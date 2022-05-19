News
30 High Rated South Indian Suspense Thriller Movies Dubbed In Hindi To Watch
In South Indian Cinema, a South Indian suspense thriller movie is one of the most loved movies by the audience. The thriller South Indian movies keep you on the edge with their mysterious plot and praiseworthy characters. If you love thriller movies and are looking for something fresh apart from the Bollywood and Hollywood thrillers, you should definitely try out the South Indian thriller movies in Hindi. The south suspense movies in Hindi are catchy and will keep you hooked to the screen.
Here is a list of the best South Indian thriller movies that you can watch. The Hindi dubbed movies are as good as the original:
1. Irakal (1985)
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Director: K.G. George
Cast: Ganesh Kumar, Sukumaran, ThilakanAshokan & Radha
Irakal is one of the best Hindi dubbed movies South India has to offer, it is a psychological thriller where the story revolves around a psychotic serial killer who is also involved in other criminal activities and meticulously plans each step. The film bagged two state awards, best story, and second-best film.
2. Aparichit (Anniyan 2005)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: S Shankar
Cast: Vikram, Sadha, Vivek, Prakash Raj, Nassar
Aparichit, a psychological action thriller is one of the most popular South Indian movies Hindi dubbed, the main lead Ambi played by Vikram has a multiple personality disorder and develops different identities, a murderer Anniyan and a fashion model Remo. His love interest played by Sadha is Nandini. It is one of the best south movies in Hindi.
3. Drishyam (2013)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Ansiba
It is one of the best south movies in Hindi, the story revolves around the happy family of George Kutty, played by Mohanlal whose lives turn topsy turvy when his family accidentally commits a crime and George has to try his best to keep their secret and protect his family. It also ranks among the best thriller Hindi movies. This south Indian suspense thriller movie also has a sequel.
4. 13 B (2009)
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Director: Vikram K. Kumar
Cast: Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, Poonam Dhillon, Saranya Ponvannan
Manohar, played by Madhavan moves to a new apartment with his family on the 13th floor, they soon start experiencing some supernatural occurrences and things go wrong when a spirit communicates with them using a television as a medium. 13 B is one of the best south thriller movies in Hindi.
5. Mumbai Police (2013)
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Director: Rosshan Andrrews
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman
Mumbai Police is an Indian Malayalam psychological crime thriller film released in 2013. In the lead roles, this movie stars Jayasurya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rahman. On the other hand, Kunjan, Hima Davis, Aparna Nair, and Deepa Vijayan appear in the supporting roles. This is one of the best south thriller movies that is dubbed in Hindi.
6. Vishwaroopam (2013)
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Director: A. C. Tirulokchandar
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar
It is a spy action thriller, the story revolves around a classical dancer who teaches Kathak in New York whose wife Nirupama, hires a private investigator to spy on her husband. This leads series of events that Nirupama had never expected. Kamal Haasan has done a commendable job at playing the role of a classical dancer. This is one of the south suspense movies in Hindi that is a must-watch.
7. 7th Day (2014)
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Director: Syamdhar
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Vinay Forrt
It is a suspense thriller that holds on to the mystery till the last minute. Throughout the movie, a suspended officer tries to solve the mystery that leads to an unexpected end. 7th Day is among the best south Indian thriller movies in Hindi.
8. Memories (2013)
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna
It is a well-known South Indian thriller movie Hindi dubbed, the story revolves around an alcoholic police officer who is mourning the death of his family getting a case of solving a murder mystery of serial killing. It is one of the best south psychological thriller movies.
9. Thani Oruvam (2015)
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Director: Mohan Raja
Cast: Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, Nayanthara, Nassar
The thriller revolves around the story of a scientist involved in illegal medical practices, Siddharth Abhimanyu, and Mithran, an IPS officer who wants to arrest him. It is one of the best Telugu to Hindi dubbed movies.
10. Kuttarama Thandanai (2016)
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Director: M. Manikandan
Cast: Vidharth, Pooja Devariya, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahman
Ravi who is visually impaired suffers from a condition that will cost him his eyesight. He starts blackmailing two murder suspects when he realizes he doesn’t have enough money for his surgery. This Hindi dubbed movie will keep you hooked to your seat.
11. Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005)
IMDb Rating: 8/10
Director: Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
Cast: Charmme Kaur, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank, Annie
In this south suspense movie in Hindi, a singer who is struggling with amnesia, Sahasra, gets attacked by men who want to kill her, but she can’t recall the reason behind this, she tries hard to remember what did she miss when she woke up one day later after being drunk at a party.
12. Nenokkadine (2014)
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Director: Sukumar
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon, Nassar
Nenokkadine is a south Indian suspense thriller movie starring Mahesh Babu who plays Gautham, a rock star who suffers from a psychological disorder due to his past. When he gets to know that his parents were killed by some men, he embarks on a journey to find them.
13. Maayavan (2017)
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Director: C.V. Kumar
Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Agaran, Augustine
When a series of murders take place, Kumarana, a policeman realizes it is the work of a serial killer. He tries to solve the murder mystery by following the killers’ patterns which gets more complicated as he proceeds with the investigation. One of the best suspense thriller movies in Hindi.
14. Visaaranai (2015)
IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
Director: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Dinesh Ravi, Pandi Ravi, Samuthirakani, Muthuvel, Kishore, K. K.
The story revolves around the plight of four laborers who are tortured by the police without committing the crime. When a policeman saves them, things get worse. It is based on the novel “Lock Up” and is listed among the popular south thriller movies.
15. Ezra (2017)
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Director: Jay. K
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shanker
When a newlywed woman buys a rare antique box, the couple experience some paranormal activities. The distressed couple in this south Indian suspense movie tries to learn more about the box and they get to know that it is a dybbuk. They go on a quest to learn more about it so they can lead a normal life.
16. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (16 Extremes, 2016)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: Karthick Naren
Cast: Rahman, Prakash Vijayaraghavan, Ashwin Kumar
It is an Investigative Murder Mystery, directed by a young director, the story revolves around Inspector Deepak played by Rahman, who loses his leg while investigating the murder mystery of a couple. It is the best crime movie Tamil industry has to offer.
17. Vikram Vedha (2017)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: Gayatri, Pushkar
Cast: R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shraddha Srinath.
Vikram, played by Madhavan, and his partner Simon, played by Prem Kumar are police officers who want to capture Vedha, played by Sethupathi. When Vedha agrees to surrender himself Vedha tells Vikram a story that changes his life. Vikram Vedha is one of the best suspense movies in Hindi.
18. Gultoo (2018)
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Director: Janardhan Chikkanna
Cast: Naveen Shankar, Sonu Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu
The story revolves around Alok, an employee in an IT firm, who gets arrested for a cybercrime which makes his dream of launching his startup a backseat.
19. U-turn (2016)
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Director: Pawan Kumar
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Dileep Raj, Roger Narayan, Krishna Hebbale
When a young journalist tries to find the truth behind the deaths of the people who took illegal U-turns and violated road rules, she gets involved in the series of murders and becomes a prime suspect herself. Will she be able to prove her innocence? It is one of the best South Indian thriller movies.
20. Rangi Taranga (2015)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: Anup Bhandari
Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Narayan, Avantika Shetty, Sai Kumar
When Gautam visits his wife, Indu’s ancestral house, they start having odd nightmares. Eventually, the mystery unfolds when they find out about Gautam’s forgotten past after witnessing some unnatural events.
21. Irumbu Thirai (2018)
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Director: P.S. Mithrani
Cast: Vishal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Sarja, Delhi Ganesh
The story revolves around a military officer who goes after some cybercriminals when the money from his account goes missing and his investigation leads him to the hackers. Irumbu Thirai is among the well-known south movies in Hindi.
22. Theeran (2017)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Director: H. Vinoth
Cast: Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat
An honest police officer investigates some illegal activities of a Gangster and falls under the trap. It is based on the Operation Bawaria case’s true events. Karthi plays the role of DSP Theeran and the role of the antagonist is played by Abhimanyu Singh.
23. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019)
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Director: Swaroop RSJ
Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Krishneswara Rao, Suhas
This South thriller movie revolves around the story of a private detective and his assistant who solves not so important small cases. Their life takes a U-turn when a father hires them to investigate the murder of his daughter. It is a humorous Investigative thriller.
