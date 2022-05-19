News
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
NEW YORK (AP) — The bears are rumbling toward Wall Street.
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers.
The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. For years, thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks often seemed to go in only one direction: up. Now, the familiar rallying cry to “buy the dip” after every market wobble is giving way to fear that the dip is turning into a crater.
Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:
___
WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?
A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.
Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.
The S&P 500 index slid 165.17 points Wednesday to 3,923.68 It’s now down 18.2% from its high of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 29% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 14.4% below its most recent peak.
The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It’s the shortest bear market ever.
___
WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?
Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.
The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.
Last week, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.3% in April compared with a year ago.
The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.
___
SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?
Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.
If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.
Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen.
Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
___
SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?
If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.
While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.
Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high. The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.
___
HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?
On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.
History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.
The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942 and cut the index by 60%.
___
HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?
Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.
___
Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
News
What Happened To Rina on FBI
One of the hit procedural crime series by creator of Law and Order, Dick Wolf has been one of the shows that fans have always raved about. And today in this article we are going to tell you that what happened to Rina in the show so let me warn you beforehand -SPOILERS AHEAD so be prepared and dive into the article.
WHAT HAPPENED TO RINA?
In season 4 Episode 9 it has been shown that the injuries sustained by Rina from an assassination attempt that was ordered by Antonio Vargas has been serious. Rina is shot and taken into a surgery but her condition is not improving rather it is degrading. She suffers a brain hemorrhage and goes into coma.
In Episode 11 we come to know only after Jubal Valentine visit to the hospital to see Rina’s condition and get to know from the patient affairs cordinator that her life support in coma has been discontinued by her family and as a result she is no more alive. Yes! She is no more alive. Her parents had made the decision as they had the medical power of attorney. Valentine goes into a shock after getting to know about her that leads him to break down. We can see that Rina’s mother blames him for her death because Rina just took up the job to be closer to him.
DOES THIS MEAN THE END OF RINA?
Since we come to know that Rina played by Kathleen Munroe has been declared dead in the show , it is very unclear and very early to say that whether she will come back or not or will be a part of the show or not anymore.
But we all know and I know at the back of your mind you must be hoping for a plot twist that would bring back Rina with a bang because she and Jubal were clearly getting close and Jubal didn’t even get to see her. But right now, we can just make assumptions and hope for some twist and have to keep our eyes glued to see what will happen next.
ABOUT THE SHOW
FBI is a fast paced crime series that shows the inside details and working of New York office FBI. It is filled with FBI based intellect, skills and technology to keep everyone safe. The team works on major cases. The show is currently on its 4th season and the episodes run for 44 minutes (approx.)
THE CAST
The cast includes Missy Peregrym, ZeekoZaki, Katherine Munroe, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Sela Ward, John Boyd and many more talented faces that have kept the show running and most search and watched.
The post What Happened To Rina on FBI appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Jio Offer: Jio brought a good offer, 4 people will be able to use 1 postpaid plan, a lot will be available with calling
Jio Offer: Jio brought a good offer, 4 people will be able to use 1 postpaid plan, a lot will be available with calling
Jio Postpaid Plan: If you are a customer of Jio Postpaid then this news is very special for you. Actually, Jio has brought a great plan in postpaid.
+ This family plan of Rs 999 gives the facility to use 4 people in one pack. There is much more special in this.
Jio Postpaid New Plan: Jio keeps on coming up with new and affordable offers for its customers from time to time. This offer is applicable for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Recently, the company has brought a strong offer. This special offer is for postpaid customers and it is named family plan. Many types of benefits have been given in this. Let us know what is special in this plan.
Price is Rs 999
The price of this family plan is Rs 999. Its most special thing is that 4 people can use it. Unlimited calling facility is available in this. Apart from this, you can send 100 SMS daily under this plan. If you talk about mobile data, then you get 200 GB data in this plan. If the data runs out, then you can take data at the rate of Rs 10 per GB. The validity of this topup will remain till the validity of your recharge plan.
