game.
“It’s cool to see the guys that I came up with in the system get opportunities, throw in the games and have success,” Hughes said. “And that takes the nerves off of me a little bit knowing that others have come in and done the job. So I’m ready to do my job.”
Morel’s 40-man roster status and defensive flexibility — he has played everywhere except catcher and first base — made him an attractive option while Heyward is sidelined. Morel had a .306/.380/.565 slash line in Double A.
“He’s a really energetic, infectious player,” Banner said. “He can play all over the field, and that makes him really valuable. He can run, he can hit with power — he can do so many things on the field that this is a great opportunity for him.”
Morel, 22, received the news Monday night from Double-A manager Mike Ryan. His first phone call to share the news went to his parents.
“I never thought they were going to call me and make my dream here,” Morel said. “I feel confident with myself. I’m working hard, I’m having fun again. That’s why I’m here.”
()
