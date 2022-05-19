Finance
Getting Successful As a Distance Learner
With the help of distance learning programs the students can easily get an online degree while sitting in any part of the world. Different technologies are put into use to distribute the course material and it also helps in interaction with the online tutors and the students. Nowadays, there are so many online colleges and universities which are offering the students with different online degree programs.
The distance learning program offers the students with the same set of courses which are offered at the campus based programs. Visit The Degree Experts to learn how you can become a good distance learner. There are different qualities which the students should possess in order to become a successful distance learner. Let us discuss these qualities in detail-
– First and foremost good distance learners never put off their work or waits for long hours to begin their work. They will manage their timings to work on different assignments, get the time to attend the online classes, and still have enough time to conduct their daily routine work. They take pleasure in the fact that they can learn whenever they feel comfortable and to complete the course as soon as possible.
– Almost every distance learning program offers some form of flexibility for the students so that they can study whenever they feel comfortable. A good distance learner don’t require anybody to motivate and encourage them, they independently conduct different assignments and projects. They make the planning accordingly so that they can easily complete different tasks within time.
– At campus-based schools there are different social activities like parties, dancing, and schools elections whereas distance learners don’t get a chance to participate in these activities. But a good distance learner is not concerned that they will be missing all the social activities that take place in the campus based schools. These students are only concerned with the completion of the online course which they are pursuing.
– The students will get the course material in the text form so that they can refer it repetitively and they don’t have to listen to understand the contents of the course material. So, it becomes very important to enhance the proficiencies of reading and understanding the text form in order to become a successful distance learner.
Finance
A History Of Online Schools
Nursing students, when you’re pursuing that online LPN to RN degree or taking some online continuing education classes,
have you ever stopped to think how far education has come since the development of the world wide web?
Online degree programs are everywhere. We’ve started to take them for granted, and it feels as if they’ve been here forever.
However, the fact is, online degree programs have only been in existence for about a decade and a half.
And one of the earliest innovators in the online education field is a Cambridge-educated professor turned entrepreneur named Dr. John Sperling. Sperling, now a billionaire, founded the University of Phoenix in 1976. It was a private for-profit college developed to serve the needs of non-traditional students. Sperling saw that regular colleges were already serving the needs of all those students who just graduated from high school and were going to college with the help of their parents – but who was addressing the needs of working professionals who might already have a degree but wanted a career change, or who had day jobs and needed a career-oriented education with classes at times they could actually attend?
The University of Phoenix offered night classes and other educational solutions for working adults. And as the internet began to grow in popularity and sophistication, Sperling saw another way for education to be made achievable and convenient for people who were already working for a living but wanted something more.
And in 1989 one of the very first online campuses in the world was created through the University of Phoenix; in 1991, the Online Campus graduated its first class.
Now, there are literally hundreds of thousands of students attending the University of Phoenix online, and they have programs for Licensed Vocational (or Practical) Nurse to Registered Nurse, LPN to BSN, RN to BSN, and many other healthcare classes.
And there are, of course, dozens of other online schools that offer many of these online nursing programs these days. But they owe a lot of their current success – and so do all online students – to the innovative vision of Dr. John Sperling.
Finance
Alfred Adler – The Third Man
Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and Alfred Adler, the great triumvirate and founding fathers of early psychological theory are probably the best known names in the world of early psychology. Freud and Jung are better known and the work of Alfred Adler is often forgotten.
It is difficult to understand how different the academic world was in those days. No Internet, no telephone, no radio and no TV. Information travelled slowly, and yet in a few short years after 1900, the work of Freud, Jung and Adler began to have a major impact on the way in which people who had non-physical troubles were treated.
It’s also interesting to note how deeply the early life experiences of these three pioneers in psychology molded and sculpted their particular understandings of the way our minds work, and the theories which they later elaborated.
So back to Alfred Adler. Like Freud, Adler was an Austrian, and his initial training was in general medicine. In 1901, at Freud’s invitation, he joined the “Wednesday Group”, a relatively informal discussion group concentrating on the emerging science of psychology, whose members included Freud himself, Carl Jung and Wilhelm Stekel. However, as each member of the group developed his own theories, tensions developed and in 1911, Adler and his camp followers split away, followed soon afterward by Jung and his coterie.
Adler speculated that an individual’s social context and situation had as much to do with his psychological health as the influences of his childhood and his particular sexual drives. Adler was essentially socialist in nature (indeed, he corresponded with Leon Trotsky), and was one of the first to remark on the way that gender politics (feminism as a reaction to masculine domination) permeated society.
