Effective Counseling Skills – The Practical Wording of Therapeutic Statements and Processes
QUALITIES OF THE COUNSELOR: Genuineness, Empathy, Warmth, Unconditional Positive Regard
Genuineness, empathy, warmth, and unconditional positive regard are the core counselor qualities. Some people possess these qualities because of their philosophy and personality. Others can develop them through awareness and practice.
genuineness
By genuineness I am referring to sincerity, and this is something that is conveyed by means of eye contact and facial expression. I am communicating non-verbally that what my client has to say is of the greatest importance and I am truly interested in it. So I speak of genuineness as opposed to being mechanical; a counselor who uses stock phrases or who uses too much or misplaced humour and does not take the client seriously enough is not going to be able to come across with genuineness and sincerity.
Being real; genuine. Which carries along with it the importance of being one’s self instead of putting on some kind of role. In other words the way you are as a counselor in terms of your overall style and the way you come across needs to be the way you are in any relationship or situation. It is not a role, or a hat that you put on and take off. Insincerity may be communicated when the counselor looks away, being easily distracted, looking at his watch, yawning; showing by these behaviours that he really is not interested in the client’s issues.
Is this sincerity and genuineness a cultural thing? Or is it cross-cultural? In North America there seems to be an emphasis on sincerity in relationships. If someone’s not sincere in a relationship people don’t like it as much, whereas in Europe there’s more give-and-take and they take on roles more easily.
There may be different signals of sincerity. For example, in some cultures the emphasis on eye contact wouldn’t be as great as in the Western culture. In native culture, or black culture, and some other cultures there’s a noticeable lack of eye contact or different eye contact as compared to Western cultures. For example, in some non-white cultures, the person may look at you when talking and look away when listening which you may interpret as not listening if you are not aware of the custom. Eye contact can be different for men and women; women tend not to look men in the eyes, especially in some Eastern cultures which are patriarchal.
seating arrangement
Another point to make here is regarding seating arrangement and body language in counseling. In addition to frequent eye contact, sitting with your legs uncrossed and with your arms uncrossed resting on the arms of the chair, may communicate a relaxed openness to the client.
Also, in terms of the angle of the chairs, about a 100 degree or a little more than a 90 degree angle tends to maximize the comfort of the client because this allows him to look past the counselor without turning his head away. Whereas if chairs are directly facing each other, this tends to set up a sense of confrontation. The distance of the chairs should be no more than three feet and not closer than two feet. This range communicates support, whereas if the chairs are too close, I may communicate intrusiveness or if the chairs are too far apart, I may communicate a lack of support for the client. Non-verbal rapport is important to the counseling relationship.
empathy
The next quality is empathy. I am speaking specifically of accurate empathy, the ability to be connected to the feelings, to the emotions of the client. So if the client is feeling sad, the counselor needs to have a sense of that sadness and be able to mirror it in voice tone and facial expression.
For example, I had a client whose little boy was killed by a city utility truck, and as she talked about the incident she was feeling sad and I felt very sad as well. Now I think it was easy for me to connect because I have a little boy, and at the time he was six or so, about the age her little boy was. I found that I was able to feel very sad. In fact it was all I could do to keep from breaking down and crying.
A rule of thumb with your empathy is not to allow your own feelings of sadness to overshadow the expression of your client’s sadness. So if I were to break down and cry and my client is just feeling sad, but not crying, then that may have a particular effect on my client. Can you imagine what that may be? She’d feel like she had to cry. She becomes a caregiver. So the roles get reversed. She could become the caregiver. The focus would be taken away from the client. Also, I may be seen as fragile and as someone who needed to be protected from the client’s pain. So the client may tend to hold back her painful experiences for fear that I may break down and cry. I may appear to be overly sensitive and fragile.
Empathy is conveyed in non-verbal ways such as tearing or a frown if the client’s feeling is sadness. Keep in mind that empathy must also be genuinely felt and genuinely mirrored. Any insincerity from the counselor will erode the client’s feeling of safety.
