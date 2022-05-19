Finance
A Guide – Professional and Business Owner Disability Insurance Planning
You can not buy proper home insurance if your house is on FIRE and if you wait until you are sick or injured to look at your Disability Insurance contract, the fine print may surprise you.
1 in 3 Canadians will become disabled for a period of more than 90 days at least once before the age of 65. For those that are disabled for more than 90 days the average length of that disability is 2.9 years. Despite the statistics, many professionals and business owners often overlook or delay proper disability insurance planning.
For business owners and professionals covered under a group insurance plan, taking the time to dust off that benefit booklet for a review sooner than later may be a good idea. Typically, group insurance plans will have a NEM (Non-Evidence Maximum) of $4,000 to $5,000 depending on the size of the group and nature of the business. This NEM will limit the monthly benefit a high earning owner or professional would receive while providing rigid guidelines on when to return to work and in what capacity.
Disability Insurance contracts can pay up to 66.7% of pre-disability earnings of high earning professionals or business owners with a completed application and medical exam. Built in features such as “Own Occupation”, “Additional Insurance” and “Residual and Partial Disability” are often NOT be included in group insurance plans and will have a significant impact come claim time. A review and understanding of these options is worth considering. More detail on each term mentioned above is provided below:
– Own Occupation: If you are unable to perform the substantial duties of your regular occupation due to injury or sickness, you would still be considered totally disabled if you choose to work in another occupation. Group Insurance Plans, will have an “Any Occupation” definition.
– Additional Insurance: Guaranteed insurability up until the age of 55 as long as you are not disabled and your income justifies the increase.
– Residual/Partial Disability: You are not totally disabled but are un-able to work in a full time capacity. You would receive a portion of your monthly benefit to compensate for this decrease in earnings.
If you became disabled would your business continue to generate the same profits? Many business owners are so heavily involved in their operations that they find it difficult to take a sick day, let alone not show up for extended periods of time. Disability insurance planning for business owners and working professionals is often overlooked but a key part of the income protection mix.
Group Insurance LTD – The Need to Know
As mentioned, pay attention to the Non-Evidence Maximum (NEM). This is the maximum amount of disability benefit you would be entitled to without providing medical evidence. You may be eligible to receive higher coverage if you take a medical examination and complete an application as explained above.
Be aware that LTD benefits are usually offset (reduced), by any disability benefits you might receive from CPP/QPP or Workmen’s Compensation. Any benefits paid as a result of an accident from an automobile insurance plan may also reduce your LTD benefits.
If the LTD premium is paid by you personally then the benefit will be received tax free.
In groups where the employer pays the LTD premium, then the benefit when received will be taxable. Should this be the case, make sure you discuss with your employer or insurer what your options are for having tax withheld if disabled so there will be no nasty surprises come tax time.
As you can see, there are many options and details to review when it comes to Disability Insurance Planning for working professionals and business owners. It may be time to dig up your coverage and have a review to ensure you have a clear understanding of the definitions in your current program and what alternatives may be available.
Benefits of Motor Fleet Insurance Policy Over Individual Vehicle Insurance
Almost every business uses commercial vehicles to run its business operations efficiently. Like any other physical asset of the business, these vehicles are very valuable and should be insured. When it comes to insuring the commercial vehicles, business owners have two options. They can get individual insurance policy for each vehicle or cover all the vehicles in one comprehensive policy. In this article, we will discuss on this topic in detail and see which one is better.
One thing is for sure, you should get your commercial vehicle insured. According to Continuous Insurance Enforcement (CIE) law, every registered vehicle must have valid insurance at all times. This law in UK, states that it is an offense to keep vehicles without insurance and a huge penalty will be imposed on vehicle owners for not having insurance for their vehicles.
Though this law is not introduced in Northern Ireland, still it is mandatory to have adequate insurance cover for any motor vehicle that is used or left on a public highway. So, if your business uses vehicles, it is legally necessary to have vehicle insurance.
Motor fleet insurance policy
Now that we are clear about the importance of insurance policy, we need to look for the options. As discussed earlier, we can either take individual insurance policies or go for a single policy, where several vehicles of any type are covered. Also called as motor fleet insurance, the latter one is a good option for companies having four or more commercial vehicles. However, the former option (individual insurance policy) is suitable for businesses with one or two vehicles. If your business has more than three vehicles, consider choosing motor fleet insurance. Here are its benefits.
Benefits over individual policy
There are many benefits of fleet insurance policy over individual vehicle insurance. This policy simply ensures that each and every vehicle of the business is outlined in a single policy.
Avoids the hassles of handling different insurance policies: Fleet insurance not only provides the benefit of covering all vehicles under a single policy, but also helps you stay away from the issues that arise while handling various insurance policies. You need not worry about the renewals of each and every individual policy of different vehicles. It is easy to handle fleet insurance – all vehicles will have single renewal date; single set of options and conditions; same process to claim, etc.
Provides coverage for the insurer/driver: Many fleet insurance policies also cover the insurer/driver, which is a must have in today’s environment. Also there are cost implications to fleet vehicles with younger drivers. So, the premium rates may depend on the scope of the driving restrictions requested.
