Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill

If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.

If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).

Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.

Let’s start with what Pasoori means?

‘Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:

‘kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’ meaning impatience/hasty.

Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.

Lines:

Agg lavan majboori nu

Aan jaan di pasoori nu

Zehar bane, haan teri

Pee javan main poori nu

Meaning:

Set fire to your worries

And to waiting and to hurries

If your love is poison

I’ll drink it in a flurry

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya Dil baang baang mera takraya Kaga bol ke das jaavein Pavan gheyo dee choori nu Meaning: He said he’d come but he never did My heart lurched Let the crow tell me why And feast on sweet supply Lines:

Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan Koi mainu naa roke Mere dhol judaiyan di Tainu khabar kivein hove Aa jaave dil tera Pura vi na hove Meaning: I’ll hide him in my loving embrace No one stops me My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di Gal baat kivein hove Aa jaave dil tera Pura vi na hove Meaning: How will we communicate? I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart Lines:

Bhool gayi majboori nu Duniya di dastoori nu Saath tera hai bathera Poora kar zaroori nu Meaning: I forget about my helplessness, And the customs of people You’re enough for me Please fulfil my destiny Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya Raasta naa dikhlaaya Dil humara de sahara Khawahishaat adhuri nu Meaning: He said he’d come but he never did I couldn’t see, the way was hiding My heart gives solace To wishes unfulfilled Lines:

Waari main jaavan Main tainu bulavaan Gal saari tan hove Meaning: I dote on you I call out your name Let’s talk it out Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di Tenu khabar kivein hove Aa jaave dil tera Poora vi naa hove Meaning: My love, do you know what would happen when we part? I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di Gal baat kivein hove Aa jaave dil tera Poora vi naa hove Meaning: How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di Sardaari na hove Mere dhol judaiyan di Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove Dildaaran di, sab yaaaran di, aazaari naa hove Meaning: My love, don’t let this distance reign My love, what of this distance? My love, don’t let this distance reign Don’t let these lovers be in pain Lines:

Aa chalein, le ke tujhe Hai jahaan silsile Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami Bana de, saaja de, panah de hume Meaning: Come, let’s go away Where all the lovers meet You’re the one, it’s you what I need Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms

Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:

