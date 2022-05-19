Finance
All You’ll Need to Know About Your Ophthalmic Prescription in Order to Buy Glasses Online
It’s stating the obvious but if you plan on buying prescription glasses or sunglasses online then you’ll need to have a copy of your optical prescription with you in order to complete the purchase. If you already have one laying about the house somewhere then you’ll have to check its current validity because human eye sight tends to change with age so optical prescriptions have a certain validity lifespan.
Your prescription should be OK to use if:
You are younger than 70 and your prescription was taken within the last two years or, If you’re aged 70 or over, your spectacles prescription should have been taken within the last 12 months.
Note: The above validity periods are recommended by the Association of British Dispensing Opticians.
Should you need a new prescription you’ll have to go to your local optician to have an eye examination. At the time of writing, we recommend Specsavers and Tesco for offering the cheapest eye tests but by all means shop around because any licensed optician will do. While at the eye exam you should ensure that you ask for your pupillary distance (PD) measurement because this measurement is key part in obtaining glasses which are a perfect fit. Usually this will be free but some opticians may add a nominal surcharge for the service. While it is essential that Varifocal and Bifocal customer have an optician take this measurement, all other customers have the option of taking their PD measurements at home if the forget to ask their optician for it during the eye examination:
Home Pupillary Distance Measurement (a.k.a. PD):
This is the measurement in mm between the 2 pupils when looking into the distance. This figure is usually written as “PD 63” but can sometimes be written “PD 63/59”. In the latter example the first number, 63, is the measurement between the pupils for when the eyes are looking off to the distance and the second number, 59, is the measurement for reading (or viewing things at close range). The difference between the two measurements is explained by the fact that when we look at close-range objects the eyes converge and thus the distance between the pupils narrows.
It’s actually pretty easy to measure your PD and all you need is a ruler and a friend to help you! Whilst you look into the distance ask your friend to measure from the centre of the right pupil to the centre of the left. It’s as simple as that.
Following your eye examination, your optician is obliged by law to give you a written copy of your prescription. Some opticians will try to pressure you into buying glasses from them after your eye test and may make excuses for not handing over your prescription. This [as you’ve already guessed] is to try to prevent you from buying your eyeglasses elsewhere but if you’ve paid for your prescription you are entitled to possession of it. That’s the law and it’s also written into the UK General Optical Council’s regulations. So if your optician doesn’t want to hand it over, you can politely say any [or even a few] of the following to loosen that prescription-withholding grip right away:
1. I’ve paid for it therefore it’s mine and consumer protection laws dictate that you have to give me my written prescription immediately following payment for my eye test.
2. I need it for work – they won’t accept an opticians receipt to pay for my eye test.
3. My doctor wants a copy.
Deciphering your prescription:
Strictly speaking, most people will not need to understand anything written on their prescription to order glasses on line as they shall only be required to copy the details into an equivalent prescription form on the website while taking extra care to ensure that the correct plus or minus sign is entered online. That said there’s nothing on the prescription that’s difficult for the lay person to comprehend and some knowledge may make the consumer more confident in their purchases so here we go.
All prescriptions contain numbers written under the flowing headings:
Sphere: The number in this box indicates the strength of your prescription in 0.25 increments. A negative number here implies that you are short sighted and a positive number indicates that you are long sighted.
Cylinder (Cyl) and Axis: The numbers in these boxes are measurements of the astigmatism of the eye. (These are not applicable to all prescriptions and it is quite normal to have a Sphere value only). Cyl numbers represent the amount of correction needed while the numbers Axis represents the location of the astigmatism.
Near Addition: If you are buying glasses specifically for reading, for computer work or for intermediate range viewing, the Add or Near Addition value is the amount to add to the sphere (SPH) value.
Other terms which may be found on your prescription include:
OD – this is Latin and means “right eye”
OS – again this is Latin and means “left eye”
BVD – this is the back vertex distance and is the distance from your eye the lens was held when you were tested. Please add this to the additional comments.
BALANCE:
Written on prescriptions when there is little or no vision in one eye and the optician wants to make sure that the lenses match weight and thickness for cosmetic reasons.
PRISMS:
Prisms values are written on prescriptions when people have a slight squint or lazy eye. You should enter your prisms values into the extra information box, with the prescription.
Note: Prisms are more expensive than normal lenses and you will have to email the website with your prescription for a lens price quotation.
Visual Acuity: “VA” stands for visual acuity. This represents the line of letters you can read on the chart and VA values are not required to order glasses.
VA indicates the standard of vision (for each eye) when corrected.
Medication Management – Concept And Importance In Home Health Care Services
The modern day researches in the area of medicines have given rise to many such medicines which help in increasing the life spans of the people. This makes life happier with health. The modern medicines help in early diagnosis of the disease and thus people get the aid in a timely manner.
As the medicines are increasing day by day, people have to keep track of time schedule of the dosages and intakes of the same. Thus the concept of Medical Management has emerged.
What is Medical Management?
Medication management is a very recent concept. This is the medical care provided by pharmacists who aim at optimizing the drug therapy and improve therapeutic outcomes for patients. This concept was recently accepted by many pharmaceutical companies in the year 2004.
Whom does it apply to?
The medical management helps people to keep track of the dosages and amount of their medicines to be taken. Medicines are life savers but if the medicines are not taken as per medication policy and in the prescribed amount or at prescribed hours, medicines might harm your body adversely and make you more ill.
Such conditions generally arise with senior citizens, the people who are seriously ill and the people with disabilities. These people might find it difficult to keep a proper track of their medicinal dosages which in turn might affect their health and it might even prove fatal.
How does Medical Management work?
To keep a proper schedule of the medication going on, this helps in the form of caregivers. In the medical management, the patients, caregivers, and pharmacists work as a team and thus they solve the problem of medication.
