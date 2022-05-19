News
j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here
Creation of 1612 posts for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) & Udhampur in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 1612 posts of different categories for the establishment of two New Medical Colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) and Udhampur (@806 posts per Medical College) as per the following break-up:-
Vacancy details of Health and Medical Education Department Recruitment 2022:
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Handwara (Kupwara)
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
Name of the Medical College: Govt. Medical College Udhampur
No. of Posts: 806 Posts
The sanction to the creation of posts shall be subject to the following conditions:
The relevant recruitment rules shall be amended accordingly.
The direct recruitment posts are filed as per S.O. 192 dated. 17-06-2020.
To read complete details of the above-mentioned vacancies check below given official notification.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
The post j&K Medical Jobs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1612 Job Posts Full Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Women’s basketball: Whalen adds Marwan Miller to Gophers’ staff
Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has added Marwan Miller to her staff as an assistant coach, the athletics department announced Wednesday.
Miller replaces Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who took the head coaching position at Fairfield after serving as the Gophers’ guard coach and recruiting coordinator for five seasons. She was associate head coach when she left to take the Stags’ job in April.
Miller spent six seasons at Ohio University, where helped coach 16 All-Mid-American Conference honorees, including Cece Hooks, who set the MAC career scoring record with 2,843 points and was an honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. During his time in Athens, Ohio, the Bobcats finished with a 121-64 record and won the 2015-16 MAC regular-season championship.
“Marwan will represent the University of Minnesota on and off the court with a vast knowledge of the game of basketball,” Whalen said in a statement. “Marwan has helped develop several student-athletes who have earned numerous awards during his time at Ohio. He has experience coaching players to their fullest potential on both sides of the court.”
At Ohio, Miller coached five MAC Defensive Player of the Year Award winners and was the offensive coordinator at Saint Francis (Pa.) in 2016-17.
“I am excited to be a part of this coaching staff and get to Minneapolis,” Miller said in a news release. “I’m so thrilled to get the chance to learn more about the game from a Hall of Famer. This position is truly a dream come true for me.”
The Gophers have graduated five seniors from a team that finished 15-17 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten in Whalen’s fourth season coaching at her alma mater. The Gophers also lost seven players to the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia.
Whalen brings a nationally ranked, four-player recruiting class into summer practices next month and has added two players through the portal – guard Mi’Cole Cayton, a graduate transfer from Nebraska, and post Destinee Oberg, who has at least two years of eligibility after three seasons at Arkansas.
News
Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Love, Death & Robots, the animated Netflix television series, will premiere its third season on Friday, May 20th. The series follows different stories, each episode a standalone directed, produced, and written by a different cast and crew members.
Each episode shares a particular theme concerning the series title. It might not have all the three elements together every episode; but at least one of them serves as the episode’s main theme. Almost all the stories are adapted from pre-existing short stories available in the literature.
The series first started in March 2019 and has won several awards, including 11 Emmy Awards, 4 Annie Awards, and 1 Golden Reel Award.
What To Expect From Season 3?
Volume/Season III would have 9 episodes, all of them released on May 20th, 2022. Considering how the series is termed ‘adult animated anthology’ and how it spans different genres; including fantasy, science fiction, horror and sometimes comedy.
The first episode, titled ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies‘, sees the return of the three robots from Volume I’s episode 2, who are still studying survival strategies in a post-apocalyptic world. Though the director is different from the first season, the studio producing the episode is the same – ‘Blow Studio’. It would be the first time the series would be releasing a sequel to a story episode.
Other stories of the season include one set on ocean grounds, in space, zombies, war and science, apocalypse, and other fantasy characters like God and Siren.
The production/animation studios that have worked for this volume include Blow Studio, Blur Studio, Polygon Pictures, BUCK, Titmouse Inc., Axis Studio, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Pinkman. Tv.
Creators And Directors Credited In Volume III
The directors roped in for this instalment include Patrick Osborne, David Fincher, Emily Dean, Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Time Miller, Carlos Stevens, Jerome Chen and Alberto Mielgo. The stories is adapted from works by famous novelists like Neal Asher, Michael Swanwick, Justin Coates, Bruce Sterling, and Alan Baxter.
With such amazing names joined with the hit series, it is indeed of no doubt that this season will be just as amazing and entertaining as its predecessors.
Love, Death & Robots: Production
This series has David Fincher, Tim and Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen as its executive producer; with Blur Studio and Netflix Studios as the production houses. Each episode runs for around 6 to 18 minutes. All will release on the same day.
When And Where To Watch Volume III?
The third volume of Love, Death and Robots will release on May 20th only on Netflix.
Is There Another Volume In Store For Love, Death And Robots?
