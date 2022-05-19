News
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Dearness Allowance (DA) may be Rs 2,59,464 in August, know details
7th Pay Commission: Central employees get gifts from the central government twice a year. It has to wait for 6 months. After July, there is a possibility of a bumper increase in the salary of central employees.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will soon get good news. Just wait a little and then dearness allowance will increase. Remember, 34 per cent DA is being paid now. But, in the coming days it can be 38 percent. That means there may be an increase of 4 percent in the Dearness Allowance. But, there is a wait of three months now. The situation is almost clear. After the bumper increase of 4 percent, DA will be available at an annual level of Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand. Let’s understand how…
Dearness Allowance may increase by 4%
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, the new dearness allowance will be announced in July. It is expected that it will increase by 4 percent and become 38%. It will be paid in the salary of August. That means you may have to wait till August for the announcement. Central employees get DA according to basic pay and grade. In such a situation, it can be found out by calculating that how much money will increase in total.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It may also get delayed due to policy matter. But, before that we can guess how it will be calculated and how it will be decided. If there is a possibility of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, then it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
By which formula the salary will be decided?
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months
115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
Now understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay matrix, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
- Basic Pay – Rs 31550
- Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
- Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
- On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
- Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
News
Chicago White Sox strand 9 runners in a 6-2 loss as their offensive rut continues: ‘We’re working on it, hitter by hitter’
Adam Engel dived trying to catch Emmanuel Rivera’s slicing liner in the sixth inning Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Chicago White Sox right fielder came up empty and slipped slightly as he got back to his feet. MJ Melendez scored from first as Rivera raced to third for an RBI triple.
The hit against reliever Reynaldo López gave the Kansas City Royals the lead. The Royals scored twice in the sixth and Melendez added a two-run homer off Ryan Burr in the eighth as they beat the Sox 6-2 in front of 13,504.
“I told (Engel) when he came in, don’t ever lose your aggressiveness,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A couple plays (shortstop) Timmy (Anderson) made, the double play (first baseman José) Abreu made, (second baseman) Leury (García) made some good plays.
“You can’t be trying defensively and not trying offensively. It just doesn’t work that way.”
It was another inconsistent night for the offense. The Sox collected 10 hits, including three singles by Anderson, but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to fall one game under .500 (18-19).
“It’s not acceptable, if the offense is struggling, for the pitchers to say, ‘Hey, get some runs,’” La Russa said. “What’s acceptable is if the offense is trying their best. If that’s where we are, then we keep working at it. And if you see something that you think is not our best, then you fix it.
“Same thing as the pitching. You can’t just look at results and say, ‘Oh, why don’t you get somebody out?’ That’s not how we handle it. The fact is, though, that we’ve got to get out of this rut offensively. We’re working on it, hitter by hitter.”
The Sox produced early, taking a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by García in the second. The Royals tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning and took the lead on a solo homer by Bobby Witt Jr. in the third against starter Lucas Giolito.
Giolito allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings in his return from the COVID-19-related injured list. The right-hander went on the COVID IL on Friday and was reinstated Wednesday.
“Got into a much better rhythm as the game went on,” Giolito said. “Got clipped in the third inning on a lazy breaking ball, but other than that I was much more pleased with the last three than the first two. I credit the defense behind me and (catcher Yasmani Grandal) really carrying me through five innings, especially in the early going.
“Unbelievable plays by Tim and Abreu. (Grandal) throwing a guy out. Getting outs like that on situations where I could keep throwing more pitches, they really helped me get through five innings. Not my best, but I’m happy to be back, back in a normal routine.”
The Sox tied the game on an RBI single by Anderson in the fifth. His hit gave the Sox runners on first and second with one out, but Royals starter Zack Greinke struck out the next two batters.
The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Collin Snider got Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the threat.
“We had a lot (nine) left on base,” La Russa said. “Here’s the problem: I’m not giving a scouting report to the other side or our next opponent by identifying what we’re struggling with. But we can recognize it. That’s why we had a few minutes (after the game). (Hitting coaches) Frankie (Menechino) and Howie (Clark) were in (the manager’s office) talking about it.
“You don’t ever give in on it. We’re capable of better and we expect it.”
The Royals made the most of their chances in the sixth and eighth, dropping the Sox to 6-12 against American League Central opponents.
The Sox know they have to make offensive adjustments if they want to have success.
