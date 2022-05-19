News
Chicago White Sox strand 9 runners in a 6-2 loss as their offensive rut continues: ‘We’re working on it, hitter by hitter’
Adam Engel dived trying to catch Emmanuel Rivera’s slicing liner in the sixth inning Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Chicago White Sox right fielder came up empty and slipped slightly as he got back to his feet. MJ Melendez scored from first as Rivera raced to third for an RBI triple.
The hit against reliever Reynaldo López gave the Kansas City Royals the lead. The Royals scored twice in the sixth and Melendez added a two-run homer off Ryan Burr in the eighth as they beat the Sox 6-2 in front of 13,504.
“I told (Engel) when he came in, don’t ever lose your aggressiveness,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A couple plays (shortstop) Timmy (Anderson) made, the double play (first baseman José) Abreu made, (second baseman) Leury (García) made some good plays.
“You can’t be trying defensively and not trying offensively. It just doesn’t work that way.”
It was another inconsistent night for the offense. The Sox collected 10 hits, including three singles by Anderson, but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to fall one game under .500 (18-19).
“It’s not acceptable, if the offense is struggling, for the pitchers to say, ‘Hey, get some runs,’” La Russa said. “What’s acceptable is if the offense is trying their best. If that’s where we are, then we keep working at it. And if you see something that you think is not our best, then you fix it.
“Same thing as the pitching. You can’t just look at results and say, ‘Oh, why don’t you get somebody out?’ That’s not how we handle it. The fact is, though, that we’ve got to get out of this rut offensively. We’re working on it, hitter by hitter.”
The Sox produced early, taking a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by García in the second. The Royals tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning and took the lead on a solo homer by Bobby Witt Jr. in the third against starter Lucas Giolito.
Giolito allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings in his return from the COVID-19-related injured list. The right-hander went on the COVID IL on Friday and was reinstated Wednesday.
“Got into a much better rhythm as the game went on,” Giolito said. “Got clipped in the third inning on a lazy breaking ball, but other than that I was much more pleased with the last three than the first two. I credit the defense behind me and (catcher Yasmani Grandal) really carrying me through five innings, especially in the early going.
“Unbelievable plays by Tim and Abreu. (Grandal) throwing a guy out. Getting outs like that on situations where I could keep throwing more pitches, they really helped me get through five innings. Not my best, but I’m happy to be back, back in a normal routine.”
The Sox tied the game on an RBI single by Anderson in the fifth. His hit gave the Sox runners on first and second with one out, but Royals starter Zack Greinke struck out the next two batters.
The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Collin Snider got Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the threat.
“We had a lot (nine) left on base,” La Russa said. “Here’s the problem: I’m not giving a scouting report to the other side or our next opponent by identifying what we’re struggling with. But we can recognize it. That’s why we had a few minutes (after the game). (Hitting coaches) Frankie (Menechino) and Howie (Clark) were in (the manager’s office) talking about it.
“You don’t ever give in on it. We’re capable of better and we expect it.”
The Royals made the most of their chances in the sixth and eighth, dropping the Sox to 6-12 against American League Central opponents.
The Sox know they have to make offensive adjustments if they want to have success.
“All we care about is our issues,” La Russa said. “The answer is no easy answer. But our hitting coaches know our hitters, our hitters know our hitters. We’ll chip away at it.”
Ten of the new Bush Foundation Fellows hail from St. Paul, east metro
Artika Tyner recalls growing up seeing family members rotate in and out of prison. Tyner, a civil rights attorney who has spent the last 16 years as a legal professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in St. Paul, came to the realization during the pandemic that she’d been working hard for years to bridge disparities, not just in her community, but in her own life.
“I usually do that research about other people. I need to do that for myself,” said Tyner, who plans to spend at least six months touring Africa, much of that time in Ghana, reconnecting with her roots while learning from leaders at the African Diaspora Development Institute. She intends for her sojourn to be part study, part self-healing.
Tyner, a lifelong resident of St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and founder of a K-12 literacy nonprofit, is one of 24 new fellows chosen by the Bush Foundation for their work in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. Each fellow will receive up to $100,000 to fund 12-to-24 months of study and reflection, often in other states or countries, with the goal of making them better leaders.
