Identidad Tomada (2020): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Identidad Tomada, identity taken in Spanish, is a 1 hour 42 minutes Spanish language Mexican original released in 2003. It was directed and written by Gabriel Retes. He is a celebrated man in Mexican cinema who was a Mexican film director, writer, producer, and actor. His 1977 film Paper Flowers entered the 28th Berlin International Film Festival.

They entered his 1979 film Broken Flag into the 11th Moscow International Film Festival. Rates passed away in April 2020 at the age of 73. The movie was well received and acclaimed in various festivals around the world.

PLOT OF THE FILM

Four friends, Felino, his girlfriend, and his two friends, are brilliant movie creators who try to make their debut movie `Opera prima”, which is genuinely a great movie, but because of the lack of funds and support, they face problems.

Hence, they have to turn to a gangster for the money and funding of the movie. Finally, after all those efforts, the movie is completed and is ready to be released, but the team faces another setback as because of their not so famous status, the movie is rejected from all the important festivals. Felino comes with a plan and changes the credits, titles and other things.

He makes them all look like a Tomas Guevara movie, a celebrated filmmaker who retired years ago and put Tomas’s name in the credits, making it look like Tomas made the movie. The movie then is accepted and even appreciated by the same people who first rejected the film without even a second glance.

What follows is an up and down struggle for the team to make sure the hoax is in place and people love the film. The later part of the movie deals with the concept where ‘Should become an artist be happy that at least the world is seeing their work or be upset that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves.

CAST AND CREW

The cast consists of Juan Ignacio Aranda as Pepé, Amaya Blas as Dalila, Horacio Castelo as Wolf Kaufman, Roberto Cavazos as Patricio, Denisse Corona as Julia, Alexander Da Silva as Felino Gómez, Max Flores as Negro, Vicente Flores as Debeibi, Meritxell Gález as Galatea de León, Ignacio López Tarso as Don Jesús, Tamara Niño de Rivera as Leonor, Miguel Pontón as Alex, Gabriel Retes as Tomás Guevara, etc.

The film is written and directed by Gabriel Retes. Cinematography is done by Juan Bernardo Mejia Sanchez, Produced by Meritxell Galvez and music by Osvaldo Montes and Suite Paranoia.

WHERE TO WATCH IT?

You could watch this film on HBO Max.

It honestly depends on whether you watch this kind of film. Overall, it’s a great movie worth watching, so I’ll say you stream it; why not? It tries to convey a meaningful message across. It would have to be watched with English subtitles since Spanish. The best part about it is relatability: we aren’t as different as we’d like to believe.

