Donors Are Giving Less: Here’s What You Can Do
As was reported recently by CBS News (source below), fundraising for 2018 is down. Unfortunately, the new federal tax law that came into effect earlier this year was expected to depress giving to charity, and sure enough, that seems to be the way it is playing out so far in the year.
As was noted in the CBS report in an interview with Steve Taylor, a senior vice president at United Way Worldwide; the U.S. operation is one of the largest charities in the nation:
“‘We know that the main reason why people give to charity is not the tax incentive… We also know that the tax incentive allows people to give a little bit more than they would have otherwise. What you have is tens of millions of people who will give a little bit less, and that adds up to tens of billions of fewer dollars given to charity.’
“Taylor’s concerns were highlighted in a recent report released by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP), which showed that total revenue to nonprofits during the first three months of the year fell 2.4 percent compared with 2017. The total number of donors plunged 6.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, while the donor retention rate, which measures the numbers of donors who contribute to the same organization from one year to the next, dropped 4.6 percent. And the numbers of new donors plummeted by 12 percent.”
How To Stay Ahead of the Game
Now that you are aware that giving is down across the board, and you can perhaps see that the decreased giving is part of a sector-wide pattern, it’s essential to be aware of what’s happening and take action. The following are some of the things I would do if I were still the CEO of a nonprofit so I wouldn’t get caught in a situation where my team and I are not prepared for a potential decrease in revenue.
- Mobile, Mobile, Mobile: Incredibly, one of the quickest and easiest things that nonprofits can do has not been done by many. What are you waiting for at this point? It is vital that if your charity does not have a mobile website, that it be one of the first things you do. Mobile surpasses desktop use for search. If you’re not mobile ready, then you’re missing an opportunity to have people donate on your website if they happen to be using their cell or tablet.
- Ask Your Donors For Support: Any good fundraiser knows that a donor supports an organization, because they were asked. And if they are asked often, many will give–often. Be strategic and smart about how you ask your donors for financial support, but whatever you do, ask them. If your fundraising dollars have declined, then create a special campaign and communicate what is in danger of being cut (i.e. programs) because of the lack of sufficient revenue.
- Get Good At Telling Your Story: You have to tell your story well. Period. If you don’t know how to describe it adequately, then you have to learn it. Remember, the first part of the process of getting a donor to give is capturing their emotion. When they make the rational decision to support your cause, it’s just a justification for how their heart feels. Also, when you’re telling your story, make sure you offer social proof to prospects, which are stories of other donors who have done what you’re asking of prospects. People are more willing to give if they see others are supporting your nonprofit.
- Measure Performance: Get used to slicing and dicing your fundraising reports so you can manage fundraising properly and get everyone on your team used to the conversation. If you hold weekly meetings, make sure everyone–including junior clerks and receptionists–understand where you are concerning your fundraising. This will foster a culture where everyone realizes they have to contribute to helping and supporting the fundraisers. Meet with your fundraising team at least weekly, if not a few times a week and be transparent with fundraising performance.
- Make it Simple: Make your donation page, and the donation forms on every piece of collateral that you use, including social media, are simple. Suggest giving amounts because it will increase the likelihood of people making a higher donation. For instance, start your donation page with $25 instead of having no stated contribution amount or a lower donation amount. Make donating easy and make sure you redirect people to your donation–often. Don’t be afraid to experiment by asking for a specific suggested amount, like $10 a month for a year. That’s $120, which is less than the cost of a monthly pizza.
At this point, we don’t know how 2018 and giving for nonprofits in the years ahead will turn out, but there’s a definite reason, now based on evidence, that fundraising revenue will decline. That means that there will be an exponential increase in competition for those dollars. You’ll want to be creative and think out of the box. Make it a point to have the topic of fundraising be something that is discussed as the first order of business at most if not all meetings, which will drive home the point that this is the lifeblood of your organization for executing on its mission.
Source: CBS News
Source: Fundraising Effectiveness Project
Selling Goodness-Introduction To The Book
Unfortunately, I have seen too many of even the most noble and vitally needed
charitable nonprofits fade into obscurity, never having accomplished the
laudable goals they set out to achieve. In most cases, the reason for their
demise is that they did not promote themselves with vigor and assertiveness.
They either failed to learn to use public relations (PR) to their advantage or they
did not avail themselves of the services of professionals who could have
launched their causes into the limelight and helped them get the momentum,
manpower, and funds they needed to stay alive.
These early deaths are disappointing, unsatisfying-and tragic. They could have
been prevented if the right steps had been taken. As a public-relations
professional, I strongly believe that the world cannot afford to lose the efforts
of so many charities and nonprofit organizations which help solve the never-
ending problems that plague our fragile planet.
