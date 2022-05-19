News
Amitabh Bachchan’s Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him ‘Budhau’ For Greeting A Late GM
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, is quite active on social media and he often uses it to greet his fans and followers. Though he receives a huge number of messages, he tries his best to answer as many of them as he can.
But the legendary actor often gets trolled on social media. Recently, the actor had to face some trolls who dropped comments criticizing him for waking up late. He tried to reply to many of such comments personally and revealed that he had been working all night.
On Sunday, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am to wish good morning to his followers. While his loyal fans wished him in return, others questioned him for greeting good morning when it was almost noon.
When one person asked him in Hindi, “Don’t you think you have wished a good morning very early?” the actor replied, “I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise.”
Another user commented that the actor is getting up late because he is enjoying his summer holidays, he also got a response from Big B who said that he was working late.
Among all the trolls, one user crossed his limit, he mocked Amitabh Bachchan by calling him budhau (old man) to which Big B wrote that he will pray for the user’s long life so that no one insults him in his old age by calling budhau.
Take a look at Big B’s perfect reply:
A person also trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, joining two Hindi words ‘mahanayak’ (superstar) and ‘nalayak’ (worthless). The user commented, “Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)” and Mr. Bachchan replied, “I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man).”
Another user wrote, “Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am).” Amitabh replied that he doesn’t drink himself, he just entertains others with it.
Big B will be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, releasing on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Uunchai.
News
Sippline Founder Rohit Warrier Trolls Ashneer Grover In His New Viral Video
The most discussed television reality show, Shark Tank India has succeeded to grab the attention of the audience not only in India but also across the world. The popular reality show aired on Sony Liv is all set to make a comeback with a fresh season, Shark Tank India Season 2. The announcement has already been made and the registrations have started already.
The Indian version of Shark Tank was at the top of TRP charts almost every week. The show consists of seven sharks who are well-established entrepreneurs. The show featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal.
If you followed the first season of the show, you must be aware of the Sippline product which was horribly roasted by former BharatPe CEO and one of the judges, Ashneer Grover. Its creator of the product, Rohit Warrier has now taken an indirect dig in his latest video, mocking one of Ashneer’s famous dialogues.
Rohit took to Instagram to share a promotional video about the product where he shared some information about his product. He said in the video that the utility of the product is not to protect anyone from dirty glasses and it will only cover the rim of the utensil so that the user can avoid direct contact with the harmful microbes that could be present on the glass.
In Shark Tank India when Rohit appeared to demonstrate his product, Ashneer mocked him by saying, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?” calling his product ‘wahiyat.’
Ashneer did not like the product which is an oral hygiene mask that can be used over the rim of glasses and even went on to say,
“Mere Ko bhagwan utha le itna ganda product hai.”
Now, in his new video that he shared on Instagram, Rohit took a dig at Ashneer while discussing his product. In the clip, he can be heard saying,
“Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe.”
Later, he added, “just kidding.”
Here’s the video of Rohit:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Warrier posted a few reels with the intercuts of the reality show and projected the success of his product.
View this post on Instagram
From his videos, we can see that Ashneer’s prediction about the product was wrong. Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet and the product is receiving positive feedback.
Stay tuned for more Shark Tank updates!
News
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Dearness Allowance (DA) may be Rs 2,59,464 in August, know details
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Dearness Allowance (DA) may be Rs 2,59,464 in August, know details
7th Pay Commission: Central employees get gifts from the central government twice a year. It has to wait for 6 months. After July, there is a possibility of a bumper increase in the salary of central employees.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will soon get good news. Just wait a little and then dearness allowance will increase. Remember, 34 per cent DA is being paid now. But, in the coming days it can be 38 percent. That means there may be an increase of 4 percent in the Dearness Allowance. But, there is a wait of three months now. The situation is almost clear. After the bumper increase of 4 percent, DA will be available at an annual level of Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand. Let’s understand how…
Dearness Allowance may increase by 4%
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, the new dearness allowance will be announced in July. It is expected that it will increase by 4 percent and become 38%. It will be paid in the salary of August. That means you may have to wait till August for the announcement. Central employees get DA according to basic pay and grade. In such a situation, it can be found out by calculating that how much money will increase in total.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It may also get delayed due to policy matter. But, before that we can guess how it will be calculated and how it will be decided. If there is a possibility of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, then it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
By which formula the salary will be decided?