In total, ten of this year’s 24 Bush Fellows live or work in St. Paul or the east metro. The Bush Foundation, based in downtown St. Paul, chose them from among 468 applicants. More than 2,400 people have received support from the fellowship over the past 60 years.
Like Tyner, several of the new fellows are government and non-profit leaders who said that after a difficult pandemic experience, they’re seeking healing, reflection and self-care.
HOANG MURPHY
Among them is Hoang Murphy, who came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a child refugee and moved into the McDonough Homes, public housing in the city’s North End. By the time he turned 11, his father’s parental rights had been terminated by the courts, leaving him adrift in a foster care system.
Well below half of the state’s foster kids, he pointed out, graduate high school.
“People asked me how I survived foster care,” said Murphy, founder of the Foster Advocates, which has successfully lobbied for two new laws at the state Capitol and is within striking distance of a third.
“I like to say ‘I got lucky,’ but I’d like to write it all down and give them a better answer,” said Murphy, who lives with his wife off Phalen Lake. “There are very few good stories in foster care. … It was really tough. It’s our job to make it better. That’s what I’m focused on.”
Murphy said he’ll use his fellowship to visit indigenous communities in Red Lake, Minn., and the Yukon territories, with the goal of learning more about communal and alternative forms of family intervention. He also plans to spend at least at two weeks in Vietnam, a country he hasn’t been back to since leaving at age two.
PRINCE CORBETT
Before landing a job as an employment counselor with Ramsey County and working his way up the ranks for a decade, Prince Corbett served more than three years in prison. He acknowledges he committed a robbery at the Mall of America as a young man, but prosecutors sought to pin two other robberies on him, and he fought the added charges. Nevertheless, he still served a 74-month sentence at the age of 21.
Corbett, 41, who has served as the county’s Racial and Health Equity Administrator since 2019, has long said his personal mission is to focus on closing wealth gaps in the Black community. After a recent retreat, he came to multiple realizations. First, he would need further public policy and economic development training, likely through certificate programs, which he’s hoping to obtain through the historically Black college system.
“If we’re talking about building wealth, and creating economic opportunities, you really need to know about the economic development framework,” he said.
And, he realized his greater passion is to help the previously incarcerated. He’ll be reaching out to national organizations for guidance.
Other east metro Bush Fellow recipients include:
SAYMOUKDA VONGSAY
Saymoukda Vongsay, a St. Paul-based Lao-American artist and playwright, plans to visit Laos and become more fluent in the spoken and written language while connecting to other Laotian artists and leaders across the U.S.
ABDIAZIZ IBRAHIM
Abdiaziz Ibrahim, founder of St. Paul-based Immigrant Housing Solutions, plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration and obtain certificates in community building and leadership development, with the goal of expanding access to affordable housing through tenant education and financial literacy training.
PAHOUA YANG
Pahoua Yang, a vice president of Community Mental Health and Wellness at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul, the largest regional mental health provider for Southeast Asian communities, plans to explore how traditional healing can intersect with modern healthcare policy, including how tribal nations have piloted traditional healing in healthcare.
ROSE CHU
Rose Chu, a professor of Urban Education at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, plans to deepen her work with prospective teachers of color by researching the public view of teachers in different communities, locally, nationally and globally.
IFRAH MANSOUR
Ifrah Mansour, a Somali-American performance artist based in Woodbury, plans to complete filmmaking courses with the goal of making “social impact” films based on her stage work, combining stories about “injustice and resistance” and “the disappearing memories and wisdom of Somali elders,” according to a written statement from the Bush Foundation. She will also travel to film festivals and build a network of filmmakers.
RAINA JOHNSON
Raina Johnson, a Woodbury-based advocate for the deaf, was adopted from Korea and raised by white, deaf parents. Johnson, who is deaf, plans to pursue a doctorate dedicated to training deaf professionals in linguistic, community and leadership work while expanding her network of deaf BIPOC leaders.
KALTUN ABDIKARANI
Kaltun Abdikarani of New Brighton plans to pursue certificate in Islamic psychology, develop resources and training for teachers and parents of Muslim-American youth and collaborate with spiritual leaders and mental health professionals, with the goal of cultivating “wellness in a culturally responsive way,” according to the Bush Foundation.
