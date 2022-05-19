Finance
How to Develop an Effective Cloud Security Plan
The buzzing cloud computing technology has created ripples in the IT world with its matchless flexibility, agility, and economies of scale. Indeed, companies spanning across different verticals are considering migrating their IT resources to the cloud; however, security still is the topmost concern of many businesses. Today, companies that are allied with their conventional computing model admit security as one of the top barriers that restrict them to step into the world of cloud.
This article elucidates some pointers that can help in developing an effective cloud security plan:
Ensure Your Business Goals: It goes without saying that your cloud security strategy will only be successful, if you know where you are and where you want to be. To put it simply, basic understanding of your business goals is mandatory. You should truly comprehend, not one size fits all, as every business has its own security and compliance needs. You need to focus on:
Technology: A smorgasbord of security solutions should be leveraged to safeguard, monitor, and report access to confidential and sensitive business resources. Right from the authentication to authorization and reporting to monitoring technologies should be introduced used in the right place.
Strategies: Strategies should be developed in a way that it explicitly connotes everything from resource provisioning to problem management; account creation to incident management. And, acceptable use of policies should be practiced to grant access to data and information.
Experts: It is important for you to have access to the right talent and expertise in order to design your cloud security plan that truly aligns with business goals.
As per the market trends, a host of organizations consider internal security and compliance. You must ensure that all the people, involved in developing your cloud security plan, have a comprehensive understanding of your business goals and strategies.
Suggestion: An astute way to create influential security plans is to take cross-departmental input, starting from senior management, human resources, sales teams, and stakeholders. These inputs will help in ensuring that designed strategy aligns with your business goals and are lucid.
Create a DR Plan:
No business is immune from attack. Disasters can hit your business anytime. Thus, it is important to create a disaster recovery and business continuity plan, and it should be well-documented and easily accessible to concerned people. A disaster recovery plan not only prevents data breaches, but also fosters long-term business strategies.
Note: An organization that has capabilities and strategies in place can identify and lessen the perils allied to deployment of new products, technologies, people and vendors. It is important that proper analysis is carried out to construct requisite controls and auditing capabilities within the defined budgets.
Create a Security Plan that Supports Business Objectives
Once you have determined your business goals and created the DR strategy, now create a security plan that includes goals and adheres to regulatory and compliance demands. By choosing a reliable cloud service provider, an organization becomes agile and can swiftly change their security plans to support emerging market demands.
Create Security Policies: It is important to create security policies and procedures to stay productive and relevant to market standards.
· Determine the best practices and implement it to create your policies.
· Create procedures that matches with your organizational structure
· Read industry standards for better interpretation and implementation
In this regard, an efficient cloud hosting provider can help you create security policies and procedures that truly align with your business goals.
Conduct Regular Audits: Once your security plan is ready, it is recommended to perform regular audits to report on achievements including compliance levels across the company. You can also opt for professional audit, as it will provide an impartial review of your organization. Today, in most of the sectors, audits are mandatory and companies are required to perform internal audits every quarter, when they release their financial statements.
Note: It is important that businesses should comprehend the significance of regular audits, as it helps not only in ascertaining compliance with relevant needs, but also in protecting enterprise resources from unwarranted attacks.
In addition, if you do not want your security plans to get obsolete with time, keep a tap on market standards and revise your security plans. Continuous revision is the key to a successful security plan. Review your security plan once or twice a year. Edit the procedures and plans to meet your business objectives. Considering these pointers will help you to create a secure cloud plan that meets your organization’s goals and security needs.
Last but not the least, partner with a cloud hosting service provider that owns and manages state-of-the-art data center and has a deep-rooted industry expertise to meet the demands of diverse businesses spanning across distinct sectors. Also, ensure that the facility maintains high resiliency and adheres to strict security policies.
A Review On The Best Web Hosting Service Providers
Before you pick on a web hosting company you have to make a review of the best web hosting service providers available; you will discover how beneficial they will be to your business and how they will suit your budget. Here is my best web hosting companies:
1. iPage
iPage is an old company which has been in the web hosting industry for the last decade. It holds the top spot with the highest number of distinct features which are accepted by website owners who opt for the company. The company didn’t fare well when it started. But after a few years it returned with a plan aimed at giving cut throat competition to its rivals.
Here are a few features of iPage:
• Virus Scan – this scan takes place on daily basis. It scans for potential malicious attack on the website as a result of visitors uploading or posting on the website. Its security system rectifies any problems that may be discovered by the scan.
• Design tools – Any website needs to look great so as to attract browsers. As a result, website owners will require design tools. Some of these important tools are guest comment bars, photo galleries and blogs. No site can appear appealing without images. Thus, iPage provides all these tools that are necessary.
