Can You Trust Your Doctor? A Medical Heretic Exposes the Medical Mystique
Most people think highly of their doctors. They want their physicians to be objective, scientific, detached, and yet caring, compassionate, and sensitive. In short, they want doctors who are more like healing saints than human beings.
It makes sense that people would want this of their doctors. When you are lying on the examination table with the doctor probing your anus, vagina, penis, or other embarrassing organ, you want to believe that the person doing this to you is pure, wholesome, honest, competent, and doing what’s best for you. You don’t want to think that the doctor is some pervert with a degree and license to abuse.
Well, I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. I’ve been in medicine, and I know.
Put yourself in the shoes of a doctor. At one time, he or she was just like you, a layperson. They went to kindergarten and grade school and did what they were told, learned how to take examinations and get the expected answers, and as a result made high grades. They kept doing this until they got into medical school. They were selected for their grades and test scores.
For some jobs, applicants need to take personality tests, to give some indication of their character. Are they antisocial, are they honest, would they steal? You would want to know this about employees before giving them a job. Yet, for those applying for the job of doctor, there is no such character testing. Applicants are selected by academic testing. And these people will be trusted with human lives.
Would getting high scores in chemistry or physics or math make you a great doctor? Of course not. Does knowing physiology, anatomy, and biochemistry make you compassionate? They may make you a good physiologist, anatomist, or biochemist, but they have nothing to do with compassion. In fact, since most medical sciences are heavily reliant on cruel animal research, torturing and killing millions of dogs, cats, monkeys, rats, and other animals each year, there is nothing farther from compassion than the field of medicine.
Indeed, medical education is deliberately designed to desensitize laypeople to blood and guts so they can become doctors. Dealing with sick people, some in severe pain, anxious, fearful, helpless, requires a cool head. It is important that doctors keep calm when everyone else is over the edge. In the real world, of course, you need to learn how to be cool and collected in a crisis. Since the medical student is not selected on anything but test scores, the fact is that most students cannot live up to this ideal. If all you had to do with patients was to get their health history in written form and take a test on what drug to give them, it would be no problem for doctors, especially if the tests are multiple choice as they are in medical school and on medical licensing tests.
But medical care requires different skills and personalities than just taking multiple choice tests. That is why medicine has so many specialties for students to choose from. Medical school takes four years to complete. The first two years are textbooks and laboratories. The last two years you get to try different medical specialties for a few weeks to a couple of months, to see what suits your fancy. Some people like the thrill of a crisis. They usually go into emergency medicine. They enjoy the adrenaline rush of a heart attack or car crash. They don’t like to see people slowly die from chronic disease and medication side effects. They prefer the medical quicky to long term commitment. Come in, get patched up, and get referred to some other doctor for follow-up.
Others who get a jolt from stress go into surgery. Imagine the rush you feel when you cut open some stranger’s chest, blood spurting everywhere, nurses handing you clamps to stop the flow, machines beeping faster to the patient’s pulse and respiration, sweat swabbed from your dripping brow by the nurse, the anesthesiologist warning that the patient is going into cardiac arrest, and all the while staying above the fray in your outward demeanor, cracking dirty jokes with the nurses, and talking timeshare resorts with the anesthesiologist. What a job!
For those who prefer being more like the old time doctor, there is family medicine. You get to see kids, parents, pregnant mothers, old people, the whole gamut of humanity, and with all sorts of problems. When the going gets tough, you just send them to some other specialist. People get to trust you and tell you their life secrets. This is medicine lite, a great specialty for laid back people.
I remember a family physician I went to for a check-up on my 30th birthday, at a time in my life before I get into medicine and when I still believed in getting routine check-ups. He did a thorough exam, including a rectal exam to look for prostate enlargement and other signs of inflammation. I didn’t expect it. “Pull your pants down and bend over,” he told me. He was a tall, blond, handsome doctor, about 6′ 4″, unmarried, but apparently heterosexual. “Is that really necessary?”, I asked. “Yup.” So over I bent. He put a little condom on his finger, slipped some vasoline jelly on it, and in it went, as I puckered with displeasure. “How’s your sex life?” he asked while pausing inside to get his bearings. “Just fine,” I answered, slightly miffed that he didn’t even take me out to lunch.
Not long after I had been admitted to medical school. Before I started classes I went to volunteer at a local low income health clinic, hoping to get some more experience. They dressed me in a white lab coat, called me a “student-doctor”, and in no time I was doing a pelvic exam on an 18 year old woman. The doctor did the exam first, and then instructed me to feel for the cervix as I uncomfortably slipped my gloved hand inside the strange woman’s slightly odoriferous vagina. My layperson days were ending. I was already being given access to peoples’ bodies.
