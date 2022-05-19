News
Home sales tumble again as mortgage rates surge
By ALEX VEIGA
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the third consecutive month in April as mortgage rates surged, driving up borrowing costs for would-be buyers as home prices soared to new highs.
Existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
That was slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales fell 5.9% from April last year. After climbing to a 6.49 million annual rate in January, sales have fallen to the slowest pace since June 2020, near the start of the pandemic, when they were running at an annualized rate of 4.77 million homes.
The median home price in April jumped 14.8% from a year ago at this time to $391,200. That’s an all-time high according to data going back to 1999, NAR said.
“Without a doubt, rising mortgage rates, rising prices are hurting affordability, but we should not discount that we’re still lacking inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.
Fierce competition for limited properties on the market and ultra-low mortgage rates superheated the housing market the last couple of years, but now its cooling as homebuyers face sharply higher home financing costs than a year ago following a rapid rise in mortgage rates.
In April, the weekly average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan climbed above 5% for the first time in more than a decade, crimping would-be homeowners’ purchasing power at the outset of the spring homebuying season, traditionally the busiest period for home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate slipped to 5.25% this week from 5.3% last week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 3%.
Mortgage rates are climbing following a sharp move up in 10-year Treasury yields, reflecting expectations of higher interest rates overall as the Federal Reserve hikes short-term rates in order to combat the worst inflation in 40 years.
With inflation at a four-decade high, rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight supply of homes for sale, homeownership has become less attainable, especially for first-time buyers.
Higher rates can limit the pool of buyers and cool the rate of home price growth — good news for buyers. But higher rates can also limit affordability.
For now, the housing market continues to favor sellers as buyers vie for a still tight inventory of homes for sale, which has kept pushing up home prices. Even as sales slowed last month, it was common for homes on the market to receive multiple offers.
Inventory levels have to go higher before multiple offers dissipate from the market, Yun said. Until then, prices are likely to move higher.
“We anticipate, again, a continuing decline in home sales, but not necessarily home prices,” he said.
On average, homes sold in just 17 days of hitting the market last month, unchanged from March or April last year. In a market that’s more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes typically remain on the market 45 days.
As is typical in the spring, the number of homes on the market increased in April from the previous month. Some 1.03 million properties were available for sale by the end of April, up 10.8% from March, but down 10.4% from April last year.
At the current sales pace, the level of for-sale properties amounts to a 2.2-month supply, the NAR said. That’s up from 1.9 months in March, and down from 2.3 months a year ago.
Real estate investors and other buyers able to buy a home with just cash, sidestepping the need to rely on financing, accounted for 26% of all sales last month, down from 28% in March, NAR said.
Homes purchased by investors made up 17% of sales in April, down from 18% the previous month, while first-time buyers accounted for 28% of transactions, down from 30% in March and 31% a year ago.
Is Val Kilmer in Top Gun Maverick ?
The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster movie Top Gun is all set to hit the theatres on May 27 this year. It will premier first at the Cannes Film festival, 2022. Top Gun was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in the year 2015 and is thus a classic. So the fact that film lovers are excited it’s sequel would be an understatement.
How will the action be? What characters are coming back? Which stars will entertain us in the sequel and a million other questions. The movie was earlier set to release in summer 2019 but kept on getting delayed. But now nothing’s stopping it from rocking the theatres.
Will we see Kilmer in the new top gun movie?
Well, that has been one of the most asked questions about the upcoming film. It’s because Kilmer’s character Iceman is of great significance to the story. To clear up your doubts, YES, Kilmer is returning to the franchise. Even though his health condition isn’t exactly as he would have wanted, he’s still extremely eager to be back to the Film.
What’s wrong with Kilmer’s health?
Vil Kilmer’s character Iceman in the OG Top Gun movie was Maverick’s arch enemy and of course an important character to the story. His presence was something inescapable from the sequel movie. Fans as well as the makers and actors themselves wanted to have Vil back in the movie. But there was one trouble. Actor Vil Kilmer has been sick for a while now.
He was diagnosed with throat cancer in the year 2014 and he underwent a surgery. Although the surgery was successful, it left him with no voice and a few scars on his neck. Therefore, every fan of Top Gun had had this dilemma, wether he’ll return as Iceman or not.
The actor told Daily Mail that he “begged” for his character to return in this new movie and asked if he could be given voice using AI. Sonatic, an English company of artificial intelligence has thus given voice to Iceman using recordings throughout Vil’s career.
What does Maverick have to say about it?
The 59 year old actor, Tom Cruise who plays the character of Maverick “really rallied hard for him (Vil) to make the movie. What Tom wanted was to have that special tinge of originality in the new movie and he knew Maverick’s arch rival was necessary.
He said, “We have to have Val, we have to have him back.” Tom also talked about Vil’s talent as an actor and a special scene of the two from the upcoming movie. He talked about the scene saying “it’s just very special.” And this definitely already has the audience hooked.
Makers on having Vil on the sets
Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer said that everybody involved in making of the movie wanted Vil to be a part of it, but it was Tom’s enthusiasm and determination that made it possible. Praising how talented Vil is as an actor and an individual, Jerry added that them returning to the sets after 36 years of the success of the first Top Gun movie was a very emotional process.
Is Val Kilmer in Top Gun Maverick ?
Census overcount in Minnesota appears to have saved state a congressional seat
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census, and four other U.S. states had significant undercounts of their populations which could short-change them of federal funding in the current decade, according to figures from a survey the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
In Florida, and Texas, undercounts appear to have cost them congressional seats too.
On the flip side, residents in eight states were overcounted during the once-a-decade head count that is used to allocate political power and federal funding. In Minnesota and Rhode Island, overcounts appear to have saved them from losing congressional seats.
In the remaining 36 states and the District of Columbia, the overcounts and undercounts were not statistically significant. Undercounts signal people were missed, and overcounts suggest they were counted more than once.
The figures released Thursday from the Post-Enumeration Survey serve as a report card on how well residents in the 50 states and District of Columbia were counted during a census that faced unprecedented obstacles from a pandemic, hurricanes and wildfires, social unrest and political interference by the Trump administration.
The survey re-interviews a sample of residents and compares those results to the census to see “what we did right and what we did wrong,” said Census Bureau official Timothy Kennel.
States that did a better job of getting residents counted scored greater Electoral College and congressional representation, or did not lose expected seats in the House of Representatives. They also are now better positioned for the annual distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding in the coming decade.
Nothing can be done at this point to change how many congressional seats are allocated among the states, and neither can the data used for redrawing congressional districts be adjusted.
Thursday’s release did not break down by demographic traits how good a job the 2020 census did at the state level, but a national report card released in March showed the Black population in the 2020 census had a net undercount of 3.3%, while it was almost 5% for Hispanics and 5.6% for American Indians and Native Alaskans living on reservations. Those identifying as some other race had a net undercount of 4.3%. The non-Hispanic white population had a net overcount of 1.6%, and Asians had a net overcount of 2.6%, according to the results.
Academics and civil rights leaders are pressing the Census Bureau to tweak yearly population estimates that traditionally have used census numbers as their foundation, and instead employ other data sources to produce a more accurate portrait of the undercounted racial and ethnic communities for the numbers that help determine the distribution of federal funding. The Census Bureau has set up a team to explore this.
Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Illinois respectively had undercounts of 5%, 4.8%, 4.1% and 1.9%, while Florida and Texas respectively had undercounts of almost 3.5% and 1.9%.
Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and Texas did not direct as many resources as other states in encouraging residents to fill out census forms. Mississippi spent around $400,000 and Illinois allocated $29 million toward those efforts. Historically, groups that have undercounts are racial and ethnic minorities, renters and young children.
Texas and Florida, two of the fastest growing states over the last decade, had been expected to gain more congressional seats from the 2020 census than they actually did. Florida gained only one extra seat and Texas only got an extra two.
Florida’s undercount translates into around 750,600 missed residents, and an analysis by Election Data Services shows the Sunshine State needed only around 171,500 more residents to gain an extra seat. The undercount in Texas translates into around 560,000 residents, while the Election Data Services analysis put Texas as needing only 189,000 more residents to gain another congressional seat.
Hispanics make up more than a quarter of Florida’s population and almost 40% of Texas residents, and critics say the Trump administration’s failed efforts to add a citizenship question to the census form may have had a chilling effect on the participation of Hispanics, immigrants and others.
It was a different story for states where residents were overcounted, like Minnesota and Rhode Island. Minnesota was allocated the 435th and final congressional seat in the House of Representatives; if Minnesota had counted 26 fewer people, that seat would have gone to New York. Minnesota’s 3.8% overcount amounted to around 219,000 residents.
In Rhode Island, the 5% overcount translates into more than 55,000 residents. It would have lost a seat if 19,000 fewer residents had been counted, according to Election Data Services.
Other states with overcounts were Hawaii, at almost 6.8%; Delaware, at 5.4%; New York, at 3.4%; Utah, at almost 2.6%; Massachusetts, at 2.2%; and Ohio, at almost 1.5%.
Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Identidad Tomada, identity taken in Spanish, is a 1 hour 42 minutes Spanish language Mexican original released in 2003. It was directed and written by Gabriel Retes. He is a celebrated man in Mexican cinema who was a Mexican film director, writer, producer, and actor. His 1977 film Paper Flowers entered the 28th Berlin International Film Festival.
They entered his 1979 film Broken Flag into the 11th Moscow International Film Festival. Rates passed away in April 2020 at the age of 73. The movie was well received and acclaimed in various festivals around the world.
PLOT OF THE FILM
Four friends, Felino, his girlfriend, and his two friends, are brilliant movie creators who try to make their debut movie `Opera prima”, which is genuinely a great movie, but because of the lack of funds and support, they face problems.
Hence, they have to turn to a gangster for the money and funding of the movie. Finally, after all those efforts, the movie is completed and is ready to be released, but the team faces another setback as because of their not so famous status, the movie is rejected from all the important festivals. Felino comes with a plan and changes the credits, titles and other things.
He makes them all look like a Tomas Guevara movie, a celebrated filmmaker who retired years ago and put Tomas’s name in the credits, making it look like Tomas made the movie. The movie then is accepted and even appreciated by the same people who first rejected the film without even a second glance.
What follows is an up and down struggle for the team to make sure the hoax is in place and people love the film. The later part of the movie deals with the concept where ‘Should become an artist be happy that at least the world is seeing their work or be upset that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves.
CAST AND CREW
The cast consists of Juan Ignacio Aranda as Pepé, Amaya Blas as Dalila, Horacio Castelo as Wolf Kaufman, Roberto Cavazos as Patricio, Denisse Corona as Julia, Alexander Da Silva as Felino Gómez, Max Flores as Negro, Vicente Flores as Debeibi, Meritxell Gález as Galatea de León, Ignacio López Tarso as Don Jesús, Tamara Niño de Rivera as Leonor, Miguel Pontón as Alex, Gabriel Retes as Tomás Guevara, etc.
The film is written and directed by Gabriel Retes. Cinematography is done by Juan Bernardo Mejia Sanchez, Produced by Meritxell Galvez and music by Osvaldo Montes and Suite Paranoia.
WHERE TO WATCH IT?
You could watch this film on HBO Max. STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
It honestly depends on whether you watch this kind of film. Overall, it’s a great movie worth watching, so I’ll say you stream it; why not? It tries to convey a meaningful message across. It would have to be watched with English subtitles since Spanish. The best part about it is relatability: we aren’t as different as we’d like to believe.
Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
