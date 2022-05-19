News
Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill
If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.
If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).
Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.
Let’s start with what Pasoori means?
‘Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:
‘kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’ meaning impatience/hasty.
Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.
Lines:
Agg lavan majboori nu
Aan jaan di pasoori nu
Zehar bane, haan teri
Meaning:
Set fire to your worries
And to waiting and to hurries
If your love is poison
I’ll drink it in a flurry
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Dil baang baang mera takraya
Kaga bol ke das jaavein
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
My heart lurched
Let the crow tell me why
And feast on sweet supply
Lines:
Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan
Koi mainu naa roke
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tainu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
I’ll hide him in my loving embrace
No one stops me
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Bhool gayi majboori nu
Duniya di dastoori nu
Saath tera hai bathera
Meaning:
I forget about my helplessness,
And the customs of people
You’re enough for me
Please fulfil my destiny
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Raasta naa dikhlaaya
Dil humara de sahara
Khawahishaat adhuri nu
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
I couldn’t see, the way was hiding
My heart gives solace
To wishes unfulfilled
Lines:
Waari main jaavan
Main tainu bulavaan
Meaning:
I dote on you
I call out your name
Let’s talk it out
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tenu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Sardaari na hove
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove
Meaning:
My love, don’t let this distance reign
My love, what of this distance?
My love, don’t let this distance reign
Don’t let these lovers be in pain
Lines:
Aa chalein, le ke tujhe
Hai jahaan silsile
Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami
Meaning:
Come, let’s go away
Where all the lovers meet
You’re the one, it’s you what I need
Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms
Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:
Amitabh Bachchan’s Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him ‘Budhau’ For Greeting A Late GM
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, is quite active on social media and he often uses it to greet his fans and followers. Though he receives a huge number of messages, he tries his best to answer as many of them as he can.
But the legendary actor often gets trolled on social media. Recently, the actor had to face some trolls who dropped comments criticizing him for waking up late. He tried to reply to many of such comments personally and revealed that he had been working all night.
On Sunday, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am to wish good morning to his followers. While his loyal fans wished him in return, others questioned him for greeting good morning when it was almost noon.
When one person asked him in Hindi, “Don’t you think you have wished a good morning very early?” the actor replied, “I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise.”
Another user commented that the actor is getting up late because he is enjoying his summer holidays, he also got a response from Big B who said that he was working late.
Among all the trolls, one user crossed his limit, he mocked Amitabh Bachchan by calling him budhau (old man) to which Big B wrote that he will pray for the user’s long life so that no one insults him in his old age by calling budhau.
Take a look at Big B’s perfect reply:
A person also trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, joining two Hindi words ‘mahanayak’ (superstar) and ‘nalayak’ (worthless). The user commented, “Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)” and Mr. Bachchan replied, “I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man).”
Another user wrote, “Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am).” Amitabh replied that he doesn’t drink himself, he just entertains others with it.
Big B will be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, releasing on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Uunchai.
Sippline Founder Rohit Warrier Trolls Ashneer Grover In His New Viral Video
The most discussed television reality show, Shark Tank India has succeeded to grab the attention of the audience not only in India but also across the world. The popular reality show aired on Sony Liv is all set to make a comeback with a fresh season, Shark Tank India Season 2. The announcement has already been made and the registrations have started already.
The Indian version of Shark Tank was at the top of TRP charts almost every week. The show consists of seven sharks who are well-established entrepreneurs. The show featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal.
If you followed the first season of the show, you must be aware of the Sippline product which was horribly roasted by former BharatPe CEO and one of the judges, Ashneer Grover. Its creator of the product, Rohit Warrier has now taken an indirect dig in his latest video, mocking one of Ashneer’s famous dialogues.
Rohit took to Instagram to share a promotional video about the product where he shared some information about his product. He said in the video that the utility of the product is not to protect anyone from dirty glasses and it will only cover the rim of the utensil so that the user can avoid direct contact with the harmful microbes that could be present on the glass.
In Shark Tank India when Rohit appeared to demonstrate his product, Ashneer mocked him by saying, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?” calling his product ‘wahiyat.’
Ashneer did not like the product which is an oral hygiene mask that can be used over the rim of glasses and even went on to say,
“Mere Ko bhagwan utha le itna ganda product hai.”
Now, in his new video that he shared on Instagram, Rohit took a dig at Ashneer while discussing his product. In the clip, he can be heard saying,
“Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe.”
Later, he added, “just kidding.”
Here’s the video of Rohit:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Warrier posted a few reels with the intercuts of the reality show and projected the success of his product.
View this post on Instagram
From his videos, we can see that Ashneer’s prediction about the product was wrong. Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet and the product is receiving positive feedback.
Stay tuned for more Shark Tank updates!
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Dearness Allowance (DA) may be Rs 2,59,464 in August, know details
7th Pay Commission: Central employees get gifts from the central government twice a year. It has to wait for 6 months. After July, there is a possibility of a bumper increase in the salary of central employees.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will soon get good news. Just wait a little and then dearness allowance will increase. Remember, 34 per cent DA is being paid now. But, in the coming days it can be 38 percent. That means there may be an increase of 4 percent in the Dearness Allowance. But, there is a wait of three months now. The situation is almost clear. After the bumper increase of 4 percent, DA will be available at an annual level of Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand. Let’s understand how…
Dearness Allowance may increase by 4%
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, the new dearness allowance will be announced in July. It is expected that it will increase by 4 percent and become 38%. It will be paid in the salary of August. That means you may have to wait till August for the announcement. Central employees get DA according to basic pay and grade. In such a situation, it can be found out by calculating that how much money will increase in total.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It may also get delayed due to policy matter. But, before that we can guess how it will be calculated and how it will be decided. If there is a possibility of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, then it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
By which formula the salary will be decided?
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months
115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
Now understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay matrix, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
- Basic Pay – Rs 31550
- Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
- Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
- On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
- Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
