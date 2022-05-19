Finance
7 Essential Principles For Growing Your Medical Coding & Billing Business in 2018
In the U.S., medical coding is the creation of medical codes that identify with specific diagnosis and services in the healthcare industry. These codes are identified through medical documentation. These codes are used to determine the details of billing, and the efficient use of coding leads to accurate billing. This finally results in the determination of insurance claims. A significant component, therefore of the medical coding and billing business is the efficiency of the medical claims billing service.
According to the Medical Billing Guide, “Medical records specialist earn a median pay of $35,900 per year, which isn’t bad for a profession that requires little education or training.”
Irrelevant to the industry, there are some business fundamentals that every entrepreneur takes into account. However, market research indicates factors that are specific to each industry. The medical billing and coding industry is one that comes with its specifications. As the healthcare industry is predicted to double over the next ten years, medical billing and coding businesses are poised for growth, while being relatively recession proof.
Medical codes are applied using CPT®, ICD-10-CM, and HCPCS Level II classification systems. Medical coders, therefore, need to be proficient in the application of these codes. The medical billing business, subsequently, pursues the claims determined through these codes for reimbursements from health insurance companies to the healthcare company.
A medical billing and coding process, therefore, offers end-to-end billing and management solutions to ensure that the healthcare provider gets paid to their maximum entitlement. The ultimate goal is to minimize insurance claims denials.
Below are seven principles that can aid towards powering your medical billing and coding business to transform into an industry leader.
Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) is Your Best Friend
Whatever the state of the economy, citizens will always need medical care. However, the affordability is subjective. To avoid any dependence, medical billing services need to be increasingly efficient in their execution. The most error-free mechanism towards achieving this end is deploying the relevant technology, i.e., CAC. With the ICD 10 transition and the introduction of a host of new codes, medical coders need assistance in ensuring error-free coding. There are ever-evolving technologies of artificial intelligence and data mining that go a long way in improving billing and management solutions, by predicting the possibility of insurance claims being denied, flagging faulty coding, and automating the coding process. Ultimately, CAC maximizes the amount that can be claimed by the healthcare provider, which is the key to retaining customers.
The use of CAC further reduces the amount of paperwork involved in the medical billing process. Technology has shifted the paradigm to automated coding, which limits the amount of manual execution and thereby minimizes the possibility of human error.
According to a report available through Research and Markets, “the global market for computer-assisted coding software is projected to reach $4.75 billion by 2022”. However, technology is not at a point where it can replace human coders. According to a recent report by Herzing University, “The U.S Department of Labor predicts that employment for health information technicians will grow by as much as 15 percent through 2024-much faster than average for most occupations.” This growth is significant of the ever-increasing need for innovative technology to be merged with the skill of medical coders and billers that will solidify the accuracy of medical billing claims services.
Further, according to the Capterra Medical Software blog, A Cleveland Clinic study found that CAC had a lower precision rate when used without the assistance of a credentialed coder. “It cannot be overemphasized that the use of computer-assisted coding alone does not replace certified coders. The software is limited and does not have the ability to apply guidelines or make decisions about code application and the circumstances of each admission. It does not have the ability to ‘choose’ a principal diagnosis or a principal procedure, and in many cases, does not have the ability to build ICD-10-PCS procedure codes.”
By Sandra L. Brewton (RHIT, CCS, CHCA, CPC, AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM/PCS Trainer)
In a nutshell, CAC will assist your business through:
Automated translation of clinical documents
Suggested codes for application
Flagged errors
Automated reviews for coders
Automated billing suggestions
Fewer errors for swift claim acceptance
Embrace Blockchain Technology
To put it simply, blockchain technology is an only once-written record of digital scenarios that can be shared between different entities for viewing only purposes. Within the healthcare industry, there is no doubt about the high level of interconnectedness between the healthcare providers, medical billing and coding companies and insurance claims companies. This is where the blockchain technology plays a crucial role.
According to a recent report of Forbes, “… it will be an evolutionary journey for blockchain-based healthcare systems or applications, where trust and governance within a blockchain network or consortium will be the critical success factors for implementation.” It further states, “The Hyperledger Foundation, an open-source global collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, is one great example among many developing small blockchain consortia models in the healthcare space.”
