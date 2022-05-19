Finance
Do You Believe Somaly Mam?
Every story has at least three or four sides, with varying accounts and versions.
As Somaly Mam tries to rebuild her foundation in Cambodia, it is time to listen to another voice, that of her ex-husband, Pierre Legros. He was the cofounder of Acting for Women in Distressing Situations (AFESIP) in 1996 and the former director of AFESIP International.
Mam and Legros were together for 15 years, 13 of them legally married. According to Legros, “I’m the only person on earth who really knows most of the story. I want to say the truth and stop the lies. I also want to stop her using Nieng – my adopted daughter – as part of her campaign to make a comeback.”
The current situation
Pierre Legros sits back in his chair at a restaurant in Phnom Penh. “First of all, I’m not against Somaly. We had some good years together, we have two biological children and an adopted daughter. Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to see my 12-year old son, Nicolai. We split in 2004 when I was dismissed from AFESIP, but didn’t divorce until 2006. She then went on to set up The Somaly Mam Foundation in the United States in 2007.”
He shrugs his shoulders, “So what if she told some lies. Everyone in Asia lies and it is part of the social behavior.”
“Take her name for example. I knew her as Viriya or Aya, her mother named her Someny And now she is Somaly Mam. Who cares?”
“I do not want to destroy her reputation – as she did some good work and I’m proud of her. But people also need to know that there are allegations from Spain that she took a lot of donations that were intended for the foundation and it ended up for her personal use.
“The reason I stress this is because AFESIP was a group of local NGOs I setup all around Europe and Asia. AFESIP Spain became one of the most efficient in terms of activities in Madrid – protesting against trafficking – and all around Spain, for sensitization-advocacy. Then AFESIP Spain facilitated the fund-raising with foundation and the Spanish government, specifically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They investigated and found some issues about whether Somaly committed financial fraud.”
“Her salary in 2011 was $125,642, which is a fortune in Cambodia.”
“The For Sale sign on the villa is to convince people that she is poor. It is not true. Then they will donate more money. The problem is that people in America believe whatever they are told and they don’t do their fact-checking properly. That may change now that questions of financial fraud about the former AFESIP Madrid office were raised in Spain.”
The beginnings of the icon
“Yes, Somaly was a prostitute when I met her. Then we fell in love and all of that changed.”
“UNICEF started to donate money and we set up a center to help girls and women who had been trafficked into the sex industry. We all need to dream. I considered my destiny to help other people. It is what I was – and still am – committed to doing.”
“I was the director and organizer behind the operation, the person in the shadows, really. I knew the direction we needed to go. So I took risks and encouraged Somaly to develop her freedom and to escape from her from cultural dictates. I know that if you feed a woman what she needs you will create a superwoman. And that is what happened: she became an icon. Because, really, she is also very smart, more so than me.”
“Somaly was the face of the operation, the spokesperson, the marketing machine. It was her personality that was at work. She told her story – and other accounts of girls and women being trafficked so well – that money started to flow into AFESIP.”
Legros went on to comment that after she appeared on television many times and began to get international recognition he suggested that she should write a book. The book was first published in France in 2005, before she set up her foundation in America in 2007. The Road of Lost Innocence became an instant best-seller when it was translated into English.
“I did not tell her what to write. It was her story, not mine. It is interesting, however, that the French and the English versions do not bear any resemblance to each other.”
“After the book, she was invited everywhere and met everyone who counted. The list of her contacts ranges from Oprah, to Hilary Clinton, to the Queen of Spain and politicians from around the world. Of course I encouraged and supported her. She was my wife and the mother of my children. We were already separated, but I pushed her to accept the invitation to open the Special Olympic games in 2005.”
Some personality disorder questions
Starting life in a small village of Kompong Cham province where life was, at best, subsistence, and ending up as an international celebrity is not a journey without its demands and problems.