24. Kavaludaari (2019)
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Director: Hemanth M. Rao
Cast: Rishi, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar
During a road-widening project, a local traffic cop discovers human bones accidentally. The cops start the investigation of a 40-year-old case, involving the discovery of the three skulls found at the construction site. This is one of the intriguing south thriller movies.
25. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Director: Madhu C Narayanan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam
Kumbalangi Nights is a drama thriller, that revolves around the story of four siblings who have a love-hate relationship. The suspense at the end is quite thrilling.
26. Thadam (2019)
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Director: Magizh Thirumeni
Cast: Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, Fefsi Vijayan
When a youngster is murdered, the investigation led by cops brings worth two suspects who look alike, but are unaware of each other, which confuses the cops. Things get complicated eventually. This movie has an amazing story that has been beautifully portrayed.
27. Ratsasan (2018)
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Director: Ram Kumar
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul
An aspiring filmmaker, Arun gives up his dream after his father’s death and becomes a police officer to investigate and track down a killer who targets young girls, especially schoolgirls. Things get more complicated when his niece becomes a probable target. This movie will keep your anticipation and excitement high.
28. Goodachari (2018)
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala
Gopi, a young NSA agent is framed for the murder of two RAW officials who also happen to be his bosses. When Gopi is declared a terrorist, he embarks on a journey to clear his name and find the people who are responsible for his plight.
29. Anjam Pathira (2020)
IMDb Rating: 8/10
Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Jinu Joseph, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Harikrishnan, Sharafudheen, Divya Gopinath
This story involves a series of serial killings in quick succession, a consulting criminologist, Anwar helps the Kerala police to investigate and find the killer responsible for the serial killing.
30. Pencil (2016)
IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
Director: Mani Nagaraj
Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Divya, Shariq Hassan, Vtv Ganesh
Two rivals, Shiva and Nithin are constantly at odds with each other. After a fight, Nithin is murdered and Shiva is found near his dead body. It is a must-watch Hindi dubbed thriller movie.
SBI Cash Withdrawal Rule: Rules have changed for withdrawing cash from ATM, know otherwise your money will get stuck
SBI Cash Withdrawal Rule: Rules have changed for withdrawing cash from ATM, know otherwise your money will get stuck
Now the rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs have changed. To withdraw cash, an OTP will be received on the mobile phone of the customers, only after entering the cash can be withdrawn from the ATM.
SBI ATM Withdrawl Rule Changed: There is news of work for bank customers. The rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs have changed. SBI has taken this step to make ATM transactions more secure. Now it is mandatory for you to enter OTP to withdraw cash from SBI ATM. Now under the new rule, the customer cannot withdraw cash without OTP. In this, at the time of cash withdrawal, customers get an OTP on their mobile phone, only after entering which the cash is withdrawn from the ATM.
The bank tweeted the information
The bank also tweeted and informed that our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is a vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from fraud will always be our top priority. SBI customers must be aware of how the OTP based cash withdrawal system will work.
Know what is the rule?
Let us tell you that these rules are applicable on withdrawal of 10,000 and above. Allows SBI customers to withdraw Rs 10,000 and above from their ATM every time with an OTP sent from their bank account to the registered mobile number and their Debit Card PIN. Let us know its complete process.
Know the process here
- You will need an OTP to withdraw cash from SBI ATM.
- For this an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- This OTP will be a four digit number that the customer will get for a single transaction.
- Once you have entered the amount you want to withdraw, you will be asked to enter OTP on the ATM screen.
- You have to enter the OTP received on the mobile number registered with the bank in this screen for cash withdrawal.
The bank told why it was needed
This step has been taken by the bank so that the customers can be protected from fraud. The country’s largest public sector bank SBI has the largest network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM/CDM with 71,705 BC outlets in India. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking is approximately 91 million and 20 million
Tips to Explore offers on Summer Collection for Kids
As the summer sun peaks out and the weather becomes warmer, parents are stocking up on clothes for their children. The days of shorts and t-shirts are coming with a whole new range of fashion choices for kids. This year, take advantage of summer collection sales to get your kids’ wardrobes ready for the season. Know some tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online to avail of suitable baby essentials at affordable prices.