The main advantage of the blockchain technology is its ability for data exchange, without the fear of data being hampered across entities. This maintains the critical standardization and security protocol of medical data.
A recent example of the implementation of blockchain application is the development of a blockchain-based claims management solution with the collaboration of Gem Health and Capital One. This has considerably helped to reduce administrative costs and time wastage by providers and claims management companies.
Blockchain Technology can aid your business through:
Higher standards of security
Privacy protection
Systematic and efficient information exchange
Decreased hampering of medical data
Claim Management for Dental FQFC
How OSP Labs built an automated claim management system to manage dental health billing.
READ CASE STUDY
Systematize Your Collection Unit
As a hindrance to effective revenue management, a considerable amount of time is spent on making collections of frauds and defaulters. This adversely affects cash flow. When the collection is purely manual, the ever-increasing paperwork and human time consumption take a huge toll on company profits. This process can be streamlined through a dedicated and small-sized team that is equipped with the powerful and innovative technology to track and execute pending collections. Another strategy is to choose to pursue payments only when deemed necessary. This will reduce unnecessary time consumption. Well trained and skilled staff is an essential prerequisite to an efficient practice management service and for efficient tracking and recording. Finally, outsourcing bad debt recovery, litigations related to accounts, etc. will go a long way inefficient utilization of company resources.
Collections of overdue amounts are the least likely ones to be reimbursed. This is probably the best reason that your collection team needs to be organized and avoid bad debts as much as possible. An active billing team followed by a small, but skilled collection team should be the priority within the medical claims billing service.
“many ASCs fail to implement a system of tracking and trending for these denials, which is, in his opinion, the most common mistake ASCs make when it comes to their billing practices. Typically, one or two employees perform all functions, and they expect that single person to be an expert in all of them. This rarely works. We typically see that they will excel at some but fail at others; a Jack of all trades is a master of none.”
– Brice Voithofer, VP, AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions
To ensure minimum collection hassles:
Keep the team small but skilled
Avoid pursuing long overdue bills
Implement a system to track the trend of denials
Distinguish between Appealed and Corrected Claims
This is the process that sets in when an initial claim to the payer is denied. Medical billers then appeal the claim or execute a corrected claim for reimbursement of the medical services. Every medical billing services company must be acutely aware of the difference between appealed and corrected claims since there are definitive and distinguished guidelines that set them both apart.
Claims that should be appealed are oftentimes sent as corrected claims and vice versa, which only further ensues denials. A corrected claim is submitted when the biller has identified that there was incorrect coding executed and rectifies it with the right pertaining code according to the CPT, ICD-9 and HCPCS codes initially billed. An appealed claim is one where the biller insists that the billed codes are accurate and provides the required evidence toward the same.
A skilled eye should make the distinction and then efficiently follow up with the corrected claim, if appropriate. In the case of an appealed claim, it is always wise to support the appeal with sufficient documentation that will minimize the possibility of denial.
“for a corrected claim, the appropriate changes should be made to the CPT, ICD-9 or HCPCS codes, and the bill type should be changed to reflect a corrected claim. Claim form 837 is typically used for corrected claims. If the bill type is not changed, it could be denied as a duplicate bill. The corrected claim should then be submitted electronically to ensure the quickest processing. However, for an appealed claim, you must supply documentation to support your appeal. Make sure to include the operative note, any relevant CCI edits, the invoice, official letter of appeal and a copy of the original claim. There are state-specific guidelines that can be used as well as payor-specific appeal processes.”
-By Dawn Waibel, DoP, Serbin Surgery Center Billing
Distinction between Appealed Vs. Corrected Claims ensures:
No further rejection of denial of payments
Speedy recovery of payments
Higher customer satisfaction
Undertake Medical Coding Certification
These certifications are an assurance of standard compliance within the healthcare industry. These certificates are recognized across the country (by employers, doctors, physicians, medical insurance companies, and government entities) and add credibility to your business. Furthermore, the employees of the business must also be selected based on their certifications as a medical coder.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “medical coding is one of the fastest growing professions in the nation.”