“All we care about is our issues,” La Russa said. “The answer is no easy answer. But our hitting coaches know our hitters, our hitters know our hitters. We’ll chip away at it.”
()
News
Ten of the new Bush Foundation Fellows hail from St. Paul, east metro
Artika Tyner recalls growing up seeing family members rotate in and out of prison. Tyner, a civil rights attorney who has spent the last 16 years as a legal professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in St. Paul, came to the realization during the pandemic that she’d been working hard for years to bridge disparities, not just in her community, but in her own life.
“I usually do that research about other people. I need to do that for myself,” said Tyner, who plans to spend at least six months touring Africa, much of that time in Ghana, reconnecting with her roots while learning from leaders at the African Diaspora Development Institute. She intends for her sojourn to be part study, part self-healing.
Tyner, a lifelong resident of St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and founder of a K-12 literacy nonprofit, is one of 24 new fellows chosen by the Bush Foundation for their work in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. Each fellow will receive up to $100,000 to fund 12-to-24 months of study and reflection, often in other states or countries, with the goal of making them better leaders.
In total, ten of this year’s 24 Bush Fellows live or work in St. Paul or the east metro. The Bush Foundation, based in downtown St. Paul, chose them from among 468 applicants. More than 2,400 people have received support from the fellowship over the past 60 years.
Like Tyner, several of the new fellows are government and non-profit leaders who said that after a difficult pandemic experience, they’re seeking healing, reflection and self-care.
HOANG MURPHY
Among them is Hoang Murphy, who came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a child refugee and moved into the McDonough Homes, public housing in the city’s North End. By the time he turned 11, his father’s parental rights had been terminated by the courts, leaving him adrift in a foster care system.
Well below half of the state’s foster kids, he pointed out, graduate high school.
“People asked me how I survived foster care,” said Murphy, founder of the Foster Advocates, which has successfully lobbied for two new laws at the state Capitol and is within striking distance of a third.
“I like to say ‘I got lucky,’ but I’d like to write it all down and give them a better answer,” said Murphy, who lives with his wife off Phalen Lake. “There are very few good stories in foster care. … It was really tough. It’s our job to make it better. That’s what I’m focused on.”
Murphy said he’ll use his fellowship to visit indigenous communities in Red Lake, Minn., and the Yukon territories, with the goal of learning more about communal and alternative forms of family intervention. He also plans to spend at least at two weeks in Vietnam, a country he hasn’t been back to since leaving at age two.
PRINCE CORBETT
Before landing a job as an employment counselor with Ramsey County and working his way up the ranks for a decade, Prince Corbett served more than three years in prison. He acknowledges he committed a robbery at the Mall of America as a young man, but prosecutors sought to pin two other robberies on him, and he fought the added charges. Nevertheless, he still served a 74-month sentence at the age of 21.
Corbett, 41, who has served as the county’s Racial and Health Equity Administrator since 2019, has long said his personal mission is to focus on closing wealth gaps in the Black community. After a recent retreat, he came to multiple realizations. First, he would need further public policy and economic development training, likely through certificate programs, which he’s hoping to obtain through the historically Black college system.
“If we’re talking about building wealth, and creating economic opportunities, you really need to know about the economic development framework,” he said.
And, he realized his greater passion is to help the previously incarcerated. He’ll be reaching out to national organizations for guidance.
Other east metro Bush Fellow recipients include:
SAYMOUKDA VONGSAY
Saymoukda Vongsay, a St. Paul-based Lao-American artist and playwright, plans to visit Laos and become more fluent in the spoken and written language while connecting to other Laotian artists and leaders across the U.S.
ABDIAZIZ IBRAHIM
Abdiaziz Ibrahim, founder of St. Paul-based Immigrant Housing Solutions, plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration and obtain certificates in community building and leadership development, with the goal of expanding access to affordable housing through tenant education and financial literacy training.
PAHOUA YANG
Pahoua Yang, a vice president of Community Mental Health and Wellness at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul, the largest regional mental health provider for Southeast Asian communities, plans to explore how traditional healing can intersect with modern healthcare policy, including how tribal nations have piloted traditional healing in healthcare.
ROSE CHU
Rose Chu, a professor of Urban Education at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, plans to deepen her work with prospective teachers of color by researching the public view of teachers in different communities, locally, nationally and globally.