He theorized that our self-perceptions as being ‘superior’ or ‘inferior’ were extremely important in the way we interacted with others. This line of thought, together with his socialist leanings, led him to be one of the first to do away with the “Analyst’s Couch”. Instead he simply used two chairs in his consultations, so that therapist and client would react as equals.
Adler’s theories on birth order, parenting and social involvement were some of the most powerful influences on Western social thought in the mid 20th Century.
Alfred Adler’s early collaboration with Freud and Jung inevitably colored his own thinking, and his primary contribution to psychological thought was his theory that human personality and behavior was inherently goal directed, driven by some inner force, and that very early in life we develop goals which we strive to achieve.
Of course, we cannot always achieve what the self would wish us to, and indeed, it might have some very unpleasant social consequences if we could.
He thought that the goals of the Self – which can be quite extreme – were moderated by the social and ethical demands of the particular society in which we live. As we strive to achieve these goals, there is a constant balancing and counter-balancing between the feelings of inferiority and superiority which we experience in relation to our particular situation and in our relationships with others. The results of these balancing mechanisms lead us to display quite distinct behaviors.
Adler coined the term ‘inferiority complex’ to describe one of the main dynamics of this situation. If we feel slightly inferior to others in a given area, this is often a spur to action and improvement. Unfortunately, however, if the action taken is a gross overcompensation for the reality, instead of just producing great achievements, it can produce really bizarre behavior. If the feeling of inferiority is extreme, it can simply act as a disincentive to any effort at improvement, leaving the afflicted person with even lower self-esteem.
The Adlerian school of psychological thought (which he called Individual Psychology) is paradoxically much concerned about the ways in which the individual and society interact. He was a great proponent of sound parenting skills, of a holistic approach to problem solving and was a considerable supporter of feminist views, something quite unusual for a man of his time. Contentiously, he suggested that the way in which people acted out their feelings of inferiority and superiority formed much of the basis for gender bias and stereotypical ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’ attitudes and styles.
In strong counterpoint to his generally inclusive view of human nature, he had some very firm opinions on homosexuality, suggesting that homosexual people were “failures in life”; a situation which he thought resulted from an over-compensation to an inferiority complex towards one’s own gender!
Probably no-one has had a greater impact on what is widely regarded as good parenting and ‘child management’ than Alfred Adler. Although he was an extremely good therapist himself, his main interests lay in preventive psychology and in the structure and interaction of families.
He identified two parental styles that were almost certain to cause problems in adulthood. The first was pampering – overprotecting a child, giving him too much attention, and protecting him from the harsh reality of life.
Children brought up this way are poorly equipped to deal with the tough business of living, highly dependent and find it hard to make decisions. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Adler thought that the ‘neglected’ child (one who is given little support) would grow up to fear the world, distrust others and probably find it hard to form sound relationships.
At the time Adler was introducing his ideas on ‘democratic parenting’ to the world, the old order was changing. The First World War had almost swept away inherited privilege and a rigid sense of class. People were beginning to expect their voices to be heard, and this fitted well with what Adler thought was good for the family.
Adler believed that successful parenting was based on:
-Mutual respect – parents who show respect for the child–while winning his respect for them – teach the child to respect himself and others.
-Encouragement – implies faith in and respect for the child as he is
-Natural and logical consequences – allowing the child to experience and learn from the actual result of his own behavior. Natural consequences are the direct result of the child’s behavior, for example, Tommy refuses to wear a coat while it is raining: he will get wet.
Independence – Never do for a child what he can do for himself.
A dependent child is a demanding child. Children become irresponsible only when we fail to give them opportunities to take on responsibility.
Adler’s views survive today as the core of good parenting – there have been advances, of course, but Adler lit the torch.
Finance
ADHD – Assessment & Diagnosis
Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder according to Singh (2002) is a developmental disorder that is brain based and most often effect’s children. This developmental disorder can be characterized as a disorder in which affects one’s self control; primary aspects include difficulty with attention, impulse control, and activity levels usually diagnosed prior to the age of seven (Willoughby, 2003). It is estimated that nearly 4 to 12 percent of school age children have a type of ADHD (Pediatrics, 2000).
