Govt Announced Bumper New Vacancies For Medical Colleges | Check Job Details

If not one party then another, Disick didn’t receive an entry in the Kardashians party but he was recently spotted having a meet with the enemy Larsa Pippen. The two appeared to have randomly meet at David Einhorn’s Birthday, which was celebrated in Miami. However, are things really that random? It’s true that Larsa Lives in Miami, and Einhorn owns Papi Steak but the absence of Disick’s current girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson certainly raises some eyebrows.

The two were spotted having quite a relaxed and long conversation at the Setai Hotel in Miami, where Pippen was seen wearing a black dress showing off her cleavage. Sources present on scene has confirmed that the two didn’t stop talking for hours.

Former Real Housewives of Miami star had her ties cut with Kardashian family back in 2020

Guessing that the two had many things to catch up, one can assume that this might just be a random meet thanks to mutual acquaintances, but then again this isn’t the first time that the two have been seen meeting; specially after the famous feud between Pippen and the Kardashian family. Larsa and Scott only left each other for visiting the restroom, otherwise the two seemed spellbound in a hearty conversation.. Even during the heated days,Larsa and Scott were spotted sharing a lunch in Miami, back in 2021.

Larsa’s history with Kanye and the cause of feud

Kim’s then husband Kanye (she filed for divorce with him on February 19, 2021) used to talk for hours with Larsa, that introduced unwanted distrust between the two. Larsa has claimed that the rapper would call her and talk to her for hours during the morning for casual chats and his usual rantings. In November, 2020, Larsa has raised the concern that Kim had been ‘brainwashed’ by Kanye. Larsa had claimed that after she blocked Kanye, he turned the tide against her, without her doing anything to cause the rift between her and Kim.

Kim and Larsa have now patched things up? BFF again?

One thing leads to another and here seems like Larsa has a long list of pissing off Kardashians. There was a rumour mill which pointed towards Kardashians cutting off Larsa because of her long history with chronic cheater Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex. But now things suddenly seem different with Larsa claiming, in January, that the feud with the family is in the past.

She said ‘’Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him.’

This led to Kanye dissing about her ‘So, he turned that into, “oh she’s this and she’s that”. They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f***? Should I give a f***? I don’t know.’

Larsa then added, ‘We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.’

Scott and Rebecca Donaldson

Scott is 38 while Rebecca 27, it seems that Scott finally found age-appropriate women after he insinuated that he should date some young girls. The two appeared on red carpet at the premiere for The Kardashianstwo weeks ago.