So far, there has been no news regarding the renewal of the series by Netflix. However, that is not to say that it has been cancelled. Depending upon the season’s reception and predicting after seeing the success of previous volumes, there is a high chance we might get another season.
The post Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The win-now Sacramento Kings should trade the No. 4 pick
The Sacramento Kings had better not mess this up.
When the Kings leapfrogged the draft order in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the dark cloud hovering about the city’s Golden 1 Center lifted, at least for a moment, as the team secured its best chance at ending a 16-year playoff drought.
The basketball gods agreed and saw to it that the Kings’ 7.5% chance to move up in the draft would pan out: Sacramento lucked out and now owns pick No. 4, behind Orlando, Oklahoma City and Houston.
But assuming Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are all off the board at pick No. 4, the Kings’ best move is to trade their first-rounder for a star-level player, of which there should be many available this summer.
That’s because the time for developing young players in Sacramento has passed, and the Kings let us know they’re here to win now when they made the unpopular decision to trade second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers along with Buddy Hield for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.
Not to mention that was their biggest stipulation, according to ESPN, in their hiring of Mike Brown as head coach: Bring the city of Sacramento’s 16-year playoff drought to an end.
With Walton out, Brown in, and both Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox leading the charge, the table is set for the Kings to make their most competitive playoff push in more than a decade
But that’s only on the table if they don’t muck this up by contradicting their win-now edict with a move that adds a young, inexperienced, in-need-of-development talent to a team that wants to compete in meaningful basketball games. The Kings are not the Warriors, a team with veteran stars and a ready-made infrastructure built to incorporate a James Wiseman or a Jonathan Kuminga into a championship system.
They are a team that’s a piece away from competing for their first playoff spot in nearly two decades, and they should treat their draft pick as their biggest bargaining chip in order to obtain that player this summer.
Some ideas include trading pick No. 4:
- to Washington in a deal for Bradley Beal
- to Chicago in a deal for DeMar DeRozan
- to Oklahoma City for Shai Gilgeous Alexander
- to Atlanta for Deandre Hunter in a three-team deal that includes John Collins going elsewhere
- in a three-team trade including the Nets that brings Ben Simmons to Sacramento
THE SPURS SHOULD MAKE A RUN AT DEANDRE AYTON – NOW OR LATER
There’s no more realistic star player relocation scenario this offseason – or next – than embattled Suns big man Deandre Ayton signing a max contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are one of five teams projected to have more than $20M in cap space to sign free agents this summer and can create even more space by shedding some contracts to sign Ayton to a full four-year max worth $131M.
The fit makes sense on almost every level: Gregg Popovich has thrived with skilled offensive big men at his disposal – think David Robinson, Tim Duncan, LaMarcus Aldridge and, to a lesser extent, Pau Gasol – and a talented five could jumpstart the Spurs, who already have answers at the one and three in Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell.
Ayton, however, is a restricted free agent, which means even if he’s heartbroken from Phoenix’s decision not to give him a contract extension last summer (while giving Mikal Bridges one at the same time), and even if he’s at odds with head coach Monty Williams for barely playing him in the second half of their 40-point blowout in Game 7, the Suns can still match any competing offer sheet he signs this summer and keep him in Phoenix.
Unless, of course, Ayton signs the qualifying offer – a one-year deal worth, in Ayton’s case, $16.4M that would make him an unrestricted free agent free to sign anywhere in the summer of 2023.
The Suns made Ayton prove his worth by not giving him an extension last offseason. Ayton could flip the script and make Phoenix prove itself a worthy home for the next four years of his career.
Given the way things ended – a 40-point deficit in a Game 7 loss on their own home floor, with Ayton watching from the sidelines while his team flailed helplessly – it’s fair to wonder if things have fractured beyond repair, and if so, there might not be a better fit in all of basketball than Ayton to the Spurs.
MAGIC NEED TO FOLLOW HORNETS’ FOOTSTEPS
When the Charlotte Hornets found a franchise player in LaMelo Ball at pick No. 3 in the 2020 NBA Draft, the first thing they did was go out and sign Gordon Hayward to a four-year deal.
Which is exactly what the Orlando Magic, winners of Tuesday’s draft lottery and new owners of the No. 1 overall pick, need to do – not sign the oft-injured Hayward but a player of his stature to signal to both their young players and their fan base that the time for losing has come to an end.
Injuries derailed the Hayward deal (and who possibly could have seen that coming), but the move still served its purpose. With a franchise handing the keys to kingdom over to Ball, the Hayward signing showed their superstar talent that this team is all-in on winning – and winning now.
The Magic need to strike while the iron is hot and declare their rebuild via youth movement officially over. The way to do that is by packaging some of their ancillary pieces in a deal for a B-level star to support the franchise player they’re set to take in June.
()