This profession requires skilled personnel to undertake the responsibility of medical billing and coding. The more proficient the coder, the less likelihood of coding errors and claim denials in the coding and billing process. Furthermore, Lisa Rock, president, and CEO of National Medical Billing Services says that the most common rejections are for invalid subscriber ID numbers; missing subscriber date of birth if different from the patient; invalid diagnosis code; and demographic errors, such as misspelled names.
There are several different types of certification within the medical billing and coding domain. They are as follows:
Professional Coder Certification – This certificate determines the proficiency of the individual in the application of codes correctly of CPT®, HCPCS Level II procedure and supply codes, and ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes, which are useful for medical claims in a physician’s office.
Outpatient Hospital/Facility Certification – This certificate confirms proficiency in the appropriate use of CPT®, HCPCS Level II procedure, and supply codes, and ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes in an outpatient hospital facility.
Inpatient Hospital/Facility Certification – This certificate confirms proficiency in the appropriate use of ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes in an inpatient hospital facility.
Risk Adjustment Certification – This certificate displays competence in the proper use of ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes towards risk adjustment in billing and coding.
Beyond the above, several individual certificates can be acquired, which displays proficiency in specific types of coding.
Medical Coding and Billing Certification offers:
Increased credibility
Higher efficiency in the application of codes
Better employee caliber
Reduced rejection of claims
Invest in Business Intelligence for Consistent Improvement
The ever-increasing innovation in technologies suited for medical billing and coding has now brought data mining into the limelight as one of the most efficient ways to improve billing and collection services within the healthcare industry. From predictive analysis to prescription analysis, data mining creates reports that can go a long way in aiding intelligent decision making and successful improvisations. Additionally, data mining offers automated, customized reports that can considerably reduce employee time and allow them to focus on more substantial areas of productivity. Finally, this is another way to minimize errors of coding and bill claims.
“MediGain’s proprietary medical billing solutions, which offers physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals a powerful healthcare data intelligence and reporting software tool that delivers control over clinical and financial data. Specifically designed for physicians, healthcare administrators and billing professionals, our proprietary reporting process collects and aggregates data from all major practice management systems, electronic medical records and accounting software systems. The analysis is automated, eliminating the need for tedious and time-consuming manual analysis and reporting.”
-By MediGain
Data Mining can extend itself into the next billing and coding arenas:
Accounts
Payer Outcomes
Profitability
Patient Amounts
Payments Details
Demographics Analysis
Quality and Outcomes
Identifying Skilled Coders
A career in healthcare is complicated across the board. This holds true for medical coders as well. Even though the job does not involve working directly with patients, it comes with a requirement to understand complex codes that represent a varied medical diagnosis.
“Coding is like learning a foreign language. What makes it difficult is that there are three major coding systems and each of them is different. So, you are learning three foreign languages.”- says Professor Bonnie Moore, RHIT and HIT program coordinator at Rasmussen College.
The challenge is in transitioning the medical diagnosis and identifying it with the relevant quote.
According to Meredith Kroll, clinic coder at Ridgeview Medical Center, “At times it was harder than I thought, particularly the E/M coding,” Kroll says. But she emphasizes that the challenging parts of learning medical coding are vital to later success on the job.” This emphasizes the need for medical coding and billing companies to take their time and hire skilled employees who are well versed with the coding requirements. If at the initial stage the coding is done efficiently, a lot of issues can be avoided along the way, such as rejections and denials. Another strategy for success is to ensure that your medical coders are keeping up with the changes in the coding requirements and the changing codes in the healthcare industry.
