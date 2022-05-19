Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

The American fantasy drama series “Charmed”(1998-2006) created by Constance M. Burge was a hit and the sequel is now in the area. Charmed 2018 is a recreated version of the previous one. It set to release its episode 10 of season 4 on May 20, 2022, on the CW. The show revolves around three beautiful sisters who are known to be the good witches after the death of their mother by an unknown cause. They clear up the neighborhood using their combined three powers. Charmed tells about how the three sisters kept their little secret without letting it out to the world to know. Mel , Maggie and Macy being the charmed ones stand together and accepts their new fate.

Release Date and Time

The most popular fantasy drama television series “Charmed”, was first aired on October 14, 2018, on CW networks. The series continued its journey and is still ongoing. The most awaited episode of the series is here, episode 10 of season 4 “ Dashing It Out” is going to be aired on May 20, 2022, at 8 PM exclusively on CW.

Where to Watch

The series Charmed is streamed on CW networks. It is also available on FuboTV and Netflix for subscription.

Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play provide the option of buying or renting for this series.

Plot and Story So Far

Mel and Maggie lived with their mother , Marisol. After their mothers death they find they have an older half-sister named Macy who is in town now. The three sisters meets and with spark of lightening they are bound to each others as the charmed ones. The powers of the three are same as the real charmed ones of Constance M. Burge. Macy has the power of telekinesis, Mel can freeze time and Maggie can hear other people’s thoughts. They are guarded and guided by their guardian Whitelighter, Harry Greenwood. Harry and the charmed ones help each other in discovering themselves and uses their powers to make the world around them better.

In season 4 Maggie and Mel still didn’t recover from their sister Macy’s death. Later they finf the prophesied fourth witch was Kaela, a struggling artist.

In the last episode “ Truth Or Cares” is about the truths that they are seeking and Harry tries to help the trio in fighting the unseen. Someone from Maggie’s past appears and tries to keep themselves away from creating troubles. Dev is still trying to reach the Unseen to unmask them.

Cast

The Cast of Charmed has a charm that they had portrayed colored women in this series.

Madeleine Mantok played Macy Vaughn

Mel Vera and Maggie Vera are played by Melonie Dias and Sarah Jeffrey

Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood

Kaela is played by Lucy Barret

Poppy Drayton as Abigael

Jordan Donica as Jordan

Kapil Talwalkar as Dev

And many more talented actors make the wonderful cast of “Charmed”.

Show rating

The American fantasy drama series Charmed has got a rating of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has got an average rating of 4.5/10 on IMDb.

The post Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.