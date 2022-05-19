News
Govt Announced Bumper New Vacancies For Medical Colleges | Check Job Details
Govt Announced Bumper New Vacancies For Medical Colleges
Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 1612 posts of different categories for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges
Creation of 1612 posts for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) & Udhampur in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 1612 posts of different categories for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) and Udhampur (@806 posts per Medical College) as per the following break-up:-
Vacancy details of Health and Medical Education Department Recruitment 2022:
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Handwara (Kupwara)
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Udhampur
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
The sanction to the creation of posts shall be subject to the following conditions:
The relevant recruitment rules shall be amended accordingly.
The direct recruitment posts are filed as per S.O. 192 dated. 17-06-2020.
To read complete details of the above-mentioned vacancies check below given official notification.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
Scott Disick And Larsa Pippen: What Were They Probably Chatting About Along The Poolside?
If not one party then another, Disick didn’t receive an entry in the Kardashians party but he was recently spotted having a meet with the enemy Larsa Pippen. The two appeared to have randomly meet at David Einhorn’s Birthday, which was celebrated in Miami. However, are things really that random? It’s true that Larsa Lives in Miami, and Einhorn owns Papi Steak but the absence of Disick’s current girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson certainly raises some eyebrows.
The two were spotted having quite a relaxed and long conversation at the Setai Hotel in Miami, where Pippen was seen wearing a black dress showing off her cleavage. Sources present on scene has confirmed that the two didn’t stop talking for hours.
Former Real Housewives of Miami star had her ties cut with Kardashian family back in 2020
Guessing that the two had many things to catch up, one can assume that this might just be a random meet thanks to mutual acquaintances, but then again this isn’t the first time that the two have been seen meeting; specially after the famous feud between Pippen and the Kardashian family. Larsa and Scott only left each other for visiting the restroom, otherwise the two seemed spellbound in a hearty conversation.. Even during the heated days,Larsa and Scott were spotted sharing a lunch in Miami, back in 2021.
Larsa’s history with Kanye and the cause of feud
Kim’s then husband Kanye (she filed for divorce with him on February 19, 2021) used to talk for hours with Larsa, that introduced unwanted distrust between the two. Larsa has claimed that the rapper would call her and talk to her for hours during the morning for casual chats and his usual rantings. In November, 2020, Larsa has raised the concern that Kim had been ‘brainwashed’ by Kanye. Larsa had claimed that after she blocked Kanye, he turned the tide against her, without her doing anything to cause the rift between her and Kim.
Kim and Larsa have now patched things up? BFF again?
One thing leads to another and here seems like Larsa has a long list of pissing off Kardashians. There was a rumour mill which pointed towards Kardashians cutting off Larsa because of her long history with chronic cheater Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex. But now things suddenly seem different with Larsa claiming, in January, that the feud with the family is in the past.
She said ‘’Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him.’
This led to Kanye dissing about her ‘So, he turned that into, “oh she’s this and she’s that”. They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f***? Should I give a f***? I don’t know.’
Larsa then added, ‘We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.’
Scott and Rebecca Donaldson
Scott is 38 while Rebecca 27, it seems that Scott finally found age-appropriate women after he insinuated that he should date some young girls. The two appeared on red carpet at the premiere for The Kardashianstwo weeks ago.
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Previously on The Flight Attendant, we see Cassie taking a trip to New York to visit her father’s grave at the letter-reading ceremony, but things heated up pretty soon after meeting her mother. On the other hand, we see the ‘doppelganger’ sneaking into Annie and Max’s house.
Last week was filled with emotional drama and nail-biting suspense. The show has been relaxing the ‘look-alike’ part for two episodes now, but it seems that the doppelganger was rather using up this opportunity.
This week, we bring you the latest updates! When will the next release, what time, and what could be happening here? Read below to find out.
When And Where Is Episode 7 Of The Flight Attendant Season 2 Releasing?
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at midnight PDT, on HBO Max. The episode title will be “Thrill Rides”.
What Is The Flight Attendant About?
The Flight Attendant is an American dark comedy-drama thriller television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and was developed by Steve Yockey.
The series is about a reckless alcoholic flight attendant, Cassie Bowden, who drinks during flights and spends her mingling with strangers, including her passengers. On one hangover morning, she wakes up beside a dead body, and that’s when all the commotion begins; by the end of Season 1, Cassie managed to come up with a clean sheet.
In Season 2, Cassie becomes sober and starts getting her life together, but comes back to square one when her ‘doppelganger’ murders the target she was surveying for the CIA. The chaos never leaves her!
Who Is The Cast Of The Flight Attendant?
The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as the lead ‘Cassie Bowden’ with Zosia Mamet as ‘Annie Mouradian, a lawyer and Cassie’s best friend; Deniz Akdeniz, as ‘Max’, a hacker and Annie’s boyfriend; Mo McRae as ‘Benjamin Berry’ and Callie Hernandez as ‘Gabrielle Diaz’.
What Can Happen In Episode 7?
It is quite hard to predict what may happen, given the twists and turns in each episode and very little information provided from the sources. As seen in the previous episode, Max and Annie were investigating the passengers, Esteban and Gabrielle, only to find that they keep tabs on Cassie, and this information is sent to the North Koreans. Meanwhile, Cassie’s doppelganger continues to frame her while taking down other targets. Also, is Benjamin good or bad? What about the tension between Cassie and her mother? Can Cassie control her drinking habits? Watch the promo of The Flight Attendant episode 7 right now!
Nonetheless, the last episode was super-hit, speculating that this one may exceed our expectations. Fans are spamming Twitter requesting to give Kaley Cuoco all the awards for her incredible performance. Well, set a reminder for the date and time on your calendar, as this episode will be an absolute blast!
Yankee prospect Luis Gil heading to team doctor for reported elbow issue
BALTIMORE — Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. The right-hander pulled himself from his start with Triple-A Scranton in the fifth inning on Wednesday night. The Times Tribune of Scranton reported that it is an elbow issue.
Aaron Boone said he had not gotten much information on the injury.
“I know he left the game and I know he’s scheduled to see the doctor tomorrow,” the Yankee manager said before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Boone also said he believes this is a new injury for Gil, who does not have a history of elbow issues.
Gil made a spot start for the big league club on Thursday in Chicago, allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six. He got the start because the Yankees had back-to-back rainouts, which forced a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, and they needed an extra starter. He likely would be called on to make a few more if he is healthy.
Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
LOCASTRO UPDATE
Outfielder Tim Locastro, who is on the injured list with a strained lat muscle, is working out back in New York, but there is no timeline for his return.
“I would say it’s going well, his rehab’s going well, he is swinging off the tee,” Boone said. “So we’ll have a better idea when we’ll get back but again, for the injury that he had, he was doing pretty well, symptom wise, surprisingly, and that’s continued to go that way. So I know he’s doing pretty well and continues to make progress, but as far as when yet I’m not quite sure, but I know he’s hitting.”
Locastro appeared in 15 games before getting hurt, mostly as a pinch runner. In 13 plate appearances he was slashing .231/.333/.462 with a home run and two RBI. He had four stolen bases.