• Marketing – the company will also aid in the website’s marketing techniques. It ensures that the website trafficking is on a positive level through advertisements in social networks. It’s crucial that the service provider connects the site with the yellow pages.
Pros and Cons of iPage
Pros
• Cost: Unlimited web hosting package costs only $3.5/month.
• Setup is totally free: Absolutely no set up fees for iPage hosting.
• iPage Features: Free advertising, 24/support, and much more.
• Green Web Hosting: iPage is counterbalancing its power use with wind-generated alternative energy certificates. There information centers/ workplaces are typically fully eco-friendly powered.
• Anytime Money Back Guarantee: iPage guarantees 100% refund once you close your account within the registration period.
Cons
• Occasional Up-selling when logging in.
• Webalizer stats for sites aren’t listed separately.
2. Bluehost
Bluehost is among the best options for web hosting for individuals and business owners. It has a well-known repute and was founded in 1966. Bluehost provides a couple of mandatory features such as domain name registration, dedicated web hosting, shared hosting, VPS, and many more.
Features
• Excellent 24/7 US-based Customer Support
• SSH Secure Shell Access
• FTP Access with Web File Manager
• E-Commerce features such as, Agora Shopping cart, OS Commerce Shopping cart, Cube cart
• Password protected directories for enhanced security.
Pros
• Uptime and reliability: Bluehost doesn’t provide for any given uptime guarantee, but assures their customers that it has the most in the hosting industry. Their website’s uptime proves them right at 99.9%. Most of the servers rely on a 10 GB connection, UPS power backup, and robust server hardware to ensure both stable work and elevated productivity.
• User friendly: Bluehost’s cPanel is really great as its interface has been used by millions and millions of users. The cPanel consists of a set of easy tools that aid in the management and administration of clients’ sites.
• Pricing: Bluehost prices are standard for the industry of web hosting; with huge discounts, but only at three-year commitments. But still, the monthly package is very reasonable.
• Support: Bluehost offers various different contacting methods, including 24/7 phone support, email (ticket), live chat, and forums. Their video help center has only 60 seconds, so it isn’t as extensive as a number of its rivals.
• On-click WordPress and E-Commerce setup
• Unlimited bandwidth and disk space
• Free domain with one year purchase
Cons
• Average customer support
• Most of the tools are not included in the base prices, you need to upgrade
• Shared hosting can at times be slow
3. HostGator
HostGator is the world’s leading provider of dedicated hosting, dedicated hosting, vps hosting and reseller hosting services. It’s one of the top web hosting company in the world with over 12,000 servers under management. It hosts more than $2 million domains, making 1%of world’s internet traffic.
Features
• Their web Linux web hosting plans are powered by CPanel, and the Windows hosting plans are powered by Plesk panel.
• Hosting plans include special website building tools, including free website builder and SiteStudio, plus 4,500 free site templates.
• It meets all membership standards for BB Online participation and better Business Bureau.
• Provides Eco-friendly web hosting service (green hosting)
Pros
Price: Their pricing is 20 percent in the initial year. They have promo codes, for example the Swampland25, which gets you 25% off. They have a baby plan of $5.72/month.
Great Service and 24/7 Uptime: It guarantees 99.9% uptime and promises 24x7x365 quality service.
Great Transfer Service and Quick Installation: They have an incredible service of transferring your entire website for you. They also offer a one-click WordPress installation.
Unlimited Everything: They offer everything unlimited except for Hatchling plans (Unlimited domains and sub-domains, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited FTP accounts, etc).
Easy to Use cPanel: The cPanel is open source and is at industry standards. It has lots of documentation and you can receive help form anywhere on the net.
Eco-friendly facilities: clean energy is produced
Cons
Apparent Complexity: Even though it provides support, tutorials and documentation, it does not really try to make the process look easy. Its cPanel is very minimal and portrays a geeky feeling.
High TTFB: TTFB refers to Time to First Byte, which is the time taken by the server to respond to a request. Hostgator’s TTFB is a bit high.
Few Goodies: HostGator gives you 100 dollars in AdWords credit, plus a 45-day assurance in addition to a great site builder. Other web hosting companies gives away cool added features such as, Flickr, Yahoo, and Fotolia ad credits.
What Can I Expect From Joomla?
Joomla is well known for social network creation, as you can have your own up and running extremely quickly and easily. Social networks can be a really powerful tool for websites, as you can have open discussion and interaction about your content. This is great for SEO and creating an atmosphere online in general, having people talking about and with you is very desirable and it can be achieved quickly and easily with Joomla.
Joomla is regarded the middle ground between WordPress and Drupal, having the ease of use WordPress gives you whilst being just as powerful as Drupal. Most people are able to run a Joomla website without knowledge of any code languages or significant technical help. One of its specialties is ecommerce sites, whilst it is possible to make them on rival platforms like WordPress and Drupal, but it is far faster and easier to sell from a Joomla made website. It seems like Joomla noticed this about it’s user base and provide a lot of support for ecommerce websites as a result.
