Bitcoin Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Start Fresh Decline
Bitcoin extended decline and traded below $29,000 against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $28,500 level to avoid a sharp decline in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $30,500 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could extend decline if there is a clear move below the $28,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Is Showing Bearish Signs
Bitcoin price failed to clear the $30,500 resistance zone and started a fresh increase. There was a clear move below the $29,500 and $29,000 support levels.
Besides, there was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair is now trading below $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It tested the $28,500 support zone.
A low is formed near $28,589 and the price is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance is near the $29,100 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $30,742 swing high to $28,589 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $29,650 level. It is near the 50 Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $30,742 swing high to $28,589 low. A clear move above the $29,500 and $29,650 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the near term. The next key resistance could be near the $30,500 level, above which the price might rise towards $31,200.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $29,650 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $28,800 level.
The next major support is near the $28,500 level. A downside break and close below the $28,500 support might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $27,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $28,800, followed by $28,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $29,650, $30,000 and $30,500.
Bitcoin Stable Near $30,000 But The Bearish Leg Is Far From Over
Bitcoin has been getting stable at its crucial support level of $30,000. For over a week now, Bitcoin has been trading near its immediate support level.
Over the last week, the coin lost close to 6% of its value and in the last 24 hours, BTC fell by 3%. The past week has been extremely choppy for Bitcoin and also for the altcoin due to continued market weakness.
The coin had plunged to a low of $25,000, BTC had last traded about that price level in December 2020.
Bitcoin has recovered by $5000, however, a chance of a further downslide cannot be ruled out. The technical of the coin pointed towards continued selling pressure in the market.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Bitcoin was priced at $29,100 at the time of writing after the coin was rejected from the $31,000 price level. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $25,000.
A fall beneath the same will send the coin straight to $19,000. On the flip side, if the bulls send a temporary relief then the coin will target moving above the $30,000 price level and trade close to the $31,000 resistance mark.
The volume of Bitcoin traded was seen in the red which indicated bearishness on the one day chart.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin might have been able to show signs of stability on the chart but further signs show that the coin can soon plummet again. King coin was trading underneath the 20-SMA line which meant that sellers were dominating the price momentum in the market.
Support from the buyers can push the coin above the immediate resistance of $30,000. The support from buyers seems like an unlikely situation considering how the coin has formed a bearish flag (yellow).
A bearish flag indicates further push from the bears and this could cause the coin to trade below the $20,000 support mark.
The coin hadn’t touched the $20,000 price level in over a year now. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line which indicated that sellers are still in charge as shown by the SMA lines.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales Ramp Up Dumping
Bitcoin’s bearish flag reflected how the coin continued to fall on the chart after the pattern was formed. The bulls have tired out from the constant battle with sellers. In accordance with the same reading, Awesome Oscillator flashed bearishness.
The indicator dictates the price momentum of the market and red histograms underneath the half-line meant a sell signal for the coin.
If sellers continue to act on it, $20,000 can soon be on the charts. Chaikin Money Flow is responsible for depicting capital inflows and outflows. The indicator was below the half line because capital outflows were still dominant at press time.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Increase But This Level Is The Key
ATOM Might Trade Below Its Immediate Support Level Despite A Recent Rally
ATOM had displayed optimistic price action recently after the coin rallied close to 14% a little over 48 hours ago. The coin had managed to undo the loss of 21% that it incurred in the past week with its recent rally.
Bearish sentiments are still present across the whole industry and altcoins have also walked along the same price sentiment. Ever since ATOM revisited its all time high in the month of January this year, the coin has struggled to release itself from the grasp of the bears.
At the time of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) was the 28th biggest crypto by market capitalisation as seen on CoinGecko.
Bitcoin again slid below the $30,000 mark while Ethereum struggled to trade above the $2000 price level. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.32 Trillion after a fall of 4.6% in the last 24 hours.
ATOM Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Cosmos (ATOM) was trading for $10.57 at the time of writing. Gradual push from the bears have caused the digital asset to trade below its resistance lines. At press time, the coin was trading close to its immediate support level because the market received a fall in buying strength.
Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin registered a sharp fall by 9% forcing the coin trade near the local support.
Immediate resistance for ATOM stood at $13.73 and to trade above the same ATOM would need support of the buyers. Volume of the coin traded depicted bearishness which indicates selling momentum rising in the market.
Technical Analysis
Cosmos (ATOM) invalidated its 8-month long resistance line and that caused sellers to lose confidence on the asset. The coin was trading below the 20-SMA line which meant that sellers were in control of the price momentum.
If the coin continues to remain below the 20-SMA line then a bullish revival remains tough for the altcoin. If buyers find a way back into the market then the coin can attempt to trade near the $13 price mark.
A rejection from the aforementioned price level will push the coin beneath the $9.42 support level. The coin traded near the $9.40 level last year in the month of July.
The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick because the indicator was seen above the oversold region. Despite recovery, ATOM continues to remain under heavy selling pressure.
Related Reading | How Cosmos Could Outgrow Ethereum, Making The Case
Cosmos (ATOM) had staged a brief recovery and following that indicators reflected some bullishness. It is too early to say if the altcoin will continue moving in the same direction. Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum in the market.
The indicator displayed green histograms underneath the zero-line, this reading signifies a sell signal. If sellers act on the sell signal, price could dip further causing the bears to strengthen.
Chaikin Money Flow was under the half-line, although the indicator noted an increase in capital inflows over outflows. Despite increase in capital inflows, ATOM’s capital outflows precede its inflows.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Increase But This Level Is The Key
Funding Rates Fall To Yearly Lows Following Bitcoin’s Fall Below $29,000
Bitcoin has had a rough couple of weeks leading up to this moment and the effects of this are still being felt all across the board. This has seen bitcoin’s price crumble below $30,000 once more. Along with this fall has come some other brutal news for the digital asset. One of these has been the funding rates, whose massive dive has shown increasingly bearish momentum among the largest traders.
Funding Rates Take A Dive
The Bitcoin funding rates had been in a bit of a lull even as the price of BTC had begun taking its beat-down at the $40,000 level. Mostly, it had remained neutral or below neutral so the sudden drop in funding rates is no surprise. However, the degree to which it had dropped had been more cause for concern. This time around, funding rates have taken a nosedive that has sent them towards yearly lows.
Related Reading | How The Tether Peg Could Predict Raging Bitcoin Volatility
Arcane Research reports that the plunge had come in the midst of the sell-offs that had rocked the market last week. This had seen funding rates drop across major exchanges in the space. Most notably on May 12th when the funding rate had fallen to a -0.0042% on the biggest exchange, Binance.
Funding rates decline to yearly lows | Source: Arcane Research
An interesting note is that funding rates, despite trending in the negative territory, have not been this low since July of 2021. This means that this is the most significant dip that has been recorded in the market in the space of a year.
Traders were already bearish before now, resulting in the neutral funding rates that were recorded the previous week. However, this proves that the larger market is expecting more bearish trends and are therefore making moves to protect themselves.
Bitcoin Long Liquidations Is The Trigger
After the decline below $30,000, bitcoin had recorded one of the most brutal liquidation trends in recent memory. Liquidations had reached as high as $0.73 billion in bitcoin liquidated in a single day, culminating in the highest liquidation event recorded since the December 4th crash.
BTC price declines below $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Future and perp traders had obviously borne the brunt of this and this, in turn, had negatively affected the funding rates. The perpetual markets trading substantially below the spot market following the liquidations had contributed greatly to the plummet in funding rates.
Related Reading | Crypto Carnage Causes Flight To Bitcoin Safe Haven, Dominance Demonstrates
The funding rates had begun to recover after May 12th though. Briefly returning to the neutral territory before once more plummeting back down. However, the fall rate has not been as deep as the previous fall.
Funding rates still remain well below neutral at the time of the report, which means that perp traders are still very bearish on the market, and as such, are not putting as much money into the digital asset.
Featured image from Cryptocoin Spy, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