Legros and an Amerian psychologist who volunteered at AFESIP theorized that as Mam began to increasingly mix and mingle with the rich and famous she moved towards developing a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The indications of NPD include a grandiose sense of self-importance and constant demand for attention and admiration. Other traits include exploitation of others and a total lack of empathy.
Legros and the psychologist now suggest that Mam exhibits the full-blown signs of NPD. In the saint-sinner debate he is the first person to raise the question about borderline personality issues.
“Somaly is not happy. She is a depressed woman.” Other accounts from staff at the center verify that she has temper and can be explosive over small incidents.
“The only times I have come out publicly to challenge the lies she told is when she said eight girls at the center had been killed. The second time was when she alleged that our adopted daughter had been gang-raped. In these instances I had to set the record straight.”
What next?
Legros maintains a low profile. “I want this article published in outside Cambodia, because that is where most of Somaly’s supporters are. I think they need to know the truth. Here in Phnom Penh it would be too dangerous. She is very well-connected and knows many high-ranking people in the government, the police, and the army.”
“When we split in 2004, she moved her body-guard into the bedroom. He had a gun and a license to kill. I know I can disappear tomorrow, this is the Kingdom.”
Legros is currently working in Phnom Penh.
He smiles, “Eventually I want to retire on a boat and not have too much contact with other humans. But before I do that, I want to tell the true story of Somaly Mam and how she became an icon. I have the duty to do it without grey area or lies.”
“For me, Somaly is an imposture. But within a corrupt system full of similar people, it is hardly a surprise.”
How to Get Your Much Needed Home Loan
You have decided to purchase your own house and believe that it is best to apply for a home loan than spending all your finances purchasing the house. There are different requirements from different lenders so you can be a candidate for a home loan. The most popular home loans now are Conventional loans which you can get from banks and private lenders and the other is the Food and Housing Authority Loans. Whichever loan you decide to get, you will still need to pass the requirements so you can be able to lend money to buy your house.
It is best that you visit the bank or your private lender directly to talk about the terms needed for a home loan. You will tell them how much you are planning to borrow from them and what are your reasons for borrowing money. Most of the time, they will ask you to fill out a loan application form before providing you the details of your loan. The statement they will be providing you will include the money they will loan you for down payments and in total, the interest rate at which you will pay them monthly, tax rates and insurance.
You will also need to talk to your lender about the terms and agreements of your loan and what loan program will be better for you. FHA loans will have a very low down payment but you will have to pay your insurance for the lifetime of your mortgage. If you choose conventional loans, you will pay a much higher down payment but you can have the option of not paying any insurance at all. So it is best that you weigh out what loan will be more of a savings to you. To add, FHA loans can only lend you as much as $288,000, anything more than that will come out of your pockets.
Comparing fees and rates from different lenders is a must. You shall also compare the terms and agreements they are asking for. Different lenders will ask different amounts from you and you must also check the different in interest rates they are offering you. Well, you can also choose to negotiate your loan points for interest rates. The more loan points you pay, the lower interest rates they will give you.
Always give what is required from you. Provide all documentations necessary. Be prepared for background checks and credit rating investigation. These lenders also need to make sure that they are lending money to someone who can actually pay up even in the long run.
If your home loan got approved, you are now on your way to making down payments for your house. The most important thing to remember with your mortgage is to always pay on time, this way; you won’t get pounded by the interest rate the lender is charging you. Some home owners get into trouble this way, so before you apply for a home loan, make sure that you study the terms well and ask yourself if you are financially ready to pay for the house you want.
How Does Bad Credit Mortgage Loan Help?
All those daunted by their poor credit due to County Court Judgement, defaults on payment, mortgage arrears, Individual Voluntary Arrangement or any other reason can now have a breather with bad credit mortgage loans.
A homeowner can now raise loans regardless of his less than perfect credit scores, if he pledges his collateral against the loan lent to him. A mortgage loan can be secured against home for a fixed long period of 25 years.