Essentially I will be mirroring the emotional content or the emotions of my client whether the feeling is anger, sadness, fear, or some other feeling. Some counselors have said that empathy is the most therapeutic counselor quality because it lends support to the client’s pain.
Empathy may also be conveyed verbally in the voice tone. And so I will speak with empathic reflections. This is a statement that reflects back what the client has been saying, accompanied by a feeling word. An empathic reflective statement would be, “So you’re feeling sad because your good friend just moved away, is that what you’re feeling?”
When you as the counselor show tears what does the client perceive? Is the client going to think you don’t really understand or is he going to become defensive? If your tears are an accurate reflection of the client’s feeling, and if your expression of feeling is a little bit less than the client’s expression of feeling, your empathy is likely to be accepted as support. However, something else that may happen is that the client’s own engagement of emotion is scary for him so that he withdraws. This is an issue of the client’s not feeling safe with himself or perhaps with you, which I will speak about in a few minutes.
warmth
The next quality is warmth, and here I am talking about non-possessive warmth, as opposed to cool detachment. Warmth is caring that is conveyed in a soft and gentle voice tone and facial expression. Warmth may be conveyed in a non-verbal way and a non-possessive way. Now what would possessive warmth be? Smothering. Too touchy-feely. Smothering in that way. In a physical way, giving too much physical caring. Sometimes a counselor will like to give out hugs or want to hug a client more for the counselor’s own needs than for the client. And so that can become possessive.
A female counselor was mentioning that she would touch and sometimes have it misread. It wasn’t a prolonged contact, just a touch. So the client was interpreting any physical contact as something possessive. I want to talk about touching a little more when we get down to boundaries; touching is a boundary issue.
Verbal warmth can be experienced as possessive if it is excessive in terms of the warm voice tone or in terms of verbal content if it is overstated. This may be perceived as lacking sincerity or as superficial and shallow, or if it is perceived as sincere it is experienced as being too mothering and protective or condescending, treating the client too much as a child.
We can understand warmth by its opposite quality which is to be cold. In this case the voice tone is emotionally flat, detached and mechanical, and verbal content may tend to understate the client’s plight. It is a style which communicates aloofness, distance, and unconcern.
unconditional positive regard
Another important attribute is unconditional positive regard. Some people believe that this is the most curative or therapeutic thing that a counselor can provide. This implies a particular mental attitude: that the client’s problems and feelings are of the greatest importance. This session is the most important session for the client, and the client himself is as valuable as the most highly respected person on earth even if he does not believe that he is.
I am regarding the client’s behaviour, no matter how self-destructive or even destructive of others it may be, as having a story behind it that allows it to make sense, that makes it understandable even though the client is responsible for choosing it.
The belief is that a person will make choices that are best for himself if he is aware of all the possible choices. If I have this ability to convey unconditional positive regard it is going to be possible for me to sincerely validate my client, to bring all my best ability and expertise to the session, to listen and focus on the client, to accept the client’s pace and process of recovery.
That would be like having Charles Manson, the mass-murderer, as a client. Yes, he killed a lot of people, however, he does have the possibility or the potential for change. So he’s here and my task is to help him to be the best person that he can be from what appears to be the worst.
You see the person as having intrinsic value apart from his behaviour, and you see his behaviour as having an understandable story behind it. And that will allow us to be able to remain in a helping position with our client. There may be some types of people, such as Charles Manson, that we would not be able to maintain an unconditional positive regard for. What are some other types of clients that you may have trouble with? Perhaps sexual offenders, serial killers, rapists, child abusers.
Could that perhaps be why they are some of the hardest to cure or change? It’s hard to find people who are able to work with those types of individuals. It’s difficult for a counselor to work in those circumstances and still separate himself to such an extent that he becomes a part of the solution rather than part of the problem. It can be a challenge to keep from reacting judgmentally and lose one’s effectiveness in that way. So what should we do if we cannot maintain unconditional positive regard for a client? Have him seek someone else, perhaps. In this circumstance you might say, “I’m not sure I’ll be able to help you as much as you may need.” Make a referral and own it as your problem that you don’t have the skills to help him.
