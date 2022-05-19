News
Congress OKs latest $40B to help Ukraine repulse Russians
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies on Thursday as both parties rallied behind America’s latest, and quite possibly not last, financial salvo against Russia’s invasion.
The 86-11 vote gave final congressional approval to the package, three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version and after a lone Republican opponent delayed Senate passage for a week. Every voting Democrat and all but 11 Republicans — including many of the chamber’s supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda — backed the measure.
Biden’s quick signature was certain as Russia’s attack, which has mauled Ukraine’s forces and cities, slogs into a fourth month with no obvious end ahead. That means more casualties and destruction in Ukraine, which has relied heavily on U.S. and Western assistance for its survival, especially advanced arms, with requests for more aid potentially looming.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., underscoring a goal that seemed nearly unthinkable when Russia launched its brutal assault in February.
The vote was a glaring exception to the partisan divisions that have hindered work on other issues under Biden and that promise to become only less bridgeable as November’s elections for control of Congress draw closer. That includes Republicans blocking Democrats from including billions to combat the relentless pandemic in the measure, leaving their efforts to battle COVID-19 in limbo.
Last week the House approved the Ukraine bill 368-57, with all of those opposed Republicans. Though support in both chambers was unmistakably bipartisan, the GOP defections were noteworthy after Trump, still a potent force in the party, complained that such sums should first be targeted at domestic problems.
Schumer called it “beyond troubling” that Republicans were opposing the Ukraine assistance. “It appears more and more that MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump,” said Schumer, using the Make America Great Again acronym Democrats have been using to cast those Republicans as extremists.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a strong backer of the measure, addressed concerns by his GOP colleagues. He said Ukraine’s defeat would jeopardize America’s European trading partners, increase U.S. security costs there and embolden autocrats in China and elsewhere to grab territory in their regions.
“The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late,” McConnell said.
On Wednesday, Schumer said he was not confident this would be the final measure to help Ukraine. “They’re doing the fighting, they’re the ones getting killed, they’re the ones struggling and suffering. The least we can do is give them the weaponry they need,” he said.
The legislation contains around $24 billion for weapons, equipment and military financing for Ukraine, restoring Pentagon stocks of arms sent to the region and paying for U.S. reinforcements sent there. The rest includes economic aid to keep Zelenskyy’s government functioning, food programs for countries that rely on Ukraine’s diminished crop production, refugee assistance and funds for Kyiv to investigate Russian war crimes.
Congress approved an initial $13.6 billion measure in March. The combined price tag of nearly $54 billion exceeds what the U.S. spent on all its foreign and military aid in 2019, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who’s long had non-interventionist views, used procedural tactics last week to thwart Schumer and McConnell from moving the measure through the Senate then, citing Ukraine’s urgent need for the assistance.
In a personal criticism seen seldom on the Senate floor, Schumer on Wednesday called Paul’s move “repugnant” and said the delay, with passage inevitable, would “strengthen Putin’s hand.” McConnell, who last Saturday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a surprise visit to Kyiv, did not speak up in his fellow Kentucky Republican’s defense.
In a brief interview, Paul responded that it would be “repugnant” to disparage “the democratic process” as embodied in Senate rules that he was using.
That spending concerned some Trump-friendly Republicans in Congress on Wednesday.
“It’s, you know, the world’s going to end if you don’t do anything here,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who said he would oppose the Ukraine measure. “I’m more worried about the trust fund going broke” that finances Medicare and another that pays for Social Security.
Braun said he’s long pushed for bills that pay for themselves. Asked why saving $40 billion in this instance outweighed stopping Russia, he said, “Number one, it’s going to pass.”
Another conservative, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that as costly as the measure is, the aid will protect U.S. national security and said, “If Putin wins, the consequences for America and American taxpayers will be hundreds of billions of dollars.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a moderate who has clashed with Trump, said in an interview that helping Ukraine defend itself ”is about as smart an investment as we could possibly make.” He added, “What does America First mean? It means that we should first be concerned about the interests of America. I totally agree.”
Why Is Chema In Jail; In Who Killed Sara
Jose Maria Lazcanois one of the main characters in the show “who killed Sara?” He is often called Chema. He is the middle child of César and Mariana Lazcano. He has always been in the limelight since season 1.
When Alex asked Chema to show VHS recordings of the weekend her sister died, Chema burnt the tapes instead of handing them over to Alex Gomez. As a result, He seemed to be a major suspect in the eyes of Alex for the murder of her sister. Chema is in prison because he confessed to killing Moncho and Abel.