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort in Mets win over Cards
An uneasy feeling of anxiety or dread, or maybe both, settled over Citi Field.
Max Scherzer took himself out of his start in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 11-4 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Scherzer threw two sliders to Pujols, the latter causing him to pull the plug on his 87-pitch outing.
The Mets later announced that Scherzer left the game with “discomfort in his left side.” The right-hander will go for an MRI on Thursday, the team said.
Scherzer motioned to the Mets dugout, as he appeared to repeatedly say, “I’m done. I’m done.” Manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer all approached the mound. The meeting was quick. Scherzer departed with the trainer out of his start and into the clubhouse.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his eighth start of the year. The Mets (25-14) picked up Scherzer once he left the game, putting up a five-run rally in the eighth inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Pete Alonso. As the Mets rolled ahead to their 10th win of the month, the mood and atmosphere at Citi Field began to lift.
Winning tends to be the cure for worry. But depending on how much time, if any, Scherzer will be required to miss, the pressure on the Mets to keep winning and adapt that next-man-up mentality will only deepen.
The Jacob deGrom-less Mets rotation surprised everyone to begin the year, posting a fifth-best ERA (3.28) in the major leagues, good for second-best in the National League right behind the Dodgers (2.59). But Scherzer (2.54 ERA) and Tylor Megill are major reasons for that early rotation success. With Megill already on the injured list indefinitely with right biceps tendinitis, and deGrom (stress reaction on scapula) unexpected to return until late June at best, the Amazin’s cannot afford to lose Scherzer just when they need him to step up and carry the starting staff.
In the short time Scherzer has been with his new team, the eight-time All-Star quickly turned into a veteran leader in the Mets clubhouse. Fellow rotation mate Chris Bassitt frequently mentions Scherzer as someone he’s learned from and leaned on to improve his own game. Scherzer can also be seen mentoring younger pitchers in the Mets dugout — when he’s not getting thrown out of games for arguing balls and strikes, of course. In just a few months, Scherzer has become a staple on a 2022 Mets squad that has captured first place in the NL East.
Scherzer, 37, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in December, representing a new and thrilling chapter in the Steve Cohen era. Scherzer’s $43 million in average annual value (AAV) topped Gerrit Cole’s deal with the Yankees (nine years, $324 million) for the largest AAV on a contract in MLB history.
The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer had just come off an All-Star season between the Nationals and Dodgers. He went 15-4 and posted a career-best 2.46 ERA with 236 strikeouts, the fourth-most in MLB in 2021, across 30 starts. Once he signed the fifth-largest contract in Mets history, Scherzer spent the offseason as a member of the player union’s executive subcommittee, fiercely negotiating with Major League Baseball during the owners’ lockout.
But Scherzer’s time spent at the table did not take away from his usual winter routine. The right-hander ramped up throughout the offseason and showed up to Mets spring training ahead of the others, hurling five innings in his spring debut. He dealt with hamstring tightness in the final week of exhibition games in early April, but he was able to make his first turn through the rotation and avoid missing any time on the IL.
The Mets scored four runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Alonso, a sac fly by Eduardo Escobar, an RBI single by Dominic Smith and a sac bunt by Luis Guillorme.
They blew the game open in the eighth, highlighted by Alonso’s three-run blast, his ninth of the season.
Jordan Lyles pitches deep ‘for the boys,’ but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in sixth straight loss, 3-2 to Yankees
Jordan Lyles came to the Orioles with a reputation. By the standards of this rebuild, yes, he’s been an innings eater throughout his career, but his 2021 season was his only campaign truly deserving of that title by league standards.
His 2022 is trending toward joining it.
The New York Yankees’ big first inning Wednesday night ultimately handed Lyles and the Orioles a 3-2 defeat, their sixth straight overall and to their American League East foes, but the veteran left-hander bounced back from that rough start. Lyles followed the first inning with six scoreless frames, giving Baltimore’s stagnant offense at least the chance to rally against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and a dominant New York bullpen.
