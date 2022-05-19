30 High Rated South Indian Suspense Thriller Movies Dubbed In Hindi To Watch

Connect with us

In South Indian Cinema, a South Indian suspense thriller movie is one of the most loved movies by the audience. The thriller South Indian movies keep you on the edge with their mysterious plot and praiseworthy characters. If you love thriller movies and are looking for something fresh apart from the Bollywood and Hollywood thrillers, you should definitely try out the South Indian thriller movies in Hindi. The south suspense movies in Hindi are catchy and will keep you hooked to the screen.

Here is a list of the best South Indian thriller movies that you can watch. The Hindi dubbed movies are as good as the original:

1. Irakal (1985)

Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

DirectorK.G. George

Cast: Ganesh Kumar, Sukumaran, ThilakanAshokan & Radha

Irakal is one of the best Hindi dubbed movies South India has to offer, it is a psychological thriller where the story revolves around a psychotic serial killer who is also involved in other criminal activities and meticulously plans each step. The film bagged two state awards, best story, and second-best film.

2. Aparichit (Anniyan 2005)

Aparichit hd movies south
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: S Shankar

Cast: Vikram, Sadha, Vivek, Prakash Raj, Nassar

Aparichit, a psychological action thriller is one of the most popular South Indian movies Hindi dubbed, the main lead Ambi played by Vikram has a multiple personality disorder and develops different identities, a murderer Anniyan and a fashion model Remo. His love interest played by Sadha is Nandini. It is one of the best south movies in Hindi.

3. Drishyam (2013)

Drishyam 2013 movie
Photo Credit: wikimedia

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Ansiba

It is one of the best south movies in Hindi, the story revolves around the happy family of George Kutty, played by Mohanlal whose lives turn topsy turvy when his family accidentally commits a crime and George has to try his best to keep their secret and protect his family. It also ranks among the best thriller Hindi movies. This south Indian suspense thriller movie also has a sequel.

4. 13 B (2009)

13 B Madhavan horror movie
Photo Credit: m.media

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Director: Vikram K. Kumar

Cast: Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, Poonam Dhillon, Saranya Ponvannan

Manohar, played by Madhavan moves to a new apartment with his family on the 13th floor, they soon start experiencing some supernatural occurrences and things go wrong when a spirit communicates with them using a television as a medium. 13 B is one of the best south thriller movies in Hindi.

5. Mumbai Police (2013)

Mumbai Police movie crime thriller
Photo Credit: hotstarext

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Director: Rosshan Andrrews

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman

Mumbai Police is an Indian Malayalam psychological crime thriller film released in 2013. In the lead roles, this movie stars Jayasurya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rahman. On the other hand, Kunjan, Hima Davis, Aparna Nair, and Deepa Vijayan appear in the supporting roles. This is one of the best south thriller movies that is dubbed in Hindi.

6. Vishwaroopam (2013)

Vishwaroopam Kamal Haasan
Photo Credit: hotstarext

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Director: A. C. Tirulokchandar

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar

It is a spy action thriller, the story revolves around a classical dancer who teaches Kathak in New York whose wife Nirupama, hires a private investigator to spy on her husband. This leads series of events that Nirupama had never expected. Kamal Haasan has done a commendable job at playing the role of a classical dancer. This is one of the south suspense movies in Hindi that is a must-watch.

7. 7th Day (2014)

7th Day south indian movie hindi
Photo Credit: deccanchronicle

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Director: Syamdhar

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Vinay Forrt

It is a suspense thriller that holds on to the mystery till the last minute. Throughout the movie, a suspended officer tries to solve the mystery that leads to an unexpected end. 7th Day is among the best south Indian thriller movies in Hindi.

8. Memories (2013)

memories 2013 south thriller movie
Photo Credit: hotstarext

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna

It is a well-known South Indian thriller movie Hindi dubbed, the story revolves around an alcoholic police officer who is mourning the death of his family getting a case of solving a murder mystery of serial killing. It is one of the best south psychological thriller movies.