A Little About The Show
Who killed Sara is a Mexican thriller murder mystery. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela creates the show. The story revolves around the character Alex who is an ex-convict. He was convicted 10 years ago for the murder of her sister, Sara. Alex didn’t have the motive to kill her sister, so after getting out of jail, he is dead set on uncovering the truth of her sister’s murders.
During divulging the truth, a lot of unforeseeable twists happen. When Alex finds his sister’s diary, he breaks from solving the mystery and goes to her doctor to know more about Sara, and an even more unpredictable gospel comes to be known.
The original language of Who killed Sara is Spanish. Initially, the show was a television program; later, it was released on Ott. Till now, two seasons have been released on Netflix. Netflix has announced to air the third and the final season this month (May 2022). You can surely expect a lot of twists and turns from the show. Finally, the murder mystery will come to an end.
The Actor Who Played Chema
Eugenio Siller is a Mexican actor, singer, and model. He was born on April 5, 1918. He knows to be STARRING IN shows like Rebelde, Codigo Postal, and Al Diablo con IosGuapos.
About The Character Chema
In the show, who killed Sara? Jose Maria is in a relationship with Lorenzo. The couple decided to have a baby through surrogacy, and this news came as a big shock to the family. Though their families didn’t support them, they continued with the IVF procedures.
Later, Chema lost everyone, the love of their life and the baby. Separated from the two things he loved the most, he turns himself over to the police. He confesses to the murder of Moncho and Abel. However, the truth was that he did kill Moncho but not Abel. Abel is Marifer’s father, from whom Sara inherited her mental disorder.
What To Expect From Season 3
Who killed Sara is a show that keeps you on the edge of your seat. You can surely expect a lot of twists and turns from the show. Finally, the murder mystery will come to an end.
Why Is Chema In Jail; In Who Killed Sara
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Season 2 of who killed Sara indeed left the audience in a jaw-dropping position. Who killed has been serving us a thrilling mystery from the start. All those twists and turns were unpredictable, but the biggest twist came from the name “Nicandro”. Who is Nicandro? How is he related to Sara’s death? Did he murder her? If yes, what motive did he have? The answer to these questions will bring the audience thriller and unexpected course of events in the show.
A Little About The Show
Who killed Sara is a Mexican thriller murder mystery. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela creates the show. The story revolves around the character Alex who is an ex-convict. He was convicted 10 years ago for the murder of her sister, Sara. Alex didn’t have the motive to kill her sister, so after getting out of jail, he is dead set on uncovering the truth of her sister’s murders.
During divulging the truth, a lot of unforeseeable twists happen. When Alex finds his sister’s diary, he breaks from solving the mystery and goes to her doctor to know more about Sara, and an even more unpredictable gospel comes to be known.
Who Is Nicandro?
Nicandro came into limelight in the season 2. He is Sarah’s childhood acquaintance and Lazcano’s friend. His character is portrayed as a bold, tough and arrogant person involved in drug dealing. Nicandro’s name has been already mentioned in Season 1 when Alex finds his death certificate. It came as a shock in season 2 to see him alive. How is he back from death? Seems like he was never dead.
Did Nicandro Has A Reason To Kill Sara?
Sara saw Nicandro selling drugs, and she needed money to help her father escape. So, she asked Nicandro to let her join the deal. She forced Nicandro to pay here in advance, and later she refused to pay the money. Also. Sara secretly infiltrated his motorcycle’s brake, and the proof of the same was also seen later. So, Nicandro doubtlessly had a motive to kill her.
Moreover, he is one of the people to know Sara’s dark side. He knew how vulnerable Sara was. The suspicion of Nicandro grows when he is seen holding the knife used to sever Sara’s parachute strings.
In addition to all that, he seems to be involved in the medusa project that took Sarah’s life. He was talking to the doctor not to let anyone know about this. Besides this, there might be a discovery that there are more subjects than Sara because her file was found in a cabinet full of similar files.
Who Portrayed The Role Of Nicandro?
Martin Saracho played Nicandro. He is an actor and a director known for Love spells(2021) and dark desire(2020). He is a well-known theatre artist.
What To Expect From Season 3
Who killed Sara is a show that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The original language of Who killed Sara is Spanish. Initially, the show was a television program, and later it was released on Ott. Till now, two seasons have been released on Netflix. Netflix has announced to air the third and the final season this month (May 2022).
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
