Health News Today

Unfortunately, I have seen too many of even the most noble and vitally needed



charitable nonprofits fade into obscurity, never having accomplished the



laudable goals they set out to achieve. In most cases, the reason for their



demise is that they did not promote themselves with vigor and assertiveness.



They either failed to learn to use public relations (PR) to their advantage or they



did not avail themselves of the services of professionals who could have



launched their causes into the limelight and helped them get the momentum,



manpower, and funds they needed to stay alive.

These early deaths are disappointing, unsatisfying-and tragic. They could have



been prevented if the right steps had been taken. As a public-relations



professional, I strongly believe that the world cannot afford to lose the efforts



of so many charities and nonprofit organizations which help solve the never-



ending problems that plague our fragile planet.

This book is therefore dedicated, with passion, to helping these charities and



nonprofits learn to use pubic relations of all kinds to accomplish their



important goals. Drawing on my background as the founder of one of



Hollywood’s most prominent public-relations firms, and having represented



hundreds of the entertainment industry’s biggest celebrities, I wrote Selling



Goodness to show you how to take advantage of professional public-relations



techniques on a fledgling charity’s often- impoverished budget. The book



describes how the media operates, and how you can make it work for your



charity or organization.

In the following chapters, you will find advice on such matters as pitching a



story, writing a press release, and giving an interview. I guide you through the



critical steps of a PR campaign, from initial contacts with the media through



follow-up, special events, and dealing with a PR crisis should one happen to



you.

Throughout the chapters, you will also find two types of “boxed features.” One



contains special hints about PR techniques or additional elaboration on a topic.



The other presents case his, stories of inspiring PR stories from my personal



files. Indeed, one of my joys in writing this book is that I get to recount some



of the great stories I’ve collected over the years of promotional techniques



used by many different businesses and nonprofits.

THE MORAL CASE FOR PROMOTION

But Selling Goodness is much more than a practical handbook on skills and



procedures. It is also a moral manifesto. If you are a humble do-gooder with



qualms about seeking either attention or special promotion, this book presents



a powerful case for promoting yourself and your charitable cause. I believe the



moral argument is especially compelling now that government is trimming



outlays on social services. Nonprofits are being called to fill in the gaps. They



will need more resources-and they therefore must do whatever it takes to get



them, especially vigorous promotion of their vital cause.

If after reading this book you are able to take your cause more seriously, and



promote it with greater vigor and intensity, you will not only be contributing to



your individual charity, but to the broader purpose of promoting goodness. It



may sound quaint but the truth is that the promotion of your charitable work



can assist ill living beings. This is a grand vision, to be sure. But imagine the



potential of a planet that is better nourished, both in substance and in spirit. I



believe this is our potential.

My plan in this book is direct, and the process doable. It can make you an ally



in the grand project of selling goodness, and, through that alliance, a portion



of paradise can be regained.