9. Thani Oruvam (2015)

Thani Oruvan hindi dubbed movies south
Photo Credit: thenewsminute

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Director: Mohan Raja

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, Nayanthara, Nassar

The thriller revolves around the story of a scientist involved in illegal medical practices, Siddharth Abhimanyu, and Mithran, an IPS officer who wants to arrest him. It is one of the best Telugu to Hindi dubbed movies.

10. Kuttarama Thandanai (2016)

KuttaramaThandanai thriller online
Photo Credit: na.ssl

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Director: M. Manikandan

Cast: Vidharth, Pooja Devariya, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahman

Ravi who is visually impaired suffers from a condition that will cost him his eyesight. He starts blackmailing two murder suspects when he realizes he doesn’t have enough money for his surgery. This Hindi dubbed movie will keep you hooked to your seat.

11. Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005)

anukokunda oka roju poster
Photo Credit: na.ssl

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Director: Chandra Sekhar Yeleti

Cast: Charmme Kaur, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank, Annie

In this south suspense movie in Hindi, a singer who is struggling with amnesia, Sahasra, gets attacked by men who want to kill her, but she can’t recall the reason behind this, she tries hard to remember what did she miss when she woke up one day later after being drunk at a party.

12. Nenokkadine (2014)

Nennokadine Mahesh Babu Poster
Photo Credit: m.media

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon, Nassar

Nenokkadine is a south Indian suspense thriller movie starring Mahesh Babu who plays Gautham, a rock star who suffers from a psychological disorder due to his past. When he gets to know that his parents were killed by some men, he embarks on a journey to find them.

13. Maayavan (2017)

Maayavan south indian thriller movies
Photo Credit: hotstarext

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Director: C.V. Kumar

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Agaran, Augustine

When a series of murders take place, Kumarana, a policeman realizes it is the work of a serial killer. He tries to solve the murder mystery by following the killers’ patterns which gets more complicated as he proceeds with the investigation. One of the best suspense thriller movies in Hindi.

14. Visaaranai (2015)

Visaaranai 2015 south indian thriller
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Director: Vetrimaaran

Cast: Dinesh Ravi, Pandi Ravi, Samuthirakani, Muthuvel, Kishore, K. K.

The story revolves around the plight of four laborers who are tortured by the police without committing the crime. When a policeman saves them, things get worse. It is based on the novel “Lock Up” and is listed among the popular south thriller movies.

15. Ezra (2017)

Ezra 2017 hindi dubbed movie
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Director: Jay. K

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shanker

When a newlywed woman buys a rare antique box, the couple experience some paranormal activities. The distressed couple in this south Indian suspense movie tries to learn more about the box and they get to know that it is a dybbuk. They go on a quest to learn more about it so they can lead a normal life.

16. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (16 Extremes, 2016)

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru
Photo Credit: cinemachaat

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Karthick Naren

Cast: Rahman, Prakash Vijayaraghavan, Ashwin Kumar

It is an Investigative Murder Mystery, directed by a young director, the story revolves around Inspector Deepak played by Rahman, who loses his leg while investigating the murder mystery of a couple. It is the best crime movie Tamil industry has to offer.

17. Vikram Vedha (2017)

Vikram Vedha Madhavan thriller movie
Photo Credit: m.media

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Gayatri, Pushkar

Cast: R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shraddha Srinath.

Vikram, played by Madhavan, and his partner Simon, played by Prem Kumar are police officers who want to capture Vedha, played by Sethupathi. When Vedha agrees to surrender himself Vedha tells Vikram a story that changes his life. Vikram Vedha is one of the best suspense movies in Hindi.

18. Gultoo (2018)

Gultoo south indian thriller hindi dubbed
Photo Credit: asianetnews

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Director: Janardhan Chikkanna

Cast: Naveen Shankar, Sonu Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu

The story revolves around Alok, an employee in an IT firm, who gets arrested for a cybercrime which makes his dream of launching his startup a backseat.