Lyles said when he spoke with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde after the top of the seventh, he “asked him nicely” to work the eighth despite having thrown a season-high 106 pitches. It’s been a frequent topic of conversation between manager and veteran pitcher. Lyles, 31, tracked his desire to work an additional inning to his past work out of the bullpen, knowing how valuable starters working deeper into games is to the relievers.
“It’s for the boys,” Lyles said. “That means for the boys out in the bullpen. For the boys, always. When in doubt, try and scratch out another one for the boys.
“Such a long season, when they can count on you to get deep into games and just wear one for the boys out there, it means a lot.”
Lyles threw a career-high 180 innings last year for the Texas Rangers to qualify for the ERA title for the first time in his 11-season career. Of course, qualification does not guarantee quality, as Lyles led the majors in home runs and earned runs allowed. He has not fully reversed that course — though his ERA is now a full run lower at 4.11, including a 2.10 mark at Camden Yards — but he has been largely reliable for Hyde after being given a contract this offseason that made him Baltimore’s highest-paid pitcher.
He has gone at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts, coming an out short in the lone exception. His second start of at least seven innings gave him more than all the Orioles not named John Means collectively threw in 2021. When the outing ended, he ranked fifth in the AL in innings pitched.
“I think he’s doing what we thought he was gonna do,” Hyde said. “This is an extremely tough division to pitch in. He’s answered the bell every time. He’s given us a chance to win every time out. He did that again tonight. He’s an ultra competitor, does not want to come out of the game, feels like it’s his game, and I appreciate that about him.”
Such a performance seemed unlikely in the opening frame. Lyles allowed three straight two-out hits, with Gleyber Torres doubling in the night’s first run. Torres then scored from second on a wild pitch, with catcher Anthony Bemboom making a wild throw toward Lyles to try to get Josh Donaldson at home.
Lyles kept the deficit at three, retiring 17 of the final 18 Yankees he faced, including the last 13. He wanted to push further, but Hyde turned to a bullpen that provided another two scoreless innings.
“He was trying to talk me into going back out there,” Hyde said. “Still got four-plus months to go.”
Another quiet night for the offense
The Orioles (14-24) have gone more than a week since they last scored more than four runs. Even that output would’ve been enough for a victory Wednesday.
They managed to compete early with Cole, who didn’t record a strikeout until striking out the side in the fourth. They finally broke through in the sixth, with Cedric Mullins singling to left and scoring when Austin Hays doubled there.
After advancing to third on a ground ball, Hays scored on another, dragging his mitted left hand across home plate to avoid a tag.
Hays, though, was the only Oriole to reach base the rest of the game. He singled in the eighth for his third hit before being doubled up on Anthony Santander’s line drive to first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The ball had an expected batting average of .560, according to Statcast.
The Yankees (28-9) claimed the four-game series and will try for a sweep Thursday. New York has won 23 of 27 games since dropping a series in Baltimore in mid-April.
“We’re just a hit or two away from kind of breaking out a little bit,” Hyde said. “Santander hits that ball, Riz makes a great play. Done that 1,000 times. Possibly rattles around in the corner there.
“Just had an unfortunate first inning and got beat by a good club.”
Around the horn
- After designating him for assignment over the weekend, the Orioles traded left-handed reliever Paul Fry, their longest-tenured pitcher, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 19-year-old right-hander Luis Osorio. Born in Venezuela, Osorio had a 5.83 ERA in 15 games, six of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He allowed a .217 batting average and struck out 28.5% of opposing hitters.
- Top prospect Adley Rutschman caught for Triple-A Norfolk for the second straight night, the second time he’s done so this year as he works his way back from a right tricep strain that delayed the start of his season. In a span of fewer than 10 minutes, Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser — three of Baltimore’s top six prospects — all hit opposite-field home runs for different affiliates.
- In his first rehabilitation outing with Double-A Bowie, right-hander Dean Kremer (left oblique strain) pitched an immaculate first inning, striking out the side on nine pitches. He finished with five strikeouts and one hit allowed in two scoreless innings.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo was back in the Orioles’ lineup after missing two games following a collision on the base paths Sunday that left him with a sore rib cage. He went 0-for-3.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