Some guys would have been envious, I suppose, so long as pus doesn’t turn you off. Imagine what type of guys become gynecologists. They get to tell women to strip for them all day long, all types of women. They then get to stick their fingers inside their vaginas, anuses, and feel their breasts. They want their patients to feel they are experts on women, even though they are only men and never had a period, wore a bra, or had some strange guy probe their vaginas.
Of course, there is a down side to this specialty. What would it do to your sense of women to have to examine pusy, smelly, diseased vaginas everyday? When your wife gets amorous, do you reflexively reach for your glove and lubricant?
While most gynecologists are men, urologists are not mostly women. Women are willing to have a strange doctor probe their genitalia. But most men would feel strange to have a woman doctor probe their penises. Of course, it feels strange having a man probe your penis, too. What kind of man gets attracted to urology and a lifetime specialty of dealing with penile and prostate problems?
The same can be asked of proctologists. Imagine, as a medical student, if you would find it exciting to work with rectums and colons. What would it do to your sense of humanity to see butts all day long, year after year?
As you can see, it could be difficult to make a choice of specialty. If you are really an idealistic person and came to medicine to end suffering, you are in for some disappointment and grief. I know a rheumatologist who could no longer cope with seeing her patients slowly die, unable to do much to alleviate their suffering. She decided to change specialties and become an anesthesiologist, so all her patients would be unconscious and she wouldn’t have to get to know them personally.
Those medical students who fit no other mold and are slightly strange themselves usually become psychiatrists, escaping the blood and guts by seeking the mind. Psychiatrists who are themselves a basket case often feel great emotional relief and increased self-esteem by simply listening to other peoples’ problems all day long, making psychiatry very therapeutic for the doctor. This is an especially attractive specialty for medical students who enjoy LSD or peyote and stayed high through most of their basic sciences training. They can really get into peoples’ twisted fantasies and hallucinations. But beware of the power hungry shrink. They can call you crazy, lock you up, and keep you drugged out of your mind for the rest of your life, if they want to.
Indeed, doctors have all sorts of powers over the public. They are licensed to practice on people with drugs and surgery. As a doctor, you can accidentally kill a patient, or make it look accidental, and get away with it if you can show that it was standard medical procedure. And you can even bill the deceased patient’s estate for services. Now that’s power. This power is attractive to some people, which is why they became doctors in the first place. Of course, as in politics, anyone attracted to power is precisely the kind of person that shouldn’t get it. People growing up wanting to be called “Doctor” all the time and have the power, money, and prestige our culture gives to the medical profession are not necessarily the best people to treat patients fairly, sensitively, and with the patient’s interests foremost in mind. These doctors do not serve their patient’s health needs. The patients serve their doctor’s power needs.
Along with the power of medicine comes the money. Above all else, medicine is a business. It is in the business of treating disease, which means the doctor makes out best when you are sick, not when you are well. This puts the doctor, like the auto mechanic, invested in you breaking down. It means the doctor is invested in sickness and treatment, and is the enemy of health and prevention. If you went to medical school to help heal humanity, this sad fact about the basic, underlying financial impetus of medicine may be enough to make you quit the profession. It made me quit. It made me also realize that if you want to be healthy, you need to stop doing things that make you sick, including going to doctors.
So the next time you are being probed, keep in mind that the person doing the probing is no different from anyone else. They are not necessarily saints who vow poverty to treat the sick and help prevent disease. They are not necessarily unbiased, objective, mature people who can distance their personal feelings from their work. They are just regular people who have been given a license to practice on you. They have the same perversions, biases, stupidity, self-interest, and petty lives as the rest of humanity, but are attracted to the lucrative and powerful business of disease.
Say, “Ah!”
The Online Lab Service – How It Works and Why It Works
A medical online lab service is an Internet-based intermediary which allows individuals to order and obtain lab test results online. The concept is one of many recent developments in the changing healthcare paradigm promoting greater involvement by patients in their health care. Because of usability and cost savings, online lab services are becoming more popular.
The online lab service also referred to as an online laboratory service, lab online service, laboratory online service and private lab has a client relationship with one or more large clinical reference laboratories and directs its clients to one of the clinical reference laboratory’s collection sites for blood drawing or other specimen collection, depending on what has been ordered.
