Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales Ramp Up Dumping

- Seth Green, is best known for his roles in The Italian Job, and Robot Chicken.
- He was trying to buy a Gutter Clone, a spin-off of the popular Gutter Cats collection.
Seth Green is the latest celebrity to become engaged in the NFT area, but he recently had to deal with the unpleasant aspects. In a tweet yesterday, the well-known American actor, director, writer, and producer informed the world that four of his NFTs had been compromised in a phishing assault, which OpenSea later identified.
Celebrities like Eminem and Neymar are among those who have purchased digital collections from the NFT sector in recent years. Hollywood actor Seth Green, best known for his roles in The Italian Job, Robot Chicken, and Party Monsters, is one of the most well-known figures in Hollywood. But on Tuesday, the actor was a victim of a phishing assault.
Stolen NFTs Flagged by Opensea
In some cases, the bad guy sends a bogus message or website to fool the victim into handing over crucial information to access his computer or mobile device. If they have gained access, the attacker may then steal data or install harmful software, such as ransomware.
Doodle, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and Bored Ape Yacht Club are the well-known NFT collections that Green claims were targeted by thieves. He tweeted that he was trying to buy a Gutter Clone, a spin-off of the popular Gutter Cats collection and that he had linked his wallet to the website, which turned out to be a hoax.
While he was working to remedy the problem, he asked the community to desist from buying and selling them in his initial tweets, which displayed the current pricing. Four stolen digital items have been “reported for suspicious activity” on OpenSea, according to the site.