Benefits of Taking a Bachelor of Commerce Degree

According to a recent report in Global Financial Monitor, employers are currently facing a talent shortage of finance and accounting professionals. This means job prospects for graduates with a commerce degree are quite promising. A Bachelor of Commerce or B.Com degree is designed to give students managerial skills in commerce related disciplines such as marketing, finance, accounting, and advertising among others. The degree is structured to provide competence in business principles and organizational behavior by focusing on core subjects such as statistics, accounting, law, economics, finance, marketing as well as cooperative education.

Benefits of a Commerce Degree

This is a degree that provides students with expert knowledge in different fields of business management and organization. Most universities have a syllabus for this program that addresses rapidly changing environments in innovation, international focus and market-relevance aspects in the business world. The degree acts a good transition from the academic world to the competitive and highly flexible business world. Here are some of the key advantages of this degree program:

• With a BCom degree you are well prepared to succeed in both self and corporate employment. You can start your own business and run it professionally without the need to pay for expert services such as accountants or market consultants.

• There are high job opportunities for holders of this degree as every company or business requires a Manager, commerce specialist or at the very least an accountant. There will never be a shortage of job opportunities in this field.

• Knowledge in accounting provides you with an ability to understand and analyze financial reports and how they generally affect a business. A good knowledge in cost and management accounting techniques is critical in decision making processes as well as in planning and evaluating the performance of a company’s business activities. The knowledge provides a good foundation in auditing and local as well as international taxation principles.

• Students who have opted to study finance in this degree program have an in-depth knowledge in the role of financial management of a business firm. They can calculate financial ratios and understand how successful companies raise capital, choose lucrative investments and analyze risks. The program also provides you with a good knowledge in the way securities markets operate and how to build an attractive company portfolio.

• Human resource management is another option provided in this degree course. This option prepares students with the necessary skills in identifying, analyzing, and finding solutions to problems related to human resource activities. It covers important organizational processes such as recruitment and selection of employees, talent hunting, promotions, employee welfare, and application of occupational safety process in a company among others.