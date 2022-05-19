Finance
How Any Business Can Benefit From SEO
SEO Enhances User Experience (UX)
Improving a website can provide a better user experience and there are different ways to do this. Some of these are delivering relevant information, photos/videos that support text, web pages that are easy to navigate and a mobile-friendly website.
The abovementioned ways bring about a better user experience. As a result, there will be more clicks, increased leads, improved brand recall as well as higher conversion rates. These factors, which are favored by search engine sites, will improve ranking in search results.
SEO is the Number One Source of Leads
Inbound marketing strategies are the most efficient and successful lead sources for both B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Customer) marketers as well as non-profit organizations. These strategies include SEO, content marketing, social media and referrals, among others.
If businesses do not get leads from their SEO strategies, they should assess their activities. There may be other marketers that are benefitting from their piece of the pie.
SEO Delivers Higher Close Rates
According to statistics, SEO leads deliver an average of 15% close rates whereas outbound leads bring just under 2% close rates. More often than not, outbound/cold leads, wherein businesses reach out to customers, bring about lower conversion rates.
On the other hand, SEO leads, wherein customers search for products/services, give a higher conversion. Such individuals have a purpose or particular requirement when they are searching on the web.
SEO Brings About Higher Conversion Rates
When a website ranks high on search engine sites, it is expected to have higher conversion rates. Its target audience will be more aware of its presence for as long as it maintains on the top position of search results.
When customers get acquainted with a brand and learn more about its products/service, there is a higher chance for them to make a purchase.
SEO Builds Credibility of a Brand
When a brand ranks on top, second or third in search results, customers will think that the business is among the leading players in the industry. This also shows that it is a popular brand and a lot of users have searched for it.
On the other hand, if the brand is found at the bottom of search engine results, customers may have this idea that the brand is only new or it is not well-known in the industry. They may also think that the business has insufficient budget for website improvement to get better results.
ECommerce: The Importance of SEO in 2019
The most important function of SEO is to improve the visibility of your website. Your website must be detectable when someone searches for your company, product or service to gain traction.
This visibility is gained by SEO (search engine optimisation) or SEM (search engine marketing).
To run a successful online business your SEO must be perfect to enable your potential customers to find and buy from you.
There are several things you can do to your website to optimise the visibility on search engines.
The main things are:
- Strong Content
- Ease of Navigation
- Speed
- Mobile Optimisation
- Blog posts
- Social Media
- Site Errors
As well as improving your SEO the things above can also build your brand awareness, improve your relationship with prospects and position yourself as a trustworthy expert in your field.
If we look at the above in more detail:
Strong Content
Keywords are a major focus for search engines to pick up on content in websites. Focus on these keywords such as in your blog posts, your web title and within the body of text ranks more highly than no repetition.
Although the content is also required to be engaging to your customers to ensure they stay on the page and don’t just jump around the site.
Ease of Navigation
When designing a website, it must be easy for your users to navigate. For example, the ideal amount of clicks a user should make to get to a certain page should be 3 or fewer, enabling your prospects to find exactly what they require in as few steps as possible.
If you do have a site which consists of thousands of pages this may be impossible to do, however, you can have cross links between pages rather than just having content hierarchies.
Speed
Research shows the longer it takes to open a web page the less likely a potential customer is to return to that page. Time is important to your buyers, the less time they spend waiting for a page to load the better.
Having a web page which loads within 2 seconds will enable the prospective buyer to stay on that page longer and also come back to that page in the future increasing your SEO.
Mobile Optimisation
All websites should now have mobile optimisation as a standard as over 52% of websites are now viewed on mobile devices and this is rapidly increasing year on year.
If your website is not mobile optimised, this is something to amend as there is a high chance visitors to your website are leaving as they are unable to view it on the device they are using.
Blog Posts
Blogs help your website to rank highly within SEO. A blog shows your expertise in your field so you can establish yourself as a go to person or business.
Your blog can answer questions your customers may have about your products and services and can be linked to the relevant pages too.
Social Media
Social Media supports your SEO ranking through your content promotion. Social Media is a great way to share your blog posts, offers, pages, updates etc.
Social Media may not directly affect your SEO however any promotion you do of material will definitely indirectly improve your rankings by increasing the volume of customers accessing your site.
Engagement can be high through Social Media, any posts you share can be shared between others and create a rapid increase in people accessing your website.
Site Errors
Site errors and broken pages / links can impact your SEO as these areas are then not viewed by Google. For example, if there is a link to or from your website which is inaccurate then you’re not receiving the views you should be.
There are many free auditing checks that companies offer so you can see where the errors are occurring on your website and you’re then able to rectify any issues.
