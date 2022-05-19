News
Jordan Lyles bounces back from big first inning, but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in 3-2 loss to Yankees, the club’s sixth straight
Jordan Lyles came to the Orioles with a reputation. By the standards of this Orioles’ rebuild, yes, he’s been an innings eater throughout his career, but his 2021 season was his only campaign truly deserving of that title by league standards.
His 2022 is trending toward joining it.
The New York Yankees’ big first inning Wednesday night ultimately handed Lyles and the Orioles a 3-2 defeat, their sixth straight overall and to their American League East foes, but the veteran left-hander bounced back from that rough start. Lyles followed the first inning with six scoreless frames, giving Baltimore’s stagnant offense at least the chance to rally against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and a dominant New York bullpen.
Lyles threw a career-high 180 innings last year for the Texas Rangers to qualify for the ERA title for the first time in his 11-season career. Of course, qualification does not guarantee quality, as Lyles led the majors in home runs and earned runs allowed. He has not fully reversed that course — though his ERA is now a full run lower — but he has been largely reliable for manager Brandon Hyde after being given a contract this offseason that made him Baltimore’s highest-paid pitcher.
He has gone at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts, coming an out short in the lone exception. His second start of at least seven innings gave him more than all the Orioles not named John Means collectively threw in 2021. When the outing ended, he ranked fifth in the AL in innings pitched.
Such a performance seemed unlikely in the opening frame. Lyles allowed three straight two-out hits, with Gleyber Torres doubling in the night’s first run. Torres then scored from second on a wild pitch, with catcher Anthony Bemboom making a wild throw toward Lyles to try to get Josh Donaldson at home.
Lyles kept the deficit at three, retiring 17 of the final 18 Yankees he faced, including the last 13.
Another quiet night for the offense
The Orioles have gone more than a week since they last scored more than four runs. Even that output would’ve been enough for a victory Wednesday.
They managed to compete early with Cole, who didn’t record a strikeout until striking out the side in the fourth. They finally broke through in the sixth, with Cedric Mullins singling to left and scoring when Austin Hays doubled there.
After advancing to third on a ground ball, Hays scored on another, dragging his mitted left hand across home plate to avoid a tag.
Hays, though, was the only Oriole to reach base the rest of the game. He singled in the eighth for his third hit before being doubled up on a line drive to first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Around the horn
- After designating him for assignment over the weekend, the Orioles traded left-handed reliever Paul Fry, their longest-tenured pitcher, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 19-year-old right-hander Luis Osorio. Born in Venezuela, Osorio had a 5.83 ERA in 15 games, six of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He allowed a .217 batting average and struck out 28.5% of opposing hitters.
- Top prospect Adley Rutschman caught for Triple-A Norfolk for the second straight night, the second time he’s done so this year as he works his way back from a right tricep strain that delayed the start of his season. In a span of fewer than 10 minutes, Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser — three of Baltimore’s top six prospects — all hit opposite-field home runs for different affiliates.
- In his first rehabilitation outing with Double-A Bowie, right-hander Dean Kremer (left oblique strain) pitched an immaculate first inning, striking out the side on nine pitches. He finished with five strikeouts and one hit allowed in two scoreless innings.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo was back in the Orioles’ lineup after missing two games following a collision on the base paths Sunday that left him with a sore rib cage. He went 0-for-3.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Loons battle back for a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy
At first, it was Bond, Jonathan Bond.
Then it was Robin Hood, er, Robin Lod.
Bond, the Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper, denied many Minnesota United scoring opportunities throughout Wednesday’s game at Allianz Field. Then Lod, the Loons forward, scored to nullify Sacha Kljestan penalty-kick goal in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Allianz Field.
Lod, who is known for his Robin Hood arrow celebration after goals, scored in the 87th minute, after Kljestan put L.A. ahead in the 84th. Lod’s finish tied the club record for goals in MLS play at 21; the current Finnish attacker tied Christian Ramirez, Kevin Molino and Darwin Quintero.
Until Lod’s sliding finish, Minnesota was staring down the barrel of a fourth-straight loss after Michael Ball was called for a hand ball on Chichariot’s header and Kljestan beat Dayne St. Clair on the PK.
Minnesota (4-5-3) instead ended a three game-losing skid. L.A. Galaxy (6-4-2) lost for a second straight game.
To stem the skid, Loons manager Adrian Heath held a team meeting before training Tuesday, with responsibility as a major theme. That resolve was tested and Minnesota fought back.
The Loons completely dominated the first half, but had nothing to show for it. They had 12 shots to 2 for L.A., but of the four Minnesota was able to put on frame, Jonathan Bond was able to stop each one.
MNUFC’s front four of Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane and Bongi Hlongwane got into a lot of dangerous places. Each had at least one shot on target, with golden opportunities.
In the second half, Franco Fragapane had two straight chances, but Bond saved one and defender Julian Araujo’s header off the line denied the second.
The Loons made three changes to its starting XI after the 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Center back Michael Boxall returned from illness and replaced Brent Kallman; Hlongwane stepped in for Abu Danladi; and DJ Taylor came in for Oniel Fisher.
