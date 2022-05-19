Finance
3 Easy Ways to Build an E-Commerce WebStore
E-commerce has been gaining its momentum over the past few years, as more and more people prefer purchasing goods on the Internet to traditional shopping. I also regularly buy various goods online, since online shopping does have many benefits such as the prices are lower; you can shop around for any type of products from the comfort of your home as well as read customer testimonials, detailed product descriptions etc.
Surely, there are also some disadvantages, such as shipping time, unscrupulous sellers and alike. Nonetheless, the number of people shopping online is increasing rapidly, so does the demand for easy-to-use and maintain shopping carts. Luckily, software developers quickly react to this situation and offer an assortment of simple, out-of-the-box solutions for those looking to build a webstore. Some of these I describe below.
Option 1: E-commerce Plugins for WordPress
The easiest way to add e-commerce capabilities to your current website is to take advantage of one of the most reliable WordPress plugins. This option works for those who use this particular CMS for their blogs. Turning your website into a web store is a breeze if you choose all-in-one e-commerce plugins. Why? It is because it requires minimum user intervention and offers everything to build a full-fledged e-shop delivering enterprise-level quality to your customers. Just check out some of the plugin’s features:
- Works with any WordPress theme.
- Supports multiple currencies and different shipping options + taxes.
- It allows to set additional product parameters (size, color, length etc.).
- Has a free version (you can download it by following this link: http://readyshoppingcart.com/product/free-wordpress-e-commerce-theme/ ).
Option 2: Website Builder
Another brilliant idea is using a website builder. This option will work for those who don’t have a website yet, but would like to get it hassle-free and with minimum investment. Take Zoho Sites for example. Using their maximally simplified WYSIWYG editor you can integrate ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Buy Now’ buttons simply by dragging and dropping them to any block on your webpage. As a bonus, you will automatically get a mobile-friendly version of your website. Furthermore, you’ll be able to customize your website’s mobile look manually as per your needs using their Mobile Editor mode. With website builders like this there’s no need to worry about the technical aspects of site building – you leave all the boring things to the professionals.
Option 3: E-commerce Platforms
Signing up to a specialized e-commerce platform can also be a great option. One of the most popular is Ecwid. In fact, it works as a widget integrating with your existing website design. The most advantageous thing about Ecwid is that you can use the same storefront on numerous sites and social networks at the same time.
Final Thoughts
The Internet is brimming over with ridiculously easy-to-use software that can instantly turn your blog into a powerful web store. There are also site builders that will guide you through the process of creating a web store from scratch. Just choose the option that works best for you and enjoy the benefits of owning a full-fledged web store. Feel free to share your e-commerce experience in comments!
Microsoft CRM Integration & Customization: SharePoint Document Gateway
MS CRM is very close to document workflow automation, including Microsoft Office documents: Words, Excel, etc. The document workflow was perfectly automated about 10 years ago in Lotus Notes Domino. In this small article we describe the solution based on MS CRM integration with MS SharePoint.
Microsoft CRM is new player on CRM applications market and it is gaining its market share. Having different paradigm in its design (it stakes on Microsoft OS and technologies and completely disregards alternative platform, such as UNIX, Linux, Oracle, etc. based). Microsoft CRM market is very diversified: from small (5 users) to large (several hundred MS CRM User licenses) and it serves variety of industries: Transportation, Logistics, Lawyers, Pension Funds, High-Tech, and many others. Deploying technologies, like Windows Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2003/2000, SQL Server, Crystal Reports Enterprise, Biztalk, Microsoft Outlook, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Great Plains and Navision in close future – makes CRM a beloved system for Microsoft oriented IT departments.
Let’s go right to the topic.
Major issue with storing documents in MS CRM in the form of attachments to Activity is inability to work on these attached files in cooperation with other colleagues, who do not have to use CRM. When several service people serve requests from the same client this is required. Currently you can use alternative way when you store office documents in the folders of your file system and when modifying document, you save it and reattach to CRM. This is inconvenient, because first it requires all your editing users to have CRM licenses, which delays CRM implementation.
We seem increasing popularity of document storage systems, like Microsoft SharePoint, Oracle Files, etc. Such systems, being implemented gives you time savings, related to documents revisions and versioning, approval cycles and workflows, web access through web-portals systems and the like.
The target of our product is Microsoft SharePoint integration with MS CRM for document storage. Let’s take a look at the high level technical realization details:
oMain modification from the MS CRM side is standard system behavior change when you open attachment in Activity. Standard unmodified CRM suggests you to store documents in the file system. Modified version sores document in SharePoint Document Library (the required library is subject for setup by MS CRM system administrator) or keep it in MS CRM as is (for documents of minor importance). From the moment of saving the document in SharePoint Document Library it is not stored in MS CRM – CRM will now store only the link/reference to the document. Also you are given the ability to open and modify the document at the place of opening, which speeds up MS CRM user performance substantially.
