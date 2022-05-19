News
Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated)
The American Business reality television series Shark Tank is giving budding entrepreneurs the chance to seal business deals that can turn them into millionaires. Shark Tank India is a franchise of the American Show. The first Indian edition of the show was aired on December 20, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television. The show has become very popular and the Shark Tank India judges are the talk of the town.
The second season of Shark Tank India has been announced (Shark Tank India Season 2) and the registrations are open already. It has been estimated that the judges’ panel will be the same as the first season. After watching the show everyone is left wondering about how much is the net worth of the Shark Tank India judges, do they actually invest their own money on the show?
We are going to discuss all of that so that you get your answers and calm your curious minds. The Shark Tank India cast comprises the seven Shark Tank India judges.
The Seven Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 1 :
- Aman Gupta- Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt
- Peyush Bansal- Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart
- Ashneer Grover- Former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe
- Ghazal Alagh- Co-founder and chief of MamaEarth
- Namita Thapar- Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
- Anupam Mittal- Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group
- Vineeta Singh- CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics
Let’s discuss each of the Shark Tank India judges investments and their personal wealth status:
1. Aman Gupta
Net Worth- ₹10,500 crores
Among the Shark Tank India judges’ names, Aman Gupta is the most searched on the internet and so is his net worth. The 40-year-old is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, a tech company, founded in 2013. At the present time, the percentage of market share the startup controls is 50%. Over the years, it has become a strong competing brand in the market. He is also one of the richest Shark Tank India sharks.
In Shark Tank India, he invested the most among the Shark Tank judges. He spent ₹6.7 crores across 27 deals. He invested in several startups in the show like:
Brands- BluePine Industries (Frozen Momos), Peeschute (Disposable Urine Bag), Bummer (Eco-friendly Underwear), Revamp Moto (E-Bike), Skippi Pops(Ice-Pops), Altor(Smart Helmets), Annie(Braille Literary Device), Insurance Samadhan(Insurance Solutions), Tweek Labs(Sportswear) and many more.
The Mumbai-based firm makes fitness bands, smartwatches, gaming controllers, and more apart from headphones to prevent strong competition and stalling in the production of a particular product.
In 2018 boAt raised a $900,000 funding round from Fireside Ventures. In 2021, January boAt raised a $100,000,000 series B round from Warburg Pincus, in April’21 boAt raised a $6,676,740 series B round from Qualcomm Ventures.
Aman Gupta has around a 28.1% stake as of January 13th, 2022 in boAt.
Revenue from boAt:
In 2018, the company’s sales increased to ₹108 crores from ₹27 crores in 2017. The company’s sales increased 108.8% over F.Y. 2019 and crossed ₹500 crores in the 2020 financial year.
Now, the firm has up to 20 million customer base in India, 80% of its sales are from Flipkart and Amazon.
2. Peyush Bansal
Net Worth- ₹600 crores
Shark Tank India judge Peyush Bansal, is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. The total amount invested in Shark Tank India is around ₹5.34 crore in 21 deals.
The company Lenskart started as an online company but they have around 4000 employees and 600 retail stores spread across the country. Lenskart raised investments from Kedaara, TPG Growth, IDG Ventures, and TR Capital to the recent US $275 million funding from SoftBank to amplify Lenskart’s technology capabilities and reinforce its supply chain infrastructure.
In FY 2020 Lenskart scaled up to ₹1000 crores, according to Bansal, Lenskart is now valued at $2.5 billion
In Shark Tank India Peyush Bansal invested in a number of startups like Ariro(wooden toys), Nuutjob(Male Intimate Hygiene), Gold Safe Solutions Ind.(Anti-Suicidal Fan Rod), etc.
3. Ashneer Grover
Net Worth- ₹700 crores
Ashneer Grover is the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe. In Shark Tank India he invested in about 18 deals worth ₹5.14 crores.
BharatPe, a fintech company that serves small merchant owners in India. Grover was stripped of an amount worth ₹300 crores that makes up 1.4 equity shares in 2022 because his family was accused of committing fraud. It offers small business financing, QR codes for UPI payments, etc. They faced competition from Paytm and PhonePe.
The annual revenues of BharatPe surged to ₹700 crores in FY21 from ₹110 crores in FY20. Before Shark Tank India, Grover has already invested in many Indian companies like IndiaGold, OTO Capital, The Whole Truth, and Front Row. And these investments contribute to his net worth.
Lifestyle of Ashneer Grover
Grover owns a luxurious home in Panchsheel Park, Delhi. He shared a glimpse of his fancy home on social media quite a few times. As per the information on GQ India, his house cost is estimated to be more than ₹30 crore which is a hefty amount.
He also owns several high-end cars and has a luxury car collection. Ashneer Grover and his wife have set some travel goals, the couple is often seen traveling in India and abroad. He lives a luxurious lifestyle.
4. Ghazal Alagh
Net Worth- ₹148 crore
Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Mamaearth. Ghazal Alagh invested ₹0.4 crores in two deals in Shark Tank India.
Mamaearth started as a baby care brand, they extended their services to adults later. They produce and market toxin-free, natural, plant-based skincare and haircare products.
As reported by Forbes India the revenue of Mamaearth was ₹22.19 Lakhs only in 2017. It jumped to a whopping amount of ₹112 crores in the financial year 2020. In the year 2021, the revenue hiked to the mark of ₹300 crores. Ghazal and her husband Varul aim to double the amount in 2022.
Ghazal Alagh has over 427K instagram followers. She often posts pictures of herself and her family traveling to new areas to keep her followers up to speed on her life.
5. Namita Thapar
Net Worth- ₹600 crores
Namita Thapar is Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director. She invested ₹4.68 crores in 16 deals in Shark Tank India.
The objective of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is to produce effective medicines to cure patients to make their life healthier. It has plants located in India and USA. In India, it is the 12th largest pharmaceutical company.
In Delhi and Mumbai, she started a franchise of the YEA America, Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA). She founded “Incredible Ventures Ltd”. It aims to mentor students from 11 to 18 into confident entrepreneurs. The share capital of the company: Authorised Capital- ₹2,000,000, Paid-up capital- ₹100,000
The Indian Multinational Pharmaceutical Company, Emcure Pharmaceutical is headquartered in Pune and has a turnover of ₹6000 crores. Emcure’s product portfolio includes capsules, tablets, and injectables.
Ms.Thapar also started a Youtube Talk Show for the mental health of women called Unconditional Yourself by Namita Thapar which got about 4.5 million views where Bollywood celebrities and top doctors also appeared. She has 662k followers on Instagram
6. Anupam Mittal
Net Worth- ₹194 crore
Anupam Mittal is the CEO and Founder of Shaadi.com and People Group. In Shark Tank India he invested ₹4.78 crores in 21 deals.
Anupam founded the People Group which acts as the parent company of businesses like shaadi.com, Mauj Mobile App, makaan.com, and People pictures. Anupam Mittal’s Shaadi.com has over 35 million users.]Anupam Mittal is an active investor who has invested in more than 94 businesses besides his startups which adds to his net worth. Anupam Mittal invested about 1 crore rupees in OLA, for 2% stakes in OLA. After the ban on Tik Tok, he founded the Mauj app as its alternative in India.
The Week magazine listed him as one of the 25 people to watch out for, he is also among India’s 50 Most Powerful People listed by Business Week, IMPACT Digital Power 100 list also voted him amongst top Icons of India’s Digital Ecosystem.
7. Vineeta Singh
Net Worth- ₹60 crores
Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. The total amount invested in Shark Tank India is ₹2.33 crores in nine deals.
Her cosmetic brand Sugar started in 2015, it gained popularity among the Indian cosmetic brands. It has 2500 outlets in more than 130 cities. Sugar Cosmetics sells more than 650000 products each month and has raised millions in funds. The app Sugar Cosmetics has more than a million downloads and has a huge number of followers on social media.
After her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, she was offered a job of ₹1 crore salary per annum, but she rejected the offer because she wanted to start her own business.
The Entrepreneur Awards, Delhi, awarded her the Startup of the Year Award 2019. In December 2021, she was featured on the cover of Forbes’s Most Powerful Women In Business.
She was also mentioned in the 40 under 40 List by Economic Times.
As of January her Youtube Channel Sugar Cosmetics has 5.28 lakh subscribers.
She is a marathoner and a triathlete, she has participated in 14 marathons. She is also a fun person and is often spotted at events and parties.
Also Read: The Registration For Shark Tank India Season 2 Has Begun! Here Is Everything You Need To Know
The post Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated) appeared first on MEWS.
