Health Benefits of Taking Diatomaceous Earth and Activated Charcoal

Skin Conditions

A few weeks ago I went on a juice detox, to give my digestive system a break to see if it would help the eczema I had on my face and the seborrheic dermatitis I had on my scalp. When you give your digestive system a rest it frees up energy for repairing and healing the other parts of your body that need it.

Candida

Something I discovered was that skin conditions can be caused by systemic candida in the gut. I had candida before and didn’t want to go through the uber restrictive diet again, so looked online and found Diatomaceous earth was great for eliminating candida as its an internal cleanser, and was also good for skin, among other things.

Diatomaceous Earth

Diatomaceous earth is the fozzilised remains of algae organisms called diatoms. It is 89% silica. It has a negative ionic charge and traps toxins, heavy metals, parasites, viruses and pathogens in it and then it passes through to be eliminated. It’s a physical action not a chemical action. It draws the toxins towards it, it doesn’t absorb it.

I started with one teaspoon (don’t use a metal spoon) in water and built up to one tablespoon. I also used a straw because it tastes like drinking soap.

Diatomaceous Earth is also good for lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, it’s good for skin, bones, hair and nails among other things. I’ve read lots of reviews online and it appears to be good for arthritis and joint pain as well. As its quite abrasive its better for your skin and hair when taken internally.

It can be bought cheaply at farming supply stores because it’s good for the intestinal health of animals and pets, and also good for getting rid of fleas. That’s actually why I bought it originally and I was delighted I already had some.

Don’t worry its perfectly safe, I know it sounds yuck because its used with animals, but its food grade. There is a Diatomacous Earth that’s for swimming pools but you don’t buy that one. It will say food grade on the label.

I am taking it 10 days on, 10 days off, for three months. Make sure you drink lots of water when taking this because it dries you out.

Activated Charcoal

Something I also decided to use, it’s not vital though, is activated charcoal. It basically absorbs the Diatomaceous Earth and moves it through faster. With candida you can have die off as the organisms die, and that can cause flu like symptoms so it’s a good idea to move it all through. I thought about using bentonite clay but someone advised me this was far superior.

I take two capsules at the same time as the Diatomaceous Earth. Make sure you take it at least an hour away from food or medication.

Let Me Know If You Take Either Of These!!