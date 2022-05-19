Featured image from Pexels, charts from EtherScan and TradingView.com
Blockchain
ATOM Might Trade Below Its Immediate Support Level Despite A Recent Rally
ATOM had displayed optimistic price action recently after the coin rallied close to 14% a little over 48 hours ago. The coin had managed to undo the loss of 21% that it incurred in the past week with its recent rally.
Bearish sentiments are still present across the whole industry and altcoins have also walked along the same price sentiment. Ever since ATOM revisited its all time high in the month of January this year, the coin has struggled to release itself from the grasp of the bears.
At the time of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) was the 28th biggest crypto by market capitalisation as seen on CoinGecko.
Bitcoin again slid below the $30,000 mark while Ethereum struggled to trade above the $2000 price level. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.32 Trillion after a fall of 4.6% in the last 24 hours.
ATOM Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Cosmos (ATOM) was trading for $10.57 at the time of writing. Gradual push from the bears have caused the digital asset to trade below its resistance lines. At press time, the coin was trading close to its immediate support level because the market received a fall in buying strength.
Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin registered a sharp fall by 9% forcing the coin trade near the local support.
Immediate resistance for ATOM stood at $13.73 and to trade above the same ATOM would need support of the buyers. Volume of the coin traded depicted bearishness which indicates selling momentum rising in the market.
Technical Analysis
Cosmos (ATOM) invalidated its 8-month long resistance line and that caused sellers to lose confidence on the asset. The coin was trading below the 20-SMA line which meant that sellers were in control of the price momentum.
If the coin continues to remain below the 20-SMA line then a bullish revival remains tough for the altcoin. If buyers find a way back into the market then the coin can attempt to trade near the $13 price mark.
A rejection from the aforementioned price level will push the coin beneath the $9.42 support level. The coin traded near the $9.40 level last year in the month of July.
The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick because the indicator was seen above the oversold region. Despite recovery, ATOM continues to remain under heavy selling pressure.
Related Reading | How Cosmos Could Outgrow Ethereum, Making The Case
Cosmos (ATOM) had staged a brief recovery and following that indicators reflected some bullishness. It is too early to say if the altcoin will continue moving in the same direction. Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum in the market.
The indicator displayed green histograms underneath the zero-line, this reading signifies a sell signal. If sellers act on the sell signal, price could dip further causing the bears to strengthen.
Chaikin Money Flow was under the half-line, although the indicator noted an increase in capital inflows over outflows. Despite increase in capital inflows, ATOM’s capital outflows precede its inflows.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Increase But This Level Is The Key
Blockchain
Funding Rates Fall To Yearly Lows Following Bitcoin’s Fall Below $29,000
Bitcoin has had a rough couple of weeks leading up to this moment and the effects of this are still being felt all across the board. This has seen bitcoin’s price crumble below $30,000 once more. Along with this fall has come some other brutal news for the digital asset. One of these has been the funding rates, whose massive dive has shown increasingly bearish momentum among the largest traders.
Funding Rates Take A Dive
The Bitcoin funding rates had been in a bit of a lull even as the price of BTC had begun taking its beat-down at the $40,000 level. Mostly, it had remained neutral or below neutral so the sudden drop in funding rates is no surprise. However, the degree to which it had dropped had been more cause for concern. This time around, funding rates have taken a nosedive that has sent them towards yearly lows.
Related Reading | How The Tether Peg Could Predict Raging Bitcoin Volatility
Arcane Research reports that the plunge had come in the midst of the sell-offs that had rocked the market last week. This had seen funding rates drop across major exchanges in the space. Most notably on May 12th when the funding rate had fallen to a -0.0042% on the biggest exchange, Binance.
Funding rates decline to yearly lows | Source: Arcane Research
An interesting note is that funding rates, despite trending in the negative territory, have not been this low since July of 2021. This means that this is the most significant dip that has been recorded in the market in the space of a year.
Traders were already bearish before now, resulting in the neutral funding rates that were recorded the previous week. However, this proves that the larger market is expecting more bearish trends and are therefore making moves to protect themselves.
Bitcoin Long Liquidations Is The Trigger
After the decline below $30,000, bitcoin had recorded one of the most brutal liquidation trends in recent memory. Liquidations had reached as high as $0.73 billion in bitcoin liquidated in a single day, culminating in the highest liquidation event recorded since the December 4th crash.
BTC price declines below $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Future and perp traders had obviously borne the brunt of this and this, in turn, had negatively affected the funding rates. The perpetual markets trading substantially below the spot market following the liquidations had contributed greatly to the plummet in funding rates.
Related Reading | Crypto Carnage Causes Flight To Bitcoin Safe Haven, Dominance Demonstrates
The funding rates had begun to recover after May 12th though. Briefly returning to the neutral territory before once more plummeting back down. However, the fall rate has not been as deep as the previous fall.
Funding rates still remain well below neutral at the time of the report, which means that perp traders are still very bearish on the market, and as such, are not putting as much money into the digital asset.
Featured image from Cryptocoin Spy, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Blockchain Data Indicates $10M Worth Of Ether From The Ronin Exploit In Rotation
More than 5,505 Ether of the Ronin Bridge exploitation seems to be transferred through Tornado Cash, a unique privacy crypto exchange.
