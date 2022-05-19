Finance
How Do I Claim Medical Negligence Compensation for Cosmetic Surgery Gone Wrong in Australia?
In Australia, it is often the case that doctors who aren’t specialists in plastic surgery perform cosmetic surgery procedures. “Cosmetic surgery” is not a recognised specialty of medicine in Australia and the title of “cosmetic surgeon” is not protected under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law.
The consequences of undergoing an invasive procedure at the hands of an untrained person can be devastating. State governments are currently reviewing legislation with the aim of tightening the laws, in particular, regulations on extreme body modification procedures which are carried out by non-medical practitioners.
If you are thinking of undergoing cosmetic surgery, it is important that you seek professional medical opinion. It is advisable that you consult with your GP (general practitioner) who is likely to have knowledge of reputable and experienced surgeons skilled in the procedure to be undertaken.
Examples of the types of invasive procedures that you should in particular seek the expertise of a specialist accredited plastic and reconstructive surgeon include:
- abdominoplasty (tummy tuck)
- brachioplasty (armlift)
- breast augmentation or reduction
- buttock augmentation, reduction or lift
- facial implants that involve inserting an implant on the bone or surgical exposure to deep tissue
- liposuction that involves the removal of more than 2.5 litres of lipoaspirate
- mastopexy or mastopexy augmentation
- necklift
- pectoral implants
When a procedure is not performed with the requisite standard of care or expertise, things can often go wrong. Permanent scarring, injury, disability or even death may result. When this happens, a patient (or their family) will often seek compensation for their loss, pain and suffering. A cosmetic surgery negligence claim may be brought in situations where a surgery was not performed with due skill and care, resulting in damage.
If you need to take legal action, it’s advisable that you speak with an expert Australian medical negligence solicitor that is experienced in handling cosmetic surgery claims. Australian civil laws differ from State to State, however the regulation of doctor’s conduct is much the same, and standards are assessed as per expert evidence by professional peers. Australian doctors are required by law to have professional indemnity insurance, so it is their insurance company which will pay for any compensation. There are time limits which apply when suing for negligence compensation, so it is important to act without delay.
If your surgeon offers to further operate upon you without cost following the first unsuccessful surgery, you should carefully consider seeking a second opinion from an alternative plastic surgeon, and possibly speak with a medical negligence solicitor for legal advice as to your options.
Finance
Medical Specialty Aptitude Test – The Right Guidance For Your Career
As a medical student, choosing your specialty is one of the most crucial decisions for your career. Considering your natural abilities and interests, you can make the right decision. However, medical specialty aptitude tests are considered the best tools to guide you.
To become a successful professional, one should follow his/her passion combined with the abilities within a specific field. The same goes for the medical professionals. Today, a large number of medical professionals are reported to be dissatisfied with their specialty. They feel that they’re not using their natural talent in their work. It’s therefore essential for the medical students to be extra careful while choosing their field of specialization.
For a medical student, choosing the right specialty is one the most crucial decisions. Once he has decided the field, he may work with the same for the rest of his career. So it would be better giving this crucial decision a serious though earlier instead of regretting later. Keeping some important points in mind, one can make the right decision.
When choosing a medical specialty, it makes sense to understand whether you have the right profile to succeed in this field or not. The decision should be taken after a thorough self-analysis of the abilities and interests. You need to discover the area where your natural talent will come into play. This would help you build a successful and satisfactory career, allowing you to combine your natural skills with your field of work. In order to determine your potential, you can consider some aptitude tests that are specially designed for medical students. These comprehensive and efficient testing programs will assess your abilities, and will help you choosing the most suitable medical specialty. As the designers of these programs know the medical line inside out, they will guide you select the field that suits your inborn talent and skills. However, the main purpose of these tests is to build up your self-confidence and ensure a satisfying career.
How could these programs help you in choosing the best medical specialty? Well, these programs include scientific testing and ability assessment for the best career guidance. Analyzing your personality traits and inherent skills, they determine the area where you would be at your best. The tests are based on proprietary data, well-conducted research and triangulation matching process that ensure the right assistance with validated accuracy. In short, these aptitude tests are the best possible way to identify your passion in the field of medicine, and to pinpoint an ideal specialty. Since the programs are becoming increasingly popular among medical students, a number of companies are offering them. What you need to do is to search a reliable company to offer the right career guidance.
Internet is, of course, the best option to meet this purpose. Searching online, you could find some reputed companies offering various medical specialty tests to help you in making an informed and wise decision. With the right medical specialty aptitude test, choosing a medical specialty could be an easy and hassle-free task. This would ensure you a successful and satisfying career.
Finance
Know the Symptoms of a Stroke and Take F.A.S.T. Action
Among the “Need to Know” bits of information that we all need to have in our mental inventories is an understanding of the signs and symptoms of a stroke. A stroke can happen to anyone of any age and at any time. It is rated at number three in the most common causes of death in the United States with almost 25 percent of stroke victims being under the age of 65. Not everyone who is having a stroke is aware that it is happening, so being able to recognize the symptoms if you see them in a family member, co-worker, or neighbor can be a literal life-saver.
There is an easy to remember acronym that can help you identify and remember the symptoms of a stroke and the necessary actions to take: F.A.S.T. This acronym stands for Face, Arm, Speech, and Time. Do you see an unusual facial droop or uneven smile? Is there arm numbness or weakness? Can the individual raise both arms and maintain balance? Is speech slurred or is there difficulty in speaking or understanding?
If any of these signs are present, time is of the essence. Call 911 immediately and get to a hospital with a neurology department that is certified in stroke care to ensure that the patient is correctly diagnosed and treated quickly. Medications administered within three hours of a stroke can reduce the damage and debilitating effects of stroke such as paralysis. They are less effective if administered after that three hour window so waiting is never an option. Knowing the symptoms of stroke and taking F.A.S.T. action can save a life.
Finance
5 Healthy Eating Habits to Live By
Healthy eating habits go a long way. Working with diet programs isn’t just about medical diet pills and similar products, it’s about developing a brand new, more comfortable relationship with food. Many physicians at weight loss centers understand that can be a difficult task. It’s easy to get preoccupied with food, even when you’re using FDA approved medical weight loss pills or other weight loss products. You may think about how much you’re eating, how little, calorie content and fat grams until you find yourself thinking about food all the time.
If you want to be thin, then it’s time to start acting thin. Here are some simple habits to start implementing into your daily lifestyle and to help the success of any quick weight loss programs:
Healthy Habit #1: Plan Regular Meal Times
It’s important to have a well-balanced and diverse meal plan and to keep it fairly predictable. When you’re indulging in too many tastes and textures, you’re actually encouraged to eat more-hence, the issue so many of us experience at buffets. Establish a healthy pattern for yourself, for example, eggs and fruit in the morning, salad and veggies or protein at lunch, healthy snacks in the afternoon and a well-balanced meal at dinner. It’s not about eating the same fruits, vegetables or protein every day-it’s more about sticking to a consistent pattern. At your next visit to a medical weight loss clinic near you, ask the staff for some good ideas for balanced meal plans.
Healthy Habit #2: Savor Every Bite and Enjoy It
When eating a meal, try not to think about all the reasons you shouldn’t be eating it. Instead, learn to choose meals wisely from the start so that you can eat comfortably. Don’t rush through your food. Eat slowly and enjoy every bit of it. Not only is eating more pleasurable this way, but it also allows your body more time to signal to your brain when you’re full.
Healthy Habit #3: Stop Eating When You Are Satisfied
It doesn’t take that much to feel satiated, so use a healthy, high-energy snack that’s part of one of your easy weight loss programs to fill up when it’s not meal time and you’re feeling a little bit hungry. One of the most important components of a successful program for losing weight is to stop eating when you’re satisfied, as opposed to letting yourself get stuffed. Re-train yourself to eat slowly so that your stomach has time to signal your brain that it’s satisfied and push the plate away when you are.
Healthy Habit #4: Find Comfort in Anything But Food
When you’re feeling sad or depressed, instead of reaching for that candy bar, go for a walk or run, or even hit up the gym. Another amazing endorphin booster is a dance or kickboxing class. If you don’t feel like being active, try something else that has nothing to do with eating-call a friend to vent, read a book or write in a journal.
Healthy Habit #5: Get Plenty of Sleep Every Night
Aim for eight hours a night. When you’re tired, you tend to snack more, and with less sleep, you have more hours in your day to eat! What’s worse is that lack of sleep can cause your body to release more ghrelin, an appetite-boosting hormone, resulting in you being hungrier!
To learn more easy weight loss programs and FDA approved medical diet pills, visit a weight loss clinic near you where you will be sure to find the perfect medical weight loss program that’s right for you and your unique lifestyle.
How Do I Claim Medical Negligence Compensation for Cosmetic Surgery Gone Wrong in Australia?
Magic’s Franz Wagner named to NBA’s All-Rookie first team
Medical Specialty Aptitude Test – The Right Guidance For Your Career
Aaron Judge bet on himself and so far it’s worked in his favor
Know the Symptoms of a Stroke and Take F.A.S.T. Action
5 Healthy Eating Habits to Live By
Who’s the best fit for Orlando Magic with No. 1 in 2022 draft?
Rookie Christopher Morel’s special moment pumps life into the Chicago Cubs’ rebuild plan: ‘It’s so cool’
Can You Trust Your Doctor? A Medical Heretic Exposes the Medical Mystique
Annabelle De St. Maurice: We’re losing the fight against superbugs, but there’s still hope
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12