There are primarily three sub-types of ADHD. Inattentive sub-type 1 is ADHD which those who manifest inattention without the presence of hyperactivity and impulsivity (Barkley, 2005). There is also ADHD sub-type 2 with symptomolgy related to hyperactivity and impulsivity (Barkley, 2005). Finally, there is ADHD combined sub-type which expresses the presence of all core characteristics of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. According to Pediatrics (2000) early diagnosis and management of these conditions can redirect these youth for greater educational and psychosocial outcomes.
According to Kamphaus & Campbell (2006) complexity and differences in core symptomatology regarding the nature of this disorder brings forth the logical assumption; that if a clinician is to test and evaluate an individual for ADHD, the assessment must be dynamic with the utilization of many different testing scales, different methods and information that will be collected across many different environments (p. 327). With this dynamic evaluation one must also consider the presence or absence of other disorders so common with ADHD; such as Learning Disabilities, Anxiety Disorders, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, and Depression (Pediatrics, 2000). A clinician according to Pediatrics (2000) should realize that a thorough assessment may also occupy as many as three visits by the patient and family.
In order to effectively account for the complex and dynamic variables in regards to ADHD symptomatology, there are specific processes in which one must assess in order to gain an accurate picture for diagnosis, with special emphasis and analysis of information obtained from the child, parents and teachers if possible (Barkley, 2005).
Areas of the assessment involving multiple areas and procedures of collecting data:
1. Historical Assessment (Social, Family, Medical, Prenatal / Developmental, and Educational)
2. Use of interviews, observations and examinations
Figure 1.1
Accessing a thorough history includes multiple areas of assessment. According to Mercugliano, Power, & Blum (1999) a practitioner must first be aware that many of the problems children with ADHD confront will manifest themselves within the areas of behavior, academics and social interaction. Because of these areas of concern a clinician must assess prenatal / developmental, social, family, medical, educational histories and utilize interviews, observations and examinations as a process to collecting data (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999). Throughout data collection DSM IV criteria should be identified and compared to patterns and consistencies that have resulted through data collection (Personal Communication, Darrell Moilanen LMSW, June 21, 2007). The DSM IV criteria explicitly states that one must find 6 or more symptoms either within the areas of inattention or the areas of hyperactivity / impulsivity, and these symptoms must have been present for at least 6 months, many before the age of 7yrs, must create impairment and been observed within at least two primary systems including; work, school, or society (Quinn, 1997). The family, medical, developmental, educational and social histories are of great importance in regards to understanding if the child’s manifestation of behavioral symptomatology within multiple systems is a result of ADHD or a dysfunctional environment or health problem (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999). Assessment of the educational realm is of great importance due to the fact that many of the difficulties with behavior, learning, and performing that ADHD creates can first be identified at school (Barkley, 2005). It is usually that first transition from a child’s home to spending much of their time at school that a child is first identified as having ADHD (Barkley, 2005).
The first and primary way of collecting data during investigation of these areas includes the recommended use of a semi-structured interview (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). When interviewing the parents and children it is important to use open ended questions and a structured fixed format (Kamphuas & Campbell, 2006). The CAIS or Comprehensive Assessment to Intervention System according to Schroeder & Gordon (2002) is an excellent format to acquiring information in a flexible semi-structured format. For the purpose of this paper, this interview is utilized as a guide to gaining relevant areas of information, and integrating proper assessment and testing processes within each primary area (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). The CAIS has clear and specific areas of investigation. Included in the following are primary areas a clinician should consider:
1. Reason for referral
2. Social context concerns
3. Assessing general / specific areas
CAIS – Schroeder & Gordon, (2002)
Figure 1.2
This interviewing system entails primary areas of historical analysis as described by
Mercugliano, et. al., (1999). It would be valuable to utilize many sources of information when implementing the interview process; such as interviewing children, parents and teachers. This interview system is clear in analysis of the context, the reasons for referral and difficulties of interaction. This interviewing system also emphasizes general and specific areas of concern (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002).