Saves time and money: Motor fleet insurance provides major benefits in terms of money and time. Since many vehicles are covered in a single policy, the premium will certainly be less than the sum of individual insurance policy premiums. Since all vehicles are covered under one policy, you can save a lot of time on tracking and maintaining various policies.
Get better deals from reputed brokerage firms
It is always better to approach reputed brokerage firms when planning to go for a motor fleet insurance. They will have contacts with many insurance companies that offer motor fleet insurance. Remember, not all companies offer motor fleet insurance. These brokerage firms compare the quotes from various companies that offer this insurance and tailor the policy to the needs of your business.
Having understood the benefits, it is wise to choose for a motor fleet insurance policy for your business. Depending on the requirement of your business, you should ensure adequate cover for your vehicles.
Why You Need Liability Coverage From Your Insurance Company
Designed to cover professional practitioners against claims of negligence made by clients or patients, professional liability insurance goes by many names. When used in the medical profession, it is commonly called medical malpractice coverage. Notaries public also require this security, but they refer to it as errors and omissions insurance. Real estate brokers, management consultants, and even website developers are all eligible for protection.
What’s It For?
Insurance is used to protect people in case something unfortunate happens. Auto policies protect them in the event of an accident; medical policies protect them from unexpected illnesses; commercial policies protect them from a number of mishaps. If there is a fire, theft, or an accident on the job, the commercial variety will cover it.
Why You Need It
Few companies are fortunate enough to survive for a protracted period of time without getting sued by a client, customer, or employee. Liability coverage from an insurance company is the only shield most businesses have against litigious attorneys. This goes double when an employer competes in a risky industry like construction. Why?
A construction site is arguably the most dangerous working environment on earth. Not because people are careless, but because making something, anything, is risky. Workers fall down stairs; they trip on cords; they cut themselves. Builders must assume this risk and purchase the right amount of coverage from their insurance company to protect them from financial ruin. But that’s not all.
These policies not only shield the employer, but they also safeguard his workers. If an electrician falls off a ladder or a carpenter cuts himself, a liability policy will pay his medical bills. Commercial coverage will also cover most attorney fees and court costs if someone files a suit against you.
How Much Do You Need?
As you might expect, the size of the policy often depends on the size of the business. Most actuaries recommend at least one million dollars of professional liability coverage for small businesses. Large businesses and corporations obviously need a lot more and often carry huge policies. Because lawsuits are quite common in the medical profession, malpractice insurance is the most common form of liability coverage.
Most doctors have several million dollars of malpractice coverage at all times. When they work in a large practice, that figure might be five or even ten times as high. Lawyers and accountants must also carry liability because of the high rate of litigation in their fields. But what about everybody else?
Numerous Benefits
Any business that can be held financially responsible for failing to complete a project on time may need to purchase a professional liability policy from their insurance company. This includes general contractors, architects, builders, and many, many more. These policies also cover personal injury, breach of warranty, intellectual property, and security. In short, any company that has more than one employee should have liability coverage.
More Than Insurance – How to Get More Out of Your Auto Coverage Savings
When it comes to getting the best auto coverage for your vehicles it is wise to do your research before deciding where to do business. This is because some insurers offer services that cater to certain demographics more than others. Some companies are known to offer higher levels of customer service to older people while some specialize in helping people that have a troubled driving past. But what happens when you are looking for more than insurance? Most people aren’t just looking to be insured. They are looking for that peace of mind that comes with being covered.
If you are able to find a great company in which to do your insurance business with then you are already ahead of the game. With the right company and the right set of discounts you can see savings that add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year. You as a consumer will be able to get more than car insurance when you realize the savings that could be had. The following are some great ideas that you could use to spend your auto coverage savings on that will make fun experiences for you and your family.
Savings of up to 40% are not unheard of in the insurance industry if you have the right circumstances. A great way to spend these savings is to take a “Trip on a Tank Full” vacation with your family. This type of vacation is one where you and your family load into the car for a few days away. Your goal should be to go as far away as a tank full of gas will take you. This is a great opportunity for you and your family to bond and create great memories. This is a good way to make your vehicle coverage be about more than auto insurance.
Another way to put your insurance savings to good use is to encourage and finance an entrepreneurial idea that your child has. Show your child that you care about their creativity and their ability to be successful by helping them get a good small business idea off the ground. This business could be a lemonade stand, and lawn care service, or and small errand business. By planting the seeds of self-reliance and business building in your child you will be able to nurture characteristics and skills in them that they will have for the rest of their lives. This is another way that your family’s well being is about more than insurance.
With some extra cash and some creative thinking the world opens up for you as far as all the different ways you can make that money work for you. The real payoff for you and your family does become more than auto insurance because with coverage needs taken care of you can focus on living life to the fullest. We just spoke about a few ideas on how to use the savings you keep when you insure your most prized possessions. Take some time to think of more great ideas and you will have a fun life ahead of you.