Individual clients of the Internet-based service must first set up a private lab account. After deciding on the desired test(s) the order is placed through that private account and a laboratory order form is then generated showing the ordered test(s). The individual client then selects a conveniently located test specimen collection site through the laboratory online service website and presents to that site with the order form printed from a computer. Following specimen collection private lab results are usually available within 24 to 72 hours and can be downloaded and saved to a computer, printed, imported into a personal health record application, or left securely stored in the private lab account.
The main online lab services which have good Better Business Bureau ratings utilize one or both of the two major nationwide accredited clinical reference laboratories to performed the tests. Therefore, the accuracy of the test results is identical to that obtained if testing is ordered by a doctor. Online laboratory services are legal in all states except New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
In contrast to the traditional relationship between a clinical reference laboratory and a physician, the relationship between the laboratory and an Internet-based lab service is a less expensive one for the clinical reference laboratory, for which reason the testing fees are significantly less than those charged to patients when tests are ordered by a physician. Although the fees charged to the client by the lab online service include a markup, the overall cost is generally less than if the client is billed directly by the clinical reference laboratory.
Since clinical reference laboratories will not allow individual clients to order tests directly, the online lab service is a convenient and cost-effective alternative to laboratory testing ordered by a physician. It can be a temporary solution for an individual who has not yet established a doctor/patient relationship or for a patient whose doctor visit is scheduled too far into the future from the time of desired testing. Additionally, the private lab account through which online lab test results are obtained provides ultimate confidentiality of test results and peace of mind in those sensitive circumstances such as STD testing.
With 14 million more American citizens projected to obtain private health insurance in 2014 as a result of the Affordable Care Act, many uninsured individuals, in order to ensure optimal healthcare and healthcare results, should begin assembling a personal health record well before the initial doctor/patient encounter. The use of an online laboratory service can be an important resource for gathering information that will be useful to a future physician and aid him or her in providing outstanding health care.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be legal advice or a substitute for medical consultation with a qualified professional. If you are seeking legal advice or are unsure about your medical condition you should consult an attorney and/or physician.
Affordable Web Based EMR and Medical Billing Solutions
A doctor starting a new practice, a therapist who still prefers handwritten notes, a primary care physician looking to streamline the office, or a small practice owner or administrator simply trying to maximize reimbursements. If any of these is you, with the deadline for Federal Government’s Meaningful Use attestation mandate around the corner, and getting squeezed by regulation, reporting and unproductive paper chase, then it’s time to upgrade to a Web Based EMR and Medical Billing solution.
With so many vendors and products, and a constant noise of claims and counterclaims, how do you go about finding your sweet spot with the most affordable EMR and medical billing solution that is most suitable for your small or medium size practice? Here are some considerations:
1) Quality of Care.
Quality of patient care should always be the first and foremost concern of any practice. If you are a small practice, you want to enhance and improve on that experience by adopting an affordable web based EMR solution for ease of patient check-in/check-out, creating/updating electronic patient charts, review/order prescriptions and refills, including drug-drug/drug-allergy interactions, ordering labs and radiology, reading results and updating charts, and much, much more… all with the click of a few buttons, or by dictating for seamless voice-to-text conversion.
2) Integration.
There are clinical aspects of your medical practice, and then there are the financial aspects. They both need to work hand in hand along with their respective underlying functions, such as, prescriptions, lab-orders, insurance eligibility, co-pay collection, seamless claims submission and remittance posting, etc., in order to run your business efficiently. A web based EMR, Practice Management and Medical Billing solution should integrate all aspects of the practice – clinical and financial, around a single platform and a single shared database so that any changes made in any one module are automatically available in the rest of the functions instantly without having to reenter the data. A truly integrated EMR and Medical Billing system thus eliminates duplication and improves overall productivity.
3) Customer Service.
Are implementation and training costs spelled out in black & white and are as affordable as the EMR and Medical Billing solutions? Does the vendor conduct training at your schedule or his? Is face-to-face training an available option even at reasonable additional cost? Does the vendor have clinical staff on their implementation team or do you only deal with techies, who may not be as adept about the workflow and clinical aspects as they may be about bits and bytes. You want to go to a vendor who offers a total solution spanning from an affordable EMR to an integrated practice management and a comprehensive medical billing service, especially if you are a small or medium size medical practice with limited resources.
4) Cost.
If only you can get everything you need and want in a web based EMR and Medical Billing system and all that flexibility about implementation and training and unlimited support – all for one simple modest fee! Make a wish list of features and aspects that are must-have, followed by nice-to-have, and shop the vast pool of vendors and solutions. You want an affordable EMR and possibly a medical billing solution included, and you need to know what you are paying for each item on your list. Do you incur an additional cost for upgrades and training? Is there a maintenance fee that you are required to pay annually? If you add up all of the fees and charges, you may or may not find the EMR really affordable.
