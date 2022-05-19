Finance
E – Commerce Website Hosting – Why Your Web Server Provider Must Be E – Commerce Marketer Friendly
OK, you researched your niche, registered a domain name, and are ready to build an e-commerce website. But first, you need to find a reliable web server provider that is e-commerce marketer friendly. Here are the key items you need from your e-commerce web host:
- Reliability – If your e-commerce web hosting company goes down, you’re out of business. Thus reliability and uptime are crucial! You must be sure your e-commerce website host has multiple web servers, preferably in different data centers.
- Technical Support – When things aren’t working, you need support immediately, not tomorrow morning. Thus your e-commerce host web provider must have technical support available at all times.
- Web Design Services– While not absolutely necessary, if your e-commerce web hosting provider also provides web design service, then it is more likely to understand your web issues when you have problems.
- Email & Autoresponder Services– Interactive and automated email will be your primary means of interacting with your customer. As such, you need a e-commerce website provider that understands this need or you will have to buy it as a separate package with an additional fee from another service provider.
Some additional features you may desire are:
- Web Site Monitoring Services– Some e-commerce web hosting companies provide a service which will email you if your site is no longer responding to connections
- Video Hosting– Video is one of the hottest marketing trends. If you wish to use it, you’ll need e-commerce web hosting that allows the larger storage and increased bandwidth video requires.
- Conference Room– Wouldn’t it be nice to invite your customers to presentations in your own, non-branded video conference room?
You can find all of these services from individual providers. However very few e-commerce website hosting providers bundle all these services together for one low monthly price. Because each service can cost you $10, $20, $50, or more per month, it is in your best interest to find e-commerce web hosting that conveniently provides them in one package, ensures they all work together, and does it for one monthly fee to save you money!
Design Your Business Website by Choosing Magento Ecommerce Development Company
Having pervaded almost all walks of life, the internet has overtaken almost every other form of media that have been known in the history of mankind. With more and more businesses across the world extending their outreach and expanding their clientele through the internet, it has become very important for organizations to have a solid representation of their brand, products and services on the internet, in addition to robust e-commerce platforms. Right from the way the website is designed, to the content and the way information is presented, each and every aspect of a business website goes under stringent scrutiny from the moment it is rendered.
Magento is a leading e-commerce platform that offers a high degree of customization possibility, stability and security, and is used widely across the world in a large number of online shopping stores. Magento Developers are highly sought after for their expertise and skill in integrating the websites of their clients with the Magento platform, and enabling them to successfully conduct business over the internet. Magento eCommerce Development is gaining popularity not only because it is a low-cost open-source alternative to other expensive platforms, but also because it is ideal for startups and small businesses that do not want to invest a large amount of money in their online stores.
Additionally, migrating an existing website to a Magento e-commerce system is a very simple and straightforward process that can be carried out by experienced Magento Design companies in a very short span of time, and without disrupting normal workflow or business. It is usually recommended that businesses looking to have their websites migrated to the Magento e-commerce platform have their websites designed by the same company that will be handling the integration or performing the migration. This is mainly because most Magento Developers have a mature and streamlined design or integration process, making it much easier for them to create a website that plays very well with the platform.
Finding and choosing the right Magento eCommerce Development company is very important, as the market is currently teeming with a large number of companies claiming to provide e-commerce integration. For the inexperienced client, the technical aspects of the integration process and the intricacies of the platform hosting may be difficult concepts to understand; the best way to go about choosing the right company, therefore, is to go by the number of years the company has been around, the number of clients the company has served and the testimonials of the past clients of the company.
Self Host Or Free Host Project Review
While others have been basking in the sunshine this summer, I’ve been hard at work trying out new and not so new WordPress plugins, WordPress themes, database optimization, and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, which brings me to this next post.
I remember when I started out on the worldwide web I didn’t have too much dinero so I made it a point of trying to make money online with absolutely no cost involved, very important since I didn’t have any to start with!
Reading on the subject close to many people’s dreams, making money on the internet, I discovered that you needed a website. One of the ebooks I purchased said “set up a free website on Blogger, add Google AdSense to it and your off to the bank” which sounded quite possible since Blogger was owned by Google. I spent day and night getting around all this new information. The content I created wasn’t the problem because a lot of that content is ranked pretty high compared to before.
Unless you’re fluent in website design, html editors, php, java script, I still strongly advise starting out with any of the great free hosting websites available online. This will get you familiar with all the tools needed to achieve your online marketing goals.
Today I was talking with a good friend on mine at HH Website Optimization, and we were discussing the fact that a client to be of his was explaining his new business and I must say it really sounds like a money maker! But like a lot of online entrepreneurs, he has no budget and maybe a little afraid of investing in his online dream. His thinking is like most beginners, “when a couple of sales come in, we’ll do the self hosting deal”, until then I’ll have to do with being on Blogger.