Have A Look At The Basic Tips To Avail Offers On Kids Summer Collection
To get you started, here are a few tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online:
- Get Alerts From Your Favorite Retailers
Make sure you’re getting alerts from your favorite retailers. This way, you’ll know about any sales or discounts on kids’ summer clothes. You can usually sign up for these alerts on a retailer’s website or app. If they launch new products or have special promotions, you’ll be one of the first to know. You can get exclusive slots for shopping at the sale time by signing up for the alerts. For instance, with the American Eagle Black Friday Sale you can shop for your whole family within the budget.
- Check Out Social Media
Find out about sales by following your favorite retailers on social media. Many retailers use social media to announce new products, special promotions, and even sales. By following them on social media, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. You can also check out online forums and social media groups to find the best deals on kids’ clothing. These groups are full of parents who love to share their finds, so you’ll find some great offers.
- Sign Up For Newsletters
Many retailers also offer newsletters that you can sign up for. These newsletters usually include information about sales, new products, and special promotions. By signing up for these newsletters, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. Newsletters from online retailers are a great way to stay informed about sales and promotions.
Many retailers will send out special offers and coupons through their newsletters. Sign up for a few different newsletters to ensure you don’t miss any great offers or checkout coupon sites like Saver.com to get hands-on latest offers. You can use the coupon sites to get discounts on your shopping list.
- Choose The Affordable Payment Method
Once you find the perfect offer on kids’ summer clothes, it’s time to check out. Most online retailers will offer multiple payment options. Choose the most affordable payment option to save even more money. Many retailers offer discounts for using certain payment methods, so be sure to check for these offers before checking out. You can explore the offers on credit cards or net banking to get additional discounts.
- Make Use Of First-time Purchases
If you’re a first-time shopper, many retailers will offer special discounts. These offers are usually available for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage of them while you can. Many online retailers offer first-time purchase discounts, so be sure to check for these before checking out. You can also find offers that give you a certain percentage off of your total purchase. Some stores also provide spin the wheel offers where you can get a discount or win exciting prizes.
Suitable Products To Choose From Summer Collection Of Kids?
Now that you know how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids, it’s time to start shopping. But what products should you be looking for? Here are a few essentials that every child needs for summer, like looking for clothes made from light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen.
Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, as they can trap heat and make your child uncomfortable. Choose bright colors and fun patterns to help your child stay cool in the summer heat. And don’t forget to pack a few essential items like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses. These products are essential for protecting your child from the sun’s harmful rays.
Conclusion
In conclusion, summer collections and essentials for kids are important to explore offers online. It is essential to keep in mind the tips provided in order to make the best decisions for your child. With the right information, you can be sure to find great offers and items that will help your child enjoy their summer. So, make use of the tips and enjoy shopping for your kid’s summer collection.
Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill
If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.
If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).
Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.
Let’s start with what Pasoori means?
‘Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:
‘kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’ meaning impatience/hasty.
Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.
Lines:
Agg lavan majboori nu
Aan jaan di pasoori nu
Zehar bane, haan teri
Meaning:
Set fire to your worries
And to waiting and to hurries
If your love is poison
I’ll drink it in a flurry
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Dil baang baang mera takraya
Kaga bol ke das jaavein
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
My heart lurched
Let the crow tell me why
And feast on sweet supply
Lines:
Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan
Koi mainu naa roke
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tainu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
I’ll hide him in my loving embrace
No one stops me
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Bhool gayi majboori nu
Duniya di dastoori nu
Saath tera hai bathera
Meaning:
I forget about my helplessness,
And the customs of people
You’re enough for me
Please fulfil my destiny
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Raasta naa dikhlaaya
Dil humara de sahara
Khawahishaat adhuri nu
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
I couldn’t see, the way was hiding
My heart gives solace
To wishes unfulfilled
Lines:
Waari main jaavan
Main tainu bulavaan
Meaning:
I dote on you
I call out your name
Let’s talk it out
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tenu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Sardaari na hove
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove
Meaning:
My love, don’t let this distance reign
My love, what of this distance?
My love, don’t let this distance reign
Don’t let these lovers be in pain
Lines:
Aa chalein, le ke tujhe
Hai jahaan silsile
Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami
Meaning:
Come, let’s go away
Where all the lovers meet
You’re the one, it’s you what I need
Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms
Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:
The post Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill appeared first on MEWS.