The social contextual inquiry is important due to the DSM IV criteria of behaviors that if not contextualized may be present due to other environmental circumstances and or may be an indication of another disorder. Social aspects and interactions for children with ADHD must be investigated according to the child and parental perceptions. An investigation of social interactions may indicate dysfunction of the frontal lobe that clearly influences ones ability to judge social cues and the inhibition of correct perceptions of emotional expression within social situations (Cherkes-Julkowski, Sharp, & Stolzenberg, 1997). A clinician should also investigate transitions and adaptation problems within social situations that could be the result of difficulties in understanding social interactions. According to Cherkes-Julkowski, Sharp, & Stolzenberg (1997) the Vineland Social Adaptive Scale has been reliable and may be effective in rating a child’s social adaptive abilities. This rating scale would assess for a clinician important areas related to ADHD symptomatology including; communication, daily living skills, socialization, motor skills and maladaptive behavior (Wodrich, 1997). The standard scoring is represented by a mean of 100 (Wodrich, 1997). A clinician would seek areas of the behavior rating in which indicate low average to below average areas. Below average or a score of 85 or less, especially with a deviation of 15 points or more between other adaptive scores may indicate serious difficulty in adaptive abilities.
The general areas inquiry within the interviewing system is of importance for many reasons, however connecting investigation with the DSM IV criteria regarding the need for most behaviors to be identified within two specific areas or systems related to work, school or society is key (Kamphaus & Campbell, 2006). This area of the interview would indicate for the clinician past and current developmental status, family characteristics, environmental characteristics, consequences of behavior, medical status and history (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002).
An initial developmental and prenatal investigation would consider the presence or historical occurrences of prenatal infections, exposure to alcohol or cocaine usage, elevated led exposure, maternal cigarette smoking, brain injuries, syndromes disorders, genetic predisposition, as well as prematurely (Barkley, 2005; Quinn, 1997). According to Schroeder & Gordon (2002) although many of these factors influence etiology of ADHD, a primary factor a clinician should consider are genetic factors. According to Faraone, Biederman, Mennin, Gershon and Tsuang (1996) nearly 84 % of adults with ADHD had at least one child with ADHD, (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002) and 52% of these adults had two or more children with ADHD. According to Mercugliano, et. al., (1999) & Schroeder and Gordon (2002) a clinician should assess developmental status and milestones, the child’s early temperament features, and inquire about early development of motor, language, intellectual, cognitive, academic, emotional and social functioning
(Quinn, 1997; Schroeder & Gordon, 2002).
Due to self regulatory issues of younger children, a clinician should acquire about the infants mood, adaptability, sleep, and other indicators of temperament early in the interview process with the parents. An effective tool a clinician can utilize or inquire from the child’s pediatrician and allow the mother to complete in order to assess temperament is the Carey’s Revised Infant Temperament Questionnaire (Quinn, 1997).This tool measures nine areas and the results indicate difficult to easy children within five diagnostic areas (Quinn, 1997). The actual behavior characteristics that are rated include; activity, rhythmicity, approach, adaptability, intensity, mood, persistence, distractibility, and threshold (Quinn, 1997).
According to Schroeder & Gordon (2002) if suspicion of developmental deficits exists for school age children then a psycho educational assessment may be utilized in order to identify problematic areas. Primary tools usually associated with a psycho educational assessment in which a clinician could request the results from the local school system are the Wechsler Individual Achievement Test and the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children. The Achenbach rating scales (CBCL) for the child, parent and teacher is also very important. Other tools utilized include information from CA60 reviews regarding educational history and in-classroom observation information. The WISC-III for measuring a child’s I.Q. can be valuable in assessing possible deviations that indicate deficits in areas that ADHD may be causing problems. According to Mercugliano et. al., (1999) the areas a clinician should investigate regarding inattention within the results of the WISC-III includes areas of processing speed and freedom from distractibility. Vast deviations within these areas could indicate problems with inattention. Other deviations of 15 to 20 points or more between categories such as; verbal and performance IQ may suggest strengths or weaknesses in visuospatial or language functioning (Mercugliano et. al., 1999). The WIAT achievement test seeks to assess many areas within the realm of educational functioning (Wodrich, 1997).
A clinician should investigate through comparison the differences between the IQ scores and the achievement scores within the analysis. According to Mercugliano et. al., (1999) a significant deviation of 12 points or more between the full scale IQ score and any of the subtest (basic reading, math reasoning, spelling, reading comprehension, numerical operations, listening comprehension, oral expression and written expression) of the WIAT may indicate deficits in ability within the subtest areas (Wodrich, 1997). One may then expect to find when assessing for ADHD on the WIAT, a child’s score representing a significantly lower score (below 85 with a SD of at least 15) from their full IQ score within the sub-test areas, quite possibly indicating a learning disability. This would be consistent with current research with Barkley (2005) in which he states that up to 25 to 30 percent of those suffering with ADHD also have a learning disability.