An efficient medical coder can:
Increase business proficiency
Identify related codes accurately
Enhance revenue cycles
Reduce the likelihood of denials and rejected claims
Conclusion:
The medical coding and billing industry are targeted to grow at an unprecedented rate. To achieve and maintain your position as an industry leader, ensure to follow the below steps:
Adopt Computer Assisted Coding Mechanisms
Opt for Blockchain Technology
Strengthen the Collection Team
Systematise Appealed Vs. Corrected Claims Structure
Insist on Medical Coding Certification
Choose Data Mining for Business Intelligence
Recruit Skilled Medical Coders
Source:- https://www.osplabs.com/insights/7-secrets-to-quickly-grow-your-billing-and-coding-business/
Comparison Between Agile and Traditional Software Development Methodologies
The early software development methodologies were limited to “code and fix” with little long-term planning, that worked fine for a small set of systems, but as the systems grew they became susceptible to bugs and were harder to run efficiently. Newer methodologies brought planning and discipline in the software development process, with the aim of making software development more efficient and flexible. The advancement of technology and greater market competition added different sets of approaches to software development methodologies. Some companies over the years have introduced their own set of customized methodology for developing their software, but the majority of the worldwide companies follow two kinds of methodologies: heavyweights and lightweight.
The traditional “heavyweight” methodologies are more structured – are process and tool oriented, and follow a predictable path, requiring comprehensive and detailed documentation. Some of the popular traditional methodologies are Waterfall, Unified Process and Spiral. These methodologies are based on a sequential series of steps in which work begins with the elicitation and detailed documentation of an overall requirements, followed by architectural and high level design development and with checkpoints & deliverables at each phase. Due to a long set of processes and relatively inflexible approach, this methodology got the name as heavyweight.
The newer “lightweight” methodology also known as “agile” modeling is a set of values or philosophy. Agile exposes organizational dysfunction. Unlike traditional methods, agile methodologies embrace iterations rather than phases. Agile employ short iterative cycles, small/short releases, simple design, refactoring continuous integration and rely on tacit knowledge within a team as opposed to documentation. Some of the popular agile methods are Extreme Programming, Scrum, Lean, Kanban, Dynamic System Development Method, Feature Driven Development and Adaptive Software Development.
The key difference between heavyweight and agile methodologies is the adaptability factor. In an agile methodology if any major change is required, the team doesn’t freeze its work process; rather it determines how to better handle changes that occur throughout the project. The verification process in agile method occurs much earlier in the development process. On the other hand heavyweight methods freeze product requirements and disallow change. It implements a predictive process and relies on defining and documenting a stable set of requirements at the beginning of a project.
Agile model delivers a working version of the product and direct user involvement in the development process is very early compared to traditional methodologies. The testing cycle for Agile is continuous and comparatively short to traditional methods, because testing is done parallel with development. Most traditional models are very rigid and doesn’t entertain changes and are relatively less flexible than the Agile model. Because of all these advantages, Agile has a comprehensive response to the most of the challenges organizations’ face in a rapidly changing, competitive global market.
What Is SAP HANA Migration to Public Cloud?
Benefits of Deploying SAP HANA on Public Cloud
The leading organizations of tomorrow will thrive on data. That’s a given. The only question is the type of innovation organizations will use to harness data and improve business performance. The clear-cut answer at this moment is SAP-HANA. It is an in-memory database and application development platform for processing high volumes of data in real-time. It’s combination of speed, design, and analytical capabilities has many data enthusiasts excited.
The primary function of SAP-HANA as a database is to retrieve and sort data as requested by the application. In addition to its function as a database it can also perform advanced analytics such as predictive analytics, spatial data processing, text analytics, text search, streaming analytics, and graph data processing. Based on these features, a common misconception that rose up is that HANA is an acronym for High- performance, analytic, appliance. Contrary to popular belief HANA isn’t an acronym, it is just the name that SAP decided to give its database platform.
A book can be written on the value provided by it. However, we are only going to focus on the value of its in-memory database, predictive analytics, and deployment on cloud. These 3 value pillars are interdependent in terms of HANA’s overall value; however, each can stand-alone based on the value they each bring to an organization.
SAP HANA In-Memory Database
It is about 10x faster than a traditional memory base. This drastic increase in performance is a result of SAP-HANA keeping its data in-memory as opposed to disk-based hard drives. With in-memory processing speeds, users can access data immediately. Using the high-performance capabilities of an in-memory database does have a higher cost, however. To offset this higher cost, it can perform Dynamic tie ring, which helps users reduce costs by giving users the option of storing less frequently-accessed data in disk-based storage.
