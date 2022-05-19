News
Elizabeth Holmes Net Worth 2022: Is Elizabeth Holmes Still wealthy?
Elizabeth Anne Holmes, an American former biotechnology entrepreneur convicted of fraud, was born on 3 February 1984. Holmes founded and served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company, in 2003. The company’s valuation skyrocketed after it claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing techniques that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood, such as from a fingerprick. In 2015, Forbes recognized Holmes as the youngest and richest self-made female billionaire in the United States, based on the $9 billion valuation of her firm. Forbes reduced their estimate of Holmes’ net worth to zero the following year, and Fortune listed her as one of the “World’s 19 Most Disappointing Leaders” in a feature story titled “The World’s 19 Most Disappointing Leaders.”
Early Life:
Elizabeth Holmes was born in Washington, D.C., on February 3, 1984.
Christian Rasmus Holmes IV was a vice president of Enron, an energy firm that went bankrupt following an accounting fraud scandal. Her mother, Noel Anne (née Daoust), was a staff member of a congressional committee. Later, Christian held executive roles in federal organizations like USAID, EPA, and USTDA. Christian Holmes’s heritage is Danish. Charles Louis Fleischmann, his second great-grandfather and Elizabeth’s third great-grandfather, was a Hungarian immigrant who developed Fleischmann’s Yeast. Julius Fleischmann, mayor of Cincinnati from 1900 to 1905 and businessman, was one of Charles Louis Fleischmann’s children. Holmes attended Houston’s St. John’s School.
She began her first business selling C++ compilers to Chinese colleges while still in high school, owing to her passion for computer programming. Her parents had arranged for home instruction in Mandarin Chinese, and Holmes began attending Stanford University’s summer Mandarin program during her junior year of high school. Consequently, Holmes is proficient in Chinese. Holmes entered Stanford in 2002, where she studied chemical engineering and worked as a laboratory assistant and student researcher in the School of Engineering.
Holmes collected blood samples using syringes to test for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1) following the conclusion of her first year at the Genome Institute of Singapore.
In 2003, she submitted her first patent application for a drug-delivery patch. She dropped out of Stanford’s School of Engineering in March 2004 and utilized her tuition money as seed capital for a consumer healthcare technology startup.
Elizabeth Holmes Net Worth 2022
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, who at the height of her career as an entrepreneur was ranked by Forbes as one of the wealthiest people in the world, has one of the most extreme tales of a wealthy person who lost virtually everything due to problems with legal accusations and mismanagement of her company.
According to Forbes, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth decreased from $4.5 billion to nothing by 2022, following the collapse of Theranos.
Personal Life:
Holmes dated technology entrepreneur Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a Pakistani-born Hindu who emigrated to India and later the United States.
She met him in 2002 on a Stanford University Mandarin program trip to Beijing. Balwani was 19 years older than Holmes and was married to another lady at the time; Holmes was 18 and had just graduated from high school.
Balwani divorced his wife in 2002 and began a romantic relationship with Holmes in 2003, about the time Holmes left college.
In 2005, the pair moved into a shared apartment. Balwani did not formally join Theranos until 2009 when he was named chief operating officer, although he advised Holmes from the company’s start. According to staff, Holmes and Balwani controlled the firm with a corporate culture of “secrecy and terror.” Their love relationship was kept a secret for the majority of the time they ran the business. In 2016, Balwani departed Theranos due to inquiries. Holmes claims that she fired him, however, Balwani asserts that he voluntarily resigned.
Holmes testified on November 29, 2021, that she was raped while she was a student at Stanford and that she sought consolation from Balwani after the assault.
During their relationship, which spanned more than a decade, she said Balwani was sometimes verbally and sexually abusive towards her. She said in her testimony that he intended to “destroy the person” she was and build a “new Elizabeth.” She also testified that Balwani did not force her to make the fraudulent assertions detailed in the case to investors, business partners, media, and corporate directors. In court documents, Balwani has “categorically” disputed charges of abuse, labeling them “false and inciting.”
Prior to the settlement in March 2018, Holmes held fifty percent of Theranos’s equity.