oTable, storing the links to the documents sits in separate database and doesn’t deal with MS CRM tables (you know that you are banned to do structure changes in MS CRM db)
oDocument saving into MS SharePoint process occurs in MS CRM and with its assistance – SharePoint bridge, which does addition and update for the existing document into destination Document Library with MS SharePoint Web Services calls
oUpon the addition into Document Library, MS CRM – SharePoint bridge registers the document in the special table for the future data extraction or notification mechanism registration
oThen, interested users can work with the documents just using MS Office 2003 or other programs/editing tools, assuming these tools have access to MS SharePoint
oFeedback is provided by MS SharePoint Event Handler component. This is special handler, inspecting document change status, transferred from MS CRM to document storage (SharePoint), and report Activity owner on the changes with home page notifications (User home page in MS CRM). User in turn can review the history of the document editing – who, when and where is the change
oOpening Activity, where document is “attached”, and in fact placed into MS SharePoint Document Library, and pressing opening button, MS CRM user gets live version of the data
oThis approach allows you seamless work with MS CRM document in the whole informational space of your company
oAdditional enhancements to this product might be document library management directly from MS CRM (web interface – meaning remotely), administrative interface for MS Sharepoint documents revision, ability to create reports on the document storage status, rights/access management (Author, Reader, Contributor etc) from MS CRM, portal pages integration into MS CRM to name a few.
Happy programming, implementation, customization and modification!
Benefits of Using a POS System
The right Point of Sale system will give you control over many different areas of your business operations increasing efficiency and profitability. A Point of Sale system will streamline business operations, including inventory and vendor management along with streamlining Point of Sale processes. The following overview, categorized by area of operation, highlights some of the typical benefits of using a Point of Sale system.
- Inventory: a Point of Sale system allows you to categorize your inventory by a number of fields for easy lookup and sorting of your merchandise. A typical inventory hierarchy would include Store, Dept., Class, Subclass, Item Description, Size, and Color. Most systems also offer extended inventory descriptions to track additional information such as alternate lookup and additional product descriptions. You can quickly search and sort your inventory to track quantity on hand and restock levels for each item in your inventory. In addition you can typically track suppliers, substitutes, aliases, and parent relationships.
- Purchasing: a Point of Sale system will help you replenish items efficiently and negotiate lower vendor costs. You can quickly generate purchase orders and add items on the fly. Purchase orders can be created for standard items as well as matrix items (size and color). Purchase orders can be tracked by order date, receive date and cancel date so you can take the appropriate action on your open orders. You will be able view what is on order and backorder at all times and print aging reports for open orders.
- Point of Sale: allows you to reduce pricing errors and speed up checkouts. A Point of Sale system enables cashiers to process transactions and serve customers efficiently, and allows managers to maintain tight control. Some of the benefits of using a system include the ability to automatically look up and sell items based on pre-set sales, quantity discount, and preferred price levels. In addition at the Point of Sale you can check availability of items on the fly and be able to support multiple tender transactions, including cash, check and credit card.
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM): keep a complete profile of every customer who has shopped in your store. Customer information typically includes demographics, preferences and purchase history. Using CRM features will allow you to target market and send promotions to customer based on purchasing history or other specific customer preferences.
- Reports and Analysis: a Point of Sale system will allow you to preview, search and print daily sales reports and journals by register, batch, and receipt number.
You will be able to identify sales trends by item, style, department, and vendor. Review top performer reports for cashier, sales person, and customers. Most systems will also allow you to export reports directly into Excel, XML, CSV or your E-mail application.
ERP Software History – Disadvantages of MRP and Emergence of ERP
The evolution of ERP has its roots in 1960, when different software applications were launched to help the manufacturing unit of an organization. In gradual course of time, the MRP (Material Resource Planning) software was developed in 1975 followed by the advanced software MRP2 in the subsequent years. The major drawback of MRP was that its functionality was restricted only in the manufacturing unit and not universal as ERP. Whereas, the function of ERP software package extended beyond the manufacturing unit and integrated all other major units like finance, human resource, customer relationship, marketing, supply chain management including the logistics. This resulted in a huge reduction of costs in the organization, and the ease of operation resulted in other benefits.
Disadvantages of MRP
MRP software was introduced in 1970 as a solution for the production and manufacturing units. Its operation was restricted to the estimation and purchase of the raw materials required by the organization and other operations in the production units.
Although MRP software package attained fame, but the exorbitant costs and a number of practical problems prevented this software to deliver the desired results. Moreover, it demanded a high level of expertise and huge manpower to run the whole system efficiently.
Emergence of ERP
ERP emerged as the incarnated form of both MRP and MRP 2 software systems with multi benefits that integrated all the major units of an organization in a unified system. This enabled the better flow of data and communication within the organization resulting improved performance and better margins in the business.
The multifaceted form of ERP came into extensive use in the 90’s with different modules that could be operated from any remote corner of the globe, which aided in the global business. The client server technology in ERP facilitated the use of servers that were located in remote areas. The clients could easily access the servers through different user interfaces that improved the flow of data and information.
The ERP software started operating through the internet in 2000, thus enabling different customers to place their orders from any part of the globe through their respective workstations and make online payments.
The year 2004 saw the Service Oriented Design of ERP, which enabled the communication between the software applications, which are run on different platforms. This helped the vendors in merging of the different software according to the requirements of the customers.
ERP system is constantly undergoing changes with the latest introduction of the ERP Software-As-A-Service (SaaS).
