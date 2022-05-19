Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job on these post in cooperative bank, salary will be Rs 45000, know selection details

News
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: There is a good chance for the youth who are looking for a job in Cooperative Bank (Sarkari Naukri). For this, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Limited (MSC Bank) Mumbai has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022). Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of MSC Bank, mscbank.com. The last date to apply for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) is 25 May.
Apart from this, candidates can also apply for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) directly through this link . Also , you can see the official notification (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) through this link Documents/Careers/Advertisement%20for%20 . A total of 195 posts will be filled under this recruitment (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) campaign.Important Dates for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Starting Date to Apply Online : 05 May 2022
Last Date for Apply Online : 25 May 2022
Vacancy Details for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Trainee Clerk – 166
Trainee Officer – 29
Eligibility Criteria for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Trainee Clerk: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.
Trainee Officer: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Also should have 2 years experience.
Age Limit for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Trainee Clerk – 21 to 28 Years
Trainee Officer – 23 to 32 Years
Application Fee for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Trainee Clerk – Rs.1,180/- (Inclusive of GST) Trainee Officer – Rs.1,770/- (Inclusive of GST)
Selection Criteria for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online (Written) Examination.
Salary for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Trainee Clerk – Rs.15,000/- per month will be paid during the training period. After successful completion of training period Trainee Clerk will be placed in regular grade of Bank and will be paid approx Rs.30,000/- per month.
Trainee Officer – A stipend of Rs.20,000/- per month will be given during the training period. After successful completion of the training period Trainee Officer will be placed in the regular grade of the Bank and will be paid approx Rs.45,000/- per month.
State Patrol pilot injured when duck crashes through helicopter’s windshield mid-flight
A Minnesota State Patrol pilot suffered a suspected head injury when a duck crashed through the windshield of a helicopter during a flight, according to information released by the State Patrol Thursday.
The pilots were able to continue flying to the St. Paul airport, and emergency medical services and troopers provided medical aid to the injured pilot. The pilot was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released.
The State Patrol is assessing damage to the Bell 407 helicopter.
The helicopter and pilots were returning after providing assistance to law enforcement in Wabasha County who requested help about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Is The Lincoln Lawyer Series Based on The Movie ?
Netflix has just released The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 to stream. It is this series connected to the 2011 Lincoln Lawyer movie?
The Lincoln Lawyer is a Legal American Drama Series developed by Ted Humphrey and created by David E. Kelly. The Brass Verdict is based on a 2008 novel by Michael Connely and stars Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton.
On the other hand, The Lincoln Lawyer Movie (2011) had Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, and William H. Macy as movie leads.
Movie plot
The 2011 movie revolves around Mickey Haller (Matthew McConaughey), who works on criminal cases in L.A. from the back of his Lincoln Car. Mickey is hired by Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), a wealthy real estate agent, and is accused of assaulting a sex worker. As the investigation begins, it gets more complex for Mickey when he learns about a connection from the past case which led Jesus Menendez, an innocent man, to jail.
Connection
The latest series has no link to the 2011 movie because it is not a redo or a follow-up. It is a standalone show that got acclimated to the sequence of novels by Michael Connelly.
The movie is based on the 2005 novel. Coincidentally, it has the same name where Michael Connelly first presented defense attorney “Mickey”. Haller Jr.’s Netflix series based on the novel The Brass Verdict, originally published in 2007.
The Netflix series doesn’t adapt to the second book. Rather, it navigates through the first book’s events that never happened, removing it as a sequel to Matthew McConaughey’s 2011 movie.
As the 2005 novel ends, Mickey is shot, and in the novel, The Brass Verdict starts, he has done his recovery and is missing from practicing law for more than a year, and during recovery, he got addicted to painkillers.
Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer replaces Mickey’s injury with a surfing injury, which explains his addiction without using the original The Lincoln Lawyer plot.
Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer also makes some alterations to rework the novel for 2022 and focuses on Mickey’s Latino heritage which the show did not emphasize in the novel. Furthermore, it explores other cases, directional plots, and character elements from The Lincoln Lawyer and merges them with The Brass Verdict and the tale of Jesus Mendez.
So, all these details show that the Netflix adaptation and The Lincoln Lawyer movie both use Michael Connelly’s creation initially as a foundation. Still, they are not linked with each other by any means, and spectators can watch either of them without fear of missing anyone of them.
Streaming Platform
The Lincoln Lawyer series just dropped on Netflix on May 13th and has 10 episodes to stream with a run time of 45 minutes per episode. The Lincoln Lawyer movie is available on Amazon Prime for streaming and has a runtime of 2 hours.
The summer season is in full swing across the country. And several states have declared summer holidays in schools. The maximum temperature has broken the record in several cities including Delhi and its neighbouring states.
Amid the hot temperatures, parents are continuously demanding to declare summer holidays in schools. Some schools have declared summer vacation, but most have not declared a holiday yet.
But Uttar Pradesh has declared summer vacations in government schools which will start on May 20, 2022, and end on June 16, according to latest reports. Hence, students will get a 27 days summer break this year.
DelhiMost of the schools in Delhi run under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It is being said that the holidays will start as soon as the CBSE 10th term two exams are over. The last paper of the 10th term two examinations is on 24th May.
After this, the students of class 10 will not have to come to school. It is believed that a few days after the end of the 10th examination, the summer holidays will be announced in the schools.
Class 1-9 and class 11 are expected to close for summer vacations from June 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced summer vacations across the state from May 14. Students of Andhra Pradesh schools started their vacations on May 6 and West Bengal and Odisha school summer vacations began on May 2.