2015 Forbes ranked her as one of America’s wealthiest self-made women with a $4.5 billion net worth.
Forbes published an updated value of Theranos for $800 million in June 2016, which rendered Holmes’s holding virtually useless because other investors possessed preferred shares and would have been paid before Holmes, who only owned ordinary stock. Holmes reportedly owes Theranos $25 million in relation to exercising stock options. She did not receive any corporate cash or sell any of her shares, including those related to the debt, as a result of the agreement.
Holmes is engaged to William “Billy” Evans, the 27-year-old heir to Evans Hotels, a family-owned collection of hotels in the San Diego region, in early 2019.
Holmes and Evans allegedly wed in a secret ceremony in the middle of 2019. Holmes and Evans have not verified their marital status, and numerous outlets continue to refer to him as her “partner” rather than her spouse. The pair resides in San Francisco. Holmes delivered a son in July 2021.
NPR got a copy of a partial police report from the evening of October 5, 2003, in which Holmes reported being sexually attacked between 1:00 and 3:00 a.m. at a Stanford fraternity house. The record was obtained in January 2022. The police report confirmed Holmes’ testimony during the trial, in which she stated, “I was asking how I would be able to process that [rape] experience and what I wanted to do with my life, and I determined that I would make a life by developing [a company].” She founded Theranos later that same year. The report filed by the deputies who responded to the call was not released, and the fragmentary material received by NPR does not identify an accused offender or any incident-related facts, but it does identify the street address of the Sigma Chi fraternity home as the site.
How much money did Elizabeth Holmes acquire?
In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Holmes of “massive fraud.” She was accused of defrauding investors of more than $700 million. She was arrested in the same year on felony counts of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.
Is Elizabeth Holmes Still wealthy?
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, who at the height of her entrepreneurial career was regarded by Forbes as one of the wealthiest people in the world, has one of the most extreme tales of a wealthy person who lost virtually everything due to legal problems and the mismanagement of her business.
Although The Dropout depicts Elizabeth Holmes as previously having a net worth of $4.5 billion, that money has long since disappeared. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Holmes’ current net worth in 2022 is $0. However, she resides with her husband and kid in one of America’s most costly Silicon Valley mansions.
Who is Billy Evans, the spouse of Elizabeth Holmes?
According to reports, the founder of the failing blood-testing business Theranos has been engaged and is now married.
Holmes was just married in a private ceremony to William “Billy” Evans, the 29-year-old heir to the Evans Hotel Group hotel empire in California.
He grew raised near San Diego, California, according to reports. Susan and William L. Evans have had three children, including him.
Evans attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2015.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Evans worked at a variety of financial and consulting firms in California during his summers off from school. During his time at MIT, he was also a student brand manager for Red Bull.
Generations of the Evans family have resided in the San Diego region. Anne and William D. Evans, the grandparents of Billy Evans, started the hotel management company Evans Hotels in 1953. The organization oversees three sites in the San Diego region.
William Holmes Evans was born in Redwood City, California, on July 10, according to birth documents acquired by ABC News.
Is The Staircase A True Story
Antonio Campos designed the crime drama series, The Staircase, with a plan of 13 episodes, the basic storyline of the mini-series is about Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who is in a pessimistic view of the murder of his wife, Kathleen.
Kathleen was found unconscious at the bottom of the staircase at the place Michael and Kathleen called their home in the winter of 2001. As the investigation takes its course, the family is put into an arduous legal battle.
The story is indeed real, based on the life of Kathleen and Michael Peterson. Let’s dive deeper into the details of their lives.
Cast
The main cast includes Colin Firth, an English actor in charge of the role of the character Michael Peterson, a novelist. Toni Collette, an Australian actress, producer, singer, and songwriter, is seen to be playing the role of Kathleen. Michael Stewart Stuhlbarg is playing the role of Michael Peterson’s lawyer. The others include Dane Dehaan playing the role of Clayton Peterson, Olivia DeJonge plays the role of Caitlin Atwater, who is Kathleen’s daughter from her first marriage, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson, Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff, Michael’s adopted daughter, Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff, Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Hunt Zamperini, Kathleen’s sister, Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson.
Who Was Kathleen Peterson?
Belonging to the Hunt family, Kathleen was born on February 21, 1953. She graduated with high ranks from her high school J.P McCaskey High School; and was the first female student to be get into Duke’s engineering school. She met the novelist first in 1986 and 3 years later moved in together. In 1997, Kathleen and Michael tried to merge their families.
From her first marriage, Kathleen had a single biological daughter, Caitlin, who initially had supported her stepfather in the proceedings.
Michael’s Adopted Daughters
Michael had two adopted daughters – Margaret Ratliff and Martha Ratliff. Martha and Margaret were the daughters of a friend of Michael, Elizabeth, she was a neighbor and on November 25, 1985 she was found dead.
What Happened To Kathleen?
Kathleen was unconscious when found by her husband Michael Peterson; on December 9, 2001, at the bottom of the stairs in their home. Michael had called 911 two times and, on the first call, had claimed that Kathleen was still breathing, but the second time he claimed that she wasn’t breathing anymore.
She faced the cruelty at 48 and was dead. Michael reported earlier that, the night of the ill fate; they were drinking wine, after which Kathleen went to bed, and he reportedly stayed out for a smoke.
The 13-episode mini-series will be bring on the 6th and 7th episodes on May 26 2022, and June 2 2022, respectively, on HBO.
WGN Radio celebrates its 100th anniversary as the ‘Voice of Chicago,’ a legacy AM station still making waves — despite losing the Cubs
When Chicago radio enthusiasts Thorne Donnelley and Elliott Jenkins fired up a newfangled transmitter from the Wrigley Building on May 19, 1922, they launched one of the first experimental stations in the U.S., piercing the airwaves with a mélange of talk, weather reports and concerts as the precursor to WGN Radio.
On Thursday, WGN-AM 720 celebrates its 100th anniversary, still going strong as the “Voice of Chicago” after a century of broadcasting that spans the dawn of radio to the digital age, using a format that has essentially remained unchanged.
“There’s a number of stations out there that are celebrating 100-year anniversaries around this time, but in terms of stations that have remained the same kind of programming style for a century, that is kind of rare,” said Dave Marzullo, 52, head of digital operations for WGN Radio and the station’s unofficial historian.
The pioneering WDAP shifted its studios to two handball courts atop the Drake Hotel in July 1922 after a sudden violent storm destroyed its inaugural antenna, with pieces “picked up in all directions for weeks,” Jenkins wrote in a 1923 edition of Radio Broadcast. The station gained some early listeners, including Chicago Tribune publisher Col. Robert McCormick, who wrote to his mother, “you cannot help being thrilled at the little box that picks sounds from the air,” according to a WGN history published by the station in 1961.
McCormick acquired the station in 1924, changing the call letters to WGN, which stood for the “World’s Greatest Newspaper,” the slogan that adorned the Tribune’s front page. Since then, WGN Radio has been an integral part of the conversation and culture in Chicago, broadcasting news, sports, entertainment and major events across the Midwest with 50,000 watts of power. It aired its first baseball game in 1924 — a crosstown matchup between the Cubs and Sox — and carried the Cubs for 90 years until losing the broadcast rights in 2014.
Over the years, WGN has waffled between the 1922 and 1924 origin stories to mark significant anniversaries, but settled on 2022 for the centennial, Marzullo said.
WGN Radio is commemorating its 100th anniversary with a TV documentary airing at 7 p.m. Thursday on sister station WGN-Ch. 9, while former on-air personalities including Lyle Dean, Spike O’Dell, Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong will make guest appearances on the radio station during the day. The station will also launch a limited-edition centennial beer dubbed “Chicago’s Very Own” golden lager, which will be available beginning Friday at Metropolitan Brewing in Chicago and at other retailers.
For many Chicagoans, the history of WGN Radio runs much deeper than a commemorative 12-ounce can of beer.
A perennial ratings powerhouse, WGN Radio had double-digit audience shares and millions of regular listeners from the 1960s through the 1980s, when Wally Phillips, Bob Collins, Roy Leonard and other legendary broadcasters ruled the airwaves. In the spring of 1986, as Phillips was ceding the morning show to Collins after nearly 20 years, he still had a 15.7 audience share, nearly double the nearest competitor.