The CBCL or Achenbach Behavior Rating Scale is a wide-range rating scale which should be utilized or the results should be requested from the local school system. The CBCL could assist a clinician in assessing areas prevalent to DSM-IV criteria including; an understanding of the behavior based upon different environments (school / home), based upon who witnesses or experiences the behavior (child, parent, teacher), and social competence / behavior analysis based upon normed criteria of age and gender which seeks to identify normal or abnormal behaviors (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999). This rating scale is very useful in that a clinician can assess possible DSM-IV comorbid problems on two broad scales of internalization and externalization (Kamphaus & Campbell, 2006). The rating scale also included eight subscales in (somatic problems, withdrawn, anxiety / depression, social problems, thought problems, attention problems, delinquent behavior and aggressive behavior) that would assist a clinician in identifying the probable existence of some type of ADHD or some type of comorbid mental disorder.
Utilization of the CA60 review and the child observation would be of great importance. Through a qualitative analysis of the child observation and CA60 review, or perhaps the child’s discipline record, one could associate many behaviors with either attention or hyperactive / impulsive problems or both. A clinician may discover excessive disorganization, lack of follow through, a child who is easily distracted, and other factors contributing to inattention (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). A clinician may also discover a child who excessively fidgets in class, acts out in disruptive manners, seems to have problems waiting for their turn and represents factors of hyperactivity / impulsivity (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). Regardless of such findings, the usage of the psycho educational assessment within a clinician’s analysis of behaviors, social interactions, and achievement is a priority and must be directed by the clinician or obtained from the schools for review before any probable conclusion of the existence of ADHD.
Identifying family characteristics, environmental circumstances and consequences of behavior assist the clinician in identifying family structure, boundies, expectations and roles of members. During this analysis it can be useful according to Mercugliano, et. al., (1999) to better understand family dynamics and gain a full understanding of how parents understand their child’s behavioral issues in perception and to the degree they conceptualize it. This would give a clinician a better understanding of the possible conflict within the family system and give greater understanding of the behaviors, and if behaviors meet DSM IV criteria. A thorough investigation is important due to many families with children who suffer from ADHD experiencing very dysfunctional, chaotic and inconsistent family systems (Cherkes-Julkowski, Sharp, & Stolzenberg, 1997). Other important areas of consideration for a clinician during the interview included; parenting styles, genetic influences and coexisting disorders of other family members which could be identified through a genealogical assessment (McGoldrick & Gerson, 1985; Mercugliano, et. al., 1999).
The assessment of medical conditions and history may assist with identifying past medical appointments and problems. Inquiry may contribute to understanding if some medical problems may be contributing to attention difficulties (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999). Pharmacological considerations may also be identified, co-morbid disorders, reoccurring medical conditions, and other issues that may contribute to DSM IV criteria and or symptomatology of ADHD (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999; Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). Much of this information may be obtained thorough questioning and an intake questionnaire upon first visit (Quinn, 1997; Schroeder & Gordon, 2002). For further inquiry it would be practical for a clinician to refer a child with family for a medical evaluation; including a physical and neurological examination (Mercugliano, et. al., 1999). A clinician should document through out their interview with the child and inquire with a physician if the child was found to have any physical anomalies. According to Quinn (1997) anomalies are prevalent especially among those children associated with hyperactivity.
Physical anomalies that the clinician can observe in session or through physician inquiry of infants and toddlers include; the fourth finger longer than the middle; the third toe longer than the second; ears set lower upon the head; other anomalies of the mouth, face and head (Barkley, 2005; Quinn, 1997). A clinician should also investigate low birth weight history; according to Quinn (1997) low birth weight was also associated with hyperactivity, poor language skills and other difficulties. A clinician should also inquire if a child has experienced ear and or vision difficulties. According to Schroeder & Gordon (2002) children that experienced attention problems in elementary school were associated with having inner ear problems in early childhood. Other related medical assessments that a clinician would find valuable in confirming a diagnosis of ADHD include the use of modern technology. Although Barkley (2005) & Applegate and Shapiro (2005) do not endorse the consistent usage of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), they do claim that these processes are very effective in identifying brain structure and function that relates to the presence of ADHD. A clinician could utilize such medical records or suggest parents consider a process that includes these types of examinations to confirm physical abnormalities; considering that the diagnosis of ADHD is behaviorally based. According to Barkley (2005) indications that ADHD may be present would include the confirmation of less blood flow to the pre-frontal cortex regions of the brain, less brain activity from the frontal cortex as well as smaller size of the cortex regions.