News
MN Capitol locked down after 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle crashes nearby, passengers flee
The Minnesota Capitol was locked down Wednesday night when a 15-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle struck a squad car, and he and the passengers ran, according to St. Paul police.
Three tried to hide in a portable toilet in the area of the crash at University Avenue and Park Street near the Capitol, and the driver ran into a building, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
At the time, the House of Representatives floor session was underway. They went into recess, and legislators and staff were asked to remain in the chamber.
Police took the three males into custody who’d gone into the porta-potty — 12, 13 and 15-year-olds, along with the suspected driver, Linders said.
The lockdown at the Capitol complex was lifted.
DROVE STOLEN VEHICLES FROM ST. PAUL TO WOODBURY, AND BACK
The situation began when an officer saw a vehicle, which had been stolen in St. Paul, at Blair and Western avenues in Frogtown at about 7:20 p.m. There were teenage passengers hanging out the windows and the teen behind the wheel was driving recklessly, Linders said.
The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away and police did not pursue, based on St. Paul police policy. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter began to track the vehicle from the air. Another vehicle, stolen from Edina, joined the other stolen vehicle. Both drivers headed to Woodbury, still tracked by the helicopter.
Law enforcement put out stop sticks, which one vehicle went over. Three juveniles jumped out of that vehicle and into the one that had been stolen in Edina. They drove back to St. Paul.
Near the Capitol, the driver rammed into the back of a marked St. Paul police squad at about 40 mph, Linders said. The officer did not immediately report being injured.
The male drove into a nearby state of Minnesota parking lot and crashed. The trooper in the helicopter saw where the teens ran, and officers took the four into custody.
News
4 Ways Technology Has Changed Business for the Better
Digital disruption is at an all-time high. Technological innovations have replaced old ways of doing business with better and more advanced solutions. According to Forbes, 51% of business executives fear losing revenue and market share to startups and innovative companies.
The need for businesses to embrace technology is now critical as it guarantees future survival. Here are 4 ways technology has changed the business landscape for the better.
Better Collaboration
According to one report, employees spend over 60% of their time at work consulting and responding to emails. To cut down the time spent walking to a coworker’s office or assembling at a boardroom to exchange information, more companies are using collaboration tools.
Google Drive/Docs, OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint are some of the most popular collaboration tools. Shared inboxes have also become common among customer support teams in bigger organizations. These collaborative tools allow for real-time sharing of files and folders. Important discussions also happen in an efficient and more organized manner.
It’s Easier to Start and Grow a Business
A few years ago, starting a business was hard and capital-intensive. Entrepreneurs needed a brick-and-mortar store and significant startup capital. If someone wanted to start a dealership, they would have to invest in a fancy showroom to attract potential customers. Things have changed.
Today, there are many businesses you can start and run online. They need very little capital, the important thing is to have a viable idea. A business page on social media and a website may be all you need to start and run a business.
For instance, if you’re opening a dealership, you can launch it online and offline to grow it fast. An optimized website with a car photo library can be enough to attract car buyers. People can click and view your car inventory from anywhere. You could also use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a virtual showroom and enhance shoppers’ experience.
Increased Outsourcing of Tasks
Technological tools have had a huge impact on business outsourcing. They allow businesses to work with experts on a wide range of business solutions. Startups can also lower their costs by working with less expensive experts from foreign countries.
According to research, 80% of small businesses outsourced various functions in 2021. Some businesses choose to outsource for lack of an adequate workforce, while others do it because they lack high-tech facilities. Whatever the reason, technology enhances outsourcing processes and makes them seamless.
Enhanced Marketing
Marketing is now more immersive and personalized than it was before. Technology has created an enabling environment for marketers through various channels. Marketers can use different platforms to connect with their target audiences. A strong digital presence has become critical for businesses looking to grow.
According to statistics, 91.9% of U.S. marketers in companies with over 100 employees used social media for business marketing in 2021. This makes a lot of sense, considering more than half of the world’s population uses social media. Traditional marketing no longer outperforms online marketing, all thanks to technology.
The post 4 Ways Technology Has Changed Business for the Better appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: How do the offseason moves help Justin Fields’ future? Who are the top free-agent receivers in 2023?
Work has begun in earnest for the 2022 Chicago Bears season with organized team activities underway this week at Halas Hall. Brad Biggs opens the weekly Bears mailbag to find questions about Justin Fields, wide receiver options and the possibility of joint practices this summer.
If you had to do your best to spin the Bears offseason positively for Justin Fields, how would you do so? — @theryanheckman
The first place you start is Fields has a year of experience with 10 starts under his belt. It doesn’t matter that he was in a system with coaches he no longer plays for. He understands the difference between college and the NFL now, the intricacies of reading defenses, preparing with a game plan and studying film. All of that is beneficial and should aid him in Year 2, when none of that will be new to him.
What is new is the coaching staff, led by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and the playbook. The hope is Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko can help unlock Fields’ immense physical talent and allow him to operate more efficiently out of the pocket. Fields proved last season he can be a magician extending plays, both running the ball and buying more time to make deep throws downfield. Now he has to raise his level of play in the pocket when the ball has to come out on time and on target.
The wide zone running scheme has benefited other quarterbacks around the league, and the Bears hope that will be the case with Fields. There are valid questions about the offensive line, the skill-position talent and more, but if Fields can take significant steps forward, his play can ease some of those concerns. His performance this season will heavily dictate what happens next offseason and shape expectations for the organization.
What is the likelihood the Bears add another veteran WR before camp? — @connor_riecks18
They signed a pair of veteran wide receivers — Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis — to one-year contracts May 12. Those names probably don’t move the needle for you because they haven’t had a lot of production the past few seasons. But wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert spent time with Pettis with the New York Giants, and Janocko was the Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach in 2020 when Sharpe was with them.
If you’re asking about an available veteran such as Odell Beckham Jr., Cole Beasley or Will Fuller, that seems less likely. I wouldn’t rule it out, but it looks more and more like the Bears want to see how they can develop existing players on the roster — such as Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and third-round pick Velus Jones — behind Darnell Mooney. I doubt they are scouring the market for an upgrade over Pringle. They signed him with the idea he could develop into a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver now that he will have more opportunities being out of Kansas City.
While much has been made about the Bears drafting a series of offensive linemen, they haven’t had a first-round offensive lineman in several years. What is the success rate of starting offensive linemen not drafted in the first round for the Bears? — @babydocdave
Since 2017, the Bears have used two first-round picks on quarterbacks and were without first-round selections in 2019, 2020 and 2022. The only other first-round pick in that span was linebacker Roquan Smith in 2018. Since 2000, the Bears used first-round picks on offensive linemen Kyle Long (2013), Gabe Carimi (2011), Chris Williams (2008) and Marc Colombo (2002).
We’ll have to see how 2021 draft picks Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins pan out this season as they have clear paths to win starting jobs. Cody Whitehair was a second-round pick in 2016 and has been a mainstay on the line since then. James Daniels was a second-round pick in 2018 and was solid when healthy. Before that, you have to go back to Phil Emery’s seventh-round home run in 2014 with left tackle Charles Leno.
With the Bears taking four offensive linemen in the fifth round or later this year, an absolute best-case scenario is that two of them pan out as starters down the road. It still would be a win if one of them is a solid starter in the future. It’s way too early to speculate who could pan out and where.
Out of all the wide receiver signings, which do you think will have the biggest impact for Justin Fields’ development? — @whitesquirrl11
Some might view it differently, but I believe a quarterback has a greater influence in helping develop a wide receiver than the other way around. If the quarterback is struggling to read defenses, understand coverages and process after the snap, I don’t care how dynamic the wide receiver is, he won’t have a huge impact week in and week out. The Bears don’t have the quality or depth at wide receiver that they ultimately want to achieve. That’s not news to anyone. They know they need to continue to develop the position, and that can be said about multiple groups on the roster.
Will the Bears have joint practices with another team during preseason? — Larry S., Elburn
That’s unlikely this summer but not because the Bears don’t have interest. Joint practices are difficult to schedule, and to a large degree teams are at the mercy of the NFL’s preseason slate.
“I don’t think we are,” coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday when asked about the possibility. “I’m in a conversation with one of (the preseason opponents) right now and that might come up. I’m not going to say their name, but we could potentially do one. But I don’t foresee it happening right now.”
The Bears open the preseason Aug. 13 at Soldier Field against the Kansas City Chiefs and then play on the road Aug. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks and Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Browns. The quick turnaround from playing the Chiefs to flying to Seattle would make joint practices with the Seahawks difficult if not impossible to schedule. Typically teams want to have joint practices in the first or second week of the preseason. That leads me to believe the greatest chance is that Eberflus has talked with the Chiefs about the possibility.
Twenty-three teams participated in joint practices last summer, including the Bears but not the Chiefs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has said he’s not a fan of joint practices in part because the preseason schedule was reduced from four to three games. The Seahawks also did not participate in joint practices in 2021. The Browns already have one practice partner lined up for this summer in the Philadelphia Eagles.
Is there a strong wide receiver free-agent class next year? The Bears will have money to spend. — @bigrafael76
It’s really early to start wondering about who will hit the open market in March 2023. A lot of players could be re-signed before then, and some could even be traded and signed by a new team. The franchise tag could be a factor. Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf top the list right now. After that, I don’t know if there is a receiver who would command the kind of huge contract I believe you are referencing.
Diontae Johnson, Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hunter Renfow, Allen Lazard, Deonte Harris, Jamison Crowder, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Chark, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Marvin Jones and Cam Sims are among the receivers entering the final year of their contracts. You can add the Bears’ Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown to that list too. With any luck, they will play really well this season and the Bears will be motivated to retain them.
As I have written previously, what really would be great for the Bears is if they can find a top-flight wide receiver in the draft and take advantage of having that player on a cost-controlled rookie contract.
Does the new regime actually believe that this roster as currently constructed can compete for the division? Or is part of the master plan to be at the bottom of the league (where most project them) to get that higher draft pick? — @lastcalllesko
When referring to the roster, you have to understand nothing about it is static. I expect GM Ryan Poles and his staff to continually overhaul the roster with moves, and that process won’t end when the regular season begins. Before that point, they could be particularly active when teams cut down to the 53-man roster by making multiple waiver claims or even a trade.
As far as competing for the NFC North title, who thinks that’s realistic in Year 1 of a new regime with the Bears coming off a 6-11 season with one of the oldest rosters in the league? Poles has been busy clearing salary-cap issues for the future. The Bears did not have a first-round draft pick this year and are installing a new offense for a talented second-year quarterback who had a rookie season full of struggles. That makes an instant turnaround with a new staff difficult.
Will Eberflus believe the Bears can battle every week with a chance to win? Absolutely. Is the plan to tank? No. The Bears want to develop the young players on the roster. If a handful of inexperienced players blossoms in 2022, that would put them in a better position for success in 2023 than absolutely stinking for one of the top draft picks. It’s wise to consider all of the factors in play for Poles, Eberflus and Bears fans when looking ahead to this season.
How has the offensive line been set up this week? Curious if they still have Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle. — @widdison21
That’s how they were lined up Tuesday, and my best guess is the Bears will open training camp with that configuration. But they have two more weeks of OTAs and a minicamp to sort through options. The coaching staff won’t make any determinations for Week 1 until training camp and the preseason.
“Right now, it’s still way too early,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said Tuesday. “It’s May. We’re not even in pads yet. Right now, we’re refining techniques, we’re introducing schemes, everything is fluid. Just moving guys around, that kind of deal, and more technical right now.
“I definitely did (pre-draft work on) both guys when they came out (last year), and a lot of the positives you see now. Both those guys are working really hard. They’re coming along. They want to win. They’re willing to do whatever. It’s been a nice surprise so far.”
Sign Akiem Hicks for one year at $7 million. Whatcha think? — @robinrichie2
If a team was willing to pay Hicks $7 million for this season, he probably already would have a contract elsewhere. Perhaps he will wind up getting that kind of money or can achieve that level with incentives. I doubt the Bears would entertain the idea of re-signing the 32-year-old.
()
Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated)
Getting Successful As a Distance Learner
MN Capitol locked down after 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle crashes nearby, passengers flee
4 Ways Technology Has Changed Business for the Better
A History Of Online Schools
Chicago Bears Q&A: How do the offseason moves help Justin Fields’ future? Who are the top free-agent receivers in 2023?
Letters: The difference between voting at a convention and voting at large
Alfred Adler – The Third Man
Bret Stephens: ‘Replacement,’ writ large, is America — and has been from the beginning
ADHD – Assessment & Diagnosis
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12