As you can probably guess, he’s still waiting for that first sale! Before he even gets to see the potential of his great online business recipe, he will lose interest in the whole idea and kiss his dream good-bye! Self hosting website account $6.95 a month. Seeing your dreams through…Priceless!
I went on to explain to my friend that I had written an article that was bugging me for quite a while about 911 and what was going on with the arrest of the No.1 wanted man in the world, Osama Bin Laden. I used the Blogger service to publish my article because it didn’t seem to fit with my current website formats. After going to see the article on Blogger, he told me I should publish it on my website. After thinking about it I agreed that it was a good way to prove a point. We both did a Google search on the article title, as well as the url with no results in the search engines.
So today, Thursday July 15, 2010, I imported my article “Osama Bin Laden Wanted or Not – What’s Up With That” from Blogger to my WordPress website and basically not changing anything to it.
Within a period of five days or less we should see results showing up on Google’s search engine. For those interested in the results, I will be posting a conclusion review as always in 30 days once the testing is finalized.
WordPress Web Designing: 7 Reasons Why WordPress Is The Best For Website Design
If you are a website designer or a business owner looking to start a website to showcase your business, you probably must have heard of WordPress web designing.
WordPress is the most popular CMS (Content Management System) and website design platform used by millions of businesses and web designers. This is no surprise as the platform is easy to use, versatile and can be learned by a relatively new user.
In this article, I have outlined seven reasons that make WordPress the ideal platform for web designing:
Easy Customization
WordPress as a CMS (Content Management System) has been a driven force behind successful website development and designing. It accounts for the majority of successful websites online as a result of the easy customization that WordPress offers.
With intuitive and user-friendly features, WordPress can be used by website design professionals and beginners alike to create and build websites that is suited to their needs.
There are thousands of custom plugins and themes available online. Most of these plugins and themes are free to use; some are fee based, however, are inexpensive. Because of this, thousands of websites have these free and inexpensive plugins that help reflecting the owners’ personal touch. This accounts for why WordPress is the most widely used platform for WordPress web designing.
Moreover, many modern browsers are compatible with WordPress customized websites making such websites reachable to more audiences worldwide.
Search Engine Friendly
WordPress web designing is simplified with search engine friendly features that comes default with WordPress. WordPress presents an easy way for web developers and business entities to achieve their search engine optimization objectives.
With WordPress, you have the liberty to create web addresses(URLs) that are pleasing to the search engines, publish content as often as you like, and install plugins available online to help you optimize your website for higher search engine ranking.
WordPress also submits your content immediately you publish it to the search engines so that your content can be ranked easily and quickly. It has a content management in place that allows you to control how your content is distributed and indexed to reach higher in the search engine results page.
Plugins
There are so many features that come default with WordPress and you can extend these features with plugins to provide maximum functionality. As many plugins are being released day in day out, setting up a WordPress site that is actively functional is easy. No matter what you want in terms of functionality, there is a plugin or a number of them that will serve just that.
WordPress has an endless supply of plugins both free and premium. With the click of a button, you can download and install plugins of your choice for free. Many will argue that premium plugins offer choicer functionality than the free ones. What you need will determine whether you go with a free or fee based plugin.
Themes
In order to be able to create and design a nice looking website, there have to be some attractive themes that will serve the root function. The driving force behind successful and attractive websites is the choice of theme being used. When you choose a theme, test it out see how it looks on the website and determine if it’s what you need.
With thousands of customizable themes available for WordPress, you can easily choose and get the one that will meet your website design needs. Moreover themes available are free or in most cases very inexpensive, making modifying and customizing your site easy.
Cost Effective
Aside the costs spent on domain and hosting, maintaining a WordPress site is not costly. Themes and plugins are free otherwise very inexpensive making it a cinch to maintain a site that you can customize to reflect your personal touch.
Search Engine Optimization
With an intuitive content management system, link management and customizable permalink system, your website can be formatted to look exactly how the search engines wants it look.
WordPress is built with a simple programming language that the search engine spider understands so that indexing is not an issue.
Easy to Use
WordPress user interface is very simple and user-friendly, making it easy to be operated with no coding knowledge. However, a designer will find it much easier to customize and modify a site so that personal touch can shine through.
Conclusion
One of the most important parts of a website is its design. The design of a website will make or mar it. If the website’s design looks professional, it draws in visitors and more viewers. It also helps turn visitors into loyal reader.
However, if the design of a website is poor and not user-friendly, it pushes away potential readers from your site. The Coeus Squad professional webdesign services is committed to providing you with the best design for your website for maximum conversion and sales.