Thinking About Outsourcing White Label SEO? Look For The Most Effective Firms
There are many ways available for companies to set up their own websites. They can hire an in-house web developer or a webmaster. They can also hire advertising or marketing consultants. However, having an in-house web developer is too expensive, and so is hiring an advertising consultant. The next option would be to hire a webmaster that can do the website for the company. Although he may be a professional, a webmaster cannot do all things at once. He needs a lot of people to do the various tasks needed, such as web design, content writing, and other responsibilities. Outsourcing companies have thought of a way to help webmasters do the job of creating a website through white label SEO.
A strategy called Value Added Reselling or VAR has been used by big corporations to resell other company’s products. These companies in turn get a profit in return for their services. SEO, then, is a variation of the VAR concept. White label search engine optimization is a type of reselling activity done for a webmaster, SEO consultant, or advertising agency by SEO outsourcing companies.
How exactly does this work? An SEO company is readily available to provide the webmaster what he needs. These companies have staff for the most complicated jobs required by the advertising agency or webmaster. Even if most of the work is done by the outsourcing company, the work will fall under the webmaster’s name. It is basically a one stop shop where almost all services like advertising or graphics are provided to set up the website. The SEO company’s staff is always ready to accommodate these kind of requests.
The advantage of hiring a white label SEO company is that customers who want their own website get all services they want. White label search engine optimization companies offer their clients flexible reseller plans. Webmasters or advertising agencies can assign big and small projects alike to these companies to suit their requirements. An outsourcing company can immediately provide the needed services because they have experienced staff ready to tackle the job. The webmaster can ask for progress reports, and the setup allows flexibility for him to make any changes as per client request. White label SEO can fully offer customized SEO packages to suit the client’s and the webmaster’s needs.
SEO outsourcing companies can provide webmasters and clients privacy. The webmaster can also maintain his professional image because other people do the job for him. Constant communication is available between the webmaster and the SEO outsourcing firm to ensure that the website is fit to be launched and that it suits the client’s specifications. For the outsourcing company, white label SEO is a way to profit as SEO firms taking a percentage of the profit from the client.
Anyone can use white label search engine optimization, including SEO consultants, website design companies, advertising agencies, and internet marketing agencies. White label SEO can be used to get additional revenue. This strategy allows these companies to resell a service that they can really profit from.
Search Engine Optimization Techniques for Blogs
Fact, keywords when properly used in the content of your website have exponential power. They are the most magnetic force to attract the search engines. Most of Google’s annual $25 billion in revenue is keyword based. These simple little magnifying words are the life-blood of every SEO ranked website.
Read on…
The way you word your article and how your conversation flows with injections of “magnetic keyword juice” will determine your ranking with Google.
Here’s something to think about and keep at the tip of your pen as you craft your powerful article.
Think about the offline world, words are also magnetic. Words do incredible things to all of us. They are the most influential form of conversion man has ever known.
We are like search engine snipers seeking out those nuggets of wisdom. We are searching for words that satisfies our wants and needs in a free-flowing gravitating way.
Read on…
The search engines do the same in the online world. If a potential customer types in the search bar, “family lawyer in Billings”, the search engines seek out those very words and shows the visitors pages of lawyers with those keywords in their content. The top ranked sites suits the Google criteria and are the ones that satisfies the snipers most.
Now bear with me for the icing on the cake for you when you create your content for your website. It doesn’t matter if you are a dentist in Alabama, a nurse in Hawaii, a mechanic in Arkansas, a plumber in Timbuctoo, the power of magnetic keywords for SEO remains the same.
Google and search engine snipers are clever. They will seek out your website and determine if your content is worthy for their searchers. They are looking for free-flowing, informative sites with images and videos.
Listed below are some things to keep in mind:
• No duplicate content, do not copy from another online source.
• Over exaggerated with the same keywords. (1 to 2 % of keywords for every 500 words is ample)
• Avoid poor content, make it a good article for your readers to get quality information.
• Use synonyms instead of keywords, eg: for the word lawyer, attorney or professional law consultant.
• Keep your anchor text varied, eg: linking to quality outside sources and linking within your website to other pages of worthy content for your reader.
A great example of a website with expert internal linking is Wikipedia. This is one of the reasons they are extremely well liked by Google and are one of their top ranked websites.
Google wants your reader to have a great informative experience when they visit your website. They want to rank you high because the visitor likes what you have to offer and continues to return to it.
Just like you and I, Google and all the other search engines are also in business to keep happy returning customers. They offer you all the tools and want you to understand and implement the concept of proper SEO and the magnetism of keywords.