IFRAH MANSOUR
Ifrah Mansour, a Somali-American performance artist based in Woodbury, plans to complete filmmaking courses with the goal of making “social impact” films based on her stage work, combining stories about “injustice and resistance” and “the disappearing memories and wisdom of Somali elders,” according to a written statement from the Bush Foundation. She will also travel to film festivals and build a network of filmmakers.
RAINA JOHNSON
Raina Johnson, a Woodbury-based advocate for the deaf, was adopted from Korea and raised by white, deaf parents. Johnson, who is deaf, plans to pursue a doctorate dedicated to training deaf professionals in linguistic, community and leadership work while expanding her network of deaf BIPOC leaders.
KALTUN ABDIKARANI
Kaltun Abdikarani of New Brighton plans to pursue certificate in Islamic psychology, develop resources and training for teachers and parents of Muslim-American youth and collaborate with spiritual leaders and mental health professionals, with the goal of cultivating “wellness in a culturally responsive way,” according to the Bush Foundation.
News
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort in Mets win over Cards
An uneasy feeling of anxiety or dread, or maybe both, settled over Citi Field.
Max Scherzer took himself out of his start in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 11-4 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Scherzer threw two sliders to Pujols, the latter causing him to pull the plug on his 87-pitch outing.
The Mets later announced that Scherzer left the game with “discomfort in his left side.” The right-hander will go for an MRI on Thursday, the team said.
Scherzer motioned to the Mets dugout, as he appeared to repeatedly say, “I’m done. I’m done.” Manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer all approached the mound. The meeting was quick. Scherzer departed with the trainer out of his start and into the clubhouse.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his eighth start of the year. The Mets (25-14) picked up Scherzer once he left the game, putting up a five-run rally in the eighth inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Pete Alonso. As the Mets rolled ahead to their 10th win of the month, the mood and atmosphere at Citi Field began to lift.
Winning tends to be the cure for worry. But depending on how much time, if any, Scherzer will be required to miss, the pressure on the Mets to keep winning and adapt that next-man-up mentality will only deepen.
The Jacob deGrom-less Mets rotation surprised everyone to begin the year, posting a fifth-best ERA (3.28) in the major leagues, good for second-best in the National League right behind the Dodgers (2.59). But Scherzer (2.54 ERA) and Tylor Megill are major reasons for that early rotation success. With Megill already on the injured list indefinitely with right biceps tendinitis, and deGrom (stress reaction on scapula) unexpected to return until late June at best, the Amazin’s cannot afford to lose Scherzer just when they need him to step up and carry the starting staff.
In the short time Scherzer has been with his new team, the eight-time All-Star quickly turned into a veteran leader in the Mets clubhouse. Fellow rotation mate Chris Bassitt frequently mentions Scherzer as someone he’s learned from and leaned on to improve his own game. Scherzer can also be seen mentoring younger pitchers in the Mets dugout — when he’s not getting thrown out of games for arguing balls and strikes, of course. In just a few months, Scherzer has become a staple on a 2022 Mets squad that has captured first place in the NL East.
Scherzer, 37, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in December, representing a new and thrilling chapter in the Steve Cohen era. Scherzer’s $43 million in average annual value (AAV) topped Gerrit Cole’s deal with the Yankees (nine years, $324 million) for the largest AAV on a contract in MLB history.
The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer had just come off an All-Star season between the Nationals and Dodgers. He went 15-4 and posted a career-best 2.46 ERA with 236 strikeouts, the fourth-most in MLB in 2021, across 30 starts. Once he signed the fifth-largest contract in Mets history, Scherzer spent the offseason as a member of the player union’s executive subcommittee, fiercely negotiating with Major League Baseball during the owners’ lockout.
But Scherzer’s time spent at the table did not take away from his usual winter routine. The right-hander ramped up throughout the offseason and showed up to Mets spring training ahead of the others, hurling five innings in his spring debut. He dealt with hamstring tightness in the final week of exhibition games in early April, but he was able to make his first turn through the rotation and avoid missing any time on the IL.
The Mets scored four runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Alonso, a sac fly by Eduardo Escobar, an RBI single by Dominic Smith and a sac bunt by Luis Guillorme.
They blew the game open in the eighth, highlighted by Alonso’s three-run blast, his ninth of the season.
()