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months
115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
Now understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay matrix, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
- Basic Pay – Rs 31550
- Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
- Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
- On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
- Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
News
Chicago White Sox strand 9 runners in a 6-2 loss as their offensive rut continues: ‘We’re working on it, hitter by hitter’
Adam Engel dived trying to catch Emmanuel Rivera’s slicing liner in the sixth inning Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Chicago White Sox right fielder came up empty and slipped slightly as he got back to his feet. MJ Melendez scored from first as Rivera raced to third for an RBI triple.
The hit against reliever Reynaldo López gave the Kansas City Royals the lead. The Royals scored twice in the sixth and Melendez added a two-run homer off Ryan Burr in the eighth as they beat the Sox 6-2 in front of 13,504.
“I told (Engel) when he came in, don’t ever lose your aggressiveness,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A couple plays (shortstop) Timmy (Anderson) made, the double play (first baseman José) Abreu made, (second baseman) Leury (García) made some good plays.
“You can’t be trying defensively and not trying offensively. It just doesn’t work that way.”
It was another inconsistent night for the offense. The Sox collected 10 hits, including three singles by Anderson, but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to fall one game under .500 (18-19).
“It’s not acceptable, if the offense is struggling, for the pitchers to say, ‘Hey, get some runs,’” La Russa said. “What’s acceptable is if the offense is trying their best. If that’s where we are, then we keep working at it. And if you see something that you think is not our best, then you fix it.
“Same thing as the pitching. You can’t just look at results and say, ‘Oh, why don’t you get somebody out?’ That’s not how we handle it. The fact is, though, that we’ve got to get out of this rut offensively. We’re working on it, hitter by hitter.”
The Sox produced early, taking a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by García in the second. The Royals tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning and took the lead on a solo homer by Bobby Witt Jr. in the third against starter Lucas Giolito.
Giolito allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings in his return from the COVID-19-related injured list. The right-hander went on the COVID IL on Friday and was reinstated Wednesday.
“Got into a much better rhythm as the game went on,” Giolito said. “Got clipped in the third inning on a lazy breaking ball, but other than that I was much more pleased with the last three than the first two. I credit the defense behind me and (catcher Yasmani Grandal) really carrying me through five innings, especially in the early going.
“Unbelievable plays by Tim and Abreu. (Grandal) throwing a guy out. Getting outs like that on situations where I could keep throwing more pitches, they really helped me get through five innings. Not my best, but I’m happy to be back, back in a normal routine.”
The Sox tied the game on an RBI single by Anderson in the fifth. His hit gave the Sox runners on first and second with one out, but Royals starter Zack Greinke struck out the next two batters.
The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Collin Snider got Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the threat.
“We had a lot (nine) left on base,” La Russa said. “Here’s the problem: I’m not giving a scouting report to the other side or our next opponent by identifying what we’re struggling with. But we can recognize it. That’s why we had a few minutes (after the game). (Hitting coaches) Frankie (Menechino) and Howie (Clark) were in (the manager’s office) talking about it.
“You don’t ever give in on it. We’re capable of better and we expect it.”
The Royals made the most of their chances in the sixth and eighth, dropping the Sox to 6-12 against American League Central opponents.
The Sox know they have to make offensive adjustments if they want to have success.
“All we care about is our issues,” La Russa said. “The answer is no easy answer. But our hitting coaches know our hitters, our hitters know our hitters. We’ll chip away at it.”
()
