News
Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Identidad Tomada, identity taken in Spanish, is a 1 hour 42 minutes Spanish language Mexican original released in 2003. It was directed and written by Gabriel Retes. He is a celebrated man in Mexican cinema who was a Mexican film director, writer, producer, and actor. His 1977 film Paper Flowers entered the 28th Berlin International Film Festival.
They entered his 1979 film Broken Flag into the 11th Moscow International Film Festival. Rates passed away in April 2020 at the age of 73. The movie was well received and acclaimed in various festivals around the world.
PLOT OF THE FILM
Four friends, Felino, his girlfriend, and his two friends, are brilliant movie creators who try to make their debut movie `Opera prima”, which is genuinely a great movie, but because of the lack of funds and support, they face problems.
Hence, they have to turn to a gangster for the money and funding of the movie. Finally, after all those efforts, the movie is completed and is ready to be released, but the team faces another setback as because of their not so famous status, the movie is rejected from all the important festivals. Felino comes with a plan and changes the credits, titles and other things.
He makes them all look like a Tomas Guevara movie, a celebrated filmmaker who retired years ago and put Tomas’s name in the credits, making it look like Tomas made the movie. The movie then is accepted and even appreciated by the same people who first rejected the film without even a second glance.
What follows is an up and down struggle for the team to make sure the hoax is in place and people love the film. The later part of the movie deals with the concept where ‘Should become an artist be happy that at least the world is seeing their work or be upset that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves.
CAST AND CREW
The cast consists of Juan Ignacio Aranda as Pepé, Amaya Blas as Dalila, Horacio Castelo as Wolf Kaufman, Roberto Cavazos as Patricio, Denisse Corona as Julia, Alexander Da Silva as Felino Gómez, Max Flores as Negro, Vicente Flores as Debeibi, Meritxell Gález as Galatea de León, Ignacio López Tarso as Don Jesús, Tamara Niño de Rivera as Leonor, Miguel Pontón as Alex, Gabriel Retes as Tomás Guevara, etc.
The film is written and directed by Gabriel Retes. Cinematography is done by Juan Bernardo Mejia Sanchez, Produced by Meritxell Galvez and music by Osvaldo Montes and Suite Paranoia.
WHERE TO WATCH IT?
You could watch this film on HBO Max. STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
It honestly depends on whether you watch this kind of film. Overall, it’s a great movie worth watching, so I’ll say you stream it; why not? It tries to convey a meaningful message across. It would have to be watched with English subtitles since Spanish. The best part about it is relatability: we aren’t as different as we’d like to believe.
The post Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here
j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here
Creation of 1612 posts for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) & Udhampur in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 1612 posts of different categories for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) and Udhampur (@806 posts per Medical College) as per the following break-up:-
Vacancy details of Health and Medical Education Department Recruitment 2022:
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Handwara (Kupwara)
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Udhampur
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
The sanction to the creation of posts shall be subject to the following conditions:
The relevant recruitment rules shall be amended accordingly.
The direct recruitment posts are filed as per S.O. 192 dated. 17-06-2020.
To read complete details of the above-mentioned vacancies check below given official notification.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
The post j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Women’s basketball: Whalen adds Marwan Miller to Gophers’ staff
Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has added Marwan Miller to her staff as an assistant coach, the athletics department announced Wednesday.
Miller replaces Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who took the head coaching position at Fairfield after serving as the Gophers’ guard coach and recruiting coordinator for five seasons. She was associate head coach when she left to take the Stags’ job in April.
Miller spent six seasons at Ohio University, where helped coach 16 All-Mid-American Conference honorees, including Cece Hooks, who set the MAC career scoring record with 2,843 points and was an honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. During his time in Athens, Ohio, the Bobcats finished with a 121-64 record and won the 2015-16 MAC regular-season championship.
“Marwan will represent the University of Minnesota on and off the court with a vast knowledge of the game of basketball,” Whalen said in a statement. “Marwan has helped develop several student-athletes who have earned numerous awards during his time at Ohio. He has experience coaching players to their fullest potential on both sides of the court.”
At Ohio, Miller coached five MAC Defensive Player of the Year Award winners and was the offensive coordinator at Saint Francis (Pa.) in 2016-17.
“I am excited to be a part of this coaching staff and get to Minneapolis,” Miller said in a news release. “I’m so thrilled to get the chance to learn more about the game from a Hall of Famer. This position is truly a dream come true for me.”
The Gophers have graduated five seniors from a team that finished 15-17 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten in Whalen’s fourth season coaching at her alma mater. The Gophers also lost seven players to the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia.
Whalen brings a nationally ranked, four-player recruiting class into summer practices next month and has added two players through the portal – guard Mi’Cole Cayton, a graduate transfer from Nebraska, and post Destinee Oberg, who has at least two years of eligibility after three seasons at Arkansas.
News
Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Love, Death & Robots, the animated Netflix television series, will premiere its third season on Friday, May 20th. The series follows different stories, each episode a standalone directed, produced, and written by a different cast and crew members.
Each episode shares a particular theme concerning the series title. It might not have all the three elements together every episode; but at least one of them serves as the episode’s main theme. Almost all the stories are adapted from pre-existing short stories available in the literature.
The series first started in March 2019 and has won several awards, including 11 Emmy Awards, 4 Annie Awards, and 1 Golden Reel Award.
What To Expect From Season 3?
Volume/Season III would have 9 episodes, all of them released on May 20th, 2022. Considering how the series is termed ‘adult animated anthology’ and how it spans different genres; including fantasy, science fiction, horror and sometimes comedy.
The first episode, titled ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies‘, sees the return of the three robots from Volume I’s episode 2, who are still studying survival strategies in a post-apocalyptic world. Though the director is different from the first season, the studio producing the episode is the same – ‘Blow Studio’. It would be the first time the series would be releasing a sequel to a story episode.
Other stories of the season include one set on ocean grounds, in space, zombies, war and science, apocalypse, and other fantasy characters like God and Siren.
The production/animation studios that have worked for this volume include Blow Studio, Blur Studio, Polygon Pictures, BUCK, Titmouse Inc., Axis Studio, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Pinkman. Tv.
Creators And Directors Credited In Volume III
The directors roped in for this instalment include Patrick Osborne, David Fincher, Emily Dean, Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Time Miller, Carlos Stevens, Jerome Chen and Alberto Mielgo. The stories is adapted from works by famous novelists like Neal Asher, Michael Swanwick, Justin Coates, Bruce Sterling, and Alan Baxter.
With such amazing names joined with the hit series, it is indeed of no doubt that this season will be just as amazing and entertaining as its predecessors.
Love, Death & Robots: Production
This series has David Fincher, Tim and Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen as its executive producer; with Blur Studio and Netflix Studios as the production houses. Each episode runs for around 6 to 18 minutes. All will release on the same day.
When And Where To Watch Volume III?
The third volume of Love, Death and Robots will release on May 20th only on Netflix.
Is There Another Volume In Store For Love, Death And Robots?
So far, there has been no news regarding the renewal of the series by Netflix. However, that is not to say that it has been cancelled. Depending upon the season’s reception and predicting after seeing the success of previous volumes, there is a high chance we might get another season.
The post Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
ECommerce: The Importance of SEO in 2019
j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here
Women’s basketball: Whalen adds Marwan Miller to Gophers’ staff
14,770 Ethereum (ETH) Worth 28,595,422 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Thinking About Outsourcing White Label SEO? Look For The Most Effective Firms
The win-now Sacramento Kings should trade the No. 4 pick
The Kardashians on Hulu Episode 6: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Charles Stanton, CMO Bondly Finance on Rebranding to Forj Network
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12