Specific areas of behavior including; the persistence of behavior, changes in behavior, the severity and frequency relate to criteria of the DSM IV in regards to the question criteria the DSM uses with words such as “excessively” and “easily” when assessing child behavior (Schroeder & Gordon, 2002; Kamphaus & Campbell, 2006). Understanding if the behavior has been consistent for at least 6 months and before the age of 7yrs. would be substantial (Kamphaus & Campbell, 2006). Specifying the behavior of course will assist in indicating if the child is experiencing inattention or hyperactivity/impulsiveness types of behaviors in order to categorically identify the type of ADHD present. The DSM also indicates the need to effectively understand how “often” does the behavior occur, and it is this frequency and persistence section of the specific areas part of the interview that is so important in regards to diagnosis (Centers for Disease Control, 2007; Schroeder & Gordon, 2002).
It seems clear that if clinicians are to assist with the diagnosis of children suffering with ADHD they must utilize a number of assessment tools depending upon preference and circumstance. A clinician must identify significant features of behavior and compare the child’s behavior to other students and children by age and gender when making inferences regarding behavior. Clinicians should continue to pursue strategies that reflect results from multiple environments, and from multiple participants who have witnessed the behavior. This utilization of different perspectives and a gaining of knowledge from others subjective experiences would allow a clinician to gain a more accurate portrayal of circumstances. The greater amount of patterned characteristics and consistent interactions that a clinician can extract from relevant areas of the child’s life and with the utilization of interviews, instruments and observations, the more reliable and valid a final confirmation of diagnosis can be obtained. However, as a therapist and clinician my information and assessment can only express so much credibility. In regards to ADHD a proper and final diagnosis would be made by a medical doctor.
_____________________________________________
References
Applegate, J. S., & Shapiro, J. R., (2005) Neurobiology for Clinical Social Work; Theory
& Practice. New York, NY: Norton Publishing Co.
Barkley, R. A., (2005). Taking Charge of ADHD: The Complete Authoritative Guide for
Parents. New York: The Guilford Press.
Cherkes-Julkowski, M., Sharp, S., & Stolzenberg, J., (1997) Rethinking Attention Deficit
Disorders. Cambridge, Mass: Brookline Books.
Faraone, S. V., Biederman, J., Mennin, D., Gershon, J., & Tsuang, M. T. (1996). A
prospective four-year follow-up study of children at risk for ADHD: Psychiatric,
neuropsychological and psychosocial outcome. Journal of the American Academy of
child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 35, 1449-1459.
Kamphaus, R. W., & Campbell, J. M., (2006). Psychodiagnostic Assessment of Children;
Dimensional and Catagorical Approaches. Hoboken, NJ: John Wiley & Son’s.
McGoldrick, M., & Gerson, R., (1985) Genograms in Family Assessment. Canada:
Penguin Books.
Mercugliano, M., Power, T. J., & Blum, N. J., (1999). The Clinicians Practical Guide to
Attention – Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder. Baltimore, Maryland: Paul H. Brookes
Publishing.
Schroeder, C. S., & Gordon, B. N., (2002) Assessment and Treatment of Childhood
Problems; A Clinicians Guide. New York, NY: Guilford Press.
Singh, I., (2002). Children and society. Center for Family Research University
of Cambridge, 16, 360-367.
Quinn, P. O., (1997). Attention Deficit Disorders; Diagnosis and Treatment from
Infancy to Adulthood. New York, NY: Brunner/Mazel Publishing
Wodrich, D. L., (1997) Childrens Psychological Testing; A Guide for Non-Psych
ologist. 3rd ed. Baltimore, Maryland: Paul H. Brooks Publishing
Willoughby, M. T., (2003). Developmental course of ADHD symptomatology during
During the transition from childhood to adolescence: a review with recommendations.
Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 44 (1), 88-106.
Getting Successful As a Distance Learner
MN Capitol locked down after 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle crashes nearby, passengers flee
4 Ways Technology Has Changed Business for the Better
A History Of Online Schools
Chicago Bears Q&A: How do the offseason moves help Justin Fields’ future? Who are the top free-agent receivers in 2023?
Letters: The difference between voting at a convention and voting at large
Alfred Adler – The Third Man
Bret Stephens: ‘Replacement,’ writ large, is America — and has been from the beginning
ADHD – Assessment & Diagnosis
Assessing the Dignity of Work
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12