Websites made with Joomla are responsive, meaning the layout changes depending on the screen size. This is great for websites in general as sites which are ‘mobile ready’ are preferred extensively by Google, which is fair because the majority of Google searches are made from mobile devices. If a website isn’t usable on mobile it has disastrous effects on SEO (for desktop results as well as mobile results) and user experience.
Joomla is less suitable for beginners than WordPress, you will need some experience in building and managing a website to get on well with the framework.
Want something a more powerful than WordPress yet easier to use than Drupal? Joomla hosting is for you!
The growing popularity of Joomla hosting has caused the costs of getting yourself a website up and running using the popular CMS (content management system) to come crashing down. What used to be a $100s / month, team-run operation is now no more than a $6.50/ month, internet connection and 10 minute a day job, thanks to the introduction of Joomla hosting companies. These companies offer space of servers on which Joomla is installed, meaning you can up and running right away, from anywhere with an internet connection. You don’t need to buy or maintain your own server, everything is included in a small monthly fee.
For $6.50 / month, you can have a fully operational eCommerce website made through Joomla, or a cup of coffee every fortnight. I know which I’d benefit more from… Hostleonard provides exceptional-quality Joomla solutions. New clients are offered an automatic Joomla installation directly at signup. Current shared web hosting account owners can install Joomla with one mouse click. You can get a Joomla-optimized web hosting plan together with a new domain name for just $6.50 a month.
A standard Joomla hosting plan at $5 / month should include:
At least 10GB of web space (or even better, ‘unlimited’!) – 10GB should be more than enough for most, the average web page is only 2MB, meaning you could have 5,000+ standard pages on your site without worrying. By that point, it is likely that you would have grown out of a $6.50 / month plan, anyway. The apostrophisation of the word unlimited was important to include as you will notice, if you look close enough, that unlimited rarely ever means unlimited in the hosting world. You are fine as long as you don’t violate their fair use policy, but who knows how far you’d have to go to break that?
Free Domain name – Important for every website owner, a domain name is how a website is identified and reached. Without a domain name, you don’t have a real website, so being supplied with one is vital for Joomla website building success (unless you already own one, in which case, it’s rather pleasant to be able to get another free anyway!). Free domain names are extremely common in the hosting world, so a plan which doesn’t include one generally isn’t worth considering.
Email accounts – An essential for almost every website owner, email accounts with their domain after the ‘@’. Without them, your website can lose integrity and visitor confidence completely subconsciously. Like the free domain name, email accounts are included in the best Joomla hosting packages; if the one you’re considering doesn’t, consider elsewhere or be prepared to shell out for another service to do the honors.
WordPress Security Checklist for WordPress Websites
WordPress Security Checklist
Here is a simple checklist for WordPress owners and publishers. WordPress is one of the most popular website platforms because of it’s ease of use however, it has its problems, and it is because of its popularity that hackers use this platform to attempt to inject their malware and malicious scripts. WordPress Security has become essential today to protect not only your website but your brand reputation.
Unknown Infections
Often WordPress owners are unaware that their website has been hacked. Just because your website has been hacked it doesn’t necessarily mean you will see a strange image when you access your website. Hackers often disguise the fact they have hacked your site as they have injected a mailbot and are spamming from your IP address.
Use our checklist for the foundations of good WordPress Security
1. Clean and remove spyware, malware and viruses from your PC/Mac before entering the backend of your WordPress installation
2. Backup your website before you do anything, this is easily done with the use of Backup Buddy.
3. Never use ‘admin’ as a username.
4. Always use a strong password.
5. Stay Updated – Ensure your WordPress Installation and WordPress Plugins are always up to date. See Latest WP Security Updates in the resources section below.
6. Limit Login Attempts – Ensure you reduce the login attempts down to around 3 attempts. Don’t make it easy for the hackers.
7. Remove unwanted WordPress Themes – When themes are still on your website and they go out of date Hackers use these to gain entry. Only have the theme you are using installed and keep that up to date.
8. Spring Clean – Your WordPress website may have other folders on the root of your server. Do you really need them or are they development areas. If you don’t need the folders delete them.
9. Your Hosting Company – Make sure you are using a hosting company that specialises in WordPress installations. WordPress servers need special attention to protect your website.
10. Double Layer Authentication – Use an added layer of security.
Summary
Whilst the checklist above is not an exhaustive list, it is a foundation level of security. Protection is the start of the process, monitoring your website on a daily basis is important. We realise that many website owners just dont have time or the knowledge, so we provide 3 services that can be found in the resources section below.
We hope you have found this checklist useful.