WGN ranks 11th in Chicago with a 3.1 share in April, according to the most recent Nielsen ratings.
Slogans during its ratings pinnacle included “WGN Radio is Chicago,” a bold assertion issued in TV spots by a cartoon bird, reflecting both the station’s market dominance and cultural significance.
Dan Fabian, 78, who rose through the programming ranks over three decades at WGN Radio, helped guide the station during its heyday before retiring as general manager in 1997. He also provided the original voice of the cartoon bird.
“Not only did the station have all of the frontline talent that was really world class, we had the Cubs and the Bears and two helicopters and an in-house weather guy, and on and on and on,” said Fabian. “And nobody else could come close to having as much of that stuff as we had.”
Phillips, whose “people helping people” mantra personified the station, rose to the top of the ratings after camping out at the station during the blizzard of ‘67, and hitting the airwaves the next morning while all of Chicago — including his competition — was snowed in, Fabian said.
Fabian, who hired morning drive successors Collins and O’Dell, said the key to success at WGN was not necessarily a big voice.
“It had to be somebody who was in the moment and who got the fact of what we were doing,” Fabian said. “We tried to be the audience.”
But change has been in the air at WGN Radio during the new millennium, as the station struggles to navigate the fragmented digital landscape that has diluted audience and revenue for traditional legacy media.
In 2008, Kevin Metheny was hired by then Tribune CEO Randy Michaels as program director at WGN-AM 720 and charged with shaking up a Chicago radio institution and expanding its still large but aging audience. The short-lived tenure of Metheny, a well-traveled program director dubbed “Pig Virus” by shock jock Howard Stern, led to the exodus of key on-air personalities amid growing resentment from longtime listeners.
“They brought in a guy who just did not like the station, and said so out loud,” said Fabian. “And boy, it took a tumble.”
Other initiatives that did not fare well included The Game, WGN’s short-lived foray into FM sports talk radio, which lasted less than a year in 2014. Weigel Broadcasting subsequently leased the low-power TV signal at 87.7 FM and turned it into a top-10 Chicago radio station with its MeTV FM oldies format.
Phillips, Collins and Leonard have all moved on to that radio booth in the sky, and the Cubs pulled up stakes for CBS Radio and their new home at the Score nearly a decade ago. The new WGN Radio owners, Nexstar, are a Dallas-based TV station group that purchased Tribune Media, the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing, for $4.1 billion in 2019.
In 2018, with Tribune Tower sold for redevelopment as million-dollar condos, WGN Radio left its longtime street-level studio on North Michigan Avenue for new digs and an 18th-floor perch at 303 E. Wacker Drive. The station also left behind its Walk of Fame, where former WGN air personalities were enshrined in sidewalk plaques in Pioneer Court. Those plaques have since been distributed to families of the honorees, winding up in closets and gardens across the city.
But the station is hewing closer to its radio roots these days under Mary Sandberg Boyle, 46, a veteran radio producer and executive who became the first female GM at WGN Radio in 2019.
“We belong to the listeners,” Boyle said. “No personality is larger than what the brand is. And they all understand that. It’s public service to the people listening, it’s not about building stars, or their own brand or ego.”
Over-the-air radio industry revenue peaked at about $18 billion in 2006, but it fell precipitously during the Great Recession and has never really recovered. The pandemic accelerated the decline, with radio revenue plummeting nearly 24% to $9.7 billion in 2020, according to media research firm BIA Advisory Services.
The only radio station in the Nexstar portfolio, WGN weathered the economic downturn of the pandemic without furloughs or layoffs, thanks to the support of its new owner, Boyle said. The station is profitable, she said, but declined to disclose revenue.
One of her first personnel moves in December 2019 was naming veteran Chicago radio and TV personality Bob Sirott as morning drive host on WGN Radio. It was a return to the station for Sirott, who co-hosted middays with his wife, Marianne Murciano, from 2013 to 2015, and previously hosted “The Noon Show” from 2007 to 2010 while co-anchoring the WFLD-Ch. 32 news at nine.
A Chicago native, Sirott launched his media career in the 1970s as a rock jock at WBBM-FM 96.3 and WLS-AM 890. He shifted to television news in 1980, with stints at nearly every station in Chicago over the course of three decades. But Sirott grew up listening to WGN Radio, and specifically, his beloved Cubs.
“The reason I got into this business was listening to Cubs broadcasts growing up,” said Sirott, 72. “I’d go to sleep with the transistor radio under my pillow listening to the West Coast games that started late.”
Sirott said he idolized former Cubs play-by-play announcer Jack Quinlan, who partnered with Lou Boudreau on WGN Radio broadcasts from 1957 to 1964. Quinlan died in an auto accident during spring training in 1965.
While he aspired to be the Cubs radio play-by-play man, Sirott turned down an offer from Fabian to take the job during the height of his TV hosting commitments.
“The man is a stone-cold pro broadcaster who understands the game and loves the Cubs,” Fabian said. “He would have been fabulous.”
Fabian, who tried to hire Sirott “at least six times” over the years to work at WGN Radio, said the versatile Chicago air personality is the rightful heir to the morning chair.
Sirott said he is happy to fill the coveted morning drive seat at WGN Radio, despite not being an early riser at heart. Cubs aside, he said WGN today is very similar to the station many Chicagoans grew up with, making it something of an outlier in the tightly-formatted world of corporate radio.
He called the long-running WGN news/talk format “news plus,” adding conversation to topical issues to engage rather than enrage listeners.
“You get the news, but it’s all about the plus and the plus is personality, the plus is fun, the plus is let’s talk about this issue a little bit,” Sirott said. “Let’s not yell and scream about it. But let’s have sensible, sane conversations, have some fun along the way. It’s kind of in short supply, especially these days.”
Michael Harrison, publisher of Talkers Magazine, a radio trade publication, called WGN a “national treasure” among radio stations for embracing its heritage, something most other legacy radio stations have long since abandoned.
“A lot of companies, they have heritage stations, but they don’t necessarily put a lot of value on that history,” Harrison said. “WGN still conducts itself as if it were the ‘Voice of Chicago,’ as if it were the station of record. And it’s a very difficult thing to do in 2022.”
The loss of the Cubs, however, still stings for listeners and WGN staffers alike, hanging on like a phantom limb to the station where Chicago play-by-play broadcasts were born. WGN Radio missed out on calling the Cubs 2016 World Series victory after 90 years of futility.
Boyle said the decision was “out of our hands” and predated her tenure at the top, but she bears no ill will toward the team or WSCR-AM 670, the successor play-by-play station.
“We don’t want to move on from the Cubs, it’s a huge part of our heritage,” Boyle said. “But it’s OK that they’re no longer broadcast out of here. And we’re doing well without them.”
How Many Episodes in The Staircase ?
The staircase, an HBO mini-series, is a remake of the 2004 documentary based on true events about Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. On a chilly night in December 2001, Michael Peterson found his wife dead and covered in blood at the foot of a stairwell in his mansion. The police arrived at the scene and charged Michael with his wife’s murder. The supposedly eight-episode mini-series follows the life of Michael, his family, the events leading up to the unfortunate and eerie death of his wife, and the controversial trial at hand.
What to expect
The show has an incredible cast led by stars Colin firth and Toni Colette, who play Michael Peterson and Kathleen Peterson. The other cast members include Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Odessa young, and Parker Posey.
The show resembling real-life incidents has many twists and turns and is a bumpy ride for all true-crime fans. The cast’s acting is spot on, with every actor somewhat hitting the nail on the head with their performances. Colin firth, is best known for his charismatic personality in the romantic leads he plays. He is seen in a much darker and more sociopathic personality in this show, in a good way. Toni Colette does a fantastic job of portraying her role. Her acting sells what she plays. The performances by both heavyweights of the industry and their resemblance of Michael Peterson’s and Kathleen Peterson’s personalities are uncanny.
Spoilers
Juliette Binoche plays another important character by the name of Sophie Brunet. Sophie Brunet is one of the editors working on the documentary that follows the trial. She becomes fascinated by the case of Michael Peterson, and she is convinced of his innocence. Ultimately, she flies out to the United States to meet him.
The show streams on HBO and HBO max, with episodes dropping every Thursday until the 9th of June.