Predictive Analytics
SAP-HANA uses a number of analytic engines for different kinds of data processing. Out of its various kinds of data processing, predictive analytics has the most widespread value for businesses across all industries. Predictive analytics combines the depth and speed of in-memory analytics with the power of native predictive algorithms. Together with SAP’s predictive analysis for visualization and R’s extensive library of statistical data mining techniques, organizations have everything they need to predict the future in real time. Imagine being able to figure out what happened, why it happened, and what comes next in an instant. That is the value it brings in terms of predictive analytics. To make things even sweeter, using it for predictive analytics is easy. Analysts can use a drag-and-drop interface for selection, preparation and processing. They can also create models using predictive algorithms as well as algorithms from open source R. Every user in any line of business can now unlock key insights using it for predictive analytics.
Cloud Deployment
SAP customers have the option of deploying SAP HANA on premise or on cloud. Out of these two options, deploying it on public cloud provides the most compelling benefits. Since the value provided by its applications is already high, adding anything to improve the deliverability of it, makes it much more impactful. The primary benefits of deploying SAP HANA on cloud include:
Faster Deployment
Organizations no longer have to worry about siting, provisioning, and testing hardware infrastructure. With SAP-HANA on cloud, organizations can reduce the time to solution for SAP-HANA to hours.
Scalability of Landscape
With SAP-HANA and its complexities as a critical data storage and application platform, capacity planning can demand substantial time and resources. Organizations hosting it on cloud do not have to worry about capacity planning and can also reduce the up-front costs of carrying additional expensive high-memory hardware.
Reliable, Secure, Flexible Environments
The wide global presence of cloud providers enhances availability and provides greater choice in terms of disaster recovery solutions for SAP HANA.
Key Takeaways
As organizations of all shapes and sizes begin to harness more data, it is becoming apparent that SAP HANA is the bridge that will companies utilize data in new and exciting ways. A testament to this fact is the rise in SAP HANA adoption among enterprise customers. With it organizations will be able to leverage real-time data to identify critical trends and make optimal business decisions faster and more efficiently.
Prioritise Your Resources Using Web Based Project Management
Web based project management software is the compilation of programs, processes and information that is used to deal with various stages of a project and that is reachable on the Internet. Project management involves processes such as arranging and calculating a critical path, building timelines, creating task inventory, managing resources, controlling documents and providing inspection trails. Each of these processes can be controlled and from time to time automatically in the course of project management software solutions. One can also prioritise the resources by using web based Project management, which can be an effective tool.
Web based project management provides an effective service of organising your resources and the biggest resource which one could have is the time. No one wants to waste time, as it is wisely said that time is money. Web based project management keeps a track of your appointments, meetings and other dealings, whereas you can also send notifications to your employees or team mates about the updates or important tasks and meetings.
Besides, it has the ability to record all the transaction of goods and services, which you have sold online or periodically. This system of web based project-management keeps a track of how many of your inventories are left and how many you need more. It also records all the offers and quotes which have been offered so far to the business and which of the dealings will be more profitable.
Your employees are also your resources. You need to inform them about the happenings, especially if you are running an online business and do not get to see your employees on daily basis. To informing the employees about all the major decisions and to keep a check on their progress, you will need a web based project-management tool, which will closely monitor the working of the employees.
You might have too many things on your mind right now, which could be important meetings to attend, informing your team mates about the changes in the project or sending packages to your clients. But, the question is how to prioritize these entire things according to their importance. Web based project management is the right tool which you need in order to act as your personal assistant, as it will sort out all your resources and important handlings according to the priority which comes first.
Web based project-management is one of the few online tools, which manages your expenditures and helps you in finding more cost-effective deals, as you do not have to waste your time in managing the data, which is automatically done by this software.
In short, whether you are an entrepreneur or a huge business dealing online, you will still need some sort of software to organise and plan you resources according to their priorities. Web based project-management is the perfect tool for this purpose, as you can be a bit tension free as the major part is done by this software, which could automatically prioritise your resources and help you to use them more effectively and efficiently.