This book is therefore dedicated, with passion, to helping these charities and
nonprofits learn to use pubic relations of all kinds to accomplish their
important goals. Drawing on my background as the founder of one of
Hollywood’s most prominent public-relations firms, and having represented
hundreds of the entertainment industry’s biggest celebrities, I wrote Selling
Goodness to show you how to take advantage of professional public-relations
techniques on a fledgling charity’s often- impoverished budget. The book
describes how the media operates, and how you can make it work for your
charity or organization.
In the following chapters, you will find advice on such matters as pitching a
story, writing a press release, and giving an interview. I guide you through the
critical steps of a PR campaign, from initial contacts with the media through
follow-up, special events, and dealing with a PR crisis should one happen to
you.
Throughout the chapters, you will also find two types of “boxed features.” One
contains special hints about PR techniques or additional elaboration on a topic.
The other presents case his, stories of inspiring PR stories from my personal
files. Indeed, one of my joys in writing this book is that I get to recount some
of the great stories I’ve collected over the years of promotional techniques
used by many different businesses and nonprofits.
THE MORAL CASE FOR PROMOTION
But Selling Goodness is much more than a practical handbook on skills and
procedures. It is also a moral manifesto. If you are a humble do-gooder with
qualms about seeking either attention or special promotion, this book presents
a powerful case for promoting yourself and your charitable cause. I believe the
moral argument is especially compelling now that government is trimming
outlays on social services. Nonprofits are being called to fill in the gaps. They
will need more resources-and they therefore must do whatever it takes to get
them, especially vigorous promotion of their vital cause.
If after reading this book you are able to take your cause more seriously, and
promote it with greater vigor and intensity, you will not only be contributing to
your individual charity, but to the broader purpose of promoting goodness. It
may sound quaint but the truth is that the promotion of your charitable work
can assist ill living beings. This is a grand vision, to be sure. But imagine the
potential of a planet that is better nourished, both in substance and in spirit. I
believe this is our potential.
My plan in this book is direct, and the process doable. It can make you an ally
in the grand project of selling goodness, and, through that alliance, a portion
of paradise can be regained.
How to Raise Funds Using Crowdfunding Sites
To be able to give back and help people who are in need is one of the best things that you can ever do in your life. If you have the time and the resources, you should do your best to do some good and donate to charitable institutions. If you do not have the funds one of the best ways to raise them is to use crowdfunding or crowdsourcing sites.
New Term
Crowdfunding is no longer a new term. People have been using it for a long time now and it has grown in popularity ever since the increase of people’s use of the internet. Through these crowdsourcing sites, people from around the world can connect with other people and ask them to help fund their causes.
Help Your Charity
To use these sites to help fund your charity, the most important thing you need to do is to create compelling content. This type of content does not have to move people to tears with an extremely sad story. Rather it should be able to stir some compassion from anyone who reads it. When compassion is triggered, people become more amenable to donating funds for your cause.
Content
Your content should have the right mix of text and pictures that will captivate and compel the audience enough to make a contribution to your cause. If you are planning on raising funds for people who have been struck by a devastating calamity, you should include pictures of homes that have been destroyed and people who have been displaced from their homes. Do not go too far and post pictures of dead bodies lying on the ground. These can sometimes make a person feel uncomfortable instead of feeling compassionate.
Your content should detail the reasons why you are raising funds through the crowdfunding site. It should include your plans and how you intend to use the money that you have raised. This gives people an idea as to where their contributions would go.
Incentives
Offer a nice inexpensive incentive to convince people to make a contribution. Some people would give a token or a product that is symbolic of the cause. Keychains are among the most common giveaways given for every donation made.
Questions
Answer queries and concerns about your fundraising campaign. People will want to know what the cause is and why you need funding for it. Naturally, they would ask you questions about the campaign. You should be ready to answer all kinds of questions as people will surely be sending them in.
Promotion
Lastly, you should try to find a way to promote your fundraising campaign. Back in the day when people were not so addicted to the internet, in order to promote something, people would need to pay huge amounts of money just to advertise on print and on TV ads. They also did not have a wide range of viewing gadgets that people enjoy today. There are no such things as online followers, retweets and regrams, and sharing of content.
Easier
Nowadays, it is easier than ever to reach out to more people and spread the reasons for your cause. Use social media, tap media influencers, and get word out there about your fund raising campaign. Do not forget to tell your audience where and how they can donate. Campaigns for raising funds are definitely more effective with the use of sites that have a wide reach like crowdsourcing sites.
