How Does Bad Credit Mortgage Loan Help?
All those daunted by their poor credit due to County Court Judgement, defaults on payment, mortgage arrears, Individual Voluntary Arrangement or any other reason can now have a breather with bad credit mortgage loans.
A homeowner can now raise loans regardless of his less than perfect credit scores, if he pledges his collateral against the loan lent to him. A mortgage loan can be secured against home for a fixed long period of 25 years.
The various types of mortgages a homeowner with bad credit can consider are fixed, capped, variable, tracker, buy to let, flexible mortgages. Whether a borrower is looking out to refinance an existing loan, get a loan to purchase a new home, borrow to buy home and then let it out on rent or borrow against the equity in his home.
Look at the Benefits of Bad Credit Mortgage Loan
o Helps to avoid bankruptcy
o Consolidate all debts into one, low payment
o Re-establish and repair your credit
o End harassing phone calls
o Alleviate stress
o Improve your credit report
A bad credit mortgage loans are designed specially for those suffering from bad credit standing and are frequently turned down on loans when they are badly in need of it. An unexpected expense, a sick parent, a medical bill or few late bills whatever your immediate concerns are attended well by these loans.
It gives every borrower an equal chance to raise funds for emergencies despite his credit reports.
For more information on how bad credit mortgages help visit Bad Debt Problem Remortgage
Two For Sale By Owner Deal Killers
You’ve just negotiated a deal with a buyer and have a signed sales contract. The good news is that you’re almost there. The bad news is the finish line is still not as close as you think. Even though you and the buyer have agreed upon a price, there’s still room for the deal to fall through. Two big parts of the transaction still lay ahead – the inspection and the buyer’s mortgage.
Home Inspection
With most standard sales contracts, the buyer will request that they be allowed to perform a home inspection. If this inspection isn’t satisfactory to the buyer, the deal could die right there. There are three major types of inspections that the buyer can have completed.
- Termite Inspection. Depending on your state’s laws either you or the buyer could be responsible for the termite inspection. If it is your responsibility as the seller, then you must have a letter from a licensed pest control company that states your home does not have any termites. Whether you or the buyer pays for the inspection, it is your duty to clear up the problem before closing.
- Roof Inspection. Should the roof inspection result in repairs to be completed, you are required to cover the repairs.
- General Inspection. This is an inspection of major appliances, air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and electrical systems. As the seller, you are required to repair or replace any of these items that fail inspection.
Avoid inspection problems by having your own inspection completed before you put your home on the market. That way you have time to make the repairs before a buyer’s inspector catches them.
Alternatively, you could sell your home “as is.” Such a stipulation must be included in the sales contract and lets the buyer know that you won’t be fixing any problems that may arise from any inspection.
The major drawback to selling your home “as is” is that any potential buyer will assume that you know of problems in your home that are too expensive for you to fix, thus making them extremely reluctant to want to even make an offer. If they do, don’t be surprised if it’s significantly lower than your asking price.
Mortgage Pit Falls
Your buyer’s ability to purchase your home is contingent upon his or her approval for a mortgage. If the buyer does not get approved for a mortgage that’s large enough to purchase your home, the deal will fall through unless you’re willing to lower the purchase price. Without financing, it is impossible for the buyer to purchase your home.
What can you do to avoid this problem? Make sure all buyers are pre-qualified before you begin negotiations. Ask prospective buyers for a pre-approval letter from a lender. Serious buyers will already have gotten pre-approved for a mortgage. Make sure the amount the buyer has been pre-approved for will cover the sales price of your home.
You might also work with the buyer to obtain financing. If you are working with a real estate attorney, he or she might be a resource that can assist the buyer in contacting a lender or mortgage broker. Alternatively, you can contact a local real estate agency to get recommendations on lenders or brokers.
Just because they’ve been turned down by one lender doesn’t mean that another won’t approve them for a loan. Be patient and keep working.
As a Realtor I’ve seen my fair share of home sales fall through because of failed inspections and lack of financing.
As an owner, you’re in control of the inspection. You can choose to fix any and all problems that an inspector finds.
Financing on the other hand requires a significant amount of faith, and often times hope. So while you’re waiting for the a buyer’s financing to be approved keep your home on the market and continue to work for offers in the hope that you can end up with a secondary offer that you can fall back on if the original offer falls through.
The Do’s and Don’ts of a Hardship Letter
With the number of foreclosures touching unprecedented highs each month, home owners are desperately seeking options which may help them to save their homes. One such option is a home loan modification. Even though the requirements for securing a mortgage modification are not as stringent as the requirements for refinancing, a home loan modification hardship letter will be a deciding factor. So it is important to learn about the do’s and don’ts of a mortgage modification hardship letter well in advance to avoid costly mistakes.
Do’s
Make sure that your letter includes your full name and your current address and other current contact information so that the lender knows who is asking for the home loan modification and how they can get in touch with you.
Clearly and explicitly state your current financial condition and the factors that led to it. It is important to mention why you are asking for a mortgage modification. Also you need to show the bank that you are indeed a valid candidate for receiving a home loan modification. So make sure that you maintain a polite tone in your letter after all the financial institution is doing you a favor by renegotiating the terms of your mortgage.
You need to show the bank that you are a trustworthy and responsible person and if they do grant you a home loan modification you can and will make the monthly payments.
Dont’s
It is important to NOT make your mortgage modification hardship letter too lengthy. There is a strong possibility that the person handling your case must have heard all the possible reasons for asking for a home loan modification. Also even though issues such as death in the family and divorce or separation do qualify as valid reasons for seeking a mortgage modification it is imperative to not make your letter too emotional.
Also, do not mention other loans that you may have defaulted on; you are supposed to project the image or a responsible person who will meet the monthly payments if a mortgage modification is granted.
When a Personal Injury Exacerbates a Pre-Existing Medical Condition – The “Egg Shell Skull” Theory
Many people live their lives with pre-existing medical conditions such as: Bad knees; degenerative conditions in the back, previous broken bones that have healed, etc.
Are you entitled to recover for damages in a personal injury accident when a pre-existing medical condition is exacerbated? Yes!
The Egg Shell Skull Theory
The Egg Shell Skull Theory goes something like this. Let’s say Humpty Dumpty, who has a skull as thin as an egg shell, is driving, and gets into a car accident that is not his fault. His skull being as thin as an egg shell shatters into a million pieces so that all of the king’s horses and all of the king’s men could not put his head together again. Can Humpty Dumpty recover for his injuries considering the fact that he had a skull as thin as an egg shell, which is not normal for human beings? Yes!
The law of personal injury in a nutshell (not to be confused with egg shell) makes persons who are negligent, liable for injuries that they cause that are reasonably foreseeable. The case law on the subject has concluded that it is reasonably foreseeable that persons who are injured may have pre-existing conditions, or deformities, and that a negligent person must take the injured person as they find them. Hence Humpty Dumpty is entitled to a recovery even though is head is as thin as an egg shell.
Pre-Existing Conditions
I do many personal injury cases where a person suffers an injury due to the negligence of another, and the injury is actually diagnosed as a condition that existed prior to the accident, but was exacerbated or became symptomatic after the injury accident.
Many people who have pre-existing conditions learn to live with their conditions, are pain free notwithstanding their conditions, or have minimal discomfort due to their conditions. Some may even have a large amount of pain or loss of mobility due to their conditions.
These people are entitled to recover for their losses just like anyone else who is injured in a Personal Injury accident that is not their fault. Crafty insurance company adjusters and insurance company lawyers will try to limit their liability by claiming that the injured person was not injured at all in an accident, and that they had a pre-existing medical condition which cuts off or limits their liability.
Some persons with pre-existing medical conditions may not even seek legal advice or retain a lawyer after they are injured, because they figure that they already had the condition before the accident in the first place. This is a huge mistake.
The bottom line is that any person who is injured due to the negligence of another, and who has a pre-existing medical condition, is entitled to recover compensatory damages that were caused by the accident. If a pre-existing medical condition or disability is made worse or symptomatic as a result of the accident you are entitled to recover.
It takes a good personal injury lawyer, who knows the law to get you what you are entitled to.
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2007
