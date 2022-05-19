News
Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 2 – May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
There is never enough paranormal activity action. An insatiable desire to explore the unknown, the spirit land, feels like an ongoing investigation of human beings. One of the most loved inquiries of the ghouls and the ghosts are Ghost Adventures series.
The journey of Ghost Adventures began on July 25, 2007, and now after 15 years and after several seasons in between, the series is back with a new subtitle, Ghost Adventures: House Calls. It is debuting with two episodes on a single day, Thursday, May 19, only on Discovery+.
Glimpse Into The Episodes
Just after you finish this article, head straight to watch the teaser trailer of Ghost Adventure: House Calls to experience the spine-chilling horrors of the neighborhood. The first episode is titled “Crisis in Long Beach,” which is concerned with the paranormal predicament of a couple in Long Beach, California. Zak and his team will investigate the possessed husband by the spirit that has found a home along with them.
The second episode, titled “Ellington Home Invasion,” will also stream on the same date, May 19. Once again, Zak will send his crew to Ellington, Connecticut. This time troubled parents, in utmost desperation, will ask for help because of the presence of a beastly shadow that has crept into their home that wants to hurt their four little children.
Hunters Always Hunting
Once again, ghost hunter Zak Bagans, and his team Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley, are out there to help those in dire need of it. In an interview, Zak mentioned, “A home is a very personal and sacred space… When unexplained spirit activity causes a family to feel threatened and uncomfortable in their own house, immediate action is caused.
House Calls is about helping people living in fear of something unknown. Our goal is to figure out what’s going on and provide answers, advice, validation.” While it’s true that bingeing on these shows is highly addicting, the people who are suffering from such intrusions by the paranormal world have little to no help other than Zak Bagans and his team.
Beyond The Physical
It is not only the spirit world that is unsheathed in the investigation. The layers of human emotions also unravel during the process. How can humanity fight something that they can’t even touch? Bagans has notably mentioned that working with the team on this season of Ghost Adventures: House Calls is “the most personal and emotional investigation we’ve ever done.”
More Episodes To Come
Stay tuned, folks! Every single week the next six episodes will slowly trickle down on Discovery+. Titled “Auburn in Hell” the Episode 3, the list goes on as “Wappingers Falls of Fear,” “Panic in Palatka,” “Mayhem in Marquette,” “Jacksonville Family Curse,” and “Chaos in Emmaus,” respectively. Let’s hope that we will be treated to another season soon. Fingers Crossed!
Celtics’ Smart upgraded to probable, with Heat’s Lowry still out, as pandemic, protocols remain series factors
The specter COVID and illness continues to be a factor in the Eastern Conference finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.
A day after the Celtics big man Al Horford entered the NBA’s heath-and-safety protocols, Boston coach Ime Udoka was unavailable for his team’s Wednesday media session due to what the Celtics said was a non-COVID illness.
However, ongoing concerns about the pandemic continue to impact the NBA playoffs for a third consecutive year, with the Heat returning to a mask mandate for all media at Wednesday’s interview session.
In addition, it is believed that ESPN now will conduct pregame coaching interviews remotely.
Horford, as of Wednesday, was not expected to be available for Thursday’s 8:30 Game 2 and FTX Arena, formally listed as doubtful by the Celtics.
It is not the scenario Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had hoped for by this stage of the pandemic.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “It’s like every single time you think it’s getting beyond this, it’s not.”
That had him empathizing with the Celtics.
“You want to beat their best with our best,” he said. “It’s just not the world we’re living in.”
Heat guard Tyler Herro said Wednesday the return of COVID and illness is just a sign of the times.
“I mean, you just control what you can control,” he said. “There’s a lot of sickness going around, but you just try to stay out the way and hope everything goes well, I guess.”
While the Celtics offered no updates on Horford, guard Marcus Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was upgraded to probable Thursday for a return from the mid-foot sprain that had him out for Tuesday’s series opening Heat victory.
“Obviously, he’s Defensive Player of the Year,” Herro said, “so him being on the floor obviously brings a presence on that side of the ball. He’s a tremendous player, so him being out there, obviously it shifts things a little bit.”
Herro said a return by Horford would be similarly series shifting, whenever that might come.
“I mean, both of those being back, that’s two of their five starters,” he said. “Being at full strength, I’m sure they’ll be a little bit more confident. And we’ll see when those guys get back.”
Also, Celtics guard Sam Hauser remains out due to right-shoulder instability.
For the Heat, point guard Kyle Lowry remains sidelined with a hamstring strain, listed as out, to miss his eighth game in the last 10.
Spoelstra said Lowry was limited to light shooting Wednesday, with the Heat limited in their court time.
“I don’t have a new update,” he said.
Premature Pepas
Yes, Herro said, he was surprised that the Heat rally anthem of ‘Pepas’ was played with significant time remaining Tuesday, perhaps a bit prematurely.
“It did,” he said. “I was thinking that. I think it was like four minutes on the clock.”
The Heat led by 13 with 3:18 to play, with their lead later trimmed to seven with 1:28 remaining.
Spoelstra said he was unaware of premature Pepas, but acknowledged being unaware through a significant portion of the Pepas phenomenon at FTX Arena.
“You know what? I did not notice it [Tuesday] night,” Spoelstra said. “And it took like probably five games during the regular season to realize when our players were getting all hyped up in the huddle, and I’m looking around like, ‘focus.’ And then everybody told me to get my head out of the sand. And I realized what it was.
“I didn’t even know it was played [Tuesday] night. At that point, I thought the game was very much in the balance.”
He then smiled and added, “I will talk to the appropriate people.”
The Valet (2022): Where And When To Watch It On May 20 Premiere?
The new American romantic comedy movie The Valet will be casting Eugenio Derbez as the titular valet and Samara Weaving as a popular Hollywood actress. Richard Wong directed this movie and Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher gave the plot. This movie is a remake of the French film The Valet (La Doublure) (2006) by Francis Veber.
The story revolves around the valet and the actress to cover up an affair. The actress Olivia Allan has an affair wither married lover, Vincent; but to protect her reputation, when the paparazzi catch them just before her new movie is released, a valet, who also accidentally appears in the same photo, is enlisted to pose as her new boyfriend as a cover-up.
In 2021, the production team started filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Heitor Pereira composed the music.
Cast
This romantic comedy movie, “The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong, is led by Derbez ( a.k.a Antonio) and Weaving(a.k.a Olivia), along with an outstanding team that consists of Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield,, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nicolas, Wilmer Calderon, Milano Rivero and many more.
Stream It Or Skip It?
This Valet is a romantic comedy movie. It is about a valet at a fancy restaurant; and how he came to be the boyfriend of a rising superstar Olivia. He is an expert in handling the supercars like Ferraris, but ironically, he gets to his work on his bike. Olivia is an actress who is photographed by the paparazzi.
The photo was enough to destroy her career, with her new movie on edge to be released. Her lawyer then decides that she must locate the valet (Antonio); who also got photographed in the same frame with Olivia and Vincent.
Now, Antonio, the valet, will have to stick with Olivia as they will try to convince him with everything they have got. Antonio has to go through a lot just because of her. The official tagline “Never Judge a Couple by Their Cover” suits just the theme of The Valet perfectly.
Will he stick with Olivia, or will he get fed up from pretending and bust down her entire cover? This movie will be completely fascinating and a mess streaming on 20th May 2022.
When And Where To Watch?
Will Olivia be able to debut her new film, or will her career just end here? To know more, watch “The Valet,” premiering on the Hulu app on 20th May 2022