The pharmacists and doctors prepare a fact sheet about the patient which is followed by the caregiver as a guide to manage the patient’s medication. This team is formed so that they can collectively handle all variations of simple level to complex level situations.
Benefits of Medical Management
This helps the patients in many ways as follows:
- For the people who face difficulty in remembering the dosage timings, the pharmacists may provide special pill boxes which will remind the patient or the caregiver about the timing of the medication.
- The pill boxes may range from low technological to high technological pill boxes. The simple pill box is a simple container with different slots for different days while the high technological pill boxes even have alarms and timers for reminding the schedule for intake of medicines.
- For the elderly patients or for the patients who are not able to read, the pharmacists may provide prescription labels in large font size.
- For the patients who have a problem with hearing, this team might help the patient by speaking in a loud tone so that the patient does not miss out on any important point. In such cases, the caregivers can also help the patients to hear on their behalf.
- There are many medicines and equipment like eye drops, ear drops, inhalers, injections which patients need to take for curing diseases. Some disabled patients might face difficulty in opening the bottles of medicine, taking injections, putting ear drops or eye drops, etc. The caregivers can help such patients with medicines and equipment.
Problem faced by patients
Many diseases demand multiple medicines to be taken. In such cases, this team helps the patients for their special needs.
Also, in such cases, this team should regularly keep tracking if the patients really need all the medicines prescribed, if one medicine interacts with other medicines he is taking, is the patient prescribed with the right dose etc. This helps the patient to keep up their health by reducing problems.
Medical management is a very important concept developed for the needy patients. Every person in his or her life has to face medical problems be it in young age or in old age. It is the society’s duty to take care of own fellow mates residing within our vicinity.
Advantages Of DICOM Imaging
In the Ophthalmology field the importance of accurate data regarding anatomical areas of the eye are significant for proper treatment decisions. In the examination process ophthalmologists will take different images of the eye in order to diagnosis the need for surgeries. These images provide an important and accurate source of information and references for each patient. As important as it is to collect and analyze this ophthalmic imaging data, its preparation, implementation and storage is just as crucial.
Many ophthalmology practices have implemented the use of DICOM technology to assist in the productivity of their offices, but productivity is just one of the many advantages. DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) imaging in Ophthalmology practices assist in the accurate and appropriate storage, printing, and transmission of ophthalmic imaging and files.
With DICOM imaging, practices and clinics can efficiently store, edit and share medical images. This provides patients and doctors with faster, clearer image results and the ability to post-process the image. Post-Processing of the image allows the operator to manipulate the pixel shades to correct image density and contrast, zoom into problem areas of the image, as well as perform other processing functions that could result in improved diagnosis and fewer repeated examinations.
DICOM imaging also allows for bi-directional communication with the modality. This saves clinic time reducing the amount of data entry for each test. Orders are sent electronically, including the patient demographics, directly into the modality saving time. This results in less error possibility and more efficient workflow for your practice.
Much like the implementation of ophthalmology EMR(electronic medical records), DICOM imaging will work as an electronic medium for file storage. This will provide clinicians and patients with better service. Practices that implement this system will have the benefits of faster file retrieval, easy access to images, affordable storage and access to images from various locations. This allows files and images to be shared electronically between doctors, hospitals and offices without the hassles of hard copies.
Technology is making advancements in the medical field to assure accuracy, efficiency and ease in diagnosis. With Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine, offices do not run the risk of lost or misplaced files or images, or the need to go to each machine in your office to review and interpret each image. All images are stored in a central location and available to all networked computers within the office.
Importance of Medical Coding for Insurance
With health and diseases becoming a major issue these days around the world, it has become A LOT more important to have more and more coders involved in the medical field for insurance. But what is medical coding? A medical coder, clinical coding officer, or diagnostic coder are professionals involved in the health care sector who analyze clinical documents and using proper classification systems, assign standard codes to them. They provide medical coding guidelines and suggestions to help regulate the ways doctors, nurses, and other medical staff provide care for their patients. There are three main types of medical coding:
1) ICD (International Classification of Diseases): These are codes used for describing the cause of illness, injury, or death.
2) CPT (Current Procedural Terminology): These deal with anesthesia, surgery, pathology, radiology, measurement procedures, and new technological changes in the medical field.
3) HCPCS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System): These include outpatient hospital care, medical aid, and Medicare.
Let us look at some points as to why coding is necessary for the medical field.
DATA SYSTEMS
When the coding is paired with the data systems of the hospitals, a powerful tool is made. By doing so, a large number of data from various hospitals, clinics, and other sources are stored, accessed, and used from one large online data system. This implementation helps in the transfer of any patient’s data from any hospital to another for any medical purpose. This information helps doctors to be more connected and make wiser decisions, especially in cases involving the life and death situation of the patient.
PATIENT CARE
Coding is very much required for reimbursements, which include submitting medical claims with insurance companies and bills between insurers and patients. The transfer of information for bill related purposes requires medical records, patient’s medical needs, lab results, pathology records (if any), and any other related documents. Appropriate payment is possible only when the required diagnostic codes are put in place, which also means to verify in case the medical claim is denied by the insurance company.
REGULATIONS
Medical billing and coding fall under the rules and guidelines of many countries and states. Coders in this field are also responsible for protecting the privacy of the patients and their families. They are supposed to take safeguards to preserve the confidential details concerning the patient and his/her medical background in a safe place. Electronic medical records fall under the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) codes issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Medical coding analysts are in the front line in healthcare data analytics. They work in many types of healthcare setups and not necessarily in hospitals and clinics. Their valuable service is very functional for research and development in the medical field.
Medication Management – Concept And Importance In Home Health Care Services
