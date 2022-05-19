Connect with us

Here's The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song 'Pasoori', By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill

Pasoori-youtube
If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.

Photo Credit: ytimg

If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).

Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.

Let’s start with what Pasoori means?

Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:

kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’  meaning impatience/hasty.

Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.

Lines:

Agg lavan majboori nu

Aan jaan di pasoori nu

Zehar bane, haan teri

Pee javan main poori nu

Meaning:

Set fire to your worries

And to waiting and to hurries

If your love is poison

I’ll drink it in a flurry

Ali-Sethi-and-Shae-Gill-Coke-Studio-Season-14
Photo Credit: cutacut

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Dil baang baang mera takraya

Kaga bol ke das jaavein

Pavan gheyo dee choori nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

My heart lurched

Let the crow tell me why

And feast on sweet supply

Shae-gill-pasoori
Photo Credit: dawn

Lines:

Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan

Koi mainu naa roke

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tainu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

I’ll hide him in my loving embrace

No one stops me

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

pasoori-lyrics-meaning
Photo Credit: tribune

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Bhool gayi majboori nu

Duniya di dastoori nu

Saath tera hai bathera

Poora kar zaroori nu

Meaning:

I forget about my helplessness,

And the customs of people

You’re enough for me

Please fulfil my destiny

pasoori-lyrics-english
Photo Credit: tribune

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Raasta naa dikhlaaya

Dil humara de sahara

Khawahishaat adhuri nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

I couldn’t see, the way was hiding

My heart gives solace

To wishes unfulfilled

Lines:

Waari main jaavan

Main tainu bulavaan

Gal saari tan hove

Meaning:

I dote on you

I call out your name

Let’s talk it out

Ali-Sethi-Pasoori-Spotify-FB
Photo Credit: cloudfront

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tenu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Coke-Studio-Season-14-Pasoori-Shae-Gill-4
Photo Credit: wp

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Sardaari na hove

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove

Dildaaran di, sab yaaaran di, aazaari naa hove

Meaning:

My love, don’t let this distance reign

My love, what of this distance?

My love, don’t let this distance reign

Don’t let these lovers be in pain

Lines:

Aa chalein, le ke tujhe

Hai jahaan silsile

Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami

Bana de, saaja de, panah de hume

Meaning:

Come, let’s go away

Where all the lovers meet

You’re the one, it’s you what I need

Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms

Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:

