How Many Episodes in The Staircase ?
The staircase, an HBO mini-series, is a remake of the 2004 documentary based on true events about Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. On a chilly night in December 2001, Michael Peterson found his wife dead and covered in blood at the foot of a stairwell in his mansion. The police arrived at the scene and charged Michael with his wife’s murder. The supposedly eight-episode mini-series follows the life of Michael, his family, the events leading up to the unfortunate and eerie death of his wife, and the controversial trial at hand.
What to expect
The show has an incredible cast led by stars Colin firth and Toni Colette, who play Michael Peterson and Kathleen Peterson. The other cast members include Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Odessa young, and Parker Posey.
The show resembling real-life incidents has many twists and turns and is a bumpy ride for all true-crime fans. The cast’s acting is spot on, with every actor somewhat hitting the nail on the head with their performances. Colin firth, is best known for his charismatic personality in the romantic leads he plays. He is seen in a much darker and more sociopathic personality in this show, in a good way. Toni Colette does a fantastic job of portraying her role. Her acting sells what she plays. The performances by both heavyweights of the industry and their resemblance of Michael Peterson’s and Kathleen Peterson’s personalities are uncanny.
Spoilers
Juliette Binoche plays another important character by the name of Sophie Brunet. Sophie Brunet is one of the editors working on the documentary that follows the trial. She becomes fascinated by the case of Michael Peterson, and she is convinced of his innocence. Ultimately, she flies out to the United States to meet him.
The show streams on HBO and HBO max, with episodes dropping every Thursday until the 9th of June.
The third and final act of the Warriors dynasty is a special moment in history
I’ll admit it. I thought the Warriors dynasty was finished. I was there the night in Toronto when it turned, when I declared the dynasty kaput, ironically during a Warriors victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The moment is easy to remember. Kevin Durant, the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP, hobbled off the court with a torn Achilles, leaving Drake distraught and Bob Myers in tears.
The snowball descent was rapid.
Within two months, Klay Thompson tore his ACL, the Warriors lost their title to the Raptors and Durant bolted to the Nets. Within 16 months of that game in Toronto, Steph Curry broke his hand, the Warriors finished with the NBA’s worst record and Thompson tore his Achilles.
So it was a great run, I thought, and perhaps there was a Warriors curse at play for leaving their longtime home in Oakland for San Francisco’s posh tech money in 2019.
But here we are in 2022 writing about the Warriors and their 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. We’re writing about Steph Curry, at 34 years old, grabbing 12 rebounds with 21 points in a 112-87 blowout Wednesday night over the Mavericks.
We’re writing about many of the old crew (Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney), but also a core of newcomers (Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr.). Like the third and final act of the Spurs dynasty in the mid-2010s, the Warriors retooled with shrewd moves on limited assets. They never acquired a player of the caliber of Kawhi Leonard like San Antonio, but Poole and Wiggins are gems for their price and fit.
Poole is especially revelatory considering he was the 288th overall pick in 2019 and is now averaging 19.3 points in the playoffs. But Wiggins was more important to the Wednesday’s victory because of his lockdown defense on Luka Doncic, holding the Slovenian to 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting.
“It started with Andrew,” Thompson said. “He was moving them puppies tonight. I just think our ball pressure and our help defense was spectacular tonight.
“That’s why he was the No. 1 pick,” Thompson added of Wiggins, who was the top choice in 2014 but has largely underwhelmed as a pro until finding a complementary fit with the Warriors. “You can’t teach that athleticism. You can’t teach that length. You can’t teach his timing. I’m just happy the world is getting to see who he really is. That’s an incredible wing player. He will be like this for the next 10 years.”
To be clear, the series is hardly over. The Mavericks, a team built around 3-point shooting, converted a miserable 11-for-48 from beyond the arc Wednesday, including several wide-open bricks. That won’t happen again. Jalen Brunson’s ugly night (6-for-16 shooting, 0-for-5 on 3s) was an anomaly in his tremendous postseason. Dallas coach Jason Kidd, along with his top assistant Sean Sweeney, have already uncovered the adjustments to recover from deficits in the first two rounds. They’ll find a way to unlock Doncic from Wiggins.
“They did a really good job. Wiggins picking him up full court,” Kidd said. “They went box-and-one, they went zone. We understood coming into the series that we were going to see that. We’ll go back and look at the video and see what we can do better.”
But there was also something vintage about the Warriors’ performance and this run. Something about their swagger and on-a-string defense and ball movement that gives off the vibe they’re ready to resurrect a dynasty.
No matter how it’s spun, there’s a lot at stake for the Warriors. Green is 32 years old with a bad back. Curry is older and a first Finals MVP would elevate his legacy the Mount Rushmore conversation. Thompson underwent two recent major surgeries.
As the Warriors understand better than most, the future isn’t a given. And in this case, the bright present required a heckuva comeback story.
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1: What To Expect From This May 27 Episode?
Unlike previous installments of Stranger things, this season is coming to the streaming platform in further divisions. The first volume of season 4 will arrive on Netflix on May 27; followed by the second volume premiere on July 1.
According to its creator, Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Lain Paterson, the fourth season will have 9 episodes.
The Netflix hit series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery in its main cast, and the writing credits for some of the episodes go to Caitlin Schneiderhan, Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry, and Curtis Gwinn along with Duffer Brothers.
Stranger Things – What Is It All About?
Stranger Things, a science fiction horror drama, took the world by storm with its premiere in 2016. The drama is set in Hawkins, a fictional town, and is about a group of friends who get involved in strange happenings in the town while looking for their friend who disappeared overnight when they come across Eleven, a mysterious girl with no background who seems to have supernatural powers.
Joining the kids in their quest to unravel the mystery of Hawkins are Jim Hopper, chief of the police department, Joyce Byers, mother of Will, the boy who disappeared, Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers, and Steve Harrington, who unintentionally gets roped in on the investigation.
Stranger Things – What To Expect From Season 4?
The last season’s last episode left the viewers in tears; with their hearts shattered, as Jim sacrificed himself (yes, no one is yet over his letter to Eleven), and the group of friends were separated.
The teasers and trailers for season 4 confirm what everyone already suspected – Jim is alive! But he is stuck in another country, and the supernatural threat to Hawkins has reached new heights as we are shown that the Upside Down still exists.
According to the synopsis released in February, this group of friends are struggling with the aftermath of the battle; that terrorized them last season, and having been separated from each other for the first time since everything started isn’t making surviving any easier. Especially not with them all in high school now. After all, everyone knows – high school is just another hell on earth.
Except for these people, the hell isn’t just an abstract. They have seen it through their own eyes, and the re-emergence of the monsters is bringing all the horrible memories back to the forefront; even more so for Eleven, who lost her father figure and her powers in one swoop.
So what all might we be in for? – Entertainment, duh! There are sure to be heart-wrenching sequences, and when Stranger Things does sad, it does it well.
Most importantly, though, hopefully, our favorite dad Steve will finally get his due this season. We have our priorities clear, yes.
When And Where To Watch It?
The first volume of season 4 will be premiering on May 27, Friday on Netflix.
Neelofer Khan appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday appointed Professor Neelofer Khan as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.
Professor Khan was working in the department of Home Science.
Sinha in a communiqué has said, “In exercise of the powers vested under him under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, he (Manoj Sinha), Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes overcharge, on the terms and conditions to be notified separately.”
