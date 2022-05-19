News
Amar’e Stoudemire clarifies comments on Kyrie Irving and leaving the Nets
Former Nets assistant Amar’e Stoudemire suggested there’s no bad blood between him, the Nets or Kyrie Irving, and that the media took his words in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take out of context.
Stoudemire, who broke the news of his departure from Steve Nash’s coaching staff in a May 12 nationally-televised conversation with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, posted a video with a caption that categorized the media as “misinformed” on Wednesday for the widespread reporting that he quit on the Nets after two failed seasons in Brooklyn without an NBA title – or a trip beyond the second round of the playoffs.
“I want to clarify something: I’m seeing articles right now popping up saying ‘Amar’e quits the Nets and criticized Kyrie on his way out,’” the former Phoenix Suns All-Star forward said in the video. “That’s not the case.”
In his discussion on ESPN, Stoudemire also admitted Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 played a role in the Nets’ early season struggles that eventually led to them not being prepared or cohesive enough to secure a win against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
New York City’s vaccine mandate rendered the All-Star guard ineligible for home games until late March, and the Nets moved in lockstep with the city mandate, ruling Irving ineligible for road games and home practices until making him eligible in mid-December with his debut coming in early January.
“Yeah, I think (not having Kyrie) hurt us,” Stoudemire said on May 12. “It definitely hurt us because we didn’t have the consistency with Kyrie enough to build chemistry for the group with the team. He plays only on away games depending on which city it is, can’t play in New York, therefore you have different lineups and different matchups depending on the game schedule.
“So it made it difficult for us coaches to figure out who’s going to play in spite of Kyrie. The chemistry is not where we would like it to be, so it was difficult for us to manage that.”
Stoudemire clarified those comments on Instagram on Wednesday after multiple local and national news outlets posted stories suggesting his comments were a dig at Irving on his way out the Nets’ doors.
“Why would I criticize someone who’s as similar as I am? I also fast during the NBA season for Yom Kippur,” he said. “I’m also a guy who has religious intake. I’m also a guy who’s an activist, who speaks about African-American communities. So why would I criticize someone who’s as similar as I am?
“The media will try to turn your words against your fellow friend or organization to provide more viewers or clicks to their article,” he continued. “I’m not gonna allow that to happen. You’re not gonna turn me against Kyrie, you’re not gonna turn me against the Nets, you’re not gonna turn me against anyone. So you can forget about it.”
The short-lived Nets player development coach also said he spoke to Steve Nash prior to going onto First Take and left his job because he didn’t feel it was a good fit from a scheduling standpoint.
Stoudemire converted to Judaism in August of 2020 and said his inability to work during Shabbat – from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday – made him feel he couldn’t grow in the coaching space.
“Not working on Friday night and Saturdays is difficult for anyone to grow in the coaching space because coaching is such a grind. It requires you to be there full-time,” he said. “And for me, I was unable to grow in that space, so I did not want to continue coaching, and on the flip side, the Nets organization wants people who can be there full-time, and I totally understand that. Therefore, it was a mutual organization between them and I.
“(The Nets are a) beautiful organization, Sean Marks and I are great friends, Steve Nash and I are good friends,” he continued. “I had a beautiful time, an amazing experience with the organization. There’s no hard feelings no way, no how. There’s no quitting on my side. I was there for 2 years sacrificing my time away from my family for those 2 year but still was able to hold down the fort and fulfill my obligation. So there’s no quitting from that standpoint.”
News
Dolphins waive quarterback as Melvin Ingram signing made official
The Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of edge rusher Melvin Ingram while waiving quarterback Chris Streveler on Wednesday.
Streveler spent the early phases of the Dolphins’ offseason workout program in Miami and was waived amid the team’s first week of organized team activities after originally being signed on Feb. 22.
Streveler has appeared in seven career games over the past two NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, completing 17-of25 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He was waived by the Cardinals last November and finished out the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.
Streveler has appeared in seven career games over the past two NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, completing 17-of-25 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He was waived by the Cardinals last November and finished out the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowl edge defender who is 33, on Sunday.
Coach Mike McDaniel declined to comment on the acquisition at Tuesday’s first media availability of organized team activities because Ingram had not yet signed, but linebacker Jerome Baker said: “He’s a playmaker. He goes hard every play. He has a high motor. I’m excited. He’s a veteran. He’s going to bring that to the young guys and we’re all going to learn from him.”
Ingram has 373 tackles, 51 sacks, three interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in his 10 NFL seasons, nine with the Chargers. He split last season between the Steelers and Chiefs after being dealt at last season’s trade deadline.
In the second half of the 2021 season in Kansas City, Ingram started six games, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks. He was touted for the number of quarterback pressures he provided during the stretch, in addition to the three total sacks.
With experience playing outside linebacker and defensive end, Ingram, at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, figures to mostly play outside linebacker with Miami. The Dolphins, however, can switch between 3-4 and 4-3 fronts, allowing him to exhibit his versatility, similar to Jaelan Phillips in his rookie year.
News
Man who fled police, his passenger killed in Anoka crash, authorities say
A driver who fled police and his passenger were killed after their car smashed into a pickup truck late Tuesday night in Anoka, according to authorities.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a Coon Rapids officer tried to make a traffic stop on 2000 Buick LeSabre on Hanson Boulevard near Gateway Drive Northwest, but the driver took off and a short pursuit began, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday statement.
The pursuit was called off by Coon Rapids police as the car entered Anoka, where about a mile down the road it crashed into a 2006 Dodge Ram on Main Street near Ferry Street, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene, while his passenger — also a man — was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was released at the scene.
The names of the men killed are being withheld by authorities pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka and Coon Rapids police and the sheriff’s office.
News
Insiders: Season 2 Episode 1 – May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Insiders is a reality television series whereby contestants are filmed constantly, sometimes even without their prior knowledge. The differences between their behavior on and off camera are then confronted. It’s a Spanish television series with Najwa Nimri as the host. This show has everything a fan could ask for, including drama and twists!
The past winner Nicole del ago Espinosa, 27, is a social media personality and a proud trans woman. She required the money for surgery to express her gender on the exterior; also she wouldn’t go down without a fight, and she didn’t! She won the show and the hearts of all the viewers.
Will Season 2 Be As Dramatic As Season 1?
Season 1 contained 7 episodes with a running time of 40-60 minutes, which brought a lot of drama into the scenario. It has also received an average 6-point rating for all the episode.
Viewers compared it to the American television series Unreal in Spain; As the baseline of season 2 is similar to season 1, it all comes down to the current season’s contestants.
The official synopsis presented on Netflix about this season is, “Twelve people think they’re in the final casting around for a reality show. “As acknowledged from this statement, the drama would be of the same level as season 1, but with different contestants this time.
Contestants Of Insiders Season 2
There are 11 participants in the season 2, including Nowa (29, from Mérida, a social worker), Tania (35 from La Rioja, a store clerk), Ramón(30 from Ibiza, a private chef), Lorenzo (34 from Ciudad Real, Graphic designer), Adan (30 from Seville, Businessman), Raquel (29 from Madrid, Model), Marta (25 from Madrid, a human resource worker), Pablo (29 from Huelva, engineer), Alex (34 from Madrid, commercial advisor) and Sofia(25 from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a Business Administration student).
Release Date And Where To Watch?
The first 3 episodes of Insiders season 2 will release on Netflix on 19th May 2022. So, if you’re planning on binge-watching, the first 3 episodes will be available on Netflix.
The post Insiders: Season 2 Episode 1 – May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