Blockchain data showed that the address associated with the $625 million Ronin Bridge Attack had begun transferring ether tokens valued at over $10 million. This occurred during the Asian morning hours.
The data showed that the Ronin hacker had transferred over 5,505 ether to one unknown account this morning. Additionally, the funds were sent from another Ethereum wallet funded by the prominent hacker’s blockchain address. All these took place within the early hours of Wednesday, as the funds were sent in groups of 100 ether each to the Tornado privacy crypto exchange.
The Ronin Bridge Ether Exploit
Ronin Bridge is an Ethereum-based sidechain for the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, an NFT game. It was created by Sky Mavis and is running both Ronin Bridge and Axie Infinity.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Market Plunges Into Extreme Fear, How Scary Does It Get?
On March 23, cybercriminals exploited The Ronin Bridge Network, and the hackers looted over $625 million worth of assets. The assets comprise 25.5 million USDC and over 173,600 ether. A report on their blog revealed this data. The platform realized the attack when one of its users couldn’t withdraw 5,000 Ether from the Ronin Network.
Then, they took to Twitter to notify the public of the security breach on the platform. After the hack, the Ronin Bridge temporarily shut down to redevelop the platform. Moreover, even though attackers targeted the hack at Ronin and Axie Infinity, the incident didn’t affect the ‘axie’ tokens. Therefore, the AXS and SLP tokens used to facilitate transactions within the Axie Infinity game are still safe and unaffected.
Blockchain Data Reveals Ongoing Ether Fund Transfer
Within the early hours of Wednesday, Etherscan, a blockchain tracking platform, revealed that the attackers made about 55 transactions from an address funded by the principal looter. Currently, the wallet holds 3.45 ether, summing to $6,885.84.
This step followed the massive selling of looted ether in April when the looters transferred over 21,000 ether via various transfers to the Tornado exchange. The transaction was worth over $65 million then.
Tornado Privacy Crypto Exchange
Tornado crypto exchange is an advanced crypto exchange that tweaks and breaks through the on-chain for a destination and source address. Thus, enabling hackers to hide their addresses while illegally withdrawing looted funds.
The United States Trace the Looting to North Korean Hackers
The United States official had previously traced the looter’s address to the “Lazarus” group, an infamous group of hackers sponsored by the North Korean supreme leader Kim Kuk-song. Also, Chainalysis, the blockchain tracking platform, traced and confirmed the transaction between the North Korean Cybercriminal group.
Related Reading | New Data Shows China Still Controls 21% Of The Global Bitcoin Mining Hashrate
In a thread on Twitter, the platform even provided proof of the Lazarus group being behind the March exploitation.
Sky Mavis Accrues $150 Million In A Funding Round to Regain Ronin Bridge
Sky Mavis, the Ronin Bridge, and the Axie Infinity platform raised over $150 million following the massive attack and exploitation. This effort was to regain the Ronin Bridge platform after the previous hit.
Among the list of supporters was the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, alongside other crypto entities.
Blockchain
Open-source Social Networking Dapps Launched by Aave on Polygon
- Aave has set up a $250,000 grant program to help developers.
- Kulechov was banned from the Twitter platform in April.
With the launch of the Lens Protocol, Aave (AAVE) has made it easier for developers of social networking decentralized applications (Dapps) to build on the Polygon (MATIC) network.
Non-fungible token (NFT) technology with Lens’ open-source blockchain technology will let developers construct markets, recommendation algorithms, and other applications and social networking Dapps. Aave believes that this will empower consumers to fully control their data and provide new revenue streams for producers.
The Lens Protocol enables users to have a single Lens profile that numerous Lens Dapps may utilize. Users who can create Lens NFT profiles will have access to all 50 Lens Protocol applications when made available. Additionally, Aave has set up a $250,000 grant program to help developers who want to build apps on Lens. According to Stani Kulechov, CEO and creator of Aave Companies, public response to Elon Musk’s plan to acquire Twitter shows that people are ready for a new social media experience.
Kulechov elaborated on this point:
“The social media experience has remained relatively unchanged for the last decade, and much of that is due to your content being solely owned by a company, which locks your social network within one platform.”
After playfully posting that he would be joining Twitter as its temporary CEO, Kulechov was banned from the platform in April. The restriction was removed the next day when Kulechov tweeted another joke about his return as the company’s temporary CEO. According to Aave’s CEO, ownership of internet content is also “long overdue,” according to Aave’s CEO.
ATOM Might Trade Below Its Immediate Support Level Despite A Recent Rally
True or False: Hypnosis Works for Stress Management, Weight Loss, and More?
With Lucas Giolito back and Lance Lynn perhaps 3 weeks away, the Chicago White Sox could have 7 starters: ‘We hope we have that problem’
Health Benefits of Taking Diatomaceous Earth and Activated Charcoal
How Do I Claim Medical Negligence Compensation for Cosmetic Surgery Gone Wrong in Australia?
Magic’s Franz Wagner named to NBA’s All-Rookie first team
Medical Specialty Aptitude Test – The Right Guidance For Your Career
Aaron Judge bet on himself and so far it’s worked in his favor
Know the Symptoms of a Stroke and Take F.A.S.T. Action
5 Healthy Eating Habits to Live By
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12