Many OTT platforms will also be available.
The special thing about this plan of Jio is that you will also get subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar for free for 1 year. Apart from this, you can also take advantage of Jio TV, Jio Security, Jio Cloud and many other features of Jio. 500 GB data rollover facility is available in this plan.
799 plan
The company’s Rs 799 plan is also fine for multiple users. In this you can add 2 extra sims. This is also a family postpaid plan. The company gives rollover facility from 150 to 200 GB data in this plan.
The post Jio Offer: Jio brought a good offer, 4 people will be able to use 1 postpaid plan, a lot will be available with calling appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?
Remember the songs, “Bad Romance”, “Alejandro, “Dance in the dark” etc., all of them had one person in common, Lady Gaga. The songs which came out in the past decade, still have the same recognition, if only, have become more appreciative. So, there’s a definite curiosity about the singer, who was behind the spectacular creations.
An American singer, songwriter, and actress, she has sung around 125 songs, which were way ahead of her time with an amazing range. This only makes us more curious about her past, even when she was still Stefani Germanotta and not ‘Lady Gaga’. For now, let’s decode her dating life, from the past to the present.
WHO HAS LADY GAGA DATED IN THE PAST?
Lüc Carl
The 2005 Lady Gaga, was still known as Stefani Germanotta, she began dating Lüc Carl, who is a nightclub manager, promoter, DJ, musician, author, and certified personal trainer from Springfield, Nebraska. They met at a bar in New York City, St. Jeromes. The two dated on and off for about 6 years, before they broke up for good. Lady Gaga penned the song ‘Yoü and I’, displaying her emotions for the break-up and remembering the good times.
Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams
In 2008, Lady Gaga was linked to Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams, a Los Angeles designer for a short term, when they were seen together, before her arrival at the 52nd Grammy Awards. In 2010, they quit their romance and decided to focus on business.
Taylor Kinney – a beautiful relationship of 5 years
On the set of her song, ‘Yoü and I’, Lady Gaga met Taylor Kinney, an up-and-coming actor, who was cast as her love interest. The first time the couple made a public appearance was on the night of January 2014, at NBC’s 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party. Finally, Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on the sweet day of 14th February, with a heart-shaped diamond ring, designed with the help of jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The design also contained a cute part of, ‘T♡S’. The couple had a sweet and cute romantic running, with happy appearances. Until Lady Gaga’s documentary, ‘Five foot two’, later revealed the couple had been fighting in the months leading up to their break-up. In July 2016, Lady Gaga announced their split through instagram. The couple had a good run of 5 years together.
Christian Carino – Is this what they call a ‘bad romance’?
In January 2017, the singer was spotted with a talent agent Christian Carino at a Kings of Leon concert for the first time. They were later spotted hand-in-hand together at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, for the premiere of her new movie, ‘A star is born ’. October 2018, almost a year after the rumor of her engagement with Carino had spread, the singer let it slip at the Hollywood Gala. The singer showed off her engagement ring at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron of Artists awards. The last public appearance of the couple was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019. Later on, it was reported that Lady Gaga had initiated the split as Cristian had become controlling and jealous towards the end.
WHO IS LADY GAGA DATING?
In January 2020, Lady Gaga confirmed on the internet, that her romance with an entrepreneur Michael Polansky is on the positive side. The couple is still going on strong.
The post Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Venture Capital Andreessen Horowitz Announces $600M Web 3.0 Gaming Fund
What Happened To Rina on FBI
Understanding Reputation Management and Reputation Monitoring
Jio Offer: Jio brought a good offer, 4 people will be able to use 1 postpaid plan, a lot will be available with calling
Effective Considerations Before Choosing The Best Web Design Company
Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?
Now and Then Episode 1,2,3 on Apple TV+: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Prominent Exchange Robinhood Announces Launch of Non-custodial Web 3.0 Wallet
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12