The various types of mortgages a homeowner with bad credit can consider are fixed, capped, variable, tracker, buy to let, flexible mortgages. Whether a borrower is looking out to refinance an existing loan, get a loan to purchase a new home, borrow to buy home and then let it out on rent or borrow against the equity in his home.
Look at the Benefits of Bad Credit Mortgage Loan
o Helps to avoid bankruptcy
o Consolidate all debts into one, low payment
o Re-establish and repair your credit
o End harassing phone calls
o Alleviate stress
o Improve your credit report
A bad credit mortgage loans are designed specially for those suffering from bad credit standing and are frequently turned down on loans when they are badly in need of it. An unexpected expense, a sick parent, a medical bill or few late bills whatever your immediate concerns are attended well by these loans.
It gives every borrower an equal chance to raise funds for emergencies despite his credit reports.
For more information on how bad credit mortgages help visit Bad Debt Problem Remortgage
Two For Sale By Owner Deal Killers
You’ve just negotiated a deal with a buyer and have a signed sales contract. The good news is that you’re almost there. The bad news is the finish line is still not as close as you think. Even though you and the buyer have agreed upon a price, there’s still room for the deal to fall through. Two big parts of the transaction still lay ahead – the inspection and the buyer’s mortgage.
Home Inspection
With most standard sales contracts, the buyer will request that they be allowed to perform a home inspection. If this inspection isn’t satisfactory to the buyer, the deal could die right there. There are three major types of inspections that the buyer can have completed.
- Termite Inspection. Depending on your state’s laws either you or the buyer could be responsible for the termite inspection. If it is your responsibility as the seller, then you must have a letter from a licensed pest control company that states your home does not have any termites. Whether you or the buyer pays for the inspection, it is your duty to clear up the problem before closing.
- Roof Inspection. Should the roof inspection result in repairs to be completed, you are required to cover the repairs.
- General Inspection. This is an inspection of major appliances, air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and electrical systems. As the seller, you are required to repair or replace any of these items that fail inspection.
Avoid inspection problems by having your own inspection completed before you put your home on the market. That way you have time to make the repairs before a buyer’s inspector catches them.
Alternatively, you could sell your home “as is.” Such a stipulation must be included in the sales contract and lets the buyer know that you won’t be fixing any problems that may arise from any inspection.
The major drawback to selling your home “as is” is that any potential buyer will assume that you know of problems in your home that are too expensive for you to fix, thus making them extremely reluctant to want to even make an offer. If they do, don’t be surprised if it’s significantly lower than your asking price.
Mortgage Pit Falls
Your buyer’s ability to purchase your home is contingent upon his or her approval for a mortgage. If the buyer does not get approved for a mortgage that’s large enough to purchase your home, the deal will fall through unless you’re willing to lower the purchase price. Without financing, it is impossible for the buyer to purchase your home.
What can you do to avoid this problem? Make sure all buyers are pre-qualified before you begin negotiations. Ask prospective buyers for a pre-approval letter from a lender. Serious buyers will already have gotten pre-approved for a mortgage. Make sure the amount the buyer has been pre-approved for will cover the sales price of your home.
You might also work with the buyer to obtain financing. If you are working with a real estate attorney, he or she might be a resource that can assist the buyer in contacting a lender or mortgage broker. Alternatively, you can contact a local real estate agency to get recommendations on lenders or brokers.
Just because they’ve been turned down by one lender doesn’t mean that another won’t approve them for a loan. Be patient and keep working.
As a Realtor I’ve seen my fair share of home sales fall through because of failed inspections and lack of financing.
As an owner, you’re in control of the inspection. You can choose to fix any and all problems that an inspector finds.
Financing on the other hand requires a significant amount of faith, and often times hope. So while you’re waiting for the a buyer’s financing to be approved keep your home on the market and continue to work for offers in the hope that you can end up with a secondary offer that you can fall back on if the original offer falls through.