All You’ll Need to Know About Your Ophthalmic Prescription in Order to Buy Glasses Online
It’s stating the obvious but if you plan on buying prescription glasses or sunglasses online then you’ll need to have a copy of your optical prescription with you in order to complete the purchase. If you already have one laying about the house somewhere then you’ll have to check its current validity because human eye sight tends to change with age so optical prescriptions have a certain validity lifespan.
Your prescription should be OK to use if:
You are younger than 70 and your prescription was taken within the last two years or, If you’re aged 70 or over, your spectacles prescription should have been taken within the last 12 months.
Note: The above validity periods are recommended by the Association of British Dispensing Opticians.
Should you need a new prescription you’ll have to go to your local optician to have an eye examination. At the time of writing, we recommend Specsavers and Tesco for offering the cheapest eye tests but by all means shop around because any licensed optician will do. While at the eye exam you should ensure that you ask for your pupillary distance (PD) measurement because this measurement is key part in obtaining glasses which are a perfect fit. Usually this will be free but some opticians may add a nominal surcharge for the service. While it is essential that Varifocal and Bifocal customer have an optician take this measurement, all other customers have the option of taking their PD measurements at home if the forget to ask their optician for it during the eye examination:
Home Pupillary Distance Measurement (a.k.a. PD):
This is the measurement in mm between the 2 pupils when looking into the distance. This figure is usually written as “PD 63” but can sometimes be written “PD 63/59”. In the latter example the first number, 63, is the measurement between the pupils for when the eyes are looking off to the distance and the second number, 59, is the measurement for reading (or viewing things at close range). The difference between the two measurements is explained by the fact that when we look at close-range objects the eyes converge and thus the distance between the pupils narrows.
It’s actually pretty easy to measure your PD and all you need is a ruler and a friend to help you! Whilst you look into the distance ask your friend to measure from the centre of the right pupil to the centre of the left. It’s as simple as that.
Following your eye examination, your optician is obliged by law to give you a written copy of your prescription. Some opticians will try to pressure you into buying glasses from them after your eye test and may make excuses for not handing over your prescription. This [as you’ve already guessed] is to try to prevent you from buying your eyeglasses elsewhere but if you’ve paid for your prescription you are entitled to possession of it. That’s the law and it’s also written into the UK General Optical Council’s regulations. So if your optician doesn’t want to hand it over, you can politely say any [or even a few] of the following to loosen that prescription-withholding grip right away:
1. I’ve paid for it therefore it’s mine and consumer protection laws dictate that you have to give me my written prescription immediately following payment for my eye test.
2. I need it for work – they won’t accept an opticians receipt to pay for my eye test.
3. My doctor wants a copy.
Deciphering your prescription:
Strictly speaking, most people will not need to understand anything written on their prescription to order glasses on line as they shall only be required to copy the details into an equivalent prescription form on the website while taking extra care to ensure that the correct plus or minus sign is entered online. That said there’s nothing on the prescription that’s difficult for the lay person to comprehend and some knowledge may make the consumer more confident in their purchases so here we go.
All prescriptions contain numbers written under the flowing headings:
Sphere: The number in this box indicates the strength of your prescription in 0.25 increments. A negative number here implies that you are short sighted and a positive number indicates that you are long sighted.
Cylinder (Cyl) and Axis: The numbers in these boxes are measurements of the astigmatism of the eye. (These are not applicable to all prescriptions and it is quite normal to have a Sphere value only). Cyl numbers represent the amount of correction needed while the numbers Axis represents the location of the astigmatism.
Near Addition: If you are buying glasses specifically for reading, for computer work or for intermediate range viewing, the Add or Near Addition value is the amount to add to the sphere (SPH) value.
Other terms which may be found on your prescription include:
OD – this is Latin and means “right eye”
OS – again this is Latin and means “left eye”
BVD – this is the back vertex distance and is the distance from your eye the lens was held when you were tested. Please add this to the additional comments.
BALANCE:
Written on prescriptions when there is little or no vision in one eye and the optician wants to make sure that the lenses match weight and thickness for cosmetic reasons.
PRISMS:
Prisms values are written on prescriptions when people have a slight squint or lazy eye. You should enter your prisms values into the extra information box, with the prescription.
Note: Prisms are more expensive than normal lenses and you will have to email the website with your prescription for a lens price quotation.
Visual Acuity: “VA” stands for visual acuity. This represents the line of letters you can read on the chart and VA values are not required to order glasses.
VA indicates the standard of vision (for each eye) when corrected.