Chicharito has a team-high five goals, but none in his last six games.
Former Loons left back Chase Gasper, who was traded away two weeks ago, subbed into the game for L.A. in the 75th minute and received a warm reception. He then got a tap on the back from former teammate Lod.
News
State badminton: Johnson wins seventh straight team title, this time in dramatic fashion
It was the closest match Mark Fischbach has been a part of as Johnson’s badminton coach.
“And it was incredible,” he said.
Wednesday’s state title match came down to the wire. After the first sets, Washington led four of the seven matches in its bid to end the Governors’ run of consecutive state titles. But Johnson roared back and claimed three of the first four final results.
It just needed one more match out of the final three to claim another state crown.
“To have three sets going on at the same time to decide the match, we kind of brought the team together and talked about how the pressure is not on one person, but you want to be the reason for the team,” Fischbach said.
The win came from what may have looked like an unlikely source.
Alexis Xiong and Lena Nguyen rallied from a first-set defeat to win at No. 3 doubles, giving Johnson a 4-3 victory over Washington at Eden Prairie High School to win the Governors their seventh straight state title, 11th in the past 12 years and 12th overall in program history.
It was surprising, perhaps, considering the duo featured one player who hadn’t played badminton prior to this season and another who was just elevated to varsity last week.
“To step up and just be able to play at a high level and decide the match was really something special,” Fischbach said.
That was the story of Johnson’s season. A rash of injuries and illnesses meant players had to step up.
It reached a point where Johnson’s coaching staff considered jumbling its lineups to find different combinations. Instead, the Governors elected to keep elevating players who’d put in the work to earn their opportunities. The move paid off. Another title is Johnson’s.
That was likely much to the chagrin of everyone else in attendance. Johnson is Goliath, and everyone else is always waiting for it to fall. Not this year.
Fischbach credited the alumni activity with helping Johnson stay on top. Six Johnson alums — one assistant and five volunteers — were on hand Wednesday to help coach and keep the streak alive.
“The young girls take pride in the tradition and they see the older girls and how much it means to them, too,” he said. “We talk about how everyone is rooting against us, so we’ve got to be with each other. The whole gym is cheering when the other girl gets a point, and we just have our 10 teammates and the alumni — it’s a little different. … It’s our team, that’s what we focus on. We try to block out the noise and just focus on what we accomplish. We work hard and we earn it.”
News
Chris Paddack undergoes Tommy John surgery — for the second time
OAKLAND, Calif. — If it came to it, Chris Paddack was resolute in his decision.
If he needed Tommy John surgery on his bothersome right elbow, if he needed to go through that whole process for a second time — a physical and mental grind, by all accounts — he wouldn’t try to rehab or go another route first.
He would get the surgery.
On Wednesday, he did.
Paddack, who underwent Tommy John surgery for the first time in 2016 as a prospect, had the surgery again to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. It was performed by Dr. Keith Meister on Wednesday in Dallas. His timetable for a return puts him into next season.
“We need the best possible version of him, and the best possible version of Chris Paddack is to get himself healthy and to have this procedure and rehab himself and get back to full strength,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s an ultra-talented young guy with a great work ethic, and I think he has an incredibly bright future with us. But the only way to get there is for him to take care of business right now and get this done.”
Paddack, whom the Twins acquired the day before Opening Day with Emilio Pagán for Taylor Rogers, left the Twins’ May 8 game when his elbow started bothering him.
Imaging and consultations with doctors revealed the need for a second Tommy John surgery.
Paddack suffered a slight UCL sprain near the end of last season and received a stem cell injection in his right elbow to help heal the issue. He then built back up during the offseason and Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said when they acquired Paddack they had reviewed his medical reports and felt “really good,” about where he was at.
“It’s just one of those injuries that unfortunately, you look around, most guys have a scar on their elbow or shoulder, especially pitchers,” Paddack said last week. “It’s just part of the part of the business, part of the game now. Guys are throwing 96 to 100 mph. Bodies aren’t supposed to do that. But you look at the flip side, … guys are coming back stronger, healthier, better than they’ve ever felt in their career.”
Paddack started five games this season for the Twins, posting a 4.03 earned-run average and striking out 20 in his 22 1/3 innings.
Now, he’ll begin an arduous rehab process that he is all too familiar with.
“It’s never easy going through these things. But you keep your head up, and you stay positive, and you go to work every day,” Baldelli said. “His job right now is to get himself rehabbed right. And it gets maybe a little long and a little monotonous at times, but he’ll get where he needs to be.”
Three Tips For Currency Trading That Will Help You Earn Money
Jordan Lyles bounces back from big first inning, but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in 3-2 loss to Yankees, the club’s sixth straight
Loons battle back for a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy
Bitcoin Stable Near $30,000 But The Bearish Leg Is Far From Over
State badminton: Johnson wins seventh straight team title, this time in dramatic fashion
Earn Money Working From Home and Make Money for Free
How to Make Money Working From Home
Chris Paddack undergoes Tommy John surgery — for the second time
Helpful Tips About WordPress That Simple To Adhere To
ATOM Might Trade Below Its Immediate Support Level Despite A Recent Rally
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12