When you say to the client, “I don’t feel that I have the skills that you need to get the help that you need,” you show you are accepting responsibility for your limitations, rather than blaming the client. Along with that goes the ability to be non-judgmental. I need to be able to regard the client’s behaviour in terms of behaviours which work well and which do not work well for the client’s functioning, rather than in moral terms. So we need to be aware of the range of judgmental terms to bee left out of the counseling relationship and left out of our counseling vocabulary.
Rather than say to a client, “Do you think that’s wise or do you think that’s right?” I’m going to say, “Does that work well for you?”
The question is what works well in relationships and what doesn’t work well, rather than what behaviour is right or what behaviour is wrong. Terms like inconsiderate, or imprudent, or unwise, irresponsible, right or wrong, good or bad, are judgmental terms. Unconditional positive regard goes beyond being non-judgmental and most certainly includes being non-judgmental. The client usually brings too much self-judgment with him, so he does not need ours piled on top of his.
You have unconditional positive regard for the client to the degree you have it for yourself; that same degree for someone else. So I think it’s a matter of degrees… possibly to realize how silly it would be and I’m at 60 or 70 percent of my ability to be non-judgmental and that’s the way it is; and putting aside that and still being as totally open as possible. I mean there’s no 100%.
There is a point where you choose not to be judgmental. I may feel judgmental but a client doesn’t have to know that. I can choose not to express it; I can filter that out. The choice of leaving your stuff behind and going there without your stuff so it doesn’t get in the way of your work with the client.
The client is already self-blaming enough; already bringing enough self-judgment and guilt with him, so he doesn’t need your judgment of him. The dependent client may allow you to judge him and he will return to the session. In any case, judgment tends to erode safety.
The counselor can be viewed similar to a defence lawyer who is appointed by the court to defend and support the client. You can’t make any judgments and you give unconditional support. It’s as if the client tends to be his own prosecutor and presents the negative self-talk, for example.
It has to do with a fundamental view of humanity that everyone is sincere and well-intentioned and that people have problem behaviours for understandable reasons. In other words, a client may not have been responsible for beginning his unhealthy patterns that were adopted as a means of surviving painful life experiences. However, although the person was responsible for starting the patterns and although they seemed to work well during childhood for example, the client is responsible for perpetuating those patterns in adult life, and they do not work well now or he would not be in counseling. Maybe there was an abusive background or there was unhealthy parental modeling, there was a tragic loss of a loved one, for example, and these experiences resulted in some adaptive behaviour that does not work well in adult life and relationships.
There’s always a story there that allows the client’s behaviour or problems to make sense and that allows us to remain non-judgmental of the client and to maintain positive regard. I recently heard a counselor tell a client during the first session, “What are you complaining about? What are you complaining about now?” Well that’s a very judgmental way to approach a client, to assign to her problems the word “complain” or “complaining.”
Some counselors may justify that by saying they are trying to elicit a transference reaction. In my view what they are doing is abusing the client to encourage the expression of feelings the client has been unable to deal with. But the end does not justify the means. It does not justify a non-professional approach; a destructive, abusive approach which could harm the client. If I can not predict a therapeutic outcome of my statement, I am not engaging in professional counseling.
Donors Are Giving Less: Here’s What You Can Do
As was reported recently by CBS News (source below), fundraising for 2018 is down. Unfortunately, the new federal tax law that came into effect earlier this year was expected to depress giving to charity, and sure enough, that seems to be the way it is playing out so far in the year.
As was noted in the CBS report in an interview with Steve Taylor, a senior vice president at United Way Worldwide; the U.S. operation is one of the largest charities in the nation:
“‘We know that the main reason why people give to charity is not the tax incentive… We also know that the tax incentive allows people to give a little bit more than they would have otherwise. What you have is tens of millions of people who will give a little bit less, and that adds up to tens of billions of fewer dollars given to charity.’