19. U-turn (2016)

U turn south indian thriller movies
Photo Credit: wikimedia

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Director: Pawan Kumar

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Dileep Raj, Roger Narayan, Krishna Hebbale

When a young journalist tries to find the truth behind the deaths of the people who took illegal U-turns and violated road rules, she gets involved in the series of murders and becomes a prime suspect herself. Will she be able to prove her innocence? It is one of the best South Indian thriller movies.

20. Rangi Taranga (2015)

Rangi Taranga hindi dubbed south indian movie
Photo Credit: toiimg

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Anup Bhandari

Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Narayan, Avantika Shetty, Sai Kumar

When Gautam visits his wife, Indu’s ancestral house, they start having odd nightmares. Eventually, the mystery unfolds when they find out about Gautam’s forgotten past after witnessing some unnatural events.

21. Irumbu Thirai (2018)

Irumbu Thirai south indian thriller
Photo Credit: zee5

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Director: P.S. Mithrani

Cast: Vishal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Sarja, Delhi Ganesh

The story revolves around a military officer who goes after some cybercriminals when the money from his account goes missing and his investigation leads him to the hackers. Irumbu Thirai is among the well-known south movies in Hindi.

22. Theeran (2017)

Theeran thriller south indian movie
Photo Credit: wikimedia

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Director: H. Vinoth

Cast: Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat

An honest police officer investigates some illegal activities of a Gangster and falls under the trap. It is based on the Operation Bawaria case’s true events. Karthi plays the role of DSP Theeran and the role of the antagonist is played by Abhimanyu Singh.

23. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019)

Agent Sai Srinivasa Atherya movie
Photo Credit: thehansindia

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Director: Swaroop RSJ

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Krishneswara Rao, Suhas

This South thriller movie revolves around the story of a private detective and his assistant who solves not so important small cases. Their life takes a U-turn when a father hires them to investigate the murder of his daughter. It is a humorous Investigative thriller.

24. Kavaludaari (2019)

Kavaludaari hindi dubbed movie
Photo Credit: wikimedia

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Director: Hemanth M. Rao

Cast: Rishi, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar

During a road-widening project, a local traffic cop discovers human bones accidentally. The cops start the investigation of a 40-year-old case, involving the discovery of the three skulls found at the construction site. This is one of the intriguing south thriller movies.

25. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Kumbalangi nights thriller movie
Photo Credit: m.media

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Director: Madhu C Narayanan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam

Kumbalangi Nights is a drama thriller, that revolves around the story of four siblings who have a love-hate relationship. The suspense at the end is quite thrilling.

26. Thadam (2019)

Thadam hindi dubbed movies south
Photo Credit: thenewsminute

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Cast: Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, Fefsi Vijayan

When a youngster is murdered, the investigation led by cops brings worth two suspects who look alike, but are unaware of each other, which confuses the cops. Things get complicated eventually. This movie has an amazing story that has been beautifully portrayed.

27. Ratsasan (2018)

Raatsasan thriller south indian movies
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Director: Ram Kumar

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul

An aspiring filmmaker, Arun gives up his dream after his father’s death and becomes a police officer to investigate and track down a killer who targets young girls, especially schoolgirls. Things get more complicated when his niece becomes a probable target. This movie will keep your anticipation and excitement high.

28. Goodachari (2018)

Goodachari hindi dubbed movie
Photo Credit: na.ssl

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala

Gopi, a young NSA agent is framed for the murder of two RAW officials who also happen to be his bosses. When Gopi is declared a terrorist, he embarks on a journey to clear his name and find the people who are responsible for his plight.

29. Anjam Pathira (2020)

anjam pathira south indian movie hindi
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Jinu Joseph, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Harikrishnan, Sharafudheen, Divya Gopinath

This story involves a series of serial killings in quick succession, a consulting criminologist, Anwar helps the Kerala police to investigate and find the killer responsible for the serial killing.

30. Pencil (2016)

Pencil crime thriller
Photo Credit: ytimg

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Director: Mani Nagaraj

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Divya, Shariq Hassan, Vtv Ganesh

Two rivals, Shiva and Nithin are constantly at odds with each other. After a fight, Nithin is murdered and Shiva is found near his dead body. It is a must-watch Hindi dubbed thriller movie.

Trending