“Taylor’s concerns were highlighted in a recent report released by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP), which showed that total revenue to nonprofits during the first three months of the year fell 2.4 percent compared with 2017. The total number of donors plunged 6.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, while the donor retention rate, which measures the numbers of donors who contribute to the same organization from one year to the next, dropped 4.6 percent. And the numbers of new donors plummeted by 12 percent.”
How To Stay Ahead of the Game
Now that you are aware that giving is down across the board, and you can perhaps see that the decreased giving is part of a sector-wide pattern, it’s essential to be aware of what’s happening and take action. The following are some of the things I would do if I were still the CEO of a nonprofit so I wouldn’t get caught in a situation where my team and I are not prepared for a potential decrease in revenue.
- Mobile, Mobile, Mobile: Incredibly, one of the quickest and easiest things that nonprofits can do has not been done by many. What are you waiting for at this point? It is vital that if your charity does not have a mobile website, that it be one of the first things you do. Mobile surpasses desktop use for search. If you’re not mobile ready, then you’re missing an opportunity to have people donate on your website if they happen to be using their cell or tablet.
- Ask Your Donors For Support: Any good fundraiser knows that a donor supports an organization, because they were asked. And if they are asked often, many will give–often. Be strategic and smart about how you ask your donors for financial support, but whatever you do, ask them. If your fundraising dollars have declined, then create a special campaign and communicate what is in danger of being cut (i.e. programs) because of the lack of sufficient revenue.
- Get Good At Telling Your Story: You have to tell your story well. Period. If you don’t know how to describe it adequately, then you have to learn it. Remember, the first part of the process of getting a donor to give is capturing their emotion. When they make the rational decision to support your cause, it’s just a justification for how their heart feels. Also, when you’re telling your story, make sure you offer social proof to prospects, which are stories of other donors who have done what you’re asking of prospects. People are more willing to give if they see others are supporting your nonprofit.
- Measure Performance: Get used to slicing and dicing your fundraising reports so you can manage fundraising properly and get everyone on your team used to the conversation. If you hold weekly meetings, make sure everyone–including junior clerks and receptionists–understand where you are concerning your fundraising. This will foster a culture where everyone realizes they have to contribute to helping and supporting the fundraisers. Meet with your fundraising team at least weekly, if not a few times a week and be transparent with fundraising performance.
- Make it Simple: Make your donation page, and the donation forms on every piece of collateral that you use, including social media, are simple. Suggest giving amounts because it will increase the likelihood of people making a higher donation. For instance, start your donation page with $25 instead of having no stated contribution amount or a lower donation amount. Make donating easy and make sure you redirect people to your donation–often. Don’t be afraid to experiment by asking for a specific suggested amount, like $10 a month for a year. That’s $120, which is less than the cost of a monthly pizza.
At this point, we don’t know how 2018 and giving for nonprofits in the years ahead will turn out, but there’s a definite reason, now based on evidence, that fundraising revenue will decline. That means that there will be an exponential increase in competition for those dollars. You’ll want to be creative and think out of the box. Make it a point to have the topic of fundraising be something that is discussed as the first order of business at most if not all meetings, which will drive home the point that this is the lifeblood of your organization for executing on its mission.
Source: CBS News
Source: Fundraising Effectiveness Project
Health News Today
But the truth is to enlighten the fact that, no matter how much you try to keep up with your health, age and lifestyle will certainly trap you into some disease or illness, even if it’s a smaller one. And there’s no doubt about one thing that with changing time not only the number, but also the severity of disease also increases.
This is where health news comes to our rescue. Earlier we could receive health news only through news papers and health brochures, but with the cyber revolution we have so many health news blogs, websites, and discussion boards to give us latest information on different health issues.
By keeping in touch with the latest health news we also come to know about public health concerns like blood donation camps, kidney or eye donation programs conducted by government health institutes.
There is no dearth of diseases in today’s world, but there are some fatal diseases which raise a lot of concern in society, like cancer, AIDS and diabetes are some of the volatile diseases that take thousands of lives every year. These are diseases that even the people not suffering from should be concerned about.
To commemorate the significance of these diseases and to spread awareness among people we dedicate certain days to them.
Like 1st December is celebrated as World Cancer Day and 4th February is the World AIDS Day and November 4th is the World Diabetes DAY.
Children health news is also very important, as they help us to get all the facts about infant and adolescence health, because with growing age every parent has concerns about their kids or teenager’s health. Change in hormones, proper growth of bones, height and weight ratio, puberty are few things every parent wants to talk about.
Even maternal health news is of equal importance because it involves both fetal and maternal health. Providing proper care to the mother and the baby, like the type of food exercise, or environment that can keep both the mother and the baby healthy is equally important.
Healthier the person better is his or her lifestyle, so why not keep in touch with the latest development in the health news and make our lives pink of health.
Selling Goodness-Introduction To The Book
Unfortunately, I have seen too many of even the most noble and vitally needed
charitable nonprofits fade into obscurity, never having accomplished the
laudable goals they set out to achieve. In most cases, the reason for their
demise is that they did not promote themselves with vigor and assertiveness.
They either failed to learn to use public relations (PR) to their advantage or they
did not avail themselves of the services of professionals who could have
launched their causes into the limelight and helped them get the momentum,
manpower, and funds they needed to stay alive.
These early deaths are disappointing, unsatisfying-and tragic. They could have
been prevented if the right steps had been taken. As a public-relations
professional, I strongly believe that the world cannot afford to lose the efforts
of so many charities and nonprofit organizations which help solve the never-
ending problems that plague our fragile planet.
This book is therefore dedicated, with passion, to helping these charities and
nonprofits learn to use pubic relations of all kinds to accomplish their
important goals. Drawing on my background as the founder of one of
Hollywood’s most prominent public-relations firms, and having represented
hundreds of the entertainment industry’s biggest celebrities, I wrote Selling
Goodness to show you how to take advantage of professional public-relations
techniques on a fledgling charity’s often- impoverished budget. The book
describes how the media operates, and how you can make it work for your
charity or organization.
In the following chapters, you will find advice on such matters as pitching a
story, writing a press release, and giving an interview. I guide you through the
critical steps of a PR campaign, from initial contacts with the media through
follow-up, special events, and dealing with a PR crisis should one happen to
you.
Throughout the chapters, you will also find two types of “boxed features.” One
contains special hints about PR techniques or additional elaboration on a topic.
The other presents case his, stories of inspiring PR stories from my personal
files. Indeed, one of my joys in writing this book is that I get to recount some
of the great stories I’ve collected over the years of promotional techniques
used by many different businesses and nonprofits.
THE MORAL CASE FOR PROMOTION
But Selling Goodness is much more than a practical handbook on skills and
procedures. It is also a moral manifesto. If you are a humble do-gooder with
qualms about seeking either attention or special promotion, this book presents
a powerful case for promoting yourself and your charitable cause. I believe the
moral argument is especially compelling now that government is trimming
outlays on social services. Nonprofits are being called to fill in the gaps. They
will need more resources-and they therefore must do whatever it takes to get
them, especially vigorous promotion of their vital cause.
If after reading this book you are able to take your cause more seriously, and
promote it with greater vigor and intensity, you will not only be contributing to
your individual charity, but to the broader purpose of promoting goodness. It
may sound quaint but the truth is that the promotion of your charitable work
can assist ill living beings. This is a grand vision, to be sure. But imagine the
potential of a planet that is better nourished, both in substance and in spirit. I
believe this is our potential.
My plan in this book is direct, and the process doable. It can make you an ally
in the grand project of selling goodness, and, through that alliance, a portion
of